Don’t worry, Prince Andrew still has plenty of ‘royal perks’ after his demotion

It’s been nothing but chaos from Buckingham Palace since Friday. That’s when Prince Andrew was allowed to issue a particularly arrogant statement about how he was “giving up” his royal titles and honors, all while maintaining his innocence. From the reporting, it seems that Andrew was on the phone with King Charles (who was in Scotland) on-and-off throughout the day on Friday, and Andrew’s statement was part of the deal worked out by the brothers. Because this is all purely a PR exercise, royal sources quickly confirmed that Andrew would still be allowed to keep Royal Lodge and host shooting parties on royal estates, in addition to other royal perks.
The king has left the door open for Prince Andrew to keep some royal perks, despite forcing him to stop using his Duke of York title and honours. Charles III’s patience with his brother may have snapped after a wave of fresh revelations about his friendship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein – but it does not extend to banning him from using royal estates to go shooting with his friends, or horse riding.
Andrew, 65, will still be able to use the taxpayer-funded royal estate at Windsor Castle and the monarch’s private residences at Sandringham and Balmoral for his favourite sports and pastimes, according to well-placed sources.
The disgraced prince cannot be moved from Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park he has leased from the independently managed crown estate until 2078, and on which he made a one-off payment of £1m in lieu of rent and spent £7.5m on repairs in 2003. The king is reported to have tried to pressure Andrew into moving out by cutting his £1m annual allowance and estimated £3m security, but has no control over the crown estate, an arms-length property empire that hands all its profits to the Treasury. His brother has insisted he has sufficient private income to stay there.
The shooting and riding privileges don’t surprise me – Andrew has had those privileges this whole time, and there are often photos of him riding on the Windsor estate. While I get the idea behind “there’s nothing Charles can do about Royal Lodge, Andrew has a valid lease,” I’d like to point out that there actually IS something Charles could do: he could buy out Andrew’s lease. That’s being left unsaid, because the royal calculation is that it would look worse for Charles to hand Andrew $10 million (or thereabouts) to get him out of his Royal Lodge lease. I’m not convinced that it looks better for the Windsors to still have Andrew in that huge mansion, riding around Windsor in full view of the peasants. Meanwhile, the Mail had more about the negotiations between brothers:
The King threatened to have Prince Andrew officially stripped of his titles unless he ‘saw sense’. Charles, 76, made clear he would not hesitate to take decisive ‘further action’ if his brother refused to give up his dukedom and other honours after he lied about cutting ties with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, it can be revealed.
The Daily Mail understands that despite the growing tsunami of evidence against him, the 65-year-old former Duke of York was digging his heels in with a ‘startling lack of contrition’. It was a situation the King deemed ‘intolerable’, sources said. The only way for Charles to legally strip Andrew of his titles would have been to take it through Parliament, and he has never wished to take up its valuable time and resources in dealing with the matter. But last week he privately made clear to Andrew that a raft of options were open to him if he did not fall on his sword.
Some have questioned whether the act of making Queen Elizabeth’s second son simply set aside his titles is adequate in the circumstances. But sources say that to involve Parliament when it is dealing with huge domestic and economic challenges, not to mention major global security issues, could have been seen as a waste of resources and taken months – or even a year – to conclude. Forcing Andrew’s hand would bring about the same result far more swiftly. And with a narrowing window of opportunity to grasp before the situation spun further out of its control, the Palace made its move on Friday.
The fact courtiers were even willing to consider taking the matter out of his hands – whether through Parliament or by other means – is believed to have ‘shocked’ Andrew into finally taking action. A royal source said yesterday: ‘The thought of him still continuing to use the titles and honours that had been conferred upon him for another day, month or year while other options were explored and enactioned was intolerable, for the sake of the wider family. And at last, for the wider good, Andrew saw sense.’
What’s crazy about this is that it’s a mess for the government and the British police no matter what, and there will likely be some kind of police probe, just as MPs are already starting to question whether they should strip Andrew of all of his titles formally. Once again, the larger problem is that the Windsors see this as purely a PR issue, not a criminal issue, not an issue involving the highest rungs of government and security services.
The Palace thought that announcing that Andrew will no longer use his title would make the problem go away but it seems that it’s just escalated the situation. I saw a clip on GB News where the panelists were saying that stripping Andrew of the title will threaten monarchy.
NOT stripping him of his titles will also threaten the monarchy.
That’s their problem with everything, considering it to be a ” family issue”, while simultaneously considering themselves to be a business for tax breaks. They want all of the perks none of the responsibility. But it’s not just a family’s private stuff. Because you get tons of money from the taxpayers, that they have no choice but to give you. You get to live in mansions and have security paid for because of this job. So when someone is doing horrendous things on the job you can’t retreat back into it being a family matter.
If a company has a senior executive who is utilizing company resources to harass people, and to break laws, and to cover up crimes that’s not a private family matter even if it’s a family-owned company. It wouldn’t be for the Walton’s.
It’s like if a company had a senior executive accusing other members of the C-suite of racism, bullying, harassment, and physical violence, there would be an official investigation and probably charges filed. Not an admonishment about ” airing dirty laundry”.
This whole ordeal though is why I said on Friday that this was all performative. So when he’s written about on official documents he doesn’t get to put Duke of York after it, boohoo. Nothing is really changing for him other than the humiliation of having this done. Compared to what he’s accused of though???!!!
🎯
I could give a rat’s ass about the titles. Why are there no legal consequences? He gets to keep the money and the lifestyle
Are royals above the law and untouchable? Seems that way
This. Same. That’s where I’m at. To me, even getting Parliament to strip them is a waste of time in a way bc who cares. Where are the legal consequences? He should get those whether he has a title or not. And yet…
He should enjoy himself while he can. I just saw a piece from the BBC that the Met police are investigating the claim that Andrew used his police protection to get information on Virginia.
That would be awesome but why do I feel like it still won’t go anywhere really?
Nothing ever does go anywhere with this bunch. Investigations are held then dropped with no action taken. Here in the US, we have Trump and his enablers. The British have the royal family. Both can commit crimes with impunity.
I am hoping that this Met investigation grows legs and doesn’t get shut down. I think there are going to be more damning reports this week with the release of Virginia Giuffre’s book this week
I have and I know of several people who have written their local MP’s demanding full transparency and demanding that this investigation is properly and thoroughly investigated and results made public
Urging any Brits here to please write your local MP. Keep that boot firmly on Andrew and the RF’s neck so hard, he has to face criminal charges in the US too
Well the Met supposedly investigated the Virgina claims too and did absolutely nothing about it. I think the same will happen with this investigation it will get quietly swept under the rug.
Charles has no control over the Crown Estate? Say again! Haven’t the same Media reported how Charles evicted Harry and Meghan and the babies from Frogmore Cottage, which belongs to the Crown estate too?
I was wondering the same. Why can he evict the Sussex family but is powerless regarding Andrew’s lease?
The legal documents for a 75 year lease are going to be written to make it very difficult for a landlord to arbitrarily break the lease, whereas a typical rental lease for a 1-3 year period is going to give more flexibility for either party to not renew.
Andrew insists he has the money to pay for Royal Lodge and the 3M security. Okay, but how? Why can’t they investigate how he’s got any money at all? It’s probably been gotten in a shady and illegal way. Freaking prosecute him for money crimes, sexual assault crimes or something. Even getting parliament to strip him of his titles is lame imo bc ooooh so what? It’s not even about the titles anymore; it’s about the crime and watching him get away with it.
I believe they all have generational wealth invested offshore.
Yep, and any investigation into Andrew’s finances just opens a can of worms for the whole operation.
I’m sure Charles has considered buying out the lease but we all know Andrew will burn through that money and then he’ll be doing something super embarrassing to earn more. At this point Andrew is only leaving Royal Lodge if he does or gets put on trial, convicted, and sentenced. Honestly William seems petty enough to eventually hand Andrew over, but I’m not holding my breath.
Of course he has!After all, he knows where all the bodies are buried (both for Charles and William). They still protect him because he keeps his mouth shut…otherwise, he wouldn’t enjoy any of the perks.
I think Andrew knows too much
“despite the growing tsunami of evidence against him, the 65-year-old former Duke of York was digging his heels in with a ‘startling lack of contrition’.
Startling for whom? Who out there is surprised that Andrew is not taking responsibility for his crimes and also not going quietly?
Charles can at least issue a letters patent to take away Andrew’s HRH formally. Otherwise, it’s all just an act. Andrew choosing not to use his titles relies on him honouring his word which to put it bluntly, means fuck all.
I am very relieved because I was super worried he was going to face actual consequences.
What is the difference between the lease A has and the leases that were terminated so W & K can have a new ‘forever’ home?
Charles had YEARS to address this – the agreement not to use titles has only been made now because they knew what was coming out in the press. And they’ve given us the bare minimum, and tried to make it look more than it is (an agreement not to use titles is NOT the same as giving up or losing those titles). They take us for idiots.
And I’m sure there will be some way of evicting this maggot from Royal Lodge within the terms of the lease. After all, the Waleses have evicted enough people in their time. The bottom line is they just don’t want to.