King Charles hopes that people will focus on his work, not the Prince Andrew fiasco

On October 2, during Yom Kippur, a Syrian-born British citizen drove into a crowd of pedestrians outside of a Manchester synagogue. The man then entered the synagogue and began stabbing worshippers. He killed two people before being fatally shot by police. The terrorist attack has devastated Britain’s Jewish community and Manchester in general. On Monday, King Charles went to visit Manchester, and he spent a good deal of time at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, doing outreach within the community and meeting with the police force. Honestly, respect for Charles for always making these visits in the wake of tragedies. God knows, his heir will not do anything like this. If this kind of thing happened on the Scooter King’s watch, the community would only get a tweet sent from Scooter’s vacation. Incidentally, that’s what William and Kate are doing right now – they’re on vacation, it’s their kids’ school break.
All that being said, Charles is still being heavily criticized from all sides for his mishandling of the Prince Andrew fiasco, a disaster which is still ongoing and growing. A palace spokesman dropped a line about how the king hopes that his work won’t be hijacked by the Yorks.
King Charles wants to focus on “duty and service” and hopes people will not be distracted by “other matters”, his spokesperson has said.
It is understood to be a reference to his brother Prince Andrew, who is facing fresh allegations about Virginia Giuffre, whose memoir is being posthumously published this week.
The comments come after the King met those affected by the synagogue attack in Manchester.
Prince Andrew announced last week he will be giving up his royal titles, but the scrutiny over his links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continues.
Speaking after the King’s Manchester visit, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “This is the King continuing with duty and service in his longstanding mission to bring communities together particularly in times of challenge.
“And he hopes very much that the focus will be on the community impacted rather than any other matters.”
Earlier, a royal source said they were expecting “more days of pain ahead”.
Royal sources also said the claims about Prince Andrew and his links to sex offender Epstein are being treated by Buckingham Palace with “very great concern and should be examined in the appropriate ways to the fullest extent”.
On Friday the prince announced that he is giving up his titles, including the Duke of York. But there are still calls for them to be formally removed.
[From The BBC]
It feels like the palace spokesperson was issuing a directive to the royal rota more than “the people.” The British press has been in the middle of a good old fashioned feeding frenzy over Andrew and Fergie, and this was the palace saying: okay, we gave you the whole weekend to talk about that situation, now you better go back to acting as stenographers for what we tell you to write. As you can imagine, that message is not going over very well, especially when the royal reporters have plenty of royal sources willing to talk about how badly the palace is managing the situation. As for “more days of pain ahead” – boo-hoo, too many people are talking about how a prince of the realm raped trafficked teenagers!
Going back to Charles… he still looks pretty rough, but again, he’s out and about while his heir enjoys another vacation. Rob Shuter’s Substack (blah) claims that Charles is “seriously unwell but determined to carry on and he’s exhausted, but he won’t stop.” Shuter’s sources claim more responsibilities are being handed off to William. Where? When? Is someone going to drive to Norfolk to convince him to tweet through it?
To quote my mother: It’s good to want.
(Not that you’re going to get it, but isn’t it nice to want things… Yes we hated it when she said it!)
Yeah Charles can want that but Andrew will be a stain on his legacy. As he was on the Queen’s. Him visiting with the Pope isn’t going to erase that.
Poor Charles. A lifetime of being a piece of shit is catching up with him.
It’s a little late for Charles to worry about his reputation. Had he not treated Diana so badly, had not been having an affair with Camilla all during his marriage, had actually been a better father to his sons while they were growing up, had stood up for Meghan and Harry after their marriage when the hate campaign was beginning instead of focusing on punishing them, and had somehow obtained a moral backbone, maybe the public would think better of him now.
In life, sometimes you get what you sow.
going to make a rare comment in defense of Charles: the handling of prince Andrew is mostly the Queens fault.
The one responsible for Andrew is Andrew. Full stop.
Andrew is 100% responsible for his own actions, absolutely.
QEII and Charles are responsible for enabling him, giving him cover, giving him the resources to go after VG, giving him a safe place to hide and funds to avoid facing the consequences of his actions.
I’m all for Personal Responsibility. Andrew has to own his own choices and actions. But let’s not pretend the rest of the Royal Family are innocent bystanders who didn’t know what Andrew was up to. They knew. They covered up his activities, kept him and his spendthrift Duchess solvent, paid off his accuser and allowed him to carry on as if he was an honest Working Royal.
Thank you, North of Beantown. Let’s call this what it is: Stage 4 Affluenza—the terminal form of that peculiar condition in which the ultra-privileged lose all awareness of how their actions exist in context. The BFR rake in millions in tax-free income and public funds to serve the public, yet instead of recognizing even a basic obligation to society, they treat those perks as proof of their own untouchable entitlement.
At a bare minimum, Andrew should have been removed from the fold immediately and subjected to the same legal consequences any ordinary person would face. That responsibility fell first to the Queen and now to Charles—and it is part of their legacy, whether they like it or not. There is still time for them to correct it, of course… but I wouldn’t advise anyone to hold their breath.
If he thinks that it won’t overshadow his work well that ship has sailed. I hope the BM will continue with their coverage of it all. As for him doing some right things yes he does get out there when a tragedy occurs and he is doing it while getting treatment. As for his lazy heir well he is doing what he always does and that’s taking a vacation.
If he wanted his work to shine above all else, he should have done important work. He should have torn down that useless institution.
But his life has been one spoiled, selfish decision after another.
LOL. Good luck with that!!! Man who fails first test of basic decency & accountability — authority — pleads for sympathy. What a twat.
Perhaps William is kindly taking on Charles’ responsibility of taking holidays. That way Charles can spend more time working.
Ha! There you go. Again, all this briefing of power shifting to William. It’s like where? Talk talk talk.
‘ King Charles wants to focus on “duty and service” ‘
Oh, really?
If Charles really focused on “duty and service” he would have dealt with Andrew years ago instead providing cover for him. Pretty much Andrew’s whole adult life has been the opposite of duty and service, between the grift, the entitlement, the juvenile rants and oh yeah, the rape and assault of trafficked girls.
Charles is the monarch, at least for now … the official ruler and head of his family, the official head of his church and the symbolic head of his country and people: he has the obligation and the ability to shut Andrew down, hold both Yorks to account years ago.
And as a key advisor and behind the scenes power during QEII’s final reign, he could have even done something back then.
But instead he was focused and intent on elevating his side-piece, grabbing bags o’cash from shady sources, dreaming of golden carriages and, oh yeah, vindictively raining garbage and harm down onto his youngest son and daughter-in-law, the 2 people in his family MOST focused on “duty and service”
Phfft! We see you Charles!
I’m not defending Charles (am old enough to have watched his first wedding) however, according to reports, it was he who called Elizabeth after the television interview from Australia(?) and said that Andrew had to step down.
Charles lost a lot of credibility since the way he treated Diana, Harry and Meghan.
Unfortunately I feel like today may be the last day of the Andrew news cycle. There doesn’t seem to be any new reports and Charles is headed to Italy so yeah the media will fall in line. (Unless there’s a new major revelation).
Next will be the usual suspects working Harry into the story and waiting for Meghan’s next appearance to be outraged about.
But overall the current working royals have taken a nice dent in public perception. How long that last who knows?
The wales kids may be sent out to sing a Christmas carol by end of year to erase everyone’s memories. I’m kidding but also not.
The smart thing for Charles is to keep the focus on real estate. This allows him to hide behind Andrew’s unbreakable lease while also limiting the amount of Epstein mentions and associations with the royals. Fergie has been flattened by several buses at this point but the corrupt rota will want to move away from this scandal before it starts exposing other ‘important’ people. They’re all losers.
I hope they keep the focus on the entire royal cover up including the pedos crimes and lies. I think it should overshadow everything Chuck does. I have no sympathy for him whatsoever he is a racist man who, along with his heir, runs a hate campaign against his youngest son’s family while protecting a man who raped trafficked minors. He should never find peace imo.
I feel like I’ve been around this website long enough to remember the billion times that the press declared this was the end for Andrew only for a few months later Andrew to show up somewhere.
There will be 2 major events coming in the next few years…the press will heel to the palace because they want full access to the funeral and coronation.
They don’t have to “heel” but they chose to.
If Charles is worse than what is let on why hasn’t the Regency Act been involked to have William officially named Prince Regent? They know William is not ready for prime time and he can’t handle a mess like this when he’s in charge.
It’s always comical when the Palace or the British press talk about the work of the Royal Family or how busy they are.
Work? What work? People are already disgusted enough at what you married and how your first wife was treated, you tone-deaf ass.
Charles looks like a man who has realized his heir is lazy, conniving and not above a bit of back-stabbing, and that his legacy as POW and King will be of an adulterer, and a petty and jealous man. Plus, like his mother his last few years as king will be marred by his younger brother and neither Charles or Elizabeth have anyone to blame for that fiasco but themselves.
🎯
I don’t think anyone has ever focused on Charles’ work (and to his credit he has done some good work). The scandals are what people want to read. And there are so many in that family.
In the past eight years, I don’t remember Charles ever trying to redirect attention away from the unwarranted trashing of Harry and Meghan but everyone should look away and ignore Andrew’s decades of sex crimes? Unbelievable!!
Yeah, Charles looks rough. Is that a bruise on his cheek covered up by makeup or just a trick of the light?
The thing he doesn’t grasp is that people are judged by their character. And for all of his conspiciously “good works,” he’s revealed his character over and over again. His cosseting of his sex-offending brother is just the latest example.
This family, this man cannot understand that it is his job to be a role model. He should show how peace, kindness, mercy, dignity, honour and, in the best case, love work. He should show that reflecting on one’s own mistakes, repenting and asking for forgiveness is what Christianity is all about. He should show that he treats his family, his children and grandchildren with love, generosity and patience. He should show that it is characteristic of men and women who love each other to protect their family from outside attacks. He should be concrete, a concrete Christian who protects the weak and justice. He wanted the anointing, so why doesn’t he imitate Jesus and his love, truth and faithfulness? I will never understand these people who do not use the great gift they have received to make the world a little better.
I echo your lament. 🙁
I remember about 20 or so years ago, people realized that Charles would not be the best King, so they were talking about bypassing him and having William be King. Remember all those conversations? Charles was not competent, so William would save the monarchy and save England!
So, now William has grown up into the epitome of a lazy and ne’er-do-well Prince of Wales, with a wife who is only capable of standing there and smiling. Neither seems very bright and neither is focused on things like history, public policy, social history and problems, or how real people live. And William does not have a clue as to what his role should be, other than vacationer-in-chief.
So, now,the public seems to putting their hopes on poor George, who looks unhappy in most of his photos. Maybe he will solve this mess?? Or maybe, if he is smart, he will split and run, leaving it all to Charlotte. He certainly does not have any good role models to follow. We do not know much about him and I wish him well, but I doubt he will save the monarchy. Sad.
What’s that expression? Boo-f*cking-hoo. 🙄
Andrew could write his own book. They’ll keep him in the fold. This family is “white trash,” right?