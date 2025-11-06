I really enjoy Vanity Fair’s “Lie Detector Test” feature, where they get costars to ask each other questions while hooked up to a lie detector machine. Some of the videos are classics – Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s video is absolutely hilarious, and people still quote the years-old Keke Palmer video. But some of the videos are misses or kind of boring, like this one. Kim Kardashian and Teyana Taylor did the feature for VF, all because they’re promoting All’s Fair. I was surprised by how soft-spoken Teyana is in real life, with Kim. She seems really sweet, honestly. But Kim just comes across like a psycho here – she lied several times and even the machine didn’t catch her (bonkers). I’ve cued it to Kim’s part in the hot seat:
Kim was clearly lying about Marilyn Monroe’s dress, which she wore to the Met Gala in 2022. The machine didn’t pick it up. In another part, Kim talked about how she used ChatGPT on her law exams. Which explains a lot.
Kim Kardashian said she used ChatGPT to study for a law exam — and blames the generative AI engine for failing. Kardashian, 45, spoke about her AI usage for Vanity Fair’s lie detector test interview series. During the interview, Kardashian’s All’s Fair costar Teyana Taylor asked her if she uses Chat GPT for “life advice” or “dating advice” or if she viewed the chatbot “as a friend.”
After answering no to the first three questions, Kardashian revealed that she has used ChatGPT for “legal advice.”
“When I need to know the answer to a question, I’ll take a picture and snap it and put it in there. It has made me fail tests … all the time,” Kardashian explained. “And then I’ll get mad and I’ll yell at it.”
“So she’s a frenemy?” Taylor, 34, asked, to which Kardashian replied, “Yes, a frenemy. And then it’ll say back to me, ‘This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. So you knew the answer all along.’ ”
“So she clocked you,” Taylor replied. “Clocked me,” Kardashian added.
“So, technically, you and ChatGPT are friends, just toxic friends,” Taylor said, to which Kardashian agreed.
“But they need to do better because I’m leaning to them to really help me and she is teaching me a life lesson and then becoming my therapist to tell me why I need to believe in myself after they got the answer wrong,” Kardashian continued. “It’s like a thing. I screenshot all the time and send it in my group chat. Like, can you believe this bitch is talking to me like this? This is insane.”
It’s bad enough when young people are using AI to cheat or study, but Kim is 45 years old! She knows better! She lived many years without relying on any of this sh-t. Just goes to show you that AI and social media really does rot people’s brains, my god.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
People forget to ask ChatGPT a second question – “What in your answer is incorrect?”
She’s such a fucking moron. With her fake moon landing believing-ass.
Truly, all of the resources she has at hand, and yet she insists the moon landing was faked and blames ChatGPT for her own failure to pass exams 🙄
And were these open book exams? I don’t get it, why is she asking AI for help? Doesn’t she have the various resources from class? Are these multiple guess exams? T/F?
I love that her cheating with chatGPT makes her fail tests.
She’s a bonehead. I’ve used ChatGPT to help me develop presentations but I have the knowledge I want to convey already in my head and just need help getting it organized. Huge difference and only a moron wouldn’t know that ChatGPT gets stuff wrong ALL THE TIME. I use it sparingly(I’ve also used it to break down patterns when I don’t want to draft-mostly for cloaks) but you cannot depend on it.
No, Kim, ChatGPT didn’t make you fail your exams. You failed because you are an intellectual lightweight (I’m being kind) who doesn’t value any type of education or learning process.
Did anyone actually think she was going pass the California bar? Or any bar for that matter?
This. She craves the recognition and respect of becoming an attorney but she doesn’t want to put in the actual work. This whole stunt has been a series of shortcuts. She’s not a serious person and the fact that she admitted that she used ChatGPT to help her cheat on a test is f*cking embarrassing.
I am legit afraid that she is going to manipulate the system somehow into giving her a “pass” result on the bar. Or that the system will do it FOR her. That’s how corrupt and low-competence are structures are now. All standards have gone right out the window.
Google to see how badly California screwed up its own bar exam – they wanted a cheaper bar exam and got an absolute crap show, and that is putting it very mildly.
Well now we know who her law partner will be. The Law Offices of Kim K and ChatGPT. I can see the commercials already.
They will specialize in cybercrimes.
You absolutely need to have the background knowledge already and also double check answers from legit sources when using ChatGPT. It’s good for a lot of things but it’s the same as any other source of information, you need to corroborate the facts it provides. Which is hilariously ironic considering she’s using it for law-related work. I’m also pretty sure they won’t be proper lie detector tests lol, not a chance anyone (Kim, Ariana, Cynthia, etc etc) who is in the public eye/carefully cultivates their image would ever agree to one if they were.
For the studying of it all: This just reinforces the encouraged laziness of students in the digital age. Not do sounds all GenXer but there is value in repetition and the act of reading. This is not something that you can audio book it (unless it’s a learning tool), you still need a way to synthesize the information. Signed this girl with learning disability. 🙂
Can we as a society agree to start ignoring this woman and her family? Like….if we stop looking at them will they go away?
No, she doesn’t know better. She searches out ways to be stupid.
As an attorney, I can’t, I just can’t.
The exam is not testing what Chat knows, it’s testing what she knows. SHE CHEATED and deserves to fail.
I remember at a pep talk with my supervisor for my graduate exams, she told me that an exam is not written to catch you out in what you don’t know but to allow you the opportunity to show what you do know. Kim, clearly, knows nothing.
Did you really think she was going to pass? Really? Did you see her poolside study lab? Let me fix this for you: I needed attention. Show is fading. Not married to anyone or in relationship with anyone who will draw attention. I know, I’ll become a lawyer! Instead of you know working hard , I’ll take this short cut without realizing it’s harder than me just going to school. Let me look like I’m taking it seriously, then I’ll give some excuse as to why I didn’t pass but I’ll get all that attention. Yay me!!!
So she lied and the machine did not pick it up?? Isn’t that the sign of a psychopath?
Maybe I am just old school but I had a recent chat with a smart young guy who told me he was using ChatGPT to find a new car for his wife. I asked why ChatGPT? isn’t that what Google is for? Google or go to the manufacturer’s web site or Edmonds or something. Why waste time with ChatGPT?
I work in a govmt law office and we have been warned big time to avoid AI. I have heard some horror stores of AI info being completely wrong and causing legal staff to have to redo work. One colleague used AI on an appellate brief and thank God she double checked all of her case law sites because they were all wrong.
I don’t comment on the Kardashians usually but this post—💀💀💀
I saw a meme on insta a while back which said “Me when I get a law degree by using chat GPT and my first client gets a life sentence” with a gif of a cat turning around, looking shocked. That story is exactly this meme.
I find this hilarious. Kim takes herself very seriously and it gives me such a laugh that she blames an app for her failing her law exams and not becoming a lawyer. I don’t like her in the same way I like Mariah (who is a truly talented diva with a unique perspective on the world). I can’t say I like Kim, but I don’t dislike her either. I really liked Teyana Taylor, who is beautiful, talented and lovely. Teyana seems like she’d be a really good friend. And her now boyfriend, Aaron Pierre (?) is frigging gorgeous. Teyana deserves to have good things and people In her life. Her ex was a real shit show. Happy she got out of that.
Anyone who would hire Kim K as a lawyer gets what they deserve. Can you imagine relying on her for anything that truly matters?