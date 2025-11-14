King Charles marks his 77th birthday with a new portrait & a visit to Wales

Today is King Charles’s 77th birthday. Buckingham Palace released a new portrait of Charles at Sandringham. It’s a nice photo – usually Charles is dressed to the nines, so it’s great to see him in a barn jacket and no tie. Does he look tired and thin? Sure. But he clearly wants to get the most out of being king while he can. He’s not even taking a holiday for his birthday – Charles and Camilla are in South Wales today for a visit to Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil. Sounds like the kind of thing which should have been on the current Prince of Wales’s schedule. Alas, Prince William is deeply committed to having more time off than his 77-year-old father with terminal cancer.

Speaking of, the way Prince William briefs against his father these days, William clearly believes that Charles is not long for this world. You’d think that William or someone in his office would take pains to emphasize that father and son have grown closer now because of that. Nope – all William does is run around and brief everyone that he’s already in charge. Kensington Palace didn’t even bother posting a sweet photo of Charles and William together – they just retweeted Buckingham Palace’s portrait with a birthday message.

My guess is that there will be some stories this weekend about whether Charles spoke to Prince Harry on his birthday, and “how does Charles feel about” this or that involving his sons.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red, Buckingham Palace’s social media.

35 Responses to “King Charles marks his 77th birthday with a new portrait & a visit to Wales”

  1. Gaffney says:
    November 14, 2025 at 9:24 am

    Nothing is better than the Red King Portrait. He should commission a different color for each birthday.

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    November 14, 2025 at 9:32 am

    Yes he looks thin but it seems he does enjoy being outside.

    Reply
  3. Lady Digby says:
    November 14, 2025 at 9:39 am

    Why does no one call out William for his blatant disrespect to his cancer stricken dad even on his birthday? He makes no effort to “play nice or even pretend to be dad’s liege man”? Will carries on his merry way, arm in arm with greasy Jason, openly briefing about his own future reign. He can’t share the limelight with anyone, not even he dad who is King?

    Reply
    • jais says:
      November 14, 2025 at 9:59 am

      Bc a lot of royal reporters want to stay in the loop once William is king so they’re not gonna call it out. They don’t wana get banned from the WhatsApp group, lol. Some do touch on it but very very lightly and not extensively considering how much William is doing this.

      Reply
      • Dee(2) says:
        November 14, 2025 at 10:56 am

        I honestly don’t understand how having access to William as King is even an appeal anymore. They’re ridiculously secretive now when they do have some sort of hierarchy threat over them, when he has the keys to the kingdom literally? All they’re going to get is the opportunity to write nonsense stories, and beg for crumbs of attention from someone who doesn’t garner that much attention worldwide anyway himself. I’d be looking for a new job more so than trying to curry favor.

      • Becks1 says:
        November 14, 2025 at 11:57 am

        What good is access if you can’t print/write what you know? that’s what I don’t get. They’re not getting banned from anything earth-shattering. oh no, you’re not allowed to cover William’s trip to the local whatever where he may say something stupid or inappropriate but even then you won’t be allowed to report on it (as Richard Palmer and Rhiannon Mills can attest.)

    • Mac says:
      November 14, 2025 at 11:38 am

      I think William and Charles are deeply at odds about the future of the monarchy and may not even be on speaking terms at this point. It’s clear William wants to massively scale back the pomp and circumstance and Charles literally can’t comprehend why.

      Reply
  4. BASH says:
    November 14, 2025 at 9:42 am

    I love his walking/ wax jacket. How come we never get the id on Charles’ clothes. I’m curious, he really rewears his outerwear

    Reply
    • Bqm says:
      November 14, 2025 at 11:53 am

      He’s long worn Barbour waxed jackets. This could be one. I don’t know enough to say but he’d likely stick to the brand he’s worn for decades.

      Reply
  5. QuiteContrary says:
    November 14, 2025 at 10:12 am

    Interesting that he’s photographed with a walking stick, when QEII wasn’t photographed with any mobility aids.

    Maybe the fact that it’s not a cane per se made it more palatable.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      November 14, 2025 at 11:58 am

      He’s also been seen with them before, sometimes I think just as a style statement , so its not as obvious a cane as it would have been with QEIIl.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        November 14, 2025 at 12:47 pm

        Yes, it’s kind of a style statement associated with the countryside, like the barn jacket. But walking sticks can also be like a hiking stick to help over uneven ground.

      • sunnyside up says:
        November 14, 2025 at 1:16 pm

        Useful for beating back brambles or nettles, not that I can imagine any of those at Sandringham.

    • Teagirl says:
      November 14, 2025 at 5:00 pm

      It’s not a true walking stick. If you look at the length of it, it’s too long. A walking stick should allow the user to put weight on it so it’s usually hip height.

      Reply
  6. HeatherC says:
    November 14, 2025 at 10:31 am

    MY palace source* told me that Charles called Harry before Kris Jenner’s birthday party to ask Harry to pass along birthday wishes.

    *My palace source is made up. Like most, if not all, palace sources

    Reply
  7. Cathy says:
    November 14, 2025 at 10:58 am

    KP didn’t even try to pretend the birthday message was from W & C? Or was it not possible as they were on holiday, again, or out doing the school run?

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      November 14, 2025 at 12:00 pm

      That’s what I notice, no original message and just some staffer retweeting the BP. Pretty much on brand for the amount of effort they put into anything.

      Reply
  8. Where'sMyTiara says:
    November 14, 2025 at 11:42 am

    All I’ll say is this:

    Charles 💯 percent has the relationship with his sons that he deserves. That is what he built. That is his proper legacy.

    Charles failed them both in hundreds of ways their entire lives.

    Diana was their only actual loving parent.
    Diana was a real one.

    Charles could have had a loving family but he never learned what love is. So he blew it all up to chase after a gin-soaked chain smoker who also possessed the moral compass of a fidget spinner.

    This is how he will be remembered. This is the 💩 shack of a palace that Charles built. This is his enduring legacy, worse by far than even Edward VIII’s (coerced) abdication. Edward’s abdication didn’t end the monarchy, but Charles ‘ inability to be there for others who depended on him has completely destroyed the institution.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      November 14, 2025 at 12:00 pm

      i agree with you generally, but its also part of his mother’s legacy. Why doesn’t Charles know what love is? Why doesn’t he know how a good father should act? Why doesn’t he seem to be able to interact with his children in a human way? It goes back to how HE was raised which is on his mother and father.

      Reply
      • cosmo says:
        November 14, 2025 at 12:50 pm

        I read a long time ago that when Elizabeth returned from a long trip by ship she greeted a bunch of people on the dock before acknowledging her children.

      • Becks1 says:
        November 14, 2025 at 1:40 pm

        @cosmo you don’t have to read it! There’s video! Its cold as hell.

    • Mac says:
      November 14, 2025 at 12:00 pm

      ITA. Charles saw producing an heir and a spare as his duty, but never felt it was his responsibility to actually raise them.

      Reply
      • SarahCS says:
        November 14, 2025 at 12:01 pm

        His parents didn’t raise him and it never occurred to him to challenge that approach.

      • BeanieBean says:
        November 14, 2025 at 12:43 pm

        @SarahCS: I agree. And they’re asking us to believe William (& Kate) have changed that approach, what with all their ‘can’t work, gotta do the school run’ BS.

        I think it’s a good portrait. I don’t recognize the building he’s in front of, though. Which of his many palaces & country piles is that one?

      • Chrissy says:
        November 14, 2025 at 1:12 pm

        @BeanieBean
        I believe that is Sandringham House, probably not far from where his younger brother is still complaining to his teddybears about his exile.

    • Tessa says:
      November 14, 2025 at 2:06 pm

      Charles has a dysfunctional lazy heir and treats his younger son horribly. He was a bad father to both of his sons.

      Reply
    • Paisley25 says:
      November 14, 2025 at 2:42 pm

      What amazes me is that while he blew up his life for Camilla, he didn’t learn from her example. By all accounts she’s close to her kids and grandkids. Spends her weekends at Ray Mill with them. He could have copied that with his own kids and grandkids, but chose not to.

      And Anne, Edward and even Andrew were raised by the same parents as Charles, but by all accounts have strong relationships with their kids. What went wrong with Charles?

      Reply
  9. cosmo says:
    November 14, 2025 at 12:48 pm

    I know it’s frowned upon, but I have developed a soft spot for Charles in recent years as he has become old and vulnerable. Hopefully illness and time have changed his perspective somewhat. He takes his duties seriously. I guess compared to William anyone would look good.

    Reply
  10. Lady Digby says:
    November 14, 2025 at 1:19 pm

    I hope Wilbur isn’t going to rage if Harry has sent their father a card and gift for his birthday? Harry will have phoned and maybe the grandkids made grandad a card and Meghan made him a gift package. All of that would be enough to send Wilbur orbital!!

    Reply
  11. Tessa says:
    November 14, 2025 at 2:04 pm

    So he gets a new portrait every year?

    Reply
  12. tamsin says:
    November 14, 2025 at 2:22 pm

    It’s interesting that on his birthday, the king is in Wales, but the current Prince of Wales is nowhere in sight. Although Charles was Prince of Wales for so long, I’m sure many people still think of him as that, just as the Queen was so long, a lot of us still think Elizabeth when someone says Queen. Charles has complained loud and long about the poor parenting of Philip and Elizabeth through his authorized biographies and mouth pieces. He is completely self-centred however, so it has not occurred to him to try to be a better parent. He wants his sons to not make his final years a ‘misery’ so he has probably resented Diana for dying and inflicting criticism on him of his treatment of the mother of his children.

    Reply

