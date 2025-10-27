Princess Kate ‘shudders at the thought’ of living one mile away from Prince Andrew

In late August 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales made their annual jaunt up to Balmoral. They rarely stay more than a few days, and they usually time their visits around a weekend, so that they can be photographed going to the local church with the rest of the family. In 2023, King Charles reportedly “ordered” William to chauffeur Prince Andrew to church that Sunday. William drove, Andrew rode shotgun, and Kate was in the back. I’m including the Telegraph’s exclusive photo at the end of the post, the one they ran on social media. It was a big moment even then, that William and Kate were visibly lending their support to a man who paid an eight-figure out-of-court settlement to a human-trafficking survivor and rape victim. Afterwards, sources close to Andrew crowed about how pleased he was with the support from Will and Kate. Two years later, and we’re being told that Will and Kate were “forced” into it by King Charles, who apparently “ordered” them to do the photo-op.
In any case, most people don’t buy William’s current tantrums about how much he hates his uncle. They can’t even keep their stories straight about William’s involvement in Andrew’s current catastrophes – either William is barking orders at MPs, or William is on vacation and not part of the ongoing discussions whatsoever. But the people close to William and Kate sure are complaining a great deal about how much they do NOT want to live close to Andrew. The Waleses literally grabbed 150 acres of a public park to make their own taxpayer-funded estate, but they can’t face Degenerate Andy one mile away?
Prince Andrew is facing mounting pressure to quit Royal Lodge before the Prince and Princess of Wales move into their nearby ‘forever home’, it has been claimed. Royal sources have told this newspaper that William and Kate want to move into Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park before Bonfire Night. The eight-bedroom home is just over a mile from Royal Lodge, where Andrew has lived for more than 20 years, and William is said to want his disgraced uncle out of his 30-room mansion by the time they move in.
Negotiations over the prince’s living arrangements are taking place on a daily basis amid a public outcry after it emerged he only pays a ‘peppercorn rent’ on the lavish property. Andrew cannot legally be evicted from Royal Lodge under the terms of his ‘cast iron’ lease but Palace insiders believe he will inevitably have to move out because of the scale of public anger.
William and Kate are said to be keen to use the half-term break to prepare their children George, 12, Charlotte, ten, and Louis, seven, for their house move.
A source said: ‘Catherine shudders at the thought of living so close to Royal Lodge while Prince Andrew is still in it. William wants him gone before they start to move in next week. It’s not about what Andrew doesn’t want to do anymore. It’s about what he’s going to be told to do.’
The Waleses moved from an apartment in Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, which is just over three miles from Forest Lodge, in August 2022. The MoS has learnt that they had previously wanted to move to Royal Lodge – but Andrew insisted on staying.
‘Them going into Adelaide Cottage was never the plan,’ one well-connected source said last night. ‘But they were forced to because Prince Andrew wouldn’t shift.’ Earlier this year, however, the family set their hearts on Forest Lodge, a Georgian mansion where they hope to raise their children in a more relaxed, rural setting and remain hands-on parents.
Royal Lodge and Forest Lodge are a short walk from each other, with both nestled in quiet corners of Windsor Great Park. Andrew regularly goes horse-riding in the fields and woodland nearby. Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife who also lives in Royal Lodge, was said by one insider to have been excited about the prospect of the Waleses and their young children being neighbours.
As the conversation has moved so heavily into “what would it take for Andrew to leave Royal Lodge,” something occurred to me – if William and Kate really wanted to live in RL, why didn’t THEY buy out Andrew’s lease in 2022-23? That’s the conversation with Charles as well – Andrew has telegraphed for the past two years that he would be willing to leave RL, but he will only do so if someone pays him for what he’s put into RL, etc. It wouldn’t be pretty, and it would have been a terrible look for the Waleses, but how is the current situation a better look for the whole family? If anything, this strengthens Andrew’s negotiations to get more money out of Charles. “Well, you know Will and Kate want me out, so why don’t you add another $5 million and I’ll be out by the end of the week.” And at least they’re now admitting that Will and Kate were the ones trying to force Andrew out of RL in the first place. And now his presence might ruin their Forest Lodge move, the poor lazy sausages!
The Duke of York has attended church in Balmoral with senior royals in an apparent show of unity which insiders say marks an end to any talk of a “family divided”
Find out more 👇https://t.co/aVZMkfHR3B pic.twitter.com/NRn6ts02Pq
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 28, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Didn’t wimbot and mumble say they would rather live near to Andrew than H&M? Was that a lie or is this one a lie? Royalists are really treated as idiots by that family! 😂
💯💯💯 They did
Kate also said to the rota that walking near Meghan was the hardest thing she’d ever done. But hanging with a p@do is way fine for Kate! But in reality, it is. P%do Andy is like the rest of them and Kate is still desperate to fit in. That’s fitting in.
So basically all this wails damage control is hilarious and a lie
Lol came here to say this, I love that every story they printed in favour of Andrew as a slight to the Sussexes is coming back to bite them in the a**
What are they talking about? They’ve been happily living close to him for years. The gaslighting is epic. 🤷🏽♀️ I believe Adelaide Cottage is closer to Royal Lodge than Forest Lodge is to Royal Lodge. 😳
Adelaide is in the perimeter like RL – so yes, close. FL isn’t hence the millions in security measures and the 150 acre land grab
Will and Kate have no problem being pictured with Andrew and Trump. They seem totally fine with those two, it’s Harry and Meghan they have issues with. A half block woman is worse to them than an *cough* alleged *cough* pedophile.
Isn’t Forest Lodge about a mile away from Royal Lodge? Plus the Waleses just erected a huge security fence and had trenches dug around Forest Lodge, so there’s zero chance Andrew’s horse is going to wander inside their perimeter. This reads a lot more like Kate and William still want Royal Lodge, and maybe they’re not going to grab it immediately once they force Andrew out (bad optics), but they’ll grab it within a few years for sure.
But instead we’re supposed to shed a tear for poor Kate in her new mansion.
Anything to get their name on pages.. meanwhile aren’t they on vacation again? Is Willie calling it in?
Kate shudders at everything ( except Donald Trump apparently ) so nothing new here.
If the Wales’ new house and gigantic security spread is only 1 mile from Royal Lodge, aren’t the wales going to refuse to allow any outside renters? It’s going to sit empty indefinitely and fall into ruin. I suppose they might tolerate someone they handpick.
Keen And scooter had Andrew walking with them and the Wales children on one of the church walks. Fergie needs to not go over to see the Wales if she had any sense
Did Charles also order him to give Andrew a lift to Balmoral when the queen died, and drive with him in the front seat.
William should stop gaslighting us.
He left his brother behind and took Andrew. Smh
They didn’t buy out the lease before moving into AC bc they didn’t have duchy money at that point and it’s clear the late queen and Charles refused to provide additional funding for a house. Remember they first wanted a big estate close to Kate’s parents then royal lodge then ft Belvedere before settling on AC.
It’s funny to me that we are being reminded they always royal lodge, because it weakens the argument of “will
And Kate are so anti Andrew.” No they’re pro royal lodge. I’m sure they’re kicking themselves bc if this was two months ago they could have swooped in. Now it will be awkward when they move from forest lodge in a year. But they’ll still do it.
The keens can’t work because they must prepare the children for the move. As if they don’t have an army of staff doing the moving for them