Royalist: Prince Andrew’s friends still plan to enjoy the shooting season with Andrew

The reason why the monarchy, the royalists, the aristocracy and the British press have all covered for Prince Andrew for decades is because they don’t have a problem with anything he’s been accused of doing, or which he has actually done. The reason why those same people have an issue with Prince Harry is because he walked away from them and refused to let them destroy his wife and family. Harry is still persona non grata with royalists, courtiers and royal reporters because he broke the invisible contract (not to mention the Windsor omerta) and Andrew has not. King Charles has always shown more support for Andrew because the king literally supports Andrew more than he supports Harry. That visible and tangible support sends a message, a message that royal loyalists can support Andrew too, look, he’s still invited to Christmas at Sandringham, he still attends Easter service with his brothers! And as Tom Sykes points out in his Royalist Substack, Andrew’s friends simply have no problem with Andrew because at the end of the day, Andrew will still host shooting parties.

Friends of Prince Andrew have told The Royalist that he is looking forward to the pheasant and partridge shooting season kicking off in just under two week’s time, and that he has his usual roster of days and overnight shooting parties booked for the winter. His friends are showing support privately by vowing to continue to include him in their annual rituals, including, most notably, what Andrew ill-advisedly called in his disastrous Newsnight interview “straightforward shooting weekend(s).”

One friend said, “Andrew has been treated monstrously by his family. He has done everything they have asked. He has been found guilty of no crime.”

Another shooting acquaintance of Andrew’s told me that they understood that he will be keeping his Windsor “family day” to which he has customarily invited friends and business contacts. He is likely to receive multiple invitations for shoots in England and Scotland over the months ahead, some of which he has attended for decades, hosted by landowning friends who remain loyal to him.

Charles’ disinclination to strip him of his shooting privileges, which were first gifted to him by his mother and father, will be seen as yet another sign that Andrew’s remorse-free and defiant announcement on Friday that he would stop using his title, is nothing more than a performative slap on the wrist for Andrew, who will continue to live in Royal Lodge—and even retains the title Duke of York in law, despite solemnly promising not to use it.

Hosting a day or two at some of the best shooting in the land is a powerful incentive for bloodsports enthusiasts to remain on friendly terms with Andrew. For Andrew, it’s a passport to a winter of posh fun, as, according to unwritten convention, shooting invitations are not generally supposed to be accepted unless they can be returned in kind. (Shortly due to get started, the pheasant and partridge shooting season runs to the end of January. The grouse season is already underway.) Thus the decision by the king to allow him to continue hosting shoots effectively guarantees him a splendid winter of shooting and socialising at some of England’s grandest houses.

Asked how they could countenance inviting Andrew to their home or accepting his hospitality after the revelations that he stayed in contact with Epstein after he said he did, one landowner told The Royalist, “In England, it is customary to consider a man innocent until proven guilty. Those baying for Andrew’s blood would do well to re-read The Crucible.”

Pressed on the implications of the email in which Andrew told Epstein, “We’re in this together…Let’s play some more soon,” which he sent in response to the publication of the famous photograph of him with his arm slung around a teenage Virginia Giuffre’s bare midriff, the friend angrily replied: “So you would condemn him on the basis of a private email leaked to a newspaper?”

A fresh report in the Observer (now part of Tortoise Media) on Sunday said that the king had not banned Andrew “from using royal estates to go shooting with his friends, or horse riding,” and cited “well-placed sources” as saying Andrew would “still be able to use the taxpayer-funded royal estate at Windsor Castle and the monarch’s private residences at Sandringham and Balmoral for his favourite sports and pastimes.”

[From The Royalist Substack]

It might sound ridiculous or unimportant, but within this world, the real punishment would be “denying Andrew’s shooting privileges.” Like, that would actually hurt him more than giving away his titles. That being said, from the way his friends speak about him, I suspect that they would still invite him on shooting weekends even if he couldn’t reciprocate with invitations to Sandringham or Windsor. The justifications are mind-numbing and I can just hear the posh-but-huffy old-man voice saying “Those baying for Andrew’s blood would do well to re-read The Crucible” (this is not a f–king witchhunt) and “So you would condemn him on the basis of a private email leaked to a newspaper?” Which is also false – the email came from the House investigation into the Epstein files.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

24 Responses to “Royalist: Prince Andrew’s friends still plan to enjoy the shooting season with Andrew”

  1. Tessa says:
    October 22, 2025 at 10:52 am

    The FBI wanted to talk to him.

    Reply
    • Yvette says:
      October 22, 2025 at 3:53 pm

      @Tessa … Absolutely. They first attempted to serve him a subpoena in January 2020 via the British Home Office to no avail after Andrew had his legal team release a statement saying he was willing to cooperate with officials. Then Andrew stuck close to home to avoid being served, though I’m not sure if the FBI has the International weight to serve someone in another country, and the FBI complained about his lack of cooperation after the legal statement.

      Sadly, all the commenters at British news outlets claiming support for Andrew because he ‘hasn’t been convicted of any crime’ are the same ones denying support for Harry and screaming for his titles to be removed because he’s a traitor.

      Reply
  2. Chaine says:
    October 22, 2025 at 10:54 am

    Ugh, the outrage that anyone even voice the idea of denying him the grotesquerie of spending his time slaughtering animals for fun. 🙄. What is it gonna take for them to do something that actually punishes this guy? Taxpayers are still floating his life of luxury IMO.

    Reply
  3. DK says:
    October 22, 2025 at 10:55 am

    Name and shame these disgusting pedophile protectors.

    Ugh, the British aristocracy is gross. (As is the American government, I know!)

    Reply
  4. Lili says:
    October 22, 2025 at 10:56 am

    i think a lot of people knew the titles were just a smoke screen the bigger question is how will he survive financially, unless Charles has set up a direct debit for him to receive a monthly allowance When peggy gets installed all bets are off. The Ties are wide and Deep within these circles that explains a lot of the resentment towards Meghan if Harry cut those ties

    Reply
    • Libra says:
      October 22, 2025 at 11:05 am

      The ties are wide and deep certainly. It reminds me of the small town we lived in briefly ; unless your grandparents were born and raised here, you’ll always be an outsider and never “one of us”

      Reply
    • Gemini says:
      October 22, 2025 at 12:31 pm

      The thing is this is the aristos taking a stand and supporting one of their own I don’t think Peggy could dare to go against them even when he is king. Remember how the turnip toffs and how they othered Keen?

      Reply
  5. SarahCS says:
    October 22, 2025 at 10:57 am

    Birds of a feather, I imagine a lot of them are envious of what he got to to.

    Reply
  6. Truthiness says:
    October 22, 2025 at 11:04 am

    “He’s been found guilty of no crime”

    Of course not, the royal family paid millions $$$ to settle before trial. If a trial is averted you can’t be found guilty.

    Reply
  7. Eurydice says:
    October 22, 2025 at 11:05 am

    The friends say that now. Let’s see what they say when the shooting privileges are cut off. Will they side with Andrew or Charles/William?

    Reply
    • jais says:
      October 22, 2025 at 2:37 pm

      Yep. I think that if Andrew’s shooting privileges were cut off, then over a few years time, he would slowly start losing invitations. To which I say. omg, DO IT, cut off his shooting privileges. Idc about whether his titles are stripped. He’s a member of the RF with or without the titles so who cares. I’d rather see this revoked than his titles actually.

      Reply
      • AMB says:
        October 22, 2025 at 4:48 pm

        Over a few years time the invitations will INEVITABLY start thinning out, because who’s hosting these parties, anyway? Surely not people who have to be at the office on Monday to earn a paycheck, which I imagine a good many of the children of the landed gentry actually have to do these days.

  8. maja says:
    October 22, 2025 at 11:16 am

    He was neither found guilty of a crime nor acquitted. Because he belongs to the British royal family, he simply escaped prosecution.
    The victims speak for themselves. Put this Mens all on trial, then we can see if there are any innocent people.

    Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    October 22, 2025 at 11:33 am

    We have to remember that among this crowd what Andrew did is not viewed as taboo or a crime. So of course he will keep his shooting privileges and will go to his friends parties.

    Reply
    • maja says:
      October 22, 2025 at 11:48 am

      Yes, that’s another part of this abyss

      Reply
    • Dee(2) says:
      October 22, 2025 at 12:08 pm

      That’s it exactly. When you have members of the press willing to go on the record calling victims of sex trafficking prostitutes, it tells you how they view what he did. They literally think that they are better than. So what they do shouldn’t be questioned, and if you end up on the wrong side of their desires, oh well!

      Reply
  10. anna says:
    October 22, 2025 at 12:07 pm

    they will forgive anything as long as it protects their own power or proximity to power. it’s the same thing with beatrice and eugenie did a happy show with jeremy clarkson not long after he had written about wanting meghan dead. or how fergie went and hugged piers morgan after he spent years saying heinous things about meghan. did beatrice or eugenie say anything to their mother about how bad that was? no, because of course she would protect herself at the expense of anyone. and they must just not care.

    Reply
  11. Gemini says:
    October 22, 2025 at 12:26 pm

    This reads like a couple of pages from a Jane Austen novel. “When you have killed all your own birds, Mr. Bingley,” said her mother, “I beg you will come here, and shoot as many as you please on Mr. Bennet’s manor.”.

    Reply
    • maja says:
      October 22, 2025 at 3:28 pm

      I don’t know exactly who came up with the idea: power is lost not only through control, but also through the gaze of an unbiased observer. That must the birds Help and us.

      Reply
  12. QuiteContrary says:
    October 22, 2025 at 6:43 pm

    Seriously, rich people suck. There’s nothing noble about titled nobility.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment