Jeffrey Epstein, one year before his death: ‘I am the one able to’ take down Trump

The cache of emails to and from Jeffrey Epstein have certainly been revealing, especially in regard to Epstein’s years-long communications with various journalists, political operatives and titans of industry. There are so many details and so many emails, it does feel like some of the macro story is missing: that Epstein followed Trump’s real estate career, finances and political ascent with a great deal of interest. I kind of believe that Trump stopped speaking to Epstein at some point circa 2006-07, although I also think they still communicated through back channels and third parties here and there. But even after their falling out, Epstein was sort of obsessed with Trump and pulling strings around Trump. Epstein also liked to brag about how he had enough on Trump to bring him down. Epstein died in custody less than a year after he bragged about that.
President Trump’s long friendship with Jeffrey Epstein came to an apparent end in the mid-2000s. But Mr. Epstein remained intently focused on Mr. Trump for years afterward, seeking to exploit the remnants of their relationship up until his arrest on federal sex-trafficking charges in 2019. In more than 20,000 pages of Mr. Epstein’s typo-strewn emails and other messages released by a congressional committee on Wednesday, Mr. Epstein insulted Mr. Trump and hinted that he had damaging information on him.
By turns gossipy, scathing and scheming, the messages show influential people pressing Mr. Epstein for insight into Mr. Trump, and Mr. Epstein casting himself as the ultimate Trump translator, someone who knew him intimately and was “the one able to take him down.”
The basic contours of their relationship have long been known. Mr. Trump and Mr. Epstein were friends in the 1980s and 1990s, attending social events in New York or Florida together. One of Mr. Epstein’s former girlfriends has accused Mr. Trump of groping her, an allegation that Mr. Trump has denied. Mr. Trump has said that he cut ties with Mr. Epstein after his associates recruited teenage girls from Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
But the new emails show that Mr. Epstein was closely following Mr. Trump’s business decisions and political fortunes. In April 2011, Mr. Epstein wrote to his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was later convicted of helping orchestrate Mr. Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation, that Mr. Trump was the “dog that hasn’t barked.” One of Mr. Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, had recently gone public about her experiences with Mr. Epstein — telling a British tabloid that he had abused her and trafficked her to other men, and providing the outlet with a now famous photo of herself, Prince Andrew and Ms. Maxwell.
Mr. Epstein’s email said that Ms. Giuffre had “spent hours at my house with him” — Mr. Trump — yet Mr. Trump “has never once been mentioned.” Ms. Giuffre said in a 2016 deposition that Mr. Trump never had sex with her or even flirted with her.
As Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign gained traction in December 2015, Mr. Epstein asked Landon Thomas Jr., then a New York Times reporter, “would you like photso of donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen”? It is unclear whether Mr. Epstein actually possessed such photos. Mr. Thomas, who has not worked at The Times since 2019, said Mr. Epstein never provided them. Mr. Epstein also told him about a time when he said Mr. Trump was “so focused” on watching young women in a swimming pool that he bumped into a door, “leaving his nose print on the glass.”
Mr. Epstein repeatedly insulted Mr. Trump. In a January 2018 email to Mr. Wolff, Mr. Epstein referred to the president as “dopey donald” and “demented donald,” saying that his finances were “all a sham.”
By late 2018, the authorities were closing in on Mr. Epstein. A series of articles in The Miami Herald showed that Mr. Trump’s labor secretary had signed off on Mr. Epstein’s 2008 plea deal. The Herald series prompted the Justice Department to open a wide-ranging criminal investigation into Mr. Epstein. That December, Mr. Epstein was texting with an unidentified acquaintance, who wrote that “they’re really just trying to take down Trump and doing whatever they can to do that…!”
“its wild,” Mr. Epstein replied. “because i am the one able to take him down.”
Multiple things can be true at once: Epstein was fascinated by Trump and obsessively followed Trump’s comings and goings, bad-mouthing Trump at every turn; AND Epstein held kompromat on Trump which he seemingly shared with foreign governments and hinted at with allies and journalists. I’m going back and forth about the extent of the kompromat though – it feels like if Epstein had the photos and videos, he would have said that to a third party, he would have bragged about it specifically at some point. But hey, these emails are not comprehensive, and it’s more than possible that there is more of a “smoking gun” elsewhere, in another email cache or within the larger Epstein files. I just don’t think “Trump left a nose print on the glass” is all there is.
Also: do we know for sure that the redacted victim who allegedly spent “hours” with Trump inside Epstein’s house was Virginia?
I believe he could have taken trump down! I also believe trump knew that too and so I believe he had him offed!!
“Demented Donald” has really been thing for a while now huh?
One of the best aspects of all these excerpts being released is knowing that Trump has to hear about the connected NY billionaire class endlessly mocking him. They were all talking about him behind his back. They saw him as a pathetic, stupid nepo baby who failed his way up. They saw him for the fraud he is. That’s a deep cut for a narcissist who’s on a constant quest for validation from the rich and powerful.
@ Kaiser-I’ve been wondering the same thing about Virginia. They were reporting it was her on NBC and I was like “ummm, is this confirmed?”
I thought it was just speculation…..
“Also: do we know for sure that the redacted victim who allegedly spent “hours” with Trump inside Epstein’s house was Virginia?”
I don’t think so. Virginia never detailed spending hours alone with Trump at Epstein’s home in her book. Trump wants us to believe it was Virginia because Virginia has said on record that nothing happened with her and Trump.
If it was a different child, then Trump would face questions about what took place.
Regardless of whether it was conveniently Virginia, or another young girl, Trump is the “dog that didn’t bark.” He knew Epstein had a little girl in his home and Trump never spoke out.
Is it not Katie Johnson, who accused Trump of raping her when she was 13?
(Case was dismissed bc statutes something something didn’t allow for her to sue him, NOT because she didn’t have a strong case)
That’s not her real name, but the pseudonym she used, so the redacted name would likely be her real name.
I just read a page from that case in which she describes him tying her to a bed and raping her, despite her crying and begging him to stop. Instead, he smacked her in the face and told her he can do whatever he wanted.
Which we know is exactly how Trump feels about rich men being able to do whatever they want to women and women’s genitals. Since he is on record saying so.
Karoline Leavitt claims it was Virginia Giuffre which exonerates him because Leavitt also claims Giuffre completely exonerated Trump of any wrong doing
I’m wondering why NO ONE in the WH Press Room pushed back to ask Leavitt if or even *why* a WH PressSec had been given access to the unredacted docs in order to firmly make that claim.
These docs are from JE’s estate, not the FBI files, correct?
Does this create the opportunity for the House Oversight Committee [who would be conducting the redactions] to confirm/deny her claim while leaving the redaction in place?
If KL is spinning another lie to protect her boss, I would like for her to be called out on it.
@Emcee3 – excellent point!
She is obviously lying – there’s no reason to think it Guiffre over any of the other victims, and it seems much more likely it would be one who *has* accused DT of rape.
So she is either lying (the most likely case), or yeah…why would she have seen these files unredacted?
I heard the WH wants us to think it’s Virginia because she never accused Trump of wrongdoing. So it discredits the accusation. My money is on it being a different victim.
100%
If it was Virginia, it would be in her book. She would have said so. WH is using her name to clear Trump’s. But even if it was Virginia, Trump knew a child was being trafficked and hung out at the house and never said a damn thing to anyone.
I don’t think she would have necessarily put it in her book. If she thought Trump was behind Epstein’s death, she may have chosen to just omit his name completely, or her editor might have.
Thanks yeah I saw on the other thread that it came from Leavitt–so from the WH. Makes sense they would say it was her but obvs we shouldn’t take them at their word.
Republicans released the emails that we got yesterday. They aren’t going to release anything that clearly implicates Trump.
It wasn’t Republicans who released the emails it was Democrats on the House Oversight Subcommittee.
I go back and forth between Virginia being the girl that Trump spent hours with and it not being her. I don’t think her saying that she didn’t spend time with him is proof that it didn’t happen. I can’t get it out of my mind that part of her agreement with the settlement with Andrew was to be silent during the late Queen’s jubilee. Something about her willingness to appease the Queen when her son had done something inexcusable and disgusting to her, makes me question if others, like Trump have convinced her to do the same thing by not mentioning their names regarding what was done to her. It has always creeped me out that they keep referring to “girls” working at Mar-a-lago in an atmosphere of older rich men who have a sick fascination with young women and girls. The ties to beauty pageants has also made me wonder about what is going on there. Looking at the unattractive old men with younger women who have a connection to Epstein and beauty pageants linked to Trump makes me wonder what other seedy things were happening at Mar-a-lago. There’s no coincidence that Melania met Trump through Epstein and that many of his staff now have beauty pageants ties and are now married to older men. There’s also the beauty pageant ties for Charlie Kirk’s widow and how Trump and his administration are protecting her. These people disgust me whenever I think about them.
It’s the beauty pageants and the modeling agencies that hold the key.
Yup, Erika Kirk, Miss Arizona, USA 2012.
I quoted in a previous comment that Virginia had said she only met Trump once when she was working at Mar-a-lago so maybe the WH is lying (again!) and she wasn’t the redacted victim.
Epstein not only bragged that he had very compromising photos of Trump, according to Michael Wolfe, he showed some to him. And Wolfe has described them in detail. When asked about the existence of such photos before a Senate committee last month, Pam Bondi began attacking the Senator who asked the question which she never answered.
Let’s not forget that when the Feds raided Epstein’s NYC mansion, they cleaned out his vault—posting pics of numerous foreign passports Epstein held. What else was in that vault?
I’d also be interested in any correspondence that mentions the connection between former AG Bill Barr and Epstein (it was Barr’s father, Donald Barr who heamastered the Dalton School when Epstein taught there, sans any college degree).
More lies. Trump’s relationship with him did not “cool” – JE had Thanksgiving with Trump AFTER he was elected. I actually think that Epstein loathed trump from some of the emails I’ve been reading but knew to keep him close.
And that’s why Epstein (and Virginia) are dead. Hopefully the Epstein files are released. Why is Donald so scared? If he can shoot people in broad daylight on 5th Avenue (as he once claimed), how is it worse to rape trafficked teenage girls (maybe boys too)? His cult doesn’t care what he does that’s criminal; in fact they WANTED a criminal and that’s what they got.
This is what I don’t understand…MAGA will excuse anything he does. He knows this; he brags about it; he counts on it.
And yes, to us normal folks, pedophilia is unforgiveable.
But it’s basically a feature of being a conservative Christian nationalist Republican, even before MAGA – think of how many sex scandals have plagued famous Christian pastors, GOP politicians, etc.
These fundamentalists seem to believe it is their actual God-given right to own girls, and that any girl of menstruating age should be made to reproduce for them. It is not pedophilia in their minds, but the natural order of their (corrupt and manipulated) understanding of Christianity.
So why is DJT so scared of this all coming to light, when he can probably rest assured his base will have no real problems with even this?
I wonder if it’s the age of the victims (like under 12) Epstein once bragged he raped 10 year old twins if I’m not mistaken. Or the fact that some of the victims are boys. We all know MAGA excuses pedophiles. But the ones that prey on little boys…MAGA is deeply homophobic. I wonder if it’s that.
If it were 14 or 15 year old girls, I feel like MAGA would excuse it. This is something MAGA would not excuse. There’s a smoking gun somewhere and it’s far more shocking than we think.
All of this is vile. Whether it’s 15 year old girls or 9 year old boys. It’s all demonic. May everyone who abused or raped those children get exactly what is coming to them, in this life or the next! Preferably in both.
The NY Times should have mention the name of the Miami Herald reporter who broke the story: Julie K Brown.
Without Ms Brown’s work, Epstein and Maxwell would still be operating.