The Windsors’ helicopter use in 2025 was completely out of control & out of touch

Years ago, during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, the Windsors tried to limit their use of private planes and helicopters. The optics of “private” air travel were terrible, and at some point, they made the commitment to try to fly commercial or take the train whenever possible. In the last years of QEII’s life, however, Prince William demanded his own helicopter for private and work use. That sort of set in motion a loosening of the standards about royal use of private planes and helicopters. Suddenly, all of the Windsors began choppering everywhere all the time, even for shorter journeys which could easily be made by car or train. Well, now that King Charles is in charge, the helicopter use has gotten completely out of control. They use their royal helicopters like regular people use taxis or Uber. From the Telegraph:
Two new royal helicopters that came into service earlier this year have already flown a total of 58,000 miles – the equivalent of travelling twice around the Earth. The AgustaWestland AW139s, used by senior members of the Royal family in the UK, racked up 420 hours of flying time between Feb 25 and the end of November.
The Princess Royal, who consistently carries out many public engagements all year, appears to have made the most use of the new aircraft, with her Gatcombe Park home in Gloucestershire the most frequently visited destination with 68 stops, according to flight data.
The Prince of Wales, who has made the environment a key plank of his work, has also proved an enthusiastic user of the new fleet, with 47 stops made in Windsor and a further five at Forest Lodge, the family home he moved into in October. The data suggests the Prince flew by helicopter to multiple jobs each month, including a referee training course in Walsall, a women’s rugby match in Exeter, a visit to the England women’s football team at their training base in Staffordshire, a Homewards job in Sheffield and an Earthshot job in Norwich. On Nov 25, one royal helicopter flew just under 500 miles, from its RAF Odiham base to Forest Lodge, before taking the Prince to his first stop in Wales, then onto Hawarden Airport, then Llandudno South before flying back to Forest Lodge and back to base.
When the Princess of Wales visited a wellbeing garden at Colchester Hospital on July 2, her helicopter made seven separate journeys totalling 390 miles: from its base at RAF Odiham to Windsor, then on to Merville Barracks in Colchester and from Merville Barracks to Anmer Hall, the Prince and Princess’s private residence in Norfolk. After what appears to have been a refuelling stop at RAF Marham, it flew back to Windsor two and a half hours later, and finally, on to its base at Odiham.
On Armistice Day, when the Princess laid a wreath at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, the helicopter flew from RAF Odiham to Forest Lodge, then onto Staffordshire and back the way it had come.
The Prince and Princess together travelled by helicopter to various joint engagements, including one at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, where they watched a Six Nations match, one in Southport, where they met families bereaved in the 2024 knife attack and a visit to the Scottish islands in April.
It was announced in June 2024 that the Royal household was to take delivery of two new leased helicopters to replace two 15-year-old Sikorsky aircraft and was committed to maximising their use. The choppers made 45 stops at Kensington Palace, 32 at Bagshot Park, home to the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and 14 at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh. There were 14 stops in Lacock, Wiltshire, near the Queen’s private home, 11 at Sandringham, six at Dumfries House, home to the King’s Foundation, and five at Buckingham Palace.
This piece says that King Charles actually isn’t a big fan of helicopters and his staff used to look for any other option besides choppering hither and thither. But even Charles has let go of some of those qualms these days, making semi-regular use of the helicopters… but nowhere near the levels seen by Princess Anne and the Waleses. William and Kate have always been like this, they’ve always preferred to travel everywhere by helicopter, and they’re always using the helicopters to travel back and forth from their many forever homes too. QEII basically had to give them a dedicated-use helicopter just to get Will and Waity off their asses to do the bare minimum amount of work. As we can see from W&K’s work numbers for 2025, all of the helicopters in the world couldn’t convince them to keep up a schedule of five “work events” a week.
Something that always pisses me off is that William is never, ever called out on his spectacular eco-hypocrisy. These same outlets regularly scream about Prince Harry “preaching environmentalism” when he hops a ride on a friend’s private plane, but there’s none of that smoke for William, who literally preaches about environmentalism whilst flying his helicopters between his half-dozen forever homes.
I’m chocked, I tell you, chocked..not..
At least Charles has an excuse. He has to do engagements and be back for cancer treatments. The others can kick rocks.
No excuses for Charles & his cancer treatments. He can get to his appointments the way everybody else does–car, train, etc.
I wonder how much of that is ferrying Carole around between all their Forever Homes. I don’t buy the notion that at over 70 she is driving herself from Bucklebury to Anmer to FL all the time. Or to shopping and lunching in Kensington for that matter.
Ferrying Carole? Probably plenty. The whole article should be read in its entirety. This excerpt barely skims a few points — doesn’t even cover Kitty (or Carole) flying crazily around in circles. Noticed they’ve managed to get the reporting floor raised from £15,000 a few years ago to £17,000 now. Oh well. It’s probably good for Brand Britain and tourism.
So the chopper travels 500 miles to taxi them around in an area of a 100 mile radius? What on earth is so ugent about them getting from one place to the next? It’s not like they save lives. And I’m sure none of it is paid out of the 30 mill salary Egg got last year. All of it is “work related” so it can be covered by the sovereign grant. I respect Anne for maintaining a schedule, but again, it’s not like her showing up is a matter of life and death. Let alone Edward and Sophie flying in and out of their resort size home. What’s so urgent that they can’t take the already paid luxury cars with a designated driver on payroll anyway?
Im not even sure the helicopters are covered by the sovereign grant. I think transportation costs may be covered separately but am not 100% on that.
Back when the Duchy of Cornwall headed by Charles actually published actual information in its annual report, it was revealed that all four “senior royals” Charles, William, Camilla and Kate had decided (no law necessary) to define travel between their homes as “official travel.” Only those four individuals. As a result, you then saw the big rise in helicopter use despite QEII’s courtiers leaking to the press that she was unhappy about it. For safety reasons! Not because it was wasteful and ridiculous to use a helicopter like an Uber. IIRC in that same timeframe another private jet was purchased (in addition to the one for the actual monarch, supposedly for use for their duties) to be used by those same four individuals.
tldr Taxpayers pay for Charles, William, Camilla and Kate’s (and family) helicopter and private jet travel, either out of the Duchy (for William and the Waleses) or the sovereign grant (Charles). Furthermore, if it’s “official business” other Royals get to use helicopter and private jet travel (Anne, Sophie) out of the Sovereign Grant. There’s been lots of reporting on this, in my previous comments I gave the links to the Duchy of Cornwall report where this was described if anyone’s curious…
@LadyEsther Thank you! this is what I was thinking of in my comments above. They started covering all travel between their homes as official which meant it changed how it was paid for.
Re:”Let alone Edward and Sophie flying in and out of their resort size home. What’s so urgent that they can’t take the already paid luxury cars with a designated driver on payroll anyway”
Maybe it is to protect the public from their entitled butts – remember Sophies motorcade killing an old lady in the street?
It appears that the only time these people travel in cars is to and from the helicopter landing site while out on some engagements. But we are supposed to believe that the royals especially William and Kate live regular lives. These people are so out of touch and will never understand how normal people live.
Out of touch is right. I’m sure W&K justify it with their needing to do school runs. As if everyone else in the world with children and actual jobs doesn’t have to deal with school runs. I think their definition of “regular lives” is living off other people’s hard earned cash while performing copious amounts of self care in between the school runs. With some “work” events sprinkled in when they feel like it.
Lol at the Telegraph pointing out that Willy coptered to sports-related events and an Earthshot event.
But also calling those events “jobs.” Those are hobbies, not jobs.
And the Duchess of Dolittle used a helicopter to lay a wreath? It could have been an email.
lol I love the laundry list of sport events. When I saw the referee training course I gasped because I thought he was a participant. You know, educating himself so he can make a better case on the Villa forums. He skipped the agro business course at Cambridge, but he would see this one through.
They must hover above the hoi polloi.
Hell will sooner freeze over than the British press and public ( yes the public too) caling william out for his hypocrisy.
I agree about the British public. Why isn’t there a bigger outcry about these things ever?? There should have been decisive action to curb their ill gotten wealth once details of loooting of govt funds by the duchies started coming to light. Pitchforks should have appeared at their gates. We found out that Peg accepts millions in rent for an out of service prison and he has no maintenance duty. That stuff alone should have been enough. Why do people ignore this and get all riled up by other financial crimes?
There should be a bigger public outcry but there will never be. Everytime anyone dates criticize these two people will tell you to be kinder and not he so hard on them.
People simply like the kind of royals that they get in william and kate and that is because they present a certain picture that people like. It’s not for their personality, or for the work that they do.
i think its hard for there to be a genuine outcry when the costs are so downplayed and hidden and the benefits (of a royal family) are so hyped up. Its hard to tell exactly what this family costs the British public, exactly who is using these helicopters and why, how often, whether for work or not, etc. and so on. Most people dont follow these things like we do and the press is complicit it downplaying everything that might generate an outcry. We dont even know if William paid taxes on his duchy income, what he listed as business expenses over personal expenses, etc.
Until there is more transparency the public reaction will always be a little muted. But there should be a call for more transparency IMO.
The royals will be protected by apathy. From what I’ve seen there has been no real movement or outcry for or against the monarchy. It just is and people shrug and get on with their day. The lack of any hard hitting mainstream reporting on them certainly helps of course.
I’m disappointed with Princess Anne but at least she hasn’t preached about the environment, for William to use them for something to do with Earthshot really is hypocritical. As for the media, what else do we expect.
And Anne actually does the work.
“Work”
I can only imagine that her presence is somehow meaningful to the places she visits and gives them moral support. I cab’t see any other value in her hard work. Does she fundraise? Or is it just the odd smile here and there?
On average Anne only “works” around 60 days a year.
In terms of Anne, we know she prides herself on her work numbers. But would her work numbers be as high if she wasn’t going just about everywhere in a helicopter? Good on her for doing more work than the wales but it’s a lot easier when a helicopter is dropping you off everywhere you need to go.
They only care about the climate when they can get good PR period. They think they are above everyone and that their use of all the private planes and helicopters doesn’t affect the climate and they don’t care. It’s do as I say not as I do with this bunch!!
What stands out is that they differentiate between Willliam making stops in Windsor and stops at Forest Lodge. So is this confirmation that FL has its own helicopter landing pad? And William has stopped there only 5 times but 47 times in Windsor. Maybe that’s bc they didn’t move into FL until later in the year but I still might have expected more than 5 stops there.
Judging by this story it would seem that the reason for seizing some of the land around Forest Lodge was so that the space for the Royal helicopter to land and take off.
I think only the work-related jaunts are reported, not the personal back and forth.
Well there are also 45 stops at KP but no description of who it was. I suspect it was him.
No one else at KP is a working royal so it has to be him.
They didn’t officially move into Forest Lodge until November or December so those numbers there are for two months. And they went to Anmer by mid December.
the numbers are only through the end of November. So if they officially moved into FL during Earthshot (as we’ve been told) that was the first week of November and he was away so really only 3 weeks.
William used the helicopter as many times as Anne who has worked almost twice as him…let that sink…where does he go? What does he do? Why British people pay for the use of an helicopter, if it isn’t work related?
Sounds like the helicopters were leased and now they’re justifying an unnecessary expense by racking up the mileage.
maybe he can get together with Kash Patel who uses our tax payer funded jet to watch his GF’s concerts.
Its just interesting that QEII was able to do hundreds of engagements with limited helicopter usage, and that Charles seems to use the helicopter significantly less than Anne or William. so its not a working thing, its a want thing, especially as Anne’s numbers have been consistently the same.
My guess is that not using the helicopter requires more logistical planning (for example 4-5 events in one day in one area, or even overnight, where the train would be appropriate.) but Kate taking a helicopter from Windsor to Colchester to Anmer (and then it went back to windsor? presumably without Kate?) for a one hour event (thats being generous) is just poor planning. She can take a train or drive. but planning requires more work.
Doesn’t she have chauffers, plural? She just has to tell her staffer (not sure who is staffing her these days, but someone must be) to have the chauffeur waiting at the door. Or the person who planned that Colchester trip can plan her chauffeur to and from. Done.
For kate, yes, same amount of work. But more for her staff. And more work if they try to maximize time in different towns etc (and need to plan a few different events.) I think her team (what exists of it) is just as lazy as she is so they are probably happy with the helicopters.
Wouldn’t a helicopter be more work for her staff, as you need flight path permissions, landing permission, and so on?
But I totally take the point that minimizing hours spent on “work” is the goal here. As the crow flies is always going to be better, and more fun, than taking the motorways.
Her staff isn’t arranging the flight plans and helicopter maintenance, etc. The military is. That’s why they are always flying to and from RAF and army bases.
More planning but also more time traveling in a car or a train. That would be considered work time. And it’s clear the Wales prioritize spending the least amount of hours a day working. So naturally, helicopters are going to optimize their time. High costs and environmental impact don’t mean much when the Wales are trying to spend the least amount of time working and that includes travel time.
I think Anne also does engagements further out than William and Kate because she’s in Scotland fairly often and other places outside of London.
I expect driving–which would take more time–means getting up earlier in the morning & Katiekins wouldn’t want to do that. William either.
I predict they will hide these numbers in the future. They don’t cut down. I don’t get why the goal is to maximise use, as in this sentence, where they would “take delivery of two new leased helicopters to replace two 15-year-old Sikorsky aircraft and was committed to maximising their use.”