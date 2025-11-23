Katy Perry demanded to stay at Windsor Castle during the 2023 coronation

One of the weirdest phases of Katy Perry’s career was when she was suddenly super-cozy with King Charles out of nowhere. That coziness even led to Katy getting an invitation to Charles’s coronation, and she was one of the headliners of the coronation concert in 2023. Charles actually asked British artists and Australian artists to perform, but they all turned him down, so that’s why he had to go with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Nicole Scherzinger as concert performers. The concert was widely panned and, in my opinion, the whole “coronation weekend” was so boring that, once it was over, everyone immediately changed the subject. There was no gossip, just reports that Camilla never wanted to travel again and that William was already thinking about how HIS coronation would be very different. Well, two and a half years later, we’re finally getting some coronation tea: Katy Perry demanded special treatment in exchange for performing at the concert.

Royal expert Robert Jobson alleges that Katy Perry “caused a stir” among the royal family when she performed at King Charles III’s coronation in May 2023. In The Windsor Legacy, which is set to be released next year, Jobson recounted the “star-studded” Coronation Concert that took place the day after Charles’ official coronation ceremony. (The king, 77, took the throne immediately following the September 2022 death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.) “Lionel Richie lit up the concert with his hit songs ‘Easy’ and ‘All Night Long,” his star power undeniable,” Jobson wrote in an exclusive excerpt obtained by Us Weekly. “Katy Perry dazzled in a gold gown, belting out her hits ‘Roar’ and ‘Firework’ to the delight of 20,000 fans, even getting Princess Charlotte to sing along. The night blended tradition and flair, hosted by Hugh Bonneville, with other major stars like Andrea Bocelli adding to the spectacle.” According to Jobson, the alleged drama began when Perry, 41, discovered that Richie, 76, would be receiving special accommodations. “Lionel Richie, a Prince’s Trust ally, was invited to stay at Windsor Castle after the show, prompting Katy Perry and her team to demand the same treatment,” Jobson claimed. “The palace bigwigs eventually relented, but Perry’s entourage caused a stir by partying late into the night, straying into restricted areas.” Us Weekly has reached out to the palace and Perry for comment.

[From Us Weekly]

LMAO. Katy brought her entourage into Windsor Castle and they partied in restricted areas? I sort of believe it, actually – this sounds like something Katy would do. And they’re trying so hard to be snobby about it, but the truth is, they would have given Katy the crown jewels if she demanded them. They were over a barrel – none of the British pop stars wanted to perform. Even Kylie Minogue turned them down, and she’s quite cozy with the Windsors! No one wanted this gig, so they had to give Katy whatever she wanted.