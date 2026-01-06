Royalist: Prince William will be ‘sickened’ by the Sussexes receiving security in the UK

I don’t really have a sense of who leaked the “news” of Prince Harry’s supposedly successful Home Office risk assessment. If the story genuinely came from Team Sussex, it was a smart move from them, to put it out there that the Home Office risk assessment will find that Harry, Meghan and their children should receive police protection whenever they visit the UK. When the risk assessment is completed, it will be sent to Ravec, which ultimately has the authority to follow the risk assessment or disregard it to continue “punishing” Harry for the crime of “leaving.” This amounts to a highly-publicized pressure campaign aimed at Ravec, and Harry (or whoever leaked the story) is ensuring that Ravec cannot make their decision in total secrecy. Speaking of, Tom Sykes has recovered from the flu and his latest piece is “Prince Harry’s Security Win Will Sicken William.” This piece is yet another admission that William and all of the royal courts are in control of who gets police security and who doesn’t, and that William is going to have a nervous breakdown if Harry is allowed to come and go safely to and from the UK. From The Royalist Substack:
Sources are now briefing journalists that they believe [Harry’s] police protection will be restored. If this turns out to be true, it changes absolutely everything. This is the fight Harry has spent millions of dollars pursuing, the case he himself described as the most important of all.
Why does it matter so much? Because it blows apart what many insiders assumed was the establishment’s long-term plan for dealing with Harry: exile. The model here was Edward VIII, later Duke of Windsor, who was neutralized and rendered irrelevant through banishment.
Without security, Harry’s trips back to the U.K. are complicated and expensive. But if Harry gets his security back, exile is effectively over. He can come and go from the U.K. at will, at no personal cost. He may also regain international protected-person status, entitling him to U.K. government security even overseas. It would be hugely expensive, but cost is not really the issue bothering his brother. The real issue is the impression of legitimacy. Harry being whisked through London with a police escort sends a particular message about his position. Security coverage for him and his family would reopen many doors that have been firmly shut for years.
I have reported before that Harry intends to educate his children in England. I was once told—wrongly, Harry himself later said—that Eton was being considered, but my sources remain convinced that he wants them back in the U.K. Partly this is about establishing them as members of the British royal family, but another factor is Harry’s anxiety about gun crime in the United States.
A victory on security will enable a return, not as a contrite prodigal, but as the head of a parallel court: trading on royal status while remaining entirely free of royal discipline. For William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, preparing for an eventual change of reign, this is an appalling prospect.
For Harry, it is a huge opportunity. Things have not gone the way the Sussexes hoped in America. Commercial ventures have faltered, the charity has been shuttered and restructured. Harry wouldn’t be the first Brit to return home from the U.S. with his tail between his legs, but resolved to apply the lessons of America at home. Winning security back will give him the chance to do that without massive up-front costs, and money is going to be an important theme for the Sussexes this year.
Sources close to Harry remain nervous. They fear a last-minute stitch-up by RAVEC, even if the Risk Management Board rules in his favor. They are not quite ready to declare victory. But my view is that it is hard to see how this doesn’t end with Harry getting what he wants.
“…The charity has been shuttered and restructured…” Which is it? Either it was shuttered OR restructured, it can’t be both? The answer is: restructured and rebanded with a new name. While it’s clear that the Sussexes are making some changes professionally and philanthropically, those changes do not equal “Harry moving back to the UK with his tail between his legs.” That’s the second time I’ve seen that phrase about “his tail between his legs” too – almost like that was in the palace’s email blast. Anyway, I wouldn’t be surprised if William is having a breakdown over the idea of Harry coming and going as he pleases, or Harry being treated as a VIP with police protection. But alongside that incipient breakdown is the big reveal that William and Charles withdrew Harry’s security as part of a larger plan of exile, humiliation, scapegoating and, eventually, their hope for Harry’s return to the UK, broken and humiliated. Six years later and they’re still holding on to that fever dream, even as it’s already blown up in their faces.
Edward 8 as duke of Windsor was allowed to visit his mother in the UK. Later on he and Wallis returned to visit his family when a memorial was dedicated to queen mary. He was not totally exiled. I think lazy spiteful scooter will bring down the monarchy
He also got financial support and protective security for the rest of his life, despite living overseas. And people didn’t demand that he be stripped of his style and/or Duke of Windsor title.
Let’s hope so.
When referring to British royalty, “royal discipline” is an oxymoron.
Gosh Tom Sykes is really smoking something strong. And it seems like it has had permanent effects, he has such trouble distinguishing fever dreams from reality.
Does no one around William realize this is a very bad look? Especially for a future king who will work from home because the school run and family values?
It”s just funny bc wasn’t there an article last week saying that William is concerned about his uncle Andrew’s mental health. And yet here, he’s sick over the thought of his brother and his brother’s kids getting much needed security to keep them safe. Okaaay. No concern for his innocent niece and nephew but concern for Andrew. Yeah that is a very bad look.
But Peg is not jealous of his Uncle Andrew so it is easier to conjure up concern.
He’s burning with jealousy over Harry who he secretly realizes is a better man than him.
Honestly, it’s astonishing that anyone would look at this and think it is not painting William as a complete sociopath. He’s sick at the thought of his brother and LITTLE KIDS being properly protected? Wow.
Does he have zero ability to glance into the future, and imagine this exact same conversation is happening about Louis or Charlotte?
This was my reaction as well after seeing this headline…..this is such a bad look for William. He’s “sickened” that his brother will have adequate security? Is that because he wants something bad to happen to him? Or is it because he is so insecure that the thought of Harry traveling regularly to the UK freaks him? (or both?)
He wasnt sickened by his Uncle raping trafficked minors but his brothers family getting security to stay alive and be safe is what sickens Willy.. what a vile human being he truly must be.
Yes, Mad King George lost the American colonies, Mad King William may end the monarchy. He is an awful person. To be fair most of his prior ancestors were awful people, but they worked. He is awful, evil and lazy. People are going to wonder why they pay for this mess
Is he sickened because he will have to find another way to unalive his brother? Now that Harry can come to the UK and be safe Peg is having a major tantrum because his dreams of someone offing his brother while he had no protection will not be coming true. What a sick f**k the lazy scooter king is and will always be!!
Since everything relates to other things that happened in the past, I think it would have been more fitting if this story about William being “sickened” at the thought of Harry and Harry’s family getting security, when they needed it in England, had been presented like this: “Man who was reportedly saddened at the death of his mother, being hounded by the press when she lacked security, is ‘sickened’ at the thought of his brother and brother’s family getting security.” There, fixed that for you, Tom Sykes.
It was reported by The Fail yesterday that As ever is actually expanding imminently, with Meghan bring out a cookery book in the spring.
As producers, the Sussexes have Cookie Queens, The Wedding Date and Meet Me At The Lake in the pipeline (that’s just what we know of).
And the Archewell Foundation rolled over reserves of over $8.2m at the end of 2024 (recent financial statement on website). I suspect reserves were higher end of 2025 when the name changed to Archewell Philanthropies, now transitioning to a fiscal sponsorship operating model. This means another non-profit will manage the business admin and finance, etc (so able to reduce staff), freeing them up to focus solely on the direction of travel, good causes and visits overseas.
There’s also their other charity patronages and links, of course.
What’s not to like?
Right? What’s not to like? The Sussexes are doing fine. They’re not failing and flopping all over the place. But look, if it helps derangers sleep at night thinking that they are, well, that’s on them. It’s just increasingly looking like a form of self-soothing.
Exactly. When you ignore the noise from the Uk it’s clear Harry and Meghan are doing great. They arrived in the US six years ago with a baby and no plan. They have a home, supportive network, multiple income streams, multiple charity partners plus their own organization and are clearly in love and happy. All while having an entire media ecosystem and 1000 monarchy gunning for them. It’s actually amazing what they have accomplished.
I hope this works out in Harry’s favor. He has every right to visit his home country at will and to bring his family with him. The idea these folks think this man would send his children to a school in England speaks to their delusion. Also, to suggest the restructuring of their foundation is anything but a restructuring also highlights further their delusion.
@sheilakerr Exactly, it’s a restructuring. The 2024 accounts show the foundation has over $8 million in the bank, it’s not in debt. No reason why it can’t continue with reduced staffing and administrative costs. Which seems to be the direction they are going.
The reduced staff and admin costs are down to transitioning to a fiscal sponsorship operating model, where a different non-profit looks after admin, finance, etc. The over $8.2m reserves rolled over from end 2024 may be even greater by end 2025, btw – very good for Archewell Philanthropies.
He just stays lying, doesn’t he? The only truth is that Peg and Wig are appalled that Harry is free to do what he wants. Also, once again no mention of Meghan. They really do believe in this fantasy that Harry will kidnap his kids and abscond back to the UK. It’s a sickness.
Sykes says that things in the US haven’t gone the way Harry and Meghan planned, which makes zero sense. Both Harry and Meghan have said they didn’t have a plan when they left the uk, except that they wanted to be financially independent. They have achieved that. They live in a beautiful home and seem to have a supportive circle of friends. There seems to be zero indication either of them want to come back to the UK, the place that made Meghan have suicidal ideation. Meghan loves California and her kids seem to be having an idyllic life so why would she leave? I think these reporters just want the Sussexes to come back because royal reporting has become so dull!
These sentences caught my attention: “He may also regain international protected-person status, entitling him to U.K. government security even overseas.” and “… but my sources remain convinced that he wants them back in the U.K. Partly this is about establishing them as members of the British royal family, but another factor is Harry’s anxiety about gun crime in the United States.”
As an American, it just makes sense that Harry would need a threat evaluation given that he’s a world wide public figure. I also imagine it’s quite expensive to foot the bill on your own. Having security world wide is way more practical. As for gun crime in America, that is a risk, but on the real, wealthy American privileges that us mere plebians don’t have. Harry’s kids would fine, especially if they get security approved by Revec.
this one caught my attention as well “I was once told—wrongly, Harry himself later said—that Eton was being considered”
When, pray tell did Harry did come out and state that Eton was being considered? I seem to recall the response to the the claim as an adamant statement that Eton was most certainly NOT being considered
Sykes only says, “I was told”, he’s not saying it was Harry who told him. In fact, his next sentence seems to confirm the original Eton information was not from Harry, but it was in fact Harry who denied it was being considered.
It’s a matter of record that Harry was only requesting UK close protection when visiting. He even went to the High Court asking to be able to pay for this himself, but the judge said no. Sykes has been reading online hate account nonsense again 😅🤣😂
“He may also regain international protected-person status, entitling him to U.K. government security even overseas.”
It caught my eye too. It is possible that the reason certain quarters keep screeching about “removing titles” and trying to describe H+M as “former” royals, has been to get other countries to remove their designation as international protected persons, which I presume that they must still have elsewhere, if not in the UK. That’s why they made SUCH a fuss when they saw how well they were protected in The Netherlands, Germany, Nigeria and Colombia. And why they had hysterics when they were unable to get close to them in New York after the failed attempt to harm them in that city. It’s also the reason they tried to prevent the issuing of new passports for A+L with their legitimate titles. Then factor in Harry’s comment that the royals signalled to other countries NOT to protect them. Those countries looked at the risk and profile of H+M and granted them security accordingly, which is what should happen.
Harry said it’s sinister, and I agree. Someone really, really, REALLY does not want Harry to remain alive or to feel safe *anywhere on Earth* if he cannot be at the beck and call of the royals themselves, or be used as scapegoat for them (and enriching the UK media).
I just can’t bring myself to believe they don’t want Harry to remain alive. But what they SURELY want is for Harry to LOSE his status of global statesman. Because they feel Harry’s status diminishes William’s and Charles’s.
At work:
1) the WEAK EGOS of William and Charles.
2) The stupid, delusional, pathological culture within “the FIRM” and their minions in the media that makes them believe the British Monarchy is of supreme importance for the World. That the King and his heir should automatically be granted the status of global statesmen. In reality, they are simply celebrities, symbols of old tradition, figure heads of a country that doesn’t have a lot of clout internationally anymore. Harry is demonstrating that global statesmanship comes from REAL COMMITMENT, ACTION AND IMPACT. And CHARISMA to be honest. That’s why he is viewed as such a THREAT.
William’s team isn’t shy about detailing his mental health challenges: his rage-fueled breakdowns, his irrational hatred of Harry, his racist disgust in snubbing his SIL and her children. These are reported as positive, as strengths which will make him a good king.
Apparently this vitriol plays well in Little England. But on the world stage, all of this reflects poorly. William will be seen as an unapologetic bigot, the mad king who singlehandedly destroyed the British monarchy.
“Apparently this vitriol plays well in Little England.”
That must be it, because otherwise I don’t understand how he is not embarrased being portrayed lile this. He makes a lot of people happy by weilding this power over Harry, while they should be asking why he (and KC) has power over taxpayer funded police force in a constitutional monarchy.
Yep. Trump admires William for a reason and we all know what it is.
This is the second time I’ve seen the bit about Harry setting up a rival royal court, too. I think the first time was Eden (via a third party, I won’t give Maureen clicks). So, which is it? Is Harry coming back with his tail between his legs, or is he coming to set up a rival royal court?
What does a “rival royal court” mean, anyway? It’s not like Harry has access to the red books, the prime minister, the BP balcony, and so on. Also, the Sussexes still have to earn money.
But if the existential threat to WanK was always that the Sussexes work harder and have more charisma, I can see why Willy is terrified. The Sussexes in Britain would do more work and draw larger crowds. It really doesn’t sound like the Sussexes want to move back to Britain FT, but it’s fun watching Willy be terrified.
didn’t we see an example of that this past autumn when Harry did events over a few days and made a massive personal donation? William reportedly had a breakdown over the stress of watching Harry get welcomed everywhere he went and all the press coverage. I think that’s what they mean by rival court, Harry and Meghan in Britain visiting their patronages, going to galas, greeted by crowds, lots of media coverage stealing the attention from William and Kate
But William and Kate don’t hardly do shit, so exactly what attention would be “stolen”? William himself said he plans to do even less when he becomes king. I guess he wants the peasants sitting in breathless anticipation that they may glimpse the great and mighty Royals on the odd occasion? I know here in America we are living in an alternate reality but at least there are people calling a spade a spade on the daily. You would hope that articles like Peter Hunt’s calling out William would become more frequent. I realize that because a king is not elected he is dependent on the good will of the people to stay in power. But someone has to see that William is not well, especially regarding his behavior towards his brother.
” I guess he wants the peasants sitting in breathless anticipation that they may glimpse the great and mighty Royals on the odd occasion”
This is exactly what they want – that the public oohs and aahs over them and treats appearances from them as prized happenings.
But if anyone really wants to see William just go to an Aston Villa match.
“victory on security will enable a return, not as a contrite prodigal, but as the head of a parallel court: trading on royal status while remaining entirely free of royal discipline.”
Do these people not understand what a VISIT is??? There is no setting up of a rival court for Pete’s sake, and certainly doesn’t equal educating his children there. Harry just wants to be able to bring his family to and from whenever he wants to, and travel safely and freely just like every other British citizen.
And, please. Harry’s events run circles around anything the Windsors do. Worry about your own house, Harry is going to show each and every single one of you what it looks like to work when Invictus comes to Birmingham. You can continue to mope about it to your “press” contacts, or you can do your effing jobs.
So William is sick bc Harry having security will give him legitimacy? Of what? He’s not a working royal and he’s not getting any money from taxpayers. He is legitimately the king’s son and has been paraded in public his whole life and now has a high security risk. His family is legitimately in danger. Even if William one day strips harry of his titles in the hopes of making him less legitimate, it won’t change the legitimate fact that he is a high risk member of the royal family. And should be protected while in the uk. Harry’s not even asking for security for the majority of his life. Just for visits. These are the worries of a very very insecure man. The future king is massively insecure.
I don’t understand why the UK government hasn’t been hugely embarrassed that the king and the institution have been able to interfere for so long in the legitimate and obvious security needs of a high profile war veteran, son and grandson of the monarch, with documented threats against him and his immediate family, who is also subject to ongoing, daily publicity from an entire nation’s media. How Harry’s situation has been handled makes it crystal clear why neither Charles, nor William, nor any part of the Firm should be at all involved in making security determinations – of any kind, actually, since it’s so clear that power has been abused to suit a specific agenda that has nothing to do with actual risk.
this is why I think the leak came from within the government. they don’t want the responsibility of denying Harry security. Someone is making it known that it is down to the palace. It’s a kind of push back to Charles saying that there’s nothing he can do. someone in the government doesn’t appreciate being scapegoated.
Oh that’s an interesting idea. That it was a govt. leak. So if anything happens, they don’t look bad. Making it clear that this is, in fact, on the palace.
They are acting like Harry is demanding some huge privilege. He just wants his family to remain breathing. I hope they keep writing a lot more of these “articles”, it just makes William look batshit crazy.
I agree that there’s a strong possibility the leak comes from within the government, even… who knows… maybe some members of RAVEC who have integrity and were embarrassed by the interference of the Royal Household.
I applaud Harry for his excellent strategy in giving an interview to the BBC after he lost in court last year. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-hsbs7aBA8Y&t=1256s
I wonder if the public statement from Neil Basu, ex counter-terrorism chief, had an impact too. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3y6I-NwdAzg&t=1408s
“It would be hugely expensive, but cost is not really the issue bothering his brother.”
Yeah, William never worries about silly things such as cost. Sykes is right about that at least.
The rest is sad nonsense that makes the future king look pathetically insecure.
The security costs for William and his family at FL and on all their many many vacations is astronomical. Harry wants to visits a few times a year. It would not even be a fraction of what is spent on the Wales family. William looks greedy and unhinged for this. A tiny tiny amount of money spent to keep Harry’s kids safe, his own niece and nephew, and he’s upset about it. Hell isn’t good enough for that type of a person.
Although sorry it’s saying that the cost isn’t the issue for William. But either way, yes, whatever is bothering him is rooted in insecurity and meanness.
He really is the worst.
Saying over and over again that the Sussexes’ businesses are faltering won’t make it so. Pure wishcasting.
Can’t wait for the cookbook!
saying over and over again that the Sussexes’ businesses are faltering just makes me even more determined to support them however, wherever, whenever and with whatever I can.
The business is faltering because Meghan didn’t sell out the Orange marmalade! Leftover marmalade means the whole thing is a flop! And they also didn’t get a bajillion dollar contract from Netflix again so obviously failure! Tom Sucks is going to spin himself into a nervous breakdown trying to soothe William’s ego.
This article makes William and Charles sound like horrid people.
They both are horrid people. They both are abusers and narcissists.
Honestly I don’t know why any sane person would want their kids to go to school in the US. It’s a terrible place. Good on him if it’s true that he’s taking his kids out of there.
Lurker, actually there are many states that have quite decent public education that hasn’t been eroded by the GOP over the last few decades. I agree that school shootings have to end once and for all. There are a lot of states that haven’t had a school shooting. People seem to think that these events are happening everywhere every day. They do not–although one is too many. The US is huge. We have fascists running the country at the moment (which I don’t think will last much longer). That’s a whole other problem. Those with money have the ability to send their children to schools with very protected environments, so I doubt this is an issue for H&M.
It’s unlikely that the sussex kids will go to a public school mostly for security reasons but idk actually. The Montecito public schools could be great. Anyways, a lot of expats are returning to their home countries as MAGA reigns which I get. But in the case of the sussex kids, I’m sorry, but I just don’t see the uk place being a super healthy place for him, not with how the tabloids treat that family. If it was any other family, I’d say yeah, go back, but in this case no. The Sussexes seem to have a strong community in Montecito. The kids have friends from school and from even the surf camp they go to. I don’t see them just picking up and heading to the uk for school any time soon.
I agree! Specifically for the Sussex kids, England is not safer. The monarchy and media have whipped up extremist hate against them.
Tom Sykes is unhinged and deluded.
Or worse: he’s a willing tool.
I look forward to the day when a reputable journalist with ties to Africa, Britain, and the British upperclass, but no dependence on the BRF does an in-depth expose on the destruction of Sentabale. How one lazy entitled British man with a deep seeded colonial mind set who claims Africa as his own, contributed to the destruction of an effective African charity.
💯
🎯
A victory on security will enable a return, not as a contrite prodigal, but as the head of a parallel court: trading on royal status while remaining entirely free of royal discipline
Excuse me but hasn’t Wilbur been strutting and boasting about how HE is really king, trading on royal status whilst actively rebelling against royal discipline?! He talks a big game about being Billy Big Balls and enjoying himself hugely at our expense without ever knuckling down to 500 royal engagements a year. He disrespects his dad and the Foreign Office are reportedly annoyed that he refuses their requests for royal tours and prefers to travel abroad for Sport or Earthshot!
It doesn’t seem more complicated than Peg hates his brother so EVERYONE else must hate him too, simply to confirm the toxic, entitled, rage-filled bubble in which Peg seems to live. It’s very NPD. There is only Peg’s reality, and anything that questions it must be annihilated. That Harry came from that vipers’ nest of a family and seems like a mentally stable person is astonishing. But then, I know he’s put in the difficult work to get healthy.
If William is “sickened” by his brother and family being kept safe and protected by security then William needs to get help with his sickness.
Agreed @Elly Will ‘s obsession with Harry to the point of using every means possible has eg Jason Knauf and removing security to hurt him and his family is a real concern. Will assaulted Harry so he’s violent and actively encouraging, permitting, authorising others to damage/ harm Harry, Meghan and two small children yet somehow we are briefed that he’s concerned about Andrew’s mental health on losing his royal titles, accommodation and security?!!
@LadyDigby It’s hard to comprehend. I’ve seen people comment (on other sites) that because Andrew has been more “loyal” to the RF he deserves better treatment than Harry! Andrew has dragged the reputation of the RF through the deepest mud and has absolutely no remorse. How is that loyalty? The Sussexes are the only bright spot in that family. It just gets me boiling to even think about it.
Poor lazy keens, they just mad because Harry and Meghan are going to make buttons and wank get up and work . It would be pitifully obvious to the general public that these two only work when they are trying to one up Meghan and Harry . Making sure they don’t get protection in the uk, is how the lazy ones continue the life of doing f all.
Let me also say, I don’t want to hear anyone in the media tell me ever again that harry and Meghan and their children security wasn’t taken away as punishment because it f was . Willy needs therapy . Intense therapy
A tucked-in tail? That’s what these people would like to see. Harry comes across as a man who is potent and capable in many ways, without the machismo and narcissism that some men display. He is respectful, a loving, appreciative and polite partner, a loving father, creative, humorous, generous and supportive. At his side is a woman who underscores all of this and is herself a strong woman. Competent, intelligent, eloquent, prudent, disciplined, an appreciative partner, clear, generous, protective and full of grace. Harry is the last true British knight and warrior. Without ridiculous costumes. He is simply who he is. Meghan is a worthy and equal partner. The potency of these two people is unbearable for these people, so they have to sexualise, belittle and devalue them. They would like to castrate them, yes. But they will never succeed.
It wouldn’t surprise me if William would actually like Harry to get killed in the UK without protection. Papa Charles even requested that other countries not give Harry and his family security (which those countries wisely ignored). In their supposedly royal blood, there still must be a barbaric gene which wants to eradicate all royal competition.
Good, I love that for him.
Does scooter realize just how bad these stories make him look
Putting it out there that he wants something bad to happen to Harry is not a good look for William. Someone should tell him that.
Why doesn’t Harry already have international protected-person status? He should absolutely get it, if the UK government has half a brain among its members.
Wow, I see the perpetual incompetence of the palace PE is up to its old tricks. Is this supposed to make pegging wills look…good?? 😂🤣
In addition to the”barbaric gene” in William’s blood, I’d also say there’s a “feral” gene, like when a formerly tame dog “reverts” to the wolf. We’ve seen Will revert to the animal many times. It reminds me of the movies where Lon Chaney Jr. transforms into a werewolf when the moon rises. So Will has something like that.
I know Kate is not the nicest person and she has certainly been nasty and ignorant herself, but if William is this nasty to his brother and his family, I often wonder how he really behaves with his wife and kids in private. Kate desperately wanted the role of future queen, but I wonder what she really got herself into and how that has affected their poor kids.
It is likely that someone as disturbed mentally as William is also likely to continue that behavior in private with his family even more severely than in public. And obviously all the protection he is given by the royal staff enables his behavior, so we will likely never know what is really going on.
It just occurred to me reading that snooty misleading comment about shuttered charity, that a factor in M&H rebranding their charity may be to restructure the organization in a manner that future proofs and protects it from sabotage. Lessons learned from Sentebale.