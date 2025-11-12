Jeffrey Epstein in a 2019 email: ‘Of course’ Donald Trump ‘knew about the girls’

The government shutdown will likely end today, and the House of Representatives is due to resume their work. That includes the House Oversight Committee, which has been leading the way on the Jeffrey Epstein files in recent months. The committee has overturned a lot of previously unknown or unseen documents proving a lot about Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s connections to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Donald Trump. Well, House Democrats just revealed something pretty big: 2011 communications between Epstein and Maxwell about Trump, and 2019 communications between Epstein and Michael Wolff in which Epstein explicitly says that Trump knew about “the girls.”
House Democrats on Wednesday released emails in which Jeffrey Epstein wrote that President Trump had “spent hours at my house” with one of Mr. Epstein’s victims, among other messages that suggested that the convicted sex offender believed Mr. Trump knew more about his abuse than he has acknowledged.
Mr. Trump has emphatically denied any involvement in or knowledge of Mr. Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation. He has said that he and Mr. Epstein, the disgraced financier who died by suicide in federal prison in 2019, were once friendly but had a falling out.
But Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said the emails, which they selected from thousands of pages of documents received by their panel, raised new questions about the relationship between the two men. In one of the messages, Mr. Epstein flatly asserted that Mr. Trump “knew about the girls,” many of whom were later found by investigators to have been underage. In another, Mr. Epstein pondered how to address questions from the news media about their relationship as Mr. Trump was becoming a national political figure.
The three separate email exchanges released on Wednesday were all from after Mr. Epstein’s 2008 plea deal in Florida on state charges of soliciting prostitution, in which federal prosecutors agreed not to pursue charges. They came years after Mr. Trump and Mr. Epstein had a reported falling out in the early 2000s. One was addressed to Mr. Epstein’s longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell, while two were with the author Michael Wolff.
In one email from April 2011, Mr. Epstein told Ms. Maxwell, who was later convicted on charges related to facilitating his crimes, “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.” He added that an unnamed victim “spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned.”
“I have been thinking about that,” Ms. Maxwell wrote back.
In an email from January 2019, Mr. Epstein wrote to Mr. Wolff of Mr. Trump: “Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.” House Democrats, citing an unnamed whistle-blower, said this week that Ms. Maxwell was preparing to formally ask Mr. Trump to commute her federal prison sentence.
The emails were provided to the Oversight Committee along with a larger tranche of documents from Mr. Epstein’s estate that the panel requested as part of its investigation into Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence on sex-trafficking charges. The committee’s staff redacted victims’ names and any identifying information from the emails. Because the full set of documents has not been released, it was not clear whether the emails had been excerpted from larger conversations that might have provided fuller context.
I’m not sure what other context we need for “Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.” I would assume that the added context is that Trump specifically asked Ghislaine to stop trafficking girls from Mar-a-Lago specifically, not “stop committing all crimes forever, you horrible abusers.” The context will make it altogether worse, I’m sure. And Trump “spent hours” with a victim at Epstein’s house? And Ghislaine knew about it? Man, Epstein’s in-custody death in the middle of Trump’s first term looks weirder and weirder, right??
BOMBSHELL: Emails released by @OversightDems show Epstein told Maxwell that Trump had “spent hours at my house,” “knew about the girls,” and that Trump was “that dog that hasn’t barked.” To which Maxwell says “I have been thinking about that.” pic.twitter.com/6KcXg3KG5a
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 12, 2025
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Oh, it’s bad. Can’t wait for everything to come out.
Yes! Release it all, truth is healing.
Yes, the greater context will be horrifying. I haven’t gotten Virginia’s book yet, but I will. My local library has it.
The Daily Mail have reported that the redacted name is Virginia. They say (I’m paraphrasing) that because it’s Virginia and Virginia already said Trump was not involved it proves his innocence 🤷🤢
CNN is also reporting that an “administration” figure (!) showed them an unredacted version and it’s Virginia.
Of course it was an administration figure. This is how they distract the media from whatever crimes he is currently or planning t commit.
So either Virginia was too scared to name him because of what happened to Epstein and Jean-Luc Brunel (and another victim who died of “overdose”), or the right wing media is protecting him.
There were other girls seen with Trump. Where are Ghislaine’s 2022 court files? I saved some after the trial but if you Google them now, they were erased from the internet. Some of the victims testified about Trump and other men. I’ll remember particularly the “pinch our nipples” from one victim, said about Trump. Michael Wolff has talked a lot Trump and several topless minors at the island.
And most importantly, Katie Johnson’s (pseudonym) testimony about her encounter with Trump at Epstein’s Manhattan townhome party. She was 13.
Only the daily mail would see that as proof that he’s innocent. A victim of SA refusing to name a political figure who has power and influence while naming a nobody who has no power, isn’t proof of his innocence. Very convenient that they won’t to take her word for it not being Trump but still defend Andrew who she definitely confirmed and provided photographic proof of.
Virginia probably believed that Trump had Epstein killed in jail. And if she did, why does anyone think she was going to name him as her abuser? I’m sure there was a great deal she knew but never said or just denied. Clearly, whoever he’s talking about in the email, Epstein believed Trump harmed her. “Alone for hours”. They weren’t playing Monopoly, ffs.
Does it say Virginia and her last name or are people just falling for the Fail’s distraction tactics and jumping to conclusions?
@Kaiser all the people that have died mysteriously and are connected to this Trump/Epstein saga died during a Trump regime. Go figure.
Karoline Leavitt did the same only she went further in her statement to claim that Guiffre completely exonerated Trump of any wrong doing as opposed to saying she just said he didn’t do anything to her
I need to revise what I said about the redacted victim maybe being Virginia. Virginia was born in 1983, which means she would have been 29 in 2012 when the victim spent hours with Trump at Epstein’s house. 29 is much too old for Epstein to still have any interest in peddling her, or for pedo Trump to be interested. Plus Virginia married an Australian and moved to Australia in the early 2000s.
It’s not Virginia.
Shocking/s. And yet all those Trump supporters are going to go to church on Sunday and then would vote for him again in a hot second. I want every bit of it to come out but I’m just cynical in any of his supporters caring or feeling shame about voting for him. They’ll excuse it away somehow.
@Jais, exactly. This will be as meaningless as every other “scandal” he skates right over.
The cult won’t care but unaffiliated voters might and Republicans who have been covering for him are getting very nervous as rumors of how bad this is are swirling around DC.
I think some republicans covering up for him are also afraid because they saw him as a shield to protect themselves from possibly doing the same thing. There are lots of men with money supporting him who were also on Epstein’s flight list.
This has gotten most of my attention this morning so I haven’t been as present on CB. But, wow! The Democrats on the Oversight Committee led by Congressman Robert Garcia are doing the Lord’s work here. And rumor has it that there are photos in the files (which the committee Dems don’t have access to) which will prove that Trump himself was abusing these girls. It was these photos that caused Pam Bondi to freak out when she was asked about them in a Senate committee hearing. This dam is breaking, but it’s not broken yet.
Let’s hope that this big crack keeps getting pressure and completely explodes
This is a successful distraction from the fact Trump is about to invade Venezuela. Trump is a master at using his unlawful behavior as a diversion knowing full well nothing will come of it.
I think everything he does and says is a distraction from what he’s done with the help and knowledge of Epstein and Maxwell. I can’t but question how two people who were linked to his deplorable actions both mysteriously committed suicide while he was president.
More than photos, more than emails–there’s videos. FBI agents currently reviewing those tapes are having a hard time & they do this for a living.
Let’s hope this removes any leverage Ghislaine has to ask for a commutation.
Maxwell could be standing over a dead body with the murder weapon in her hand and it would have no bearing on Trump’s decision to pardon her. If she pays up like everyone else, she’ll be pardoned.
If you’re not following MW on IG or Youtube, you should be. Tons of interesting behind the scene info. And his house is to die for (check out “ouramagansett(home or house), can’t remember, which is his wife’s IG account)
It’s high time Trump had a character removed from his name!
Maybe the “T”
And of course, his cult members will say “Look, he asked Ghislaine to stop because he wanted to protect the girls” when it the reality the rest of us live in, we know it’s because he didn’t want to get caught. Because Donald Trump has a life long record of showing that he only cares about Donald Trump and no one else.
He didn’t want any girls taken from him, from Mar-a-lago–bad for HIS business.
Of course he knew.
Please, please, please let this be the thing that finally catches up with Trump.
Thinking about Epstein’s victims today.
I just read this about the administration meeting with Lauren Boebert, a Republican who signed the petition to release the Epstein files: “The meeting, with top White House and Justice Department officials, was part of an effort to get Boebert to remove her name from the petition to release the files, the sources said.”
They have the needed number of signatures on the petition now and can’t add or remove any more. Just the fact that they tried says a lot. Now the House will vote on it.
The billionaires and South Africans in charge are taking Trump down. This is the beginning of it. He’s now a liability. First, the blue wave in the last election. Then, he was loudly booed in public, this was the loudest booing I have seen and what’s crazy, usually people temper their booing when the military is present or involved. They are all outta you know whats to give and they booed him to hell and back.
You are going to see the media finally start to turn, not against MAGA or Vance, but against Trump specifically. They’re gonna throw him under the bus watch. I think they were hoping he would drop dead before it got to this point, but he hasn’t – viruses live forever and mutate. I still say Trump doesn’t make it to Christmas but it looks like they aren’t going to wait to see if he does.
Time to install Vance and his MAGA leather pants widow. Republican senators are breaking rank now (as they’ve been instructed to) and you will see the impeachment process begin soon. Trump is no longer of use to them. He’s old, decaying, and widely unpopular. They can take over from here.
Usha, you and your children are in grave danger.