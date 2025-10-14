Ariana Biermann says mom Kim Zolciak forced her to get her freckles removed at 14



Once when I was tweenager a random sales flyer came in the mail from a plastic surgeon’s office, addressed to me. My father was LIVID. Seriously, he was all ready to sue and wanted this doctor’s license revoked for sending marketing material to a minor. My mother and I had to talk him off the ledge. Looking back, there’s something rather sweet and quaint about my father’s visceral reaction. Such was not the case in the Biermann-Zolciak household. Kim Zolciak, of Real Housewives of Atlanta fame, and her older daughters Brielle and Ariana have long been known for their lip fillers. To me, they look positively painful. And I’d say “to each her own,” but there’s always been something uncomfortable about how young Kim’s daughters started joining their mother in getting procedures they absolutely did/do not need.

Well, Ariana Biermann — who’s currently on Bravo’s Next Gen NYC, because why shouldn’t reality TV get Nepo-ed like every other industry — just posted an Instagram video where she says her mother forced/tricked her into getting her freckles removed when she was only 14. That’s… appalling.

“Every time I do my makeup, whether it’s like a full face or just like a little bit, I always put on freckles. Every time I do it, it makes me think of the fact that I would not be putting on these freckles had my mother not have gotten rid of my freckles when I was 14,” began Ariana. “My mom sent me to get a facial and I was like, ‘Ok going to get a facial, whatever.’ And my friend’s like, ‘Girl, where are your freckles going?’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’” she continued. “The facial girl is like, ‘Your mom told me that you didn’t like them and you wanted me to remove them like with the facial.’ Lasering them off. what? I love my freckles. I have some on one side of my face more than the other, just not a lot at all. So now I put them on.” She went on to say that when she was on the phone with Zolciak the other day, she reminded her of the experience, which caused her mom to laugh. “I was like, ‘You’re a jacka—.’ Now I add them onto my face because I don’t have them anymore because somebody removed them. And I didn’t want them removed,” said Ariana. “Nobody said. Literally nobody said.” “So now I’m constantly stamping them on and trying to make them look even just remotely like what mine looked like growing up. I miss my freckles. You know what mom? You’re a jacka— for that. I love you, but insane,” she ended the video. Zolciak replied to her daughter’s post, dropping a string of laughing emojis in the comments. “Hahaha jackass,” Ariana replied to her mom. Zolciak did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. This past July, Ariana spoke with PEOPLE about a different procedure she voluntarily had done during a panel with the rest of Bravo’s Next Gen NYC cast. Ariana revealed that she started getting lip filler at age 17, but actually wanted to get it done even earlier. “I think I was honestly ready to get my lips done at 13,” she said at the time. “But I didn’t. I didn’t end up getting them done, I think, until I was honestly maybe like 17. And then you go crazy.” …While the star said it’s important to “accept yourself and love yourself how you are,” she admitted that it’s “a little difficult growing up in the world that we live in now.”

There is so much going wrong here on so many different levels. Kim should never have even wanted to get rid of her daughter’s freckles, let alone made an underhanded arrangement to have it done without Ariana’s knowledge, consent, or even a discussion, it seems. Although I can’t say I like the idea of Kim broaching the idea to her 14-year-old, either. And while I put the bulk of the blame squarely on Kim, what the hell was wrong with the facialist?! For one thing, why didn’t she check in with Ariana before she started lasering off the kid’s freckles? But more importantly, why do places even agree to perform this procedure on a minor? I’m invoking my father’s outrage over how wrong all of this is. All parents are human, and humans are imperfect. But Kim’s total lack of self-awareness of the personal insecurities she’s readily imparted, nay invited her daughters to adopt for themselves… well, it truly is stunning. Just not in the way Kim’s been aiming for with all this plastic surgery.

Ariana at age 10 is to the left in the first photo below.

