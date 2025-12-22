NewsNation: There’s a slim chance that Duchess Meghan will be invited to the Met Gala

It’s amusing that the usual suspects are still upset that the Duchess of Sussex went to the Balenciaga show in Paris this fall, and that she and Prince Harry also went to Kris Jenner’s birthday party, which was held at Jeff Bezos’ LA estate. Those two appearances showed that Meghan in particular is welcomed in those elite spaces. Not only welcomed, but that she belongs there. In Paris, fashion industry people gasped when she walked into the show. Anna Wintour was in attendance, and she greeted Meghan enthusiastically, as did everyone in Wintour’s group. Weeks later, Meghan had lunch with Vogue’s new editor Chloe Malle in New York. My point? Meghan is already rolling in these elite circles. But according to NewsNation, there’s only a slim chance that Meghan will be invited to next year’s Met Gala, and only if the gala co-chairs vouch for her.
Meghan Markle’s fashion dream may be about to come true. When Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman and Beyoncé were announced as the hosts of next year’s Met Gala, whispers in Montecito started that maybe this would be the year that Meghan and Prince Harry get invited to mingle among the fashion world’s crème de la creme.
Meghan is, after all, good friends with Venus’ sister, Serena, and has made inroads with Beyoncé over the years as well. Meghan met Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z at “The Lion King” premiere in London in 2019, and Beyoncé later texted Markle after the couple gave their infamous interview to Oprah Winfrey, saying how “brave” the Duchess was. Meghan returned the favor by showing up to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in 2023 and her Cowboy Carter Tour in 2025.
However, there are no paparazzi photos, vacations or repeated private sightings of Beyoncé and Meghan, suggesting the two do not have a deep off-camera friendship. But at least Markle, who has been trying to crack the fashion world since showing up at the Balenciaga show in Paris this fall, has a shot.
”Two tangential friends are hosting, she could go,” a fashion source said. However, the gala is also being funded by Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos, who held Kris Kardashian’s 70th birthday party at their home last month, which turned into a Meghan/Harry debacle.
The erstwhile royals had the Kardashians take down all Instagram photos of them at the party. The pics had caused a massive brouhaha in the U.K. as the party was held the night before Remembrance Day — a solemn occasion in the country.
The issue for the Bezos and Kardashian clan was that the Sussex clan first told the media the pics had to be taken down as the couple didn’t sign a release (The Kardashians said there was no release) … and the ensuing kerfuffle made Kris’ big day all about Harry and Meghan, not the Kardashian matriarch.
“Everything they do seems to become a PR disaster — and even at someone else’s event, it always becomes about them,” one Hollywood denizen said.
Not to mention, Vogue ice queen Anna Wintour is said not to be a fan. Wintour never gave Meghan an American Vogue cover — or previously invited her to the Gala. Wintour is said to be closer to Harry’s family, the (actual) British royal family. Wintour was also said to be irked after a disagreement about a potential 2022 British Vogue cover for the Duchess went awry.
It remains to be seen if Beyoncé or Venus will stick their neck out for the Duchess in May. But, according to Vogue, the Costume Art themed gala will still be chock full.
Contrary to basically everything in this column, Wintour has already said on the record and on camera that she’s a fan of Meghan. Beyonce is also a fan, and Meghan is already welcomed in Bey’s inner circle (Tina Knowles even appeared on Meghan’s podcast). My guess is that the Sussexes were always going to be welcomed at the Met Gala, and they’ve likely already turned down invitations from both Wintour and various designers to go to the gala. Now, will they show up next May? Maybe. I doubt it’s Harry’s scene, which is probably why they’ve never gone before. But sure, it’s a possibility. These people are just constantly trying to position the Sussexes as outsiders, but everything we’ve seen about their post-Sussexit lives is that they’re well-connected, popular and welcome in many elite American circles.
Pretty sure Meghan could have scored an invite to the Met Gala when she was on Suits. While the huge names get all the press plenty of people are invited that aren’t A list celebrities. The fact of this was literally a plot of a movie!!
In any case they could have gone any year from 2018 on of they wanted to, which they likely haven’t. I agree it doesn’t really seem like Harry’s scene, but maybe Meghan goes this year as part of larger strategy, as a favor to friends who are co-chairs, or because she actually wants to go this year.
This desperate idea though that Harry and Meghan are outsiders, that are begging for attention from the real celebrities is just silly at this point. How many times do people have to be awed and cheer when Harry and Meghan pop up somewhere they don’t expect, attend some charity function, and you have to see them hanging out with people at concerts or Broadway shows before you just accept they are famous. And they are not famous because people are craning their necks to see if William and Kate are coming in the door behind them.
ITA with all of this. Personally I think the gala seems tedious. The red carpet is fun but once inside you’re wearing an uncomfortable theme costume for hours of small talk and food you can’t eat. I’m sure Meghan has had plenty of opportunities to attend but it hasn’t been a high priority. With Venus and Beyoncé hosting, though, this might be the year she goes.
Tedious. Yes! The guests line up for a while before they can even go onto the carpet. I’ve seen pictures of them all just standing and waiting. They also look hot. It’s a lot of eyes though so I get why people do it and I do love seeing the clothes and the theme interpretations. If Meghan ever decided to go I’m betting they would arrange her arrival so she wouldn’t be waiting around too much though.
I disagree, not Suits. Not big enough, and TV people tend not to score an invite unless they’re having a zeitgeist moment, someone Anna admires, or are friends/ambassadors of a brand that bought a table. Post Oprah, I bet she and Harry have been invited every year. Remember, each seat costs $75K, and a table costs $350K. Brands/companies buy tables and then vet the invite list through Anna. If Balenciaga buys a table, we may see her, but like Beyoncé, I don’t think she’s showing up unless she has something to sell afterwards.
They’ve invited IG influencers to the Met Gala so I’m sure could have gone if she wanted. A lot of big stars are bowing out nowadays. I think having Beyoncé be one of the cochairs is an attempt to bring back some prestige.
Plenty of TV stars attended the Met Gala back then, Jamie Lynn Sigler post Sopranos, Lena Dunham and Allison Williams during Girls, Lizzy Caplan etc. I do agree that connections would help, but Meghan had them. She was on a popular show, attended fashion shows frequently, and had friends in the behind the scenes industries like PR, makeup and fashion which is the biggest help. My larger point was that the Met Gala isn’t one long red carpet of the biggest movie, music, and political stars. Socialite’s and “B-C” list has been going for years to fluff out the guest list. If she REALLY wanted an invite between 2011-2017 she could have gotten one.
IG influencers were invited because TikTok had bought tables and was the event sponsor. Emma Chamberlain is an approved attendee as she works the red carpet for Vogue. This recent year, Wisdome Kane wasn’t invited; if any major influencer represents Black Dandism, it’s him. He had gone the year TikTok had sponsored and killed the red carpet. He could afford a ticket, too. Again, attendance is more complicated than A, B or C. The brands Meghan worked with on Suits, I think, only Yahoo Fashion might have gotten her invite. Reitmans and Bobbi Brown weren’t getting her a ticket.
Gina Torres is an icon, and I don’t think she’s ever attended. She was the biggest name on Suits.
I’m not sure she could have afforded it when on Suits- I think the tickets are really pricey if you aren’t invited by someone who bought a whole table. This isn’t an insult— she was making great $$ but I don’t think it was charity gala money. I doubt she’d have been turned away if she wanted to pay though. She seemed well connected in fashion even before Harry.
@Dee, this: “And they are not famous because people are craning their necks to see if William and Kate are coming in the door behind them.” might be my favorite thing anyone has ever said about the Sussexes! It’s perfect.
Everytime there’s an award show or some big event the media loves to claim that Harry and Meghan weren’t invited. Since it’s been over 5 years, most likely they just don’t want to attend these events. It’s bizarre that just one fashion show means that Meghan is desperate for being in the fashion world or plans on a clothing line.
This again. I’ll waiting for the usual article about the sussexes not going to the academy awards
These articles are so much grasping at straws. They’re just not facing reality.
H and M are huge gets for hosts and organisers. Harry is an honest to god prince and has been famous since he was a child, Meghan has her own relationships with these people and she’s also a duchess. People will be glad to see them, and glad to have the social cachet of hosting them, even if they’re not best friends. And, of course, they have a network of friendships. Any doors they want to walk through are wide open for them.
A “slim chance “? Guess they are covering their bases if the Sussexes are invited and accept. Guess they are afraid of saying that it will never happen and then be proven wrong lol. Still a very nasty negative article but what does one expect from gutter rats.
Yah they are nervous that with these cohosts Meghan might actually go this year. I agree with others I guarantee she could have scored an invitation any year. Will she go? No clue but she can do whatever she wants.
Do the people who write these articles realise how ridiculous they sound? Why would Bezos and his wife care about deleted instagram photos that had nothing to do with them? The way they try to make a few deleted pictures into a massive scandal is so odd. Most people don’t care! Kris Jenner obviously wasn’t bothered because she reposted Meghan’s Holiday Special trailer on her instagram account weeks after the party! I’m in the UK and no one except tabloids cared that Harry went to this party on November 8th because November 8th is just a normal day in the UK, people don’t expect everyone to stop living their lives because the working royals attend a memorial concert that most people don’t watch! I think Harry would hate the Met Gala. It’s something Meghan might enjoy but I doubt she’s desperate to go nor I believe she’s desperate to get into fashion. These reporters are so weird.
These people are slow, limited mental abilities. I truly feel sorry for them.. To have to write :woman isn’t interested in going to X isn’t going.
It must be painful, right?
@smatone99 it’s all about getting paid.
News nation saying she isn’t REALLY invited but if she goes it’s only because the co chairs vouch for her is really saying it lol. They know she will score an invite regardless so they are trying to cover themselves. Meghan is one of the most famous woman in the world she can score an invite anywhere. I heard the MET Gala isn’t what it used to be and they invite a lot of TikTok influencers so that’s probably why she hasn’t gone. It’s not as prestigious as it used to be.
I guess the press doesn’t want to be embarrassed by saying Meghan is definitely going to be there just in case she doesn’t hence there’s a “slim chance”. The Met Gala always falls on or around Archie’s birthday and that’s probably the main reason why Meghan hasn’t gone to it.
Yawn. Tell us for the gazillionth time that Meghan is irrelevant to the people who keep socializing with her, in the gazillionth article for your readers who–obvously, guys!–don’t care about her.
I do like that Anna Wintour and some of these other fashionistas are British.
It’s so funny – the idea that something doesn’t exist if there aren’t paparazzi photos. We don’t see a lot of photos of Beyonce – does that mean she doesn’t have any friends?
Anyway, Harry and Meghan are busy people. When they make public appearances, it’s for a reason – for business, for a charity they support, for a personal interest or connection. The Met Gala is none of those things.
@ Eurydice. “Anyway, Harry and Meghan are busy people. When they make public appearances, it’s for a reason – for business, for a charity they support, for a personal interest or connection. The Met Gala is none of those things.”
Exactly! Harry and Meghan make appearances for their own charities and those that they support. The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum. I remember Anna Wintour said way back when Harry and Meghan were first married, that her ideal hosts were Catherine and Meghan, with or without their husbands. The article just so clearly reflects the bitchy snobby tone typical of a certain type of British scribe. I don’t think Meghan not appearing at a Met Gala so far has been for a lack of invitation. Like everyone else here, just don’t see Harry at a Met Gala. Archewell just announced a broadening of their philanthropic scope, but I shouldn’t think the Met is one of them. It has plenty of sponsors, patrons, and donors already. The Sussexes go where they’re needed.
They’re irrelevant and that’s why we keep writing about them.
They are also such “erstwhile” royals that they must STILL observe Remembrance Day, even though they no longer live in England.
Right?! They’re not “actual” royals but still must observe all the tabloid-created events.
Is it really about traveling in elite circles? If so, that’s not much to brag about. With millions struggling in this economy and the ‘eat the rich’ narrative that’s been popular for several years now, I don’t see how not being invited to the Met Gala is a bad thing. At the same time I don’t see how being invited proves anything either. This a nothing story that only the UK tabloids care about.
Anna’s not a fan and yet there’s video evidence of her warmly greeting Meghan in Paris. Newsnation does not live in reality.
“However, there are no paparazzi photos, vacations or repeated private sightings of Beyoncé and Meghan, suggesting the two do not have a deep off-camera friendship.”
This makes ZERO sense. If they have a deep off-camera relationship then OF COURSE there WON’T be any paparazzi photos or any other type of photos! That’s what these leeches want: photographs that they can parse ad nauseam and dine out on for the rest of their lives.
It is clear to anyone with more than one brain cell that Meghan is TIGHT with Beyoncé, including her mother, plus a whole host of wealthy, well-connected and PRIVATE people. As is her husband. And wasn’t Prince Harry seen having lunch with an incredibly wealthy lady and philanthropist a few years back, shortly after they had moved to California? Normal people (even famous ones) who value their boundaries do not live their entire lives in the public for tabloid consumption. We tend to see only a tiny snapshot of anything they do.
And hasn’t Anna Wintour repeatedly made it clear how much she likes and ADMIRES Meghan? These “news” organisations print such blatant lies, expecting their readers to just ignore the evidence of their own eyes – and recent videos, knowing that rags will repeat them without correction or verification. My God. It’s exhausting.
I don’t know their strategy. But Meghan is a huge name. I don’t think Anna was dropping all that flattery for nothing. I can’t imagine they haven’t been invited, nor can I imagine Anna didn’t want her for a Vogue cover. Even Diana attended that gala (with Versace, if memory serves). Meghan has been strategic with her appearances post-Oprah. She’s a planner, so I don’t know if she’ll attend. I don’t know what she has planned -she keeps surprising me.
Saying she wouldn’t have been invited from Suits wasn’t a dig. I’ve been following her for years before Harry, when I clocked that she looked black and googled her to find out she was bi-racial. The Met Gala isn’t the end-all. It’s a great red carpet moment (if you stand out), but I have yet to hear anyone say they loved attending the event.
Oh please. Megan would have been invited at the drop of a hat and probably already has
This is just one of the tabloid medias annual things to bring up about H&M like where will they spend Christmas, will they be invited to Balmoral, etc., etc.
This article tried to set the standard of what makes for an invite or friendship. Rarely do we see any photos of Bey on vacation with anyone outside of her family and the ladies from DC, so how is that criteria for whether or not there will be an invite from Bey? There wasn’t a debacle with the removal of a photos because the very person who they claim had an issue with it (KJ) later posted/liked the trailer for Meghan’s WLM holiday show and her Harper’s Bazaar cover interview. Harry and Meghan stopped working for the firm five years ago so it’s crazy that these deranged people are triggered about them going to a party on a day that wasn’t being observed, yet have no issues or rants about the future king who missed VJ Day and the Remembrance Gala both of which are what he’s paid to do and both of which are observed holidays that are to honor veterans. Let us all ignore the fact that AW has said nothing but complimentary things about Meghan previously and that there are photos of the two of them together before and since 2022, including just recently when she kindly greeted Meghan at PFW 2025.