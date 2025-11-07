Taylor Swift wore Louis Vuitton for a six-hour date night with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has my sympathy in one particular area – she has to try to keep up with Travis Kelce’s big-ass strides, and Taylor often has to do that in heels. So it was last night, where Taylor and Killa Trav were out in New York again last night, enjoying the Chiefs’ bye week by partying and dining out in the city. Wednesday night, it was dinner at the Polo Bar. Last night, they went to Zero Bond for six hours (according to paparazzi and photo agencies). Zero Bond is a private club with restaurants and bars within the club – Taylor is clearly a member, and she was just there with Gigi Hadid earlier this week. Zero Bond seems to be one of Taylor’s favorite places in NYC.

For last night’s outing, Taylor wore a Louis Vuitton knit top and miniskirt and Legacy boots. She carried a Coussin PM handbag. I want to talk about her choice in hosiery. I’m always excited when high-profile women try to bring back patterned hose or tights. While Taylor’s hose is technically “fishnet,” the floral pattern adds some pizzazz. I actually love the way she put this outfit together – the simplicity of the black top and skirt to showcase her choice in hosiery. I kind of wonder if Travis picked it out? As for Travis… a corduroy “suit” in this shade of maroon/burgundy is sort of interesting too. He’s so big, I feel like everything has to be made for him, bespoke-style.

There was also some talk about how the Trump White House used Taylor’s “The Fate of Ophelia” on their official TikTok, and apparently Taylor didn’t say anything or hasn’t said anything yet. Last year, Trump was retweeting AI photos of Taylor and she didn’t say anything for weeks, then she clapped back publicly. I’m just saying, Taylor and her lawyers are probably on top of it and just because she’s not saying something immediately, doesn’t mean that she’s okay with it.