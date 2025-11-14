King Charles marks his 77th birthday with a new portrait & a visit to Wales

Today is King Charles’s 77th birthday. Buckingham Palace released a new portrait of Charles at Sandringham. It’s a nice photo – usually Charles is dressed to the nines, so it’s great to see him in a barn jacket and no tie. Does he look tired and thin? Sure. But he clearly wants to get the most out of being king while he can. He’s not even taking a holiday for his birthday – Charles and Camilla are in South Wales today for a visit to Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil. Sounds like the kind of thing which should have been on the current Prince of Wales’s schedule. Alas, Prince William is deeply committed to having more time off than his 77-year-old father with terminal cancer.

Speaking of, the way Prince William briefs against his father these days, William clearly believes that Charles is not long for this world. You’d think that William or someone in his office would take pains to emphasize that father and son have grown closer now because of that. Nope – all William does is run around and brief everyone that he’s already in charge. Kensington Palace didn’t even bother posting a sweet photo of Charles and William together – they just retweeted Buckingham Palace’s portrait with a birthday message.

My guess is that there will be some stories this weekend about whether Charles spoke to Prince Harry on his birthday, and “how does Charles feel about” this or that involving his sons.

