Royalist: Prince Andrew’s friends still plan to enjoy the shooting season with Andrew

The reason why the monarchy, the royalists, the aristocracy and the British press have all covered for Prince Andrew for decades is because they don’t have a problem with anything he’s been accused of doing, or which he has actually done. The reason why those same people have an issue with Prince Harry is because he walked away from them and refused to let them destroy his wife and family. Harry is still persona non grata with royalists, courtiers and royal reporters because he broke the invisible contract (not to mention the Windsor omerta) and Andrew has not. King Charles has always shown more support for Andrew because the king literally supports Andrew more than he supports Harry. That visible and tangible support sends a message, a message that royal loyalists can support Andrew too, look, he’s still invited to Christmas at Sandringham, he still attends Easter service with his brothers! And as Tom Sykes points out in his Royalist Substack, Andrew’s friends simply have no problem with Andrew because at the end of the day, Andrew will still host shooting parties.
Friends of Prince Andrew have told The Royalist that he is looking forward to the pheasant and partridge shooting season kicking off in just under two week’s time, and that he has his usual roster of days and overnight shooting parties booked for the winter. His friends are showing support privately by vowing to continue to include him in their annual rituals, including, most notably, what Andrew ill-advisedly called in his disastrous Newsnight interview “straightforward shooting weekend(s).”
One friend said, “Andrew has been treated monstrously by his family. He has done everything they have asked. He has been found guilty of no crime.”
Another shooting acquaintance of Andrew’s told me that they understood that he will be keeping his Windsor “family day” to which he has customarily invited friends and business contacts. He is likely to receive multiple invitations for shoots in England and Scotland over the months ahead, some of which he has attended for decades, hosted by landowning friends who remain loyal to him.
Charles’ disinclination to strip him of his shooting privileges, which were first gifted to him by his mother and father, will be seen as yet another sign that Andrew’s remorse-free and defiant announcement on Friday that he would stop using his title, is nothing more than a performative slap on the wrist for Andrew, who will continue to live in Royal Lodge—and even retains the title Duke of York in law, despite solemnly promising not to use it.
Hosting a day or two at some of the best shooting in the land is a powerful incentive for bloodsports enthusiasts to remain on friendly terms with Andrew. For Andrew, it’s a passport to a winter of posh fun, as, according to unwritten convention, shooting invitations are not generally supposed to be accepted unless they can be returned in kind. (Shortly due to get started, the pheasant and partridge shooting season runs to the end of January. The grouse season is already underway.) Thus the decision by the king to allow him to continue hosting shoots effectively guarantees him a splendid winter of shooting and socialising at some of England’s grandest houses.
Asked how they could countenance inviting Andrew to their home or accepting his hospitality after the revelations that he stayed in contact with Epstein after he said he did, one landowner told The Royalist, “In England, it is customary to consider a man innocent until proven guilty. Those baying for Andrew’s blood would do well to re-read The Crucible.”
Pressed on the implications of the email in which Andrew told Epstein, “We’re in this together…Let’s play some more soon,” which he sent in response to the publication of the famous photograph of him with his arm slung around a teenage Virginia Giuffre’s bare midriff, the friend angrily replied: “So you would condemn him on the basis of a private email leaked to a newspaper?”
A fresh report in the Observer (now part of Tortoise Media) on Sunday said that the king had not banned Andrew “from using royal estates to go shooting with his friends, or horse riding,” and cited “well-placed sources” as saying Andrew would “still be able to use the taxpayer-funded royal estate at Windsor Castle and the monarch’s private residences at Sandringham and Balmoral for his favourite sports and pastimes.”
It might sound ridiculous or unimportant, but within this world, the real punishment would be “denying Andrew’s shooting privileges.” Like, that would actually hurt him more than giving away his titles. That being said, from the way his friends speak about him, I suspect that they would still invite him on shooting weekends even if he couldn’t reciprocate with invitations to Sandringham or Windsor. The justifications are mind-numbing and I can just hear the posh-but-huffy old-man voice saying “Those baying for Andrew’s blood would do well to re-read The Crucible” (this is not a f–king witchhunt) and “So you would condemn him on the basis of a private email leaked to a newspaper?” Which is also false – the email came from the House investigation into the Epstein files.
The FBI wanted to talk to him.
@Tessa … Absolutely. They first attempted to serve him a subpoena in January 2020 via the British Home Office to no avail after Andrew had his legal team release a statement saying he was willing to cooperate with officials. Then Andrew stuck close to home to avoid being served, though I’m not sure if the FBI has the International weight to serve someone in another country, and the FBI complained about his lack of cooperation after the legal statement.
Sadly, all the commenters at British news outlets claiming support for Andrew because he ‘hasn’t been convicted of any crime’ are the same ones denying support for Harry and screaming for his titles to be removed because he’s a traitor.
Ugh, the outrage that anyone even voice the idea of denying him the grotesquerie of spending his time slaughtering animals for fun. 🙄. What is it gonna take for them to do something that actually punishes this guy? Taxpayers are still floating his life of luxury IMO.
Name and shame these disgusting pedophile protectors.
Ugh, the British aristocracy is gross. (As is the American government, I know!)
Says a lot about who his “friends” are now doesn’t it!! They are as bad as he is!!
Right, like I want to the names of every person who accepts an invite from Andrew or allows him in their homes
i think a lot of people knew the titles were just a smoke screen the bigger question is how will he survive financially, unless Charles has set up a direct debit for him to receive a monthly allowance When peggy gets installed all bets are off. The Ties are wide and Deep within these circles that explains a lot of the resentment towards Meghan if Harry cut those ties
The ties are wide and deep certainly. It reminds me of the small town we lived in briefly ; unless your grandparents were born and raised here, you’ll always be an outsider and never “one of us”
The thing is this is the aristos taking a stand and supporting one of their own I don’t think Peggy could dare to go against them even when he is king. Remember how the turnip toffs and how they othered Keen?
Birds of a feather, I imagine a lot of them are envious of what he got to to.
they probably do similar
“He’s been found guilty of no crime”
Of course not, the royal family paid millions $$$ to settle before trial. If a trial is averted you can’t be found guilty.
Bingo! If he is not even investigated he can’t be proven guilty, so he is not guilty? Wow
The friends say that now. Let’s see what they say when the shooting privileges are cut off. Will they side with Andrew or Charles/William?
Yep. I think that if Andrew’s shooting privileges were cut off, then over a few years time, he would slowly start losing invitations. To which I say. omg, DO IT, cut off his shooting privileges. Idc about whether his titles are stripped. He’s a member of the RF with or without the titles so who cares. I’d rather see this revoked than his titles actually.
Over a few years time the invitations will INEVITABLY start thinning out, because who’s hosting these parties, anyway? Surely not people who have to be at the office on Monday to earn a paycheck, which I imagine a good many of the children of the landed gentry actually have to do these days.
He was neither found guilty of a crime nor acquitted. Because he belongs to the British royal family, he simply escaped prosecution.
The victims speak for themselves. Put this Mens all on trial, then we can see if there are any innocent people.
We have to remember that among this crowd what Andrew did is not viewed as taboo or a crime. So of course he will keep his shooting privileges and will go to his friends parties.
Yes, that’s another part of this abyss
That’s it exactly. When you have members of the press willing to go on the record calling victims of sex trafficking prostitutes, it tells you how they view what he did. They literally think that they are better than. So what they do shouldn’t be questioned, and if you end up on the wrong side of their desires, oh well!
they will forgive anything as long as it protects their own power or proximity to power. it’s the same thing with beatrice and eugenie did a happy show with jeremy clarkson not long after he had written about wanting meghan dead. or how fergie went and hugged piers morgan after he spent years saying heinous things about meghan. did beatrice or eugenie say anything to their mother about how bad that was? no, because of course she would protect herself at the expense of anyone. and they must just not care.
This reads like a couple of pages from a Jane Austen novel. “When you have killed all your own birds, Mr. Bingley,” said her mother, “I beg you will come here, and shoot as many as you please on Mr. Bennet’s manor.”.
I don’t know exactly who came up with the idea: power is lost not only through control, but also through the gaze of an unbiased observer. That must the birds Help and us.
Seriously, rich people suck. There’s nothing noble about titled nobility.