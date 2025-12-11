Ricki Lake’s old photos were found at a flea market after her home burned down



Back in January, Ricki Lake was among the thousands of residents to lose her home in the Los Angeles fires. Ricki’s Malibu house was her “dream home,” which she built in 2019. Like so many others, it wasn’t just about the house, but about the irreplaceable personal items that were also lost along with it. In a strange twist of events, Ricki and her family have been offered a rare second chance to recover some of their lost memories. This past weekend, a photographer bought a box of old pictures at the Pasadena Flea Market. After examining them, she recognized Ricki and realized that they were old family photos. She posted them on Instagram, and thanks to the power of the Internet, the post made its way back to Ricki.

On Sunday, Dec. 7, artist Patty Scanlon purchased a box of photos from the Pasadena Flea Market and soon realized that some of them were of Lake, 57, and her son, Milo, now 28, when he was a baby. Scanlon shared some of them on Instagram in the hopes of getting Lake’s attention after learning that the former talk show host had lost her home in the January fires. The post made its way to Lake, who wrote in a comment, “I’m still in disbelief.”

The next day, on Dec. 8, Scanlon and Lake went on Instagram Live together to explain the miraculous story, which Lake said “gives you hope for humanity.”

Scanlon shared that she’s an artist who turns to photographs for inspiration for her paintings, and she paid $20 at the flea market for a box of photos after Lake’s face caught her attention. She brought them home and felt like the woman in the photos looked familiar, and eventually placed her as the Hairspray star.

The photos had been sent by Lake to a friend — an envelope with an old New York City address of Lake’s was included in the pile — who Scanlon suggested might have had an estate sale or something similar, which explained why the photos ended up at a flea market.

“I just can’t believe the magic that is my life. It just feels like there’s somebody looking out for me, because this doesn’t make any sense,” Lake said as she heard Scanlon’s story. “I’m so touched and I’m overwhelmed.”

The photos are “priceless” to Lake, who lost all her personal possessions in the fires that swallowed the Malibu home she shared with husband Ross Burningham. She said during the live chat that she particularly mourned the photos she’d lost of her sons — she is also mom to Owen, 24, who she shares with ex-husband Rob Sussman — when they were young.

“Milo is gonna be so stoked to have all these,” she said of the photos, all of which were of her oldest son when he was around 1 year old.

Scanlon called it a “miracle” that she’d not only found the photos and purchased them, but that she’d gotten in touch with Lake to return them to their rightful home.

“I cannot thank you enough for your generosity,” Lake told Scanlon. “The fact that I’m gonna get something back that I thought was lost forever makes me so happy …. It means everything to me.”

She called the artist an “angel” as she continued expressing her gratitude. “You made this year that’s been such a challenging and remarkable year…. It feels so heartwarming. It’s just truly, truly heartwarming,” she said.

The pair made a plan to meet up when Lake is back in L.A. and she promised to take Scanlon out to dinner to thank her. Scanlon, for her part, said she’s planning to paint Lake after finding inspiration in the photos.