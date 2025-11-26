Jones: Yeah, Princess Kate lied when she said the ‘sunshine’ made her hair lighter

Last week, the Princess of Wales attended the Royal Variety show with her husband. Per usual for the royal attendees, William and Kate greeted some of the performers backstage after the show. That’s when Su Pollard apparently told Kate: “I like your hair, it looks a lot lighter.” Kate replied, “It used to be brown, but it’s gone light in the sunshine.” That was reported by the Daily Mail, and widely picked up by other outlets. No one in the British press said a word about Kate’s very obvious lie, even if social media was full of laughter and mockery over Kate’s latest dumb hair lie. Well, Mail columnist Liz Jones is doing that thing particular to the British media: dragging a royal under the cover of “defending” the royal. The basic gist of Jones’s new column is “sure, we all know Kate is lying, but she has her reasons and it’s rude to talk about someone’s hair!!”
What a blabbermouth! Off with her head! The actress Su Pollard has broken the circle of trust upon meeting a royal and now? Well, all hell has broken loose. It has been revealed by the Hi-de-Hi alumnus that when she met the Princess of Wales backstage at the Royal Variety Performance earlier this month, she brazenly made a very personal comment, viz: ‘I like your hair, it looks a lot lighter,’ Su commented. Catherine replied: ‘It used to be brown, but it’s gone light in the sunshine.’
Cue much guffawing and incredulity on social media. ‘Umm, love Princess Kate, but that didn’t come from the sun. And she’s also wearing extensions,’ one commenter wrote. ‘There’s no way on God’s green earth the “sunshine” did that to her very dark tresses,’ wrote another.
I imagine as soon as Catherine opened her mouth to reply she knew the comments, should her response be made public, would come thick and fast. Catherine would have perhaps not wanted to go into naming her hairdresser or the shade on the box. She might not have wanted to dampen a lovely evening with talk about how cancer can change your hair texture and colour. And so she replied with something bland and innocuous but, of course, these days proves to be anything but.
Kate should of course have replied with a simple thank you, followed by a smile before gracefully moving on. But even a dignified silence these days can spark accusations of ‘she’s so snooty!’ and ‘who on earth does she think she is?’.
Unfortunately for Kate, she is now the most famous woman in the world in the age of social media: every aspect of her appearance is pulled apart by online vivisectionists. She attempted to quell what she saw as a distraction from her work by no longer disclosing details of her clothes, but of course unless she wears a burqa we can still take potshots at her make-up, discuss whether a choppy bob would suit her better (why are older women always told to cut our hair?) or debate whether she has had veneers and on and on. For the rest of her life. Because there is no age at which a woman’s looks are no longer a crop to beat us with.
Most faced with her level of criticism would never leave the house but, unfortunately, appearing in public, photographed from every angle, is her job. Her first official appearance after treatment – Trooping the Colour in 2024 – was greeted by offensive comments along the lines of ‘nobody looks ten years younger having had chemo’, while fellow sufferers remarked, ‘I’m clearly not doing cancer right’.
[From The Daily Mail]
Usually, the Mail only repeats online snark when it comes to the Duchess of Sussex, never with Kate. But it looks like Liz Jones wanted to get some stuff off her chest, all while buffering her criticisms with simpering sympathy for poor, lying Kate. “Catherine would have perhaps not wanted to go into naming her hairdresser or the shade on the box.” Ouch. “Or debate whether she has had veneers and on and on…” She has veneers, that’s not a debate. There was a debate last year about whether she’s gotten new veneers though, but that conversation was only on social media, not anywhere within the British media. They continue to act like they are required to comment on every single part of Meghan’s appearance, life and work but they never bring even a fraction of that energy towards the princess they pay for, the same princess who just openly lies about really obvious sh-t like her hair.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
London, UK, 19 November 2025: The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
The evening will be hosted by Jason Manford and will include a number of performances across
theatre, comedy and music with an exclusive performance from Paddington The Musical by
composer Tom Fletcher. There will also be a performance from the West End and Paris casts
of Les Misérables including Michael Ball, Matt Lucas and Killian Donnelly to celebrate the
show’s 40th anniversary. Alongside this, there will be musical performances from Jessie J and
Laufey. Their Royal Highnesses will meet a number of performers and representatives
from the Royal Variety Charity.,Image: 1053406411, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jonathan Buckmaster/Avalon
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum's newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
The Princess of Wales during their visit to the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens in London, and meet with children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales during their visit to the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens in London, and meet with children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at the Royal Variety Performance 2025 at the Royal Albert Hall in London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Nov 2025
Credit: Cover Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at the Royal Variety Performance 2025 at the Royal Albert Hall in London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Nov 2025
Credit: Cover Images
The Princess of Wales arriving for the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Nov 2025
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Sooo, it’s brazen for someone to compliment Kate’s hair to her face? Ummm okay. Is this gonna be like the hormones situation? It’s rude to talk about baby brain and hormones around Kate or she’ll white knuckle a chair. And now it’s rude to talk about hair around her. It’s not anyone else’s fault that she lies.
She needs to learn to accept compliments gracefully, not with lies.
Truly. Smiling and just saying oh thank you! would have sufficed.
That woman just said out loud what everyone is whispering about. Kate has become known for lying about the simple things.
When you lie about stupid little things people will question the bigger ones.
The kill order on the family photo basically confirmed the extent to which she is prepared to lie.
All because Kate refused to show her face for months and she also played games like the weird visit that was caught by the blurriest phone ever and then getting paps to send shots of the back of head in a car.
Kate is a liar and has been for years. She also knows the media won’t call her out.
Don’t forget the box of twigs in the front seat.
Someone needs to teach her how to stand properly…always hunchbacked…and what is with that sneer
The sneering is the true Kate coming through. Her open-mouthed guffawing and playing with her hair in public is all done for affect and to invite positive press is all fake IMO.
At this point, I just genuinely feel bad that “this” — aging, having a husband who doesn’t want her around — is playing out in a way that doesn’t have a safe and sustainable destination. The hair gets more luscious. She gets thinner.
The trade off though was getting another “forever home”. After all the scheming she did with Carole to “bag a prince”, this is the best situation she can hope for. She played William but ultimately he holds all the cards after all. We’ll see what happens when he ascends to the throne….
Kate knows she can say the most ridiculous lie because the British press will never call her out.
Yeah Liz used this opportunity to bring up all things that the newsroom and social media says about Kate. As I said before all Kate had to do was say she trying out some different shades but she feels she always has to be perfect and natural. I’m going to guess that her telling people that Meghan made her cry was not the only lie she told about Meghan.
Liz forgot to mention the Botox.
1st, Her appearance is the only thing people can talk about. No substance beyond that.
2nd, she barely makes good relatable meaningful appearance.
No other queens faced severe criticism like kate for their appearance. Because they work. If Kate takes her role seriously and step up, no such criticism will exist.
Poor Kate! She just had cancer! Nobody should question her hair! “She might not have wanted to dampen a lovely evening with talk about how cancer can change your hair texture and colour.” I get that but she could just talk about something else such as the person who made the comment by simply saying:”thank you! Your hair is wonderful too” or something similar…
Even if she went the route of discussing how “cancer can change the texture or color of hair” it would have been a lie because it wouldn’t be based on her own experience for why her hair is blonde right now because this hair color is a recent thing and her cancer treatment was over a year ago. Jones throwing that in there is yet another attempt of them using cancer as a weapon to defend her poor actions and choices. You don’t excuse a lie by giving other possible lies that she could use instead. They were okay with that actress sharing that conversation when they thought it could be used to make her seem relatable and give her good PR, but as soon as it was clear to everyone with common sense that it was a boldfaced lie, they recorrect with more lies.
Cancer treatments can change the color and texture of one’s hair. New hair, springing newly from the scalp. Any hair that was on your head before your started treatment and didn’t fall out/thin remains the same. People are silly.
If she lost her hair via cancer, it couldn’t possibly be that ridiculous length, If reporters can’t comment on her hair, makeup or clothes, they’d have nothing to write. She is so boring,
Replying to @FirstComment – she’s a woman with no social graces, none, so she was incapable of replying to Su Pollard with a charming response.
On the day, I imagine that she was mightily obsessed with herself loving her blonde extensions.
The fool.
Some would say it’s rude to lie but I guess lying is reserved for the proven liar Can’t. Lie after lie after lie! Now don’t be rude and call her exactly what she is!
Yes. Think of the children!
This hair story is so dumb you have to wonder if someone is trying to throw her under the bus. It’s such an obvious lie that any woman would spot it.
1. She is far from being the most famous woman in the world and 2. As I am the same age as she it kind of stung to hear her described as an “older woman”
I was struck by that too. When Di held that title, over here in the US we regularly talked about Di. I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone off this site mention Kate.
Diana has been gone since 1997 and when someone says the princess of wales, it is Diana who is first associated with that name.
That’s her impact.
Her daughter in law will never be known like that.
Diana will always be the Princess of Wales, long after the BRF is gone …
I mean Taylor Swift and Beyonce are standing right over there if you want to talk famous. I think young Americans just vaguely know who she is.
I haven’t done an exhaustive global survey, but for at least 20 years young people have been name checking Beyonce as their influence/role model/crush, so yeah I think she might have more of a claim to the most famous title. But that’s just my anecdotal evidence. 😉
“the most famous woman in the world”!!! sorry, I nearly spit out my coffee – is that really what these people think!?
“ Unfortunately for Kate, she is now the most famous woman in the world in the age of social media…”
What?!? Nah
I’m stating to think that Willy is starting to warm her up for what is to come once George goes away to school. Willy wants her out of his life and he’s willing to humiliate her to do it. He knows she does not have a buffer of goodwill to protect her like Meghan and Diana.
I’m starting to think that Willy is starting to warm her up for what is to come once George goes away to school. Willy wants her out of his life and he’s willing to humiliate her to do it. He knows she does not have a buffer of goodwill to protect her like Meghan and Diana.
Does Liz Jones only frequent social media spaces where the algorithm only feeds her stuff about Kate because Kate is not the most famous woman in the world, on social media or otherwise? She’s more recognizable than she was ten years ago because of Harry and Meghan’s relationship bringing more focus on the royals but her being THE most famous is a joke because if she were the most famous she would have had more followers before Meghan entered the picture and they wouldn’t have to buy bots or use the media to spread their lies for them. She wouldn’t have charities and fashion lines that she supports or frequently wears closing down on a regular basis.
There is a lot of quite subtle hinting hidden in this article – from the hair colour and “extensions”, to the teeth, right down to planting a seed re the truth of the cancer claims (how well she looked after it, etc.).
They are definitely turning on her.
“Most faced with her level of criticism would never leave the house but” Ironic when the DM is the first to criticise Meghan and makes nasty stories up about her, unless it is William and Kate making up the nasty stories and the DM publishing them without checking facts. Of course Harry’s case is coming up soon.
One could interpret that comment as noting that Kate rarely DOES leave the house…
“online vivisectionists”
The royals have brought this on themselves. Royal watching has devolved into this because they stopped taking their roles seriously and pushed their personal sniping and media spats into becoming the story.
CIII’s coronation should have provided Royal content to chew on for weeks but once they decreed ‘no tiaras’ and ‘no aristocracy participation’ it went by in a blink. Whole websites devoted to historical jewellery and fashion watching have shriveled up because the toxicity of the manufactured ‘Sussex hate’ made dealing with and moderating the comment section a nightmare and the BRF just aren’t giving enough content anymore. They themselves made this situation.
WanK could have come off Kategate with a new platform of interest SPECIFICALLY FOR THE WALESES if they leaned in to a mia culpa that ended the ‘Where’s Kate’ on a cute high note but they went around screeching that everyone was horrible for abusing her privacy. That was their one moment in time of organic interest from a wider public who didn’t think about them otherwise and KP wasted it. They WANT that attention now but they hectored that new potential interest away.
This one gets me: ‘She might not have wanted to dampen a lovely evening with talk about how cancer can change your hair texture and colour.’
Kate is always going on & on about normalizing certain life experiences by talking about them, being open, etc., but Liz here is saying no, should have kept her mouth shut about it all. That actually would have been a perfect response (were it true for Kate). And is she forgetting the mileage her paper got out of the hug with Jessie J? A woman who had breast cancer & spoke of it with Kate that very evening?
“now the most famous woman in the world in the age of social media”
LOL. The Brits really think they’re the center of the universe.
They’ll never admit who is really the most famous woman in the world: Meghan.
The Sun still hasn’t set on their “empire”. 😁
Even the royal reporters must have their limit for how much water-carrying they are willing to do for the Wales. Apparently, Liz Jones’ personal line in the sand was Kate’s hair colour!
She’s like, sure, I’m happy to keep pretending that Kate is a worldwide fashion icon, that the wiglets look amazing and totally natural, and we’ll also pretend not to see her collarbones protuding. We’ll report that William is hot, too. All fine. But this ridiculous story about your hair “getting lighter” as a result of the bright November sunshine? Even my readers won’t buy that!
Is she really that lame to copy Meghan’s way of wearing her children’s initials around her neck? Apparently so. This woman is just unreal. I’m more turned off by her every day.
Jones has obviously not been to university: it’s “alumna”.
So her hair is like a mood ring? That also changes in length? Sure, Jan.
LEAVE HER ALONE.. SHE IS IN A BATTLE FOR HER LIFE ! WITH CANCER !! LEAVE HER BE!! MAY EACH ONE OF YOU VISIT A CANCER WARD
.EVIL COMMENTS, WILL ONLY HAUNT “YOU”