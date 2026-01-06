Kay: King Charles has a ‘dilemma’ about whether to see Prince Harry this year

Richard Kay wrote a lengthy piece looking back at the royal gossip of 2025 and looking ahead at the royal gossip to come in 2026. Kay is now something of a royalist elder, although at one point, he was more of a Diana loyalist. That was years ago though, and he’s been thoroughly compromised by both King Charles and Prince William. Kay occasionally lets some criticism spill out, but most of the time, he’s in full royal stenographer mode. Well, this piece made some news. Some broad strokes: the knives are out for King Charles; royalists hate Labour and Keir Starmer; everyone around Charles hates the idea of “reconciling with Prince Harry,” and Prince Edward and Sophie are probably going to be forced out of Bagshot Park, their palatial estate. Some highlights:
Andrew Windsor’s mess caused problems for the Windsors: Questions about the ex-prince’s occupation of Royal Lodge – soon to be his former home – has galvanised a Labour Party desperate to shift attention away from its own Government’s lamentable failures, with calls for a wider examination of royal properties and their – allegedly – generous leasing arrangements. Amid such a climate it would not take much for Left-wing MPs, sniffing an opportunity – and royal blood – to demand a wider audit of the wealth of the Windsors.
The king’s speech: Even the festive season did not provide Charles with the universal acclaim one might have expected. While his Christmas Day message of peace and reconciliation was widely praised by church and political leaders, the online reaction was decidedly mixed. ‘The Defender of Faith is as woke as his Church,’ posted one correspondent. Another wrote: ‘Just a load of **** spewed by an individual who knows absolutely nothing about what hard-working, tax-paying citizens go through 52 weeks of the year.’ It would be tempting to dismiss such disaffection as the ranting of a minority, but the numbers voicing such views were not insignificant. More sobering for courtiers was the fact that those finding fault with the King were not from the agitprop Left but were of the Christian and monarchy-supporting Right.
Charles’s trip to America in a few months: Setting foot on American soil will inevitably raise questions about whether he will see his wayward son, Prince Harry and his children, whom he has met only once before.
Harry & Charles’s September meeting: In September, California-based Harry spent 54 minutes at Clarence House with his father – their first meeting in more than 18 months – after he had publicly expressed hopes of a reconciliation with his family in a TV interview. But the encounter later descended into farce, with sources close to Harry perversely scorning those who leaked details of an apparently warm experience as being ‘intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son’. Against such a background some courtiers are privately sceptical of Harry’s calls for a rapprochement. Is it any wonder that the King’s handlers are uneasy? ‘Extending an invitation to meet his father will almost certainly be a media event,’ says a PR figure who has advised the royals. ‘But so too will any failure to invite him. It will be a story if Harry is there, and it will be a story if he isn’t. It’s quite a dilemma.’
Whether the Sussexes will visit the UK: Harry remains a divisive figure. It was surely coincidence that his televised walk through the minefields of Angola last July took place on Queen Camilla’s birthday and his Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027 will coincide with his stepmother’s 80th – something the King wants to be at the centre of attention including a service of thanksgiving at St George’s Chapel, Windsor. Inside the family, such distractions remain a serious hazard. Even if Charles is minded to reconcile with Harry what about William? The dynamic between the estranged brothers could ignite at any point, whether over titles, tours or even the future direction of the monarchy. These then are vexing issues for a King who dislikes confrontation.
Memorializing QEII: A national memorial for the late Queen is being planned for St James’s Park in central London, although there is no date yet set for it to be completed. Handling his mother’s legacy is both a privilege and a burden for the King. It is in his gift to choose the writer to compile the Queen’s official biography. But any official account of the late Queen, however discreet the historian, will necessarily have to feature the breakdown of the marriages of her three elder children and in particular that of Charles and Diana and its effect on national life. ‘After less than four years on the throne, he is unlikely to wish to have the whole sorry saga of his unhappy first marriage dragged up for public consumption all over again,’ says a friend of the King. ‘Better to leave it in the pending tray for a little bit longer.’ Better indeed perhaps to leave it for his son William to sort out.
Prince George’s 13th birthday. In practical terms it means him starting a new school. Where he goes to will provide an intriguing insight into the Prince and Princess of Wales’s decisions about how they want to educate their three children. So far they have resisted royal tradition and kept them together in schools. That must now change. Eton College, which both princes William and Harry attended, is the favourite.
The Edinburghs & Bagshot Park: The focus, at least to start with, seems certain to be the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s occupancy of 120-room mansion Bagshot Park which, in sheer size, dwarfs Andrew’s Royal Lodge. But unlike Andrew, Edward and Sophie are working royals and criticism has been muted. Then, late last year, it emerged that they were living there under the terms of a peppercorn rent. I understand that an idea being floated among informal advisers is that they leave Bagshot, where they have lived for 26 years, and move into Kensington Palace. The 21-room Apartment 1 – next door to William and Kate’s London residence – has been empty since it was vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester in 2019. Originally it was earmarked as a family home for Harry and Meghan and there was later talk that it might be used by William and Kate for official entertaining. As one figure told me: ‘I have no idea if it will happen, but it could take the wind out of the sails of a Labour wrecking crew intent on another royal scalp.’
Kay writes, “But the encounter later descended into farce, with sources close to Harry perversely scorning those who leaked details of an apparently warm experience as being ‘intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son’.” What strange wording – Kay is trying to avoid saying that the king’s courtiers leaked a very nasty account of Harry and Charles’s meeting to the Sun, which prompted Harry to point out that Buckingham Palace was leaking like a sieve. After which, the palace courtiers huffily leaked their anger and disappointment that Harry had called them out publicly! It’s all Harry’s fault, obviously! So, all of that reads like there are still many people around Charles hellbent on keeping him away from Harry and keeping father and son estranged indefinitely.
The stuff about Bagshot Park is interesting though – I wonder if Ed and Sophie really will downsize, or if that would raise more questions about why they needed that 120-room home in the first place? I assume their youngest, 18-year-old James, will be starting his gap year this summer and then head off to college? There’s zero energy towards finding out anything about James though.
Re: Ed and Sophie. Do they use that property to generate income for the Crown estate? Like Rose managing Houghton Hall, for example, or renting out some stables, cottages, parts of the 120 rooms? That is something I would consider work. It takes effort and dedication and it’s their duty (on paper) to manage the Crown Estates to the benefit of the taxpayer. If they don’t do that, or to a disproportionatly small degree, then they should downsize for sure.
Yes, it’s been reported they (sub)lease out the stables and other outbuildings at Bagshot.
Wouldn’t it be hilarious if Ed and Sophie “downsize” to Royal Lodge and having to pay higher rent than now 😂
Frogmore Cottage is still open. So is Adelaide.
You’d think Charles would want to see Harry before it’s too late. Shit father and all, even if it’s just to make himself look good. I know he doesn’t like his children but, he could use some good karma.
It’s really wild. Bc at this point it does seem like it’s the courtiers that hate Harry and want Charles to have nothing to do with him. But Charles is weak and listens so it is what it is. I’m not saying Charles super wants to meet up with Harry but I don’t think he would care as much either way if his courtiers weren’t regularly pouring vitriol in his ear.
Isnt it that Charles is also at the mercy of the people who run his sht show and so they can also make it absolutely hell for him? So both sides need to continually walk on eggs, give and take, pull the blanket and leave a little all the time.
Well of course they want the dysfunction to continue with Harry and Chuckles because what would they write about if that relationship was to reconcile. Would we get the truth about Peg and Can’t? They must keep Chuckles and Harry apart so they can continue with the nasty narrative they have for Harry!!
And again Meghan is not mentioned. Just Charles seeing harry and grandchildren. Such a disgrace
Those people want Meghan to disappear…permanently. Now that the royals’ “concerns” about the children’s complexions have been assuaged just by seeing how fair they actually are, I suspect the courtiers and Charles want to erase Meghan’s memory and legacy altogether.
Gotta get that “dark” American out of the family by any means necessary.
Oh the dilemma of poor poor Charles
Just call the sussexes and set up face time
Do people care where George goes to school.
I agree! Does it really matter on iota???
Got to fill the column inches
If Sophie and Edward were forced to downsize, couldn’t they go to AC or somewhere in Windsor? Why would they need to move to London? It is interesting that we’ve never heard that the Wales want Bagshot Park. But I don’t see why they wouldn’t.
It’s still so funny to me how mad rhey were about Harry getting front pages for the Halo walk over their carefully planned photo shoot for Camilla in the garden for the front pages for her birthday. 😂😂. We know the palace was furious bc they keep talking about it. Also what is with this Service of thanksgiving for her birthday 😂😂🤭 Charles is trying to give his mistress legitimacy and glory but does the country care or want this? Why are they so bitter about Invictus being during that week? These people have no perspective. The world doesn’t end bc that woman turns 80.
It’s just so funny how childish and petty the palace come across
“It was surely coincidence that his televised walk through the minefields of Angola last July took place on Queen Camilla’s birthday and his Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027 will coincide with his stepmother’s 80th – something the King wants to be at the centre of attention …”
Holy hell, these people, thinking that the side piece’s 80th birthday should be seen as more important than a huge, international event celebrating wounded veterans and military heroes.
I don’t even think Camilla wants her own birthday to be the center of attention. This is all Charles.
It’s rich calling Harry “wayward” which is defined as “difficult to control or predict because of unusual or perverse behavior” and it implies that Harry’s behavior is “wrong” and there’s something unseemly about it.
Of course, we know that Harry is merely independent and that, as an adult, he shouldn’t submit to anyone else’s guidance, let alone their control.
The bit that hit me was WandK using KP apartment 1to host official “entertainment”, WTF?? We have heard over and over that apartment 1A is their “official London home” and it’s quite large and grand enough (thanks to the taxpayers who forked out 4.2m to refurbish it) so they can certainly use it for “entertaining”. Also, when in the last decade, aside from the Obama visit (which was marred by the racist portrait hanging on their wall) have WandK entertained any visiting dignitary? This makes absolutely no sense.
It just hit me that whenever an event uncovers WandKs racist ways, they no longer participate in those types of events. After the mess surrounding the racist portrait on the wall during the Obama visit, they have not entertained another visiting dignitary and after that awful Caribbean tour, they haven’t toured again. How about instead of refusing to do their job, they read, learn and work hard to undo their racist thoughts.
Regardless of courtiers pouring poison into Chuck’s big ears and Camzilla and Wilbur throwing tantrums about Harry, it is such a bad look for a dad and grandfather to make zero effort to reconcile. Same dude wanted Meghan to fly to New Mexico to sort things out with TM in 2018 ? KC is also head of CE so that’s another good reason to reconcile. He’s still being treated for cancer and time is short why not do the right thing by his own son, DIL and small grandchildren. Visit him quietly in Montecito and then attend the 2027 IG as his proud father.
I get the impression that William and Kate do not entertain at all- not even friends. Of course we know nothing, but honestly, I’m coming to the conclusion that neither of them have the skills to do any diplomatic entertaining at all.
So is the 24 seater dining table just for family visits by the Midds?
My aunt married into old money. I remember spending summers at their “camp” in Maine and asking why that one room had a long dining room table and a runner on it when we all ate outside or in the den and she told me, that’s just how things are done, when you’ve got a room like this you fill it.
I’m truly curious as to what is going to happen when they are the king and queen. Bc yeah I don’t know that they will entertain at all. Charles and Camilla actually do those things but I cannot fathom the Wales doing the same. So how’s that going to go down?
Agreed Jais so much tradition/ diplomacy is going to disappear. They unlikely to even host their extended family at Christmas and Easter like the monarch usually does. I honestly can’t see them doing either Christmas or Easter church walk either because they’ll be on luxury breaks. Are the faithful and RR going to be satisfied with mere crumbs rather than standard high visibility that is usually granted.
Hard to entertain when you don’t like each other.
How are these people that Harry is doing things on Camilla’s birthday when Charles scheduled his coronation on Archie’s birthday? I believe that putting the coronation on Archie’s birthday was spiteful and was done to punish Harry. There’s absolutely no way that Charles cares for Harry and Meghan’s children.
Hard agree. To Charles, only Queen Side Piece matters. The coronation date was to reiterate that he doesn’t give a damn about Archie at all. Charles wants to pretend he wants a relationship with his Sussex grandchildren, but all of his actions tell the opposite story.
New Mexico is an American state. Since 1912.
The divorces of three of the queens children is already part of history and can’t be rewritten . Diana is the mother of Charles two children and the story of the marriage can’t be airbrushed out. I don’t get why Charles play being all sensitive over it. The real scandal us not that Andrew and fergie divorce but his involvement with Epstein.
Few thoughts in no particular order:
-1) Charles is and always has been a complete ditherer
2) the notion that somehow invictus should be moved because of the side-piece’s birthday is so preposterous and clearly demonstrates how out of touch these leeches are. No one cares about her, Charles. Just stop.
3) the concept l of Eddie & Sofiesta living in that mansion is truly galling in terms of the perks and benefits this bunch get
4) yeah, use the term “scalp” you racist trolls. Unbelievable.
5) I can’t imagine any diplomacy being done by those lightweights (the Wales’) and if they’re not able to do that then what is the damn point of it all?!
Rant over. For now.
Isn’t Charles a wayward son. He badmouthed his parents in interviews and through his authorized biographer. He also was wayward in having an untidy private life. Even before his first marriage. These writers who fawn over Charles overlook his own wayward ways. And he’s a bad father and grandfather.
Some to say the least are either negative and or apathetic over the royals. Let alone when Camilla or Charles birthdays take place. Camilla and Charles could make a statement about the games and be gracious it would not mean no birthday party for her.