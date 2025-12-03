“Timothee Chalamet debuted his new puppy on Instagram” links
  • December 03, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Timothee Chalamet has a new puppy! So cute and tiny! [Just Jared]
What are the big stories in Europe right now? [Buzzfeed]
David Byrne’s Tiny Desk concert! [OMG Blog]
One Battle After Another & Sinners are surging early in the Oscar race. [LaineyGossip]
Iman looked fantastic at the British Fashion Awards. [RCFA]
Just my opinion, but Mother Mary looks hilariously bad. [Hollywood Life]
The story behind Zachary Ty Bryan’s weekend arrest. [Socialite Life]
Meghan “My Father” McCain talks about an early TV appearance. [Pajiba]
Kristen Stewart’s Gotham Awards look. [Go Fug Yourself]
Mark Harmon has been around forever. [Seriously OMG]
More Love After Lockup drama. [Starcasm]

Photos courtesy of Chalamet’s Instagram and Cover Images.

16 Responses to ““Timothee Chalamet debuted his new puppy on Instagram” links”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    December 3, 2025 at 12:58 pm

    That puppy is adorable.

    I remember Meghan McCain’s appearance on Real Time. Maher was incredibly gentle and kind to her but she was a mess.

    Sinners is far superior to One Battle After Another, which I couldn’t wait to end. Sinners is great and two times the Michael B Jordan!

    • Beverley says:
      December 3, 2025 at 1:29 pm

      Lawdamercy, Michael B. Jordan is a tall drink of water! I hope Sinners wins, just based on how fine that man is!

    • Normades says:
      December 3, 2025 at 1:52 pm

      Team Sinners. The industry backlash to that film was ridiculous (and racist).

    • Kirsten says:
      December 3, 2025 at 2:05 pm

      I remember watching that interview too and it was (rightfully) embarrassing for her. Also still not a great look now if her takeaway is that you need to be prepared for TV appearances and not, you should be educated and well-informed.

    • WaterDragon says:
      December 3, 2025 at 2:42 pm

      Does anyone know what kind of puppy that is? I thought I knew most obvious breeds, but I can’t tell at that stage. It certainly IS cute.

  2. HannahB says:
    December 3, 2025 at 1:12 pm

    I really like Kristen Stewart’s outfit. I think she looks fantastic – even with bangs….

    • Normades says:
      December 3, 2025 at 1:46 pm

      I love the top half but in general dislike mid calf cuts. That said it’s nice seeing a designer putting women in something more covering than no pants (looking at you Pharrell)

  3. StellainNH says:
    December 3, 2025 at 1:37 pm

    I saw David Byrne in concert in Boston this past October and it was incredible. More than a concert; it was an experience. I love that he is touring right now.

  4. Anne Maria says:
    December 3, 2025 at 1:57 pm

    Timmy is getting rave reviews for his lead role in Marty Supreme – though the story doesn’t appeal to me. He is surely in Oscar contention. I loved One Battle After Another, and liked Sinners.

