Kim Kardashian wore vintage Galliano & McQueen in Paris for her birthday

One of the funniest things about Kim Kardashian is that she rarely looks “good” in couture. Over the years, she developed many contacts within the fashion world, and she can afford to wear any designer. Designers customize their pieces for her body too, and it still doesn’t work. I’m not saying Kim always looks like sh-t or anything, it’s just that she looks so much better in her off-duty looks, jeans and sweatpants and simple tops.

This week, Kim celebrated her 45th birthday in Paris. There was a premiere event in Paris for All’s Fair, her new Ryan Murphy show. For the premiere, Kim wore a vintage Dior by John Galliano. If you know Galliano’s history and Kanye’s history, Kim probably should have avoided the connection, but whatever. The dress is fine, and Kim brought her mom as her date to the premiere. After the premiere, Kim changed into another vintage look: a 1997 McQueen with a gold corseted bustier. This is what she wore to visit the Crazy Horse, an iconic cabaret in Paris.

Meanwhile, Kim also celebrated her birthday with the gift of real estate. She spent $7 million on a neighboring property close to her Hidden Hills estate. Reportedly, Kim plans to expand her property even further. Something no one talks about anymore is that time, post-divorce, when Kanye bought a home across the street from Kim and he was literally stalking Kim for a while. Did he sell that place? Does he still have it and he just never goes there anymore? I did some digging and, back in June, Page Six said that the property is abandoned now, and Kanye left it “in ruins.” Kim should try to buy that place too.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

23 Responses to “Kim Kardashian wore vintage Galliano & McQueen in Paris for her birthday”

  1. Tuesday says:
    October 23, 2025 at 10:04 am

    I’m petty enough to remark, no matter how much money you spend and how good the work, them knees is always going to show your age, Kim.

    I actually like the gold bustier look well enough.

    Reply
  2. Swack says:
    October 23, 2025 at 10:07 am

    Is she intentionally padding her hips?

    Reply
  3. Jilly says:
    October 23, 2025 at 10:07 am

    What in the name is that Amish monstrosity Kris is wearing?

    Reply
    • TheFarmer'sWife says:
      October 23, 2025 at 11:51 am

      Mortica Adam’s does an updo for her Pilgrim/puritan Halloween costume? She’s just missing the white cap. Both are insanely wealthy, (and bravo to both for that), but where are the pre-event photographers to see how these designs look on film. Or is it just click bait at this point?

      Reply
    • Mac says:
      October 23, 2025 at 12:40 pm

      All of her looks have been terrible lately. She needs a new stylist.

      Reply
  4. M says:
    October 23, 2025 at 10:08 am

    They both look horrendous. The hair is so bad. Cheap people make anything look cheap.

    Reply
  5. Ashley says:
    October 23, 2025 at 10:10 am

    Let’s get real.

    It’s not that Kim Kardashian rarely looks “good” in couture; it’s that VERY FEW women with hourglass figures look “good” in couture.

    These clothes aren’t designed for women with boobs and bums. They’re designed for the Zendayas of the world.

    Reply
    • Yup, Me says:
      October 23, 2025 at 10:27 am

      It’s that Kim wants to wear couture made for Kendall’s body type while having intentionally built herself a Fredrick’s of Hollywood body.

      Reply
      • therese says:
        October 23, 2025 at 3:34 pm

        Yes, Yup, Me Says. And as people below say, Kim is so tacky and so thirsty. And those huge boobs and hips. She really is a small woman, deliberately started out in porn to become famous, and has stayed there because her choices keep defining her. If you say that is couture, I believe you, she just de-elevates it. Or devalues the looks. Cover up Kim, and you would have a chance at looking cute. Agree that her everyday looks are better. Her mother looks more chic and tasteful.

    • wendy says:
      October 23, 2025 at 10:30 am

      her ‘figure’ is grossly distorted which is why it never looks quite right – plenty of curvy women call pull off couture pieces.

      Reply
      • Ashley says:
        October 23, 2025 at 10:57 am

        As a Black woman whose figure looks exactly like Kim’s “grossly distorted” one, that’s pretty upsetting to hear.

    • Nic919 says:
      October 23, 2025 at 11:01 am

      She doesn’t even have a real and proportional hourglass figure. The fake boobs and fake ass are too big for her frame and are clownish. Couture is made for more of a streamlined figure anyway and it can’t compensate for proportions which have been surgically distorted.

      Someone like Sofia Vergara can pull it off because her hourglass figure fits her frame.

      Reply
    • KC says:
      October 23, 2025 at 12:28 pm

      I don’t know. Sophia Loren, Marilyn Monroe, Scarlett Johansson, old school Hollywood can and could pull it off. Kim’s just tacky.

      Reply
      • Jezz says:
        October 23, 2025 at 2:03 pm

        They are all much taller than Kim. Her proportions aren’t natural, which is why they look absurd.
        Anyone with naturally big boobs and hips with no fat and a teeny tiny waist is a unicorn (and lucky!)

  6. ThetGirlThere says:
    October 23, 2025 at 10:10 am

    Per usual, she looks tacky and try hard. She’s stretched and carved into her face so much she’s not even pretty anymore.

    Reply
  7. Serpahina says:
    October 23, 2025 at 10:18 am

    Just a mess. I thought it was a Halloween theme when I saw her with her mom. One Wonder Woman and her mom a cross between Elvira and the lady in the American Gothic painting by Grant Wood.

    Reply
  8. Chaine says:
    October 23, 2025 at 10:42 am

    The blue color is really lovely on her. I would like the whole dress on her except that the drop shoulder makes her look as if she has a case of scoliosis. The gold one is not good. Tacky, too shiny with her frozen face, skirt almost shows her biscuit, and as someone remarked above, her legs are starting to look her age.

    Reply
  9. Anare says:
    October 23, 2025 at 5:58 pm

    KK is always after the clicks so she doesn’t care if her couture gowns hit or miss. She just wants people talking about her, all press is good press and all that. She has tons of money and a killer figure and could wear gowns that look stunning on her. If only she had taste.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment