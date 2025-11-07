Taylor Swift wore Louis Vuitton for a six-hour date night with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has my sympathy in one particular area – she has to try to keep up with Travis Kelce’s big-ass strides, and Taylor often has to do that in heels. So it was last night, where Taylor and Killa Trav were out in New York again last night, enjoying the Chiefs’ bye week by partying and dining out in the city. Wednesday night, it was dinner at the Polo Bar. Last night, they went to Zero Bond for six hours (according to paparazzi and photo agencies). Zero Bond is a private club with restaurants and bars within the club – Taylor is clearly a member, and she was just there with Gigi Hadid earlier this week. Zero Bond seems to be one of Taylor’s favorite places in NYC.
For last night’s outing, Taylor wore a Louis Vuitton knit top and miniskirt and Legacy boots. She carried a Coussin PM handbag. I want to talk about her choice in hosiery. I’m always excited when high-profile women try to bring back patterned hose or tights. While Taylor’s hose is technically “fishnet,” the floral pattern adds some pizzazz. I actually love the way she put this outfit together – the simplicity of the black top and skirt to showcase her choice in hosiery. I kind of wonder if Travis picked it out? As for Travis… a corduroy “suit” in this shade of maroon/burgundy is sort of interesting too. He’s so big, I feel like everything has to be made for him, bespoke-style.
There was also some talk about how the Trump White House used Taylor’s “The Fate of Ophelia” on their official TikTok, and apparently Taylor didn’t say anything or hasn’t said anything yet. Last year, Trump was retweeting AI photos of Taylor and she didn’t say anything for weeks, then she clapped back publicly. I’m just saying, Taylor and her lawyers are probably on top of it and just because she’s not saying something immediately, doesn’t mean that she’s okay with it.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted arriving together at Zero Bond in New York City for the second consecutive evening, holding hands and continuing their stylish night out in the city that never sleeps.
-
-
New York, NY Power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed a long, private evening at Zero Bond, arriving at 8:31 p.m. and leaving just after 2:31 a.m., marking one of their most intimate New York nights yet.
-
-
New York, NY Power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted leaving the exclusive Zero Bond private club in New York City, holding hands and smiling as they enjoyed another glamorous night out together.
New York, NY Power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted leaving the exclusive Zero Bond private club in New York City, holding hands and smiling as they enjoyed another glamorous night out together.
Regarding the response to the Tik Tok video, Stephen Colbert aired a parody of the Fate of Ophelia that made fun of Trump including footage from the TFOO music video. I feel like Taylor doesn’t just loan out her music or image to anyone and I think Colbert is too respectful to not get her permission. I think she was in on it, which would be amazing.
Colbert has spoken very complementarily about Taylor Swift and her interactions with one of his daughters. I’m sure he was in touch with her and I’m sure she gave permission because he seems to have a lot of respect for her and, from what we’ve seen, she notices things like that.
What’s sparked these public outings all of a sudden? Could it be a certain Halloween video? I don’t think Taylor is going to respond to the White House using her music. It’s more promo for the album and Trump likes her now.
It boggles my mind that people think that Taylor would be so bothered by a ‘clap-back’ video known only to the chronically online that she would feel the need to intentionally be seen out with Travis lol.
The answer is usually the simplest one: this week is the Chiefs’ bye-week and the first week they’ve been able to spend time outside of Kansas City and in NYC all season. Spending time in NYC is what they do every time he has a break in the season and exactly how they spent last year’s bye week. Not everything is a conspiracy.
@FINEAPPLEWINNER …if TS was SO UNBOTHERED by Kayla…she woulda kept her DL passive aggressive BS off that album…you can cape for TS all you want…but you ain’t gone GASLIGHT the universe regarding what went down and how it caused a 🔥on social media AND YouTube.
So yea…Ms. Swift is bothered…quite & very.
It really is mind boggling. Taylor is just living her life.
It is bye week. This is what happens. They go out and about during his bye because it is his only time off.
It is the bye week and so they are enjoying it. Taylor can be petty(plenty of evidence for that) but to think she was bothered by Kayla’s video feels like a stretch.
I do wish Taylor hadn’t put that one line in Opalite and had avoided references to Travis’ ex altogether. I think creators who wanted to call Taylor racist and attribute any mention of anything Black including the night’s sky were reaching and clearly hadn’t engaged with any of her work before(or they would have gotten the references to specific other albums particularly Midnights and TTPD. She can absolutely be ignorant and the embodiment of white feminism but some of the accusations were disturbing and insane.
@Lala 💯
Nothing is by accident when it comes to TS, based on her offensive “Opalite” lyrics, she’s threatened by Kayla
@hellodannie how is “she was in her phone, you were just a pose” so offensive? I mean, was it great to me too. Kayla at all? No because it definitely stirred up online stuff but the line isn’t offensive, especially when tied into the previous lyrics and basically saya they both found alone in other relationships.
Because it’s the Chiefs bye week.
Where does she keep all her clothes and boots etc? Multiple homes and constant travelling must make packing a nightmare.
Not really. Her staff would do that for her.
This is a VERY rich people thing: you don’t have to pack when you travel. You have complete wardrobes, toiletries, etc. at all of your houses.
Yup she has a full wardrobe in NY and in every other house she owns probably tailored (pun) to the climate and vibe of each location
Billionaires don’t pack for themselves, they have abundant staff to do that for them
I like this look on her. He looks ridiculous as always. I don’t know who told him he has fashion sense because woo he does not.
Trav, you lost me with the cargo pants. Hahha.
Hopefully she can keep up with him. Libra men are notorious partiers and he’s also just an enormous man. She seems to be drinking more than she used to. His need to be social may wear thin after a while. Maybe I’m wrong and he’s more focused of an individual than I’m giving him credit for.
If you track how she talks about it in her interviews and songs, she actually seems to be drinking a good deal less than she used to over the last 10-15 years. We simply see her more in public the last few years, and when we do it’s almost always a social occasion where social drinking is most likely to occur – out to dinner at a fancy restaurant, a football game, celebrating the Superbowl win at a club, etc.
Also: Taylor Swift is one of the most social people this world has ever seen. 100% an extrovert who gains energy from being around people rather than spending it. That woman LOVES to be surrounded by people. I think people got a very skewed perception of her in recent years because she was with a guy who had a weird relationship to her fame for so long, but go back and watch videos of her from the first 10 years of her career – she’s an outdoor cat to her core.
I read that she poses with alcoholic drinks to stave off pregnancy speculation. Which is both weird that she’d have to do that and smart that she does.
I love the hosiery. This is a better fit than most for Tay.
Yeah, um the corduroy suit is a huge no for me. It doesn’t look like it fits correctly. The pant length and width isn’t working with those big ugly boots. But I don’t know what you would wear instead—loafers? Ugh. And the little cuffs buttoned up at the wrist is creating an odd proportion. We’ve got this huge guy and then little teeny tiny wrists.
Stephen Colbert’s Late Show released a fake clapback on Taylor’s behalf, it’s a reworked version of The Fate of Ophelia. It’s not her singing but their version is pretty funny. I’m not going to post the link here but you can find it on the Late Show Instagram reels.
I like Taylor’s outfit here. I rarely love her complete outfits but the patterned tights are fun. I love that Travis has fun with his outfits and fashion, it’s nice to see a guy experiment with clothes for a change. However I rarely like his outfits lol, I think he should hire a fashion consultant to help him pick outfits that actually look good on him.
I LOVE this look. Tay Tay’s been dropping some bangers fashion wise since getting that ring. She said I gotta accessorize my left hand RIGHT, I’m not mad at her lmao.
While I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they enjoy getting ready together and coordinating outfits, an all-black look with boots and patterned tights is actually a very classic Taylor look going back to when she was a teenager. She wore a (obviously more 2000s-coded) version of this look multiple times during the Fearless era, just off the top of my head.
Taylor has her own thing going and what anyone else has to say about it doesn’t really matter.
Travis, however in my humble opinion, is a track suit hot mess.
He look like a Furry and this makes him appear even bigger than he is.
I’d like to see him very tailored (get it?), woolens, tweeds, shoes/boots, a cross between playboy and royalty.
He’s handsome and in good shape but in the furry track suit he’s just a blob of color holding Taylor’s hand.
Boooo
I read on TMZ that Blake Lively is suing Baldoni for hundreds of millions of dollars and will call as many witnesses as possible, including her former bestie, Taylor. I’ll love to see how Taylor handles it. Smoothly and appropriately, I’m sure.