Prince Harry announced his trip to Toronto just as his brother arrived in Rio

Good news! Prince Harry will be outside this week! Even better news: he announced his planned trip to Canada just as his brother arrived in Rio de Janeiro for his week-long Earthshot bore-athon. To be fair, and all of the legit reporting is taking pains to point this out, Harry has been planning this trip to Toronto for many months. He’s also not in charge of when some of these events were scheduled. Still, it’s funny as hell.

Prince Harry is heading to Canada for Remembrance Day events at the same time Prince William is in Brazil for the fifth cycle of his Earthshot Prize. On Nov. 3, the Duke of Sussex’s office announced that Prince Harry, 41, will travel to Toronto, Canada, for a series of events ahead of Remembrance Day. Remembrance is the British equivalent of Veteran’s Day in the U.S. and a solemn occasion that members of the British royal family have commemorated for generations. The dates overlap with William’s trip to Rio de Janeiro, where the Prince of Wales, 43, arrived on Nov. 3 for a busy week of activities tied to the prestigious prize he founded in 2020 to inspire solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. The highlight will be the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Nov. 5, the same day Harry is scheduled to step out in Canada. PEOPLE understands that the events the Duke of Sussex is attending were planned nearly a year ago, and the timing of the main event is established by the charity, not Prince Harry. Royal communications teams were informed of the plans. Regarding the timing of the announcement, PEOPLE understands that since the Duke of Sussex no longer holds the same level of security as working members of the royal family, the window for publicizing his engagements is much narrower, and announcements are made in line with guidance from his private security advisors and the event’s security team. On Nov. 5, the Duke of Sussex will participate in a series of events to support the Canadian Armed Forces and veteran community, before heading to a private lunch hosted by True Patriot Love to discuss international veterans’ issues. That night, he will head to a private fundraiser for The HALO Trust, the landmine-clearing charity that he follows his late mother, Princess Diana, in supporting. On Nov. 6, Prince Harry will visit the Veterans Centre at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. The hub is one of Canada’s largest care facilities for veterans and provides long term, complex hospital care to over 150 veterans from World War II and the Korean War. In the evening, King Charles’ younger son will attend the 17th annual True Patriot Love National Tribute Dinner. The event is the charity’s flagship fundraiser and Canada’s largest celebration for military members, veterans and their families. The dinner will be attended by members of the Canadian Armed Forces, veterans, government representatives, and business leaders — paying tribute ahead of Canada’s Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.

[From People]

I would absolutely love it if Meghan went to these events with Harry, but it doesn’t sound like she’s planning to join him? It feels like their office would have made a point of including her name in their announcement. Still, I have no problem with any of this, obviously. If the palace or Harry’s eggy brother wanted a say in Harry’s schedule, they probably should have taken him up on his offer to stay half-in. It even sounds like Harry gave Buckingham Palace (his father) a heads-up about the trip recently. Harry is also a patron of the HALO Trust, and I would assume that they were eager for him to attend their fundraiser. I hope they raise a lot of money. The True Patriot Love National Tribute Dinner seems to be the event which was scheduled way in advance, and Harry likely scheduled everything else around it. Still, it’s hilarious the way everything worked out. Poor Peggington!! LMAO. Two things are about to happen: either William has another nervous breakdown (like he did in September during Harry’s visit to the UK) or William starts rage-briefing and calling Harry a “Kardashian” again.