“Timothee Chalamet debuted his new puppy on Instagram” links

Photos courtesy of Chalamet’s Instagram and Cover Images.
That puppy is adorable.
I remember Meghan McCain’s appearance on Real Time. Maher was incredibly gentle and kind to her but she was a mess.
Sinners is far superior to One Battle After Another, which I couldn’t wait to end. Sinners is great and two times the Michael B Jordan!
Lawdamercy, Michael B. Jordan is a tall drink of water! I hope Sinners wins, just based on how fine that man is!
Right? And it’s a good performance too.
Team Sinners. The industry backlash to that film was ridiculous (and racist).
I remember watching that interview too and it was (rightfully) embarrassing for her. Also still not a great look now if her takeaway is that you need to be prepared for TV appearances and not, you should be educated and well-informed.
Does anyone know what kind of puppy that is? I thought I knew most obvious breeds, but I can’t tell at that stage. It certainly IS cute.
It’s still so tiny, hence I’m not sure, but I think it could be a dachshund puppy.
@WaterDragon…looks to be either a rottweiler or doberman…Im thinking Doberman
Theresa, could be a ‘mini’ or ‘pocket’ type of one of those breeds. I think it’s too little to be anything but a small breed.
I really like Kristen Stewart’s outfit. I think she looks fantastic – even with bangs….
I love the top half but in general dislike mid calf cuts. That said it’s nice seeing a designer putting women in something more covering than no pants (looking at you Pharrell)
I saw David Byrne in concert in Boston this past October and it was incredible. More than a concert; it was an experience. I love that he is touring right now.
Agreed. If he’s coming to your area, go! Even if you aren’t familiar with him. It’s a communal experience.
Yes! I saw it in DC it was outside the box of your typical rock concert more like performance art/musical theater…such a great experience as you said 🙂
Timmy is getting rave reviews for his lead role in Marty Supreme – though the story doesn’t appeal to me. He is surely in Oscar contention. I loved One Battle After Another, and liked Sinners.
Timmy with the puppy just made my day!!!