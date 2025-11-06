I really enjoy Vanity Fair’s “Lie Detector Test” feature, where they get costars to ask each other questions while hooked up to a lie detector machine. Some of the videos are classics – Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s video is absolutely hilarious, and people still quote the years-old Keke Palmer video. But some of the videos are misses or kind of boring, like this one. Kim Kardashian and Teyana Taylor did the feature for VF, all because they’re promoting All’s Fair. I was surprised by how soft-spoken Teyana is in real life, with Kim. She seems really sweet, honestly. But Kim just comes across like a psycho here – she lied several times and even the machine didn’t catch her (bonkers). I’ve cued it to Kim’s part in the hot seat:

Kim was clearly lying about Marilyn Monroe’s dress, which she wore to the Met Gala in 2022. The machine didn’t pick it up. In another part, Kim talked about how she used ChatGPT on her law exams. Which explains a lot.

Kim Kardashian said she used ChatGPT to study for a law exam — and blames the generative AI engine for failing. Kardashian, 45, spoke about her AI usage for Vanity Fair’s lie detector test interview series. During the interview, Kardashian’s All’s Fair costar Teyana Taylor asked her if she uses Chat GPT for “life advice” or “dating advice” or if she viewed the chatbot “as a friend.” After answering no to the first three questions, Kardashian revealed that she has used ChatGPT for “legal advice.” “When I need to know the answer to a question, I’ll take a picture and snap it and put it in there. It has made me fail tests … all the time,” Kardashian explained. “And then I’ll get mad and I’ll yell at it.” “So she’s a frenemy?” Taylor, 34, asked, to which Kardashian replied, “Yes, a frenemy. And then it’ll say back to me, ‘This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. So you knew the answer all along.’ ” “So she clocked you,” Taylor replied. “Clocked me,” Kardashian added. “So, technically, you and ChatGPT are friends, just toxic friends,” Taylor said, to which Kardashian agreed. “But they need to do better because I’m leaning to them to really help me and she is teaching me a life lesson and then becoming my therapist to tell me why I need to believe in myself after they got the answer wrong,” Kardashian continued. “It’s like a thing. I screenshot all the time and send it in my group chat. Like, can you believe this bitch is talking to me like this? This is insane.”

It’s bad enough when young people are using AI to cheat or study, but Kim is 45 years old! She knows better! She lived many years without relying on any of this sh-t. Just goes to show you that AI and social media really does rot people’s brains, my god.