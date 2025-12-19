Prince Harry’s spox: Tina Brown lies, Harry never called Archie ‘my little African child’

It’s so funny to see how much the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s communications team has dramatically changed strategies over the course of the past year. They are no longer letting stupid, evil and defamatory stories fester out here unchallenged. The Sussexes now respond quickly, even to smaller, dumber stories. This week featured a particularly stupid one. Tina Brown appeared on Katie Couric’s YouTube show and the conversation turned to Prince Harry. Tina claimed that she had lunch with Jane Goodall shortly before Goodall’s death on October 1, and that Goodall spoke about her friendship with Harry. These are Tina’s words: “She was one of the only people outside the family that went to see Archie when he was born. And Harry said, ‘This is my little African child.’ It’s going to be my child who essentially… you know… wild child, essentially… they were going to have this time together living a life off the grid as it were. She said she was absolutely stunned when he chose the life that he did.” As I said yesterday, I did not believe that Harry would say that Jane Goodall, nor do I believe that Goodall would have said that to Tina Brown. Well, Harry’s spokesperson got on top of the story immediately:

Prince Harry told primatologist Jane Goodall that his son Prince Archie was “my little African child” after he was born, according to the former magazine editor Tina Brown. Brown told Katie Couric’s YouTube show she went for lunch with Goodall before the scientist’s death in October, and the subject of Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit came up. Goodall was a friend of the couple and was already known to have visited them after Archie’s birth, but Brown’s account of what was discussed had not been made public previously. A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said: “The Duke of Sussex has never said anything remotely resembling what is being claimed. Tina Brown knows exactly what she’s doing by inventing these words and attributing them to a highly respected woman who is deceased and unable to correct the record.“

[From Newsweek]

Tina Brown is clearly still a British tabloid operative, because this is one of the tabloids’ favorite things: announcing that dead people speak from the grave about how much they hated Harry and Meghan. “Queen Elizabeth II and all of her dead associates said horrible things about Harry & Meghan” is basically a weekly feature of the Daily Mail,the Times and the Telegraph at this point. I’m sure they’re gearing up to say that the late Duchess of Kent also said some sh-t about the Sussexes. Anyway, it was obvious that Tina Brown was talking out of her colonizer ass, but it’s still good to see Harry shut it down. Why on earth would Harry have told Jane Damn Goodall “this is my African child??”

Just this morning, Tom Sykes got an exclusive for his Royalist Substack – Tina Brown commenting on Harry’s denial, with Sussex sources reacting to Brown as well:

Tina Brown stood by her comment, however, telling The Royalist today: “On Katie Couric’s podcast on Wednesday the 17th, I recounted what Jane Goodall said to me in June of this year about Prince Harry. She remembered affectionately Harry saying when Archie was born, “I want you to come and meet my African Child.” She actually said “Africa child”, but I was speaking too quickly. Aside from that inadvertent mistake, everything else in Ms. Goodall’s conversation with me, I rendered accurately.” A source in Harry’s camp brushed off Brown’s clarification, saying, “Doubling down, but now clarifying ‘inadvertent mistakes’. What else is she getting wrong?” In the podcast, Brown framed the comment in the context of royal expectations that Harry might leave the family, saying: “I’m told that the Queen always thought that Harry would go off and want to be out of the royal family. But they all expected him to go to Africa and become a person who focused on conservation of animals in Africa and live a kind of off-the-grid life. Nobody expected him to go to Montecito and live the opposite of the off-the-grid life, which is the celebrity life. And I don’t think that Harry thought he was going to do that either.” A source in Harry’s camp said today: “He didn’t say it. It’s not fair on Harry but it’s also not fair on Jane Goodall, because Jane is not around to be able to confirm it. It feels like (Brown) is now rowing back on it anyway.”

[From The Royalist Substack]

Brown is now claiming that Jane Goodall quoted Harry as saying “My Africa Child” – please, all of this is bullsh-t. Harry didn’t say it to Jane Goodall, and I’m sure Goodall didn’t say it to Tina Brown. In my opinion, this is Brown putting some unhinged spin on something which was probably very innocent, like Harry talking to Goodall about taking his wife and son to Botswana, or telling Dr. Goodall that he didn’t want Archie to grow up in the neglectful, abusive royal world.