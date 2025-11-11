The US Senate passed a bill to restart the government with a 60-40 vote

As I said yesterday, I despise the idiotic reflex of “blaming Democrats for every single thing that happens in America.” The people who screamed, cried and threw up over everything Joe Biden and Kamala Harris did and said are the same people who have blamed Democrats and screamed “where’s Kamala?” this year, as Republicans control every lever of government. All of which to say, when you’re in the business of hating Democrats no matter what, then you have zero credibility when the sh-t hits the fan and a handful of Democrats completely screw us over. Which is where we are now. Seven Democratic senators “defected” to give the Republicans a 60-40 vote to end the government shutdown. They needed to get to 60 to avoid a filibuster, the threat of which was literally the only power Democrats had in the shutdown/continuing resolution negotiations. So what did those Dems get after a 41-day shutdown? Absolutely nothing. Worse than nothing.
The Senate passed legislation on Monday night to end the nation’s longest government shutdown, after a critical splinter group of Democrats joined with Republicans and backed a spending package that omitted the chief concession their party had spent weeks demanding.
The 60-to-40 vote, on Day 41 of the shutdown, signaled a break in the gridlock that has shuttered the government for weeks, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed, millions of Americans at risk of losing food assistance and millions more facing air-travel disruptions.
The measure goes next to the House, which is expected to take it up no sooner than Wednesday and where the small Republican margin of control and intense Democratic opposition could make for a close vote. President Trump has indicated that he will sign it.
The breakthrough came after eight senators in the Democratic caucus broke their own party’s blockade of spending legislation Republicans have been trying to pass for weeks to reopen the government, prompting a bitter backlash in their ranks.
They said they had done so after concluding that Republicans were never going to accede to Democrats’ central demand in the shutdown fight — the extension of federal health care subsidies set to expire at the end of the year — while millions of Americans continued to suffer amid the federal closure.
“We had no path forward on health care because the Republicans said, ‘We will not talk about health care with the government shut down,’” said Senator Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia. “And we had SNAP beneficiaries and those relying on other important services who were losing benefits because of the shutdown.”
It will still take days to reopen the government. Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday urged House members — who have not held a vote in nearly two months as they took an extended recess during the shutdown — to begin the process of returning to Washington “right now.” At the White House, Mr. Trump said that he approved of the plan. “We’ll be opening up our country very quickly,” he said, calling the package “very good.”
While the legislation omits any mention of the tax credits, Democrats said they would accept an offer by Senator John Thune, Republican of South Dakota and the majority leader, to hold a vote on the issue later this year, when the subsidies are set to expire. But that measure, which would require 60 votes to pass, faces long odds in the Republican-controlled Senate and even less chance of advancing in the House, where Mr. Johnson would be unlikely to bring it up amid widespread opposition in his party.
I’m absolutely disgusted with Tim Kaine, who is one of my senators here in Virginia. “We had no path forward on health care because the Republicans said, ‘We will not talk about health care with the government shut down.’” Did he learn how to negotiate in a clown college?? Weak, stupid, short-sighted, utter cowardice. Tens of millions of Americans voted to reinstall Donald Trump and give him a Republican majority in both chambers of Congress. The Democratic position should have been: “We’re going to watch as Americans get exactly what they voted for.” But, but, but the Republicans wouldn’t talk to us about healthcare! Maybe they would have been more open to negotiations if all of the airports were shut down over Thanksgiving. Instead, Kaine and these defectors capitulated with absolutely NOTHING to show for it.
Interesting perspective by Lawrence O’Donnell on the gains made by the Dems in the bill. Thy didn’t everything, but… all federal workers are to be rehired, back pay for workers. And an increase in SNAP funding.
This aspect was not well reported and was helpful to me. Dump wants to destroy everything President Obama did, that’s why he’s doing this with healthcare marketplace. Kamala warmed up over and over again. Good job voters, you helped the republicans gut healthcare.
Link to Lawerence 👇🏾
https://www.msnbc.com/the-last-word/watch/lawrence-with-trump-s-shutdown-ending-dems-are-closer-than-ever-to-forcing-epstein-files-release-251756613516
I was furious at first but like you have seen a few different takes. The republicans were NEVER going to give on healthcare and they don’t care who it hurts, so the dems did what they had to do. But before they caved the republicans are being held responsible in the public eye and many MAGA voters are having buyers remorse over their vote.
The fact that the republicans are not crowing off the rooftops at how they won gives me pause to think that maybe this was a better deal than I originally thought.
Still my 2 senators (1 retiring) from NH were responsible and I will hold them accountable until this plays out in our favor.
Thank you for posting this, it’s good to see and hear a more nuanced take on this cluster.
also not reported is that the new spending bill allows Senators to sue for $500K each over phone searches (making 8 Republican senators, including Marsha Blackburn, immediately eligible)
Some of us don’t have incomes right now because of this. Some of us can’t put food on the table because of the shutdown. I didn’t want those 8 senators to vote the way they did but what I’m NOT going to do as someone who’s spent the last several weeks with zero income scrambling to be able to keep a roof over my head and feed my children is act like they’re traitors for doing so. What I’m not going to do is shift the blame to them rather than where it belongs – the Republicans who drained the SNAP money that was allocated as a stopgap. They have constituents who’ve probably actually been calling them, and that would include those who voted correctly in November.
It was a choice between 20 million without healthcare and 40 million who can’t eat. It was a choice with no good option when Republicans would have been fine keeping this going indefinitely.
And what happens next is it goes back to the House and forces Johnson to open the House to vote on it, which means swearing in Grijalva. That’s not nothing.
I am glad that the government workers are going to get paid – our house has been there and done that in previous shutdowns and I know how idiotic it all feels – and I assign the massive portion of blame to the Republicans, because this is their mess, but I am going to hold ire for the Washington Generals Democratic Party. It is like watching someone hit themselves in the face repeatedly to watch how the Democrats, the party I have voted for for the entirety of my adult life, repeatedly fold without getting anything.
We need to take our party away from the Boomers and Silent Gen who seem content to let the Republicans run the country into the ditch. “We’ve tried nothing and we’re all out of ideas!”
Well said. The were negotiating with people’s lives. The greatest good for the greatest number.
About that swearing in Grijalva…Johnson’s probably waiting on swearing her in until after Tennessee’s election on December 2nd when there’s a good chance the Republican candidate will win. If that happens, Johnson will swear both in, and that will nullify the 218 needed to release the Epstein Files.
Yep. Why the Dems didn’t make a vote on the Epstein files a demand for reopening the government is beyond me.
Meanwhile, Thune secured a provision in the government funding bill to let senators sue for having their phone records collected without knowledge during Jack Smith’s investigation of Trump’s attempt to subvert the election. Republicans are ALWAYS a step ahead of the Dems and they never, EVER negotiate in good faith.
Yeah, that seat has been held by R for 40 years. And that district was gerrymandered to hell by R’s in 2022 which seems crazy considering how long they have held that district. The special election is to replace the R that retired in July. We need some hard-core stumping in TN and make it about the Epstein files. I agree Kitten, the dems should have demanded the release of the files.
MrsBanjo I agree with you 💯 percent. The blame should be on the republicans because you’re right it would have gone on a lot longer because they don’t care that you are not receiving a paycheck and that people would starve! I’m sorry you are going through this and I hope the government will open quickly so you and millions of others do not have to suffer!!
Counter-narrative: the Republicans wanted a clean CR; they didn’t get that. They were forced to vote to reverse the RIF’s and guarantee SNAP for a year. And Tim Kaine represents a state with a sh*t ton of federal workers who have been standing in breadlines for over a month. Am I happy with any of this? Absolutely not. But post November, 2024 there are no good options. I blame white people, not Chuck Schumer. Also, the air traffic situation was becoming extremely DANGEROUS.
This is where I’ve come out too. And I’ll admit to being relieved that air travel next week might not be disrupted too much. But I do wonder if the House and Trump will move forward—the shutdown’s not over, right?
the community can come together to donate food to support a breadline. what is much harder is coming together to prevent mass medical bankruptcy and preventable death because care is too expensive. there is no fight or solidarity in this country, and there won’t be so long as the GOP and their billionaire owners keeps getting to skate by the consequences of their monstrous greed and finally start facing the pitchforks they’ve earned. the democratic defectors sabotaged the country finally starting to wake up and move in that direction. imo, it was orchestrated behind the scenes when they saw the wind changing. there are too many dems who are owned by the billionaires too. it’s controlled opposition.
Exactly. Yeah it sucks going without a paycheck but you know what also sucks? Facing financial ruin because of a cancer diagnosis. It’s fucking Sophie’s Choice. This vote might be a relief for Fed workers but a whole lot of poor-to-middle class people and a lot of folks over 60 are going to suffer.
Once Dems decided to pick this fight and to make it about healthcare, they should have stayed the course. Wait till the holidays come, flights are cancelled and Republicans are getting calls from their constituents AND their corporate donors. Coming off the major win last Tuesday, Dems had all the momentum. Trump admitted that the shutdown was hurting the Republican party. Dems squandered any leverage they had.
At the very least, get your messaging in order because I have yet to hear one of the eight Dems explain why they did this is an meaningful, coherent way. FFS to quietly drop this shit on a Sunday night just so we can all wake up to a GOP victory dance and MSM headlines of “Dems in disarray”.
Yeah, I’m with Kaiser on this one.
Yes. We will be right back here soon, but without the pressure of no thanksgiving turkey, no money for Black Friday, and no 12 hour airport waits to put pressure on the GOP.
I’m disgusted with the Democratic Party and I’m a lifelong member. They don’t care about us either, at the end of the day.
I’m not willing to bash the Dems (and Independent) who agreed to end the shutdown. All of them saw that regular people were being badly hurt, especially with the SNAP cuts, and they knew that the Rs were not going to give in. the point being-Republicans do not care about hurting people, even their own voters. and the air traffic stuff going into Thanksgiving season would have been a total nightmare, blamed on Democrats.
but the ACA subsidies will continue to be an issue for next year. and I really can’t believe that Trump demanded that states NOT stopgap the SNAP cuts. made it clear he doesn’t care if he’s starving kids.
I want every penny back and every hour I’ve spent restored to me from trying to get these clowns elected. What a freaking waste of time and effort these people are. I place the fact that DJT is even sitting in the White House at all squarely at the feet of Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Hakeem Jeffries, and all the rest. Eff them all the way to FU-Town. They all sat there on Inauguration Day and let this murderous madman and his villainous gang of Nazis, pedophiles, and miscreants takeover this country knowing that they planned to destroy democracy, install a dictatorship, all while starving citizens and taking away access to healthcare. They didn’t then and haven’t yet publicly encouraged or supported ANY of the protests or protest organizers.
I want every single penny and hour of my life back that I wasted on these people. Anger doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel right now. The last 10 years of fighting this rise of fascism feel like a big, fat waste.
I understand your anger. For the first time in my life I have been sincerely and deeply frightened for my country. Frightened by not just this shutdown, but by the clown show that has devolved into a fascist state. I will continue to work to get every Republican possible defeated from dog catchers and sheriffs, to senators and representatives. Here in Texas we have to deal with the fact that not only do we have a Trump-induced migraine in Washington, but an Abbott-induced one here. I will work against all of them. I know you are angry, and I understand why, but we can’t afford to give up. We have to do our best to create change. We have to do our best to get rid of the monsters who don’t care about their constituents, the Constitution, and the law. Fuck ‘em.
Disappointing, to say the least.