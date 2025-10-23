Kim Kardashian wore vintage Galliano & McQueen in Paris for her birthday

One of the funniest things about Kim Kardashian is that she rarely looks “good” in couture. Over the years, she developed many contacts within the fashion world, and she can afford to wear any designer. Designers customize their pieces for her body too, and it still doesn’t work. I’m not saying Kim always looks like sh-t or anything, it’s just that she looks so much better in her off-duty looks, jeans and sweatpants and simple tops.

This week, Kim celebrated her 45th birthday in Paris. There was a premiere event in Paris for All’s Fair, her new Ryan Murphy show. For the premiere, Kim wore a vintage Dior by John Galliano. If you know Galliano’s history and Kanye’s history, Kim probably should have avoided the connection, but whatever. The dress is fine, and Kim brought her mom as her date to the premiere. After the premiere, Kim changed into another vintage look: a 1997 McQueen with a gold corseted bustier. This is what she wore to visit the Crazy Horse, an iconic cabaret in Paris.

Meanwhile, Kim also celebrated her birthday with the gift of real estate. She spent $7 million on a neighboring property close to her Hidden Hills estate. Reportedly, Kim plans to expand her property even further. Something no one talks about anymore is that time, post-divorce, when Kanye bought a home across the street from Kim and he was literally stalking Kim for a while. Did he sell that place? Does he still have it and he just never goes there anymore? I did some digging and, back in June, Page Six said that the property is abandoned now, and Kanye left it “in ruins.” Kim should try to buy that place too.