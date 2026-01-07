Us Weekly: Duchess Meghan isn’t ‘eager to return’ to Britain’s ‘hostile environment’

One of the things which irritates royalists to no end is that the Duchess of Sussex is done with the Windsors and she refuses to grovel or beg to be included. I’ll never forget the bulls–t around King Charles’s coronation, where Charles refused to directly invite the Sussexes, yet the palace used the Sussexes and the gossip about whether or not they would come to the coronation as some kind of hype for the event itself. They were also furious that Meghan simply skipped the coronation after all of that, after they screamed and cried about whether she would come, after they publicly wailed that she wasn’t welcome there anymore. The royalists’ biggest cope/lie is that “Meghan hasn’t visited because she’s afraid of being booed” and/or “she’s afraid of not being welcomed by Harry’s family.” Well, now that the Sussexes are (hopefully) on the verge of being guaranteed police protection if they visit the UK, certain talking points are being dusted off.
While Prince Harry secured a recent win in his fight for U.K. security, one royal expert believes the outcome might not be an overall net positive for the royal’s wife, Meghan Markle.
“This puts Meghan in a rather awkward position, since I really don’t think she is eager to return to what she sees as a somewhat hostile environment,” royal author Christopher Andersen, who wrote the book Brothers and Wives, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, January 5.
Mail on Sunday reported one day prior that Harry, 41, had officially won his ongoing fight for government-funded security in the U.K. The decision came after the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) conducted a review of Harry’s risk assessment last month. It appears the committee decided the Duke of Sussex is eligible for armed protection.
“If Harry and Meghan do return to London with Archie and Lilibet, it will be so the children can begin to forge some sort of real relationship with their grandfather, the king,” Andersen continued.
“Charles is a huge softy when it comes to his grandkids, so I’m sure they’d be welcomed with open arms,” Andersen added. “But that doesn’t mean that Harry will ever be fully embraced by the royal family and allowed to return to some sort of semi-official role. That ship has sailed — and that goes double for Meghan.”
“…And that goes double for Meghan…” Why? She didn’t write a memoir. She didn’t sue Ravec. She hasn’t stepped foot on that island since 2022. All she did was talk about how that racist environment made her suicidal, and she corrected Kate’s lie about who made who cry. Unforgivable crimes, apparently. Anyway, it’s still early in this whole storyline about security, visiting the UK and whether Charles will spend more time with his ginger grandkids. That’s the biggest lie from Christopher Andersen as well – if Charles gave a sh-t about his grandkids, his behavior would have been much different in the past six years. His actions speak louder than any palace briefing or royalist fan-fic.
Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Catherine Princess of Wales, Camilla Queen Consort and Sophie Countess of Wessex
How is Charles a softy when it comes to his grandchildren. I doubt he even sees much of the Wales children
He had ample opportunity to see the Sussex children but chose not to. Charles and scooter need to call off the b o t s a d stop the media briefings.
My Theory: Maybe Wiggington and Peggington do NOT want their children to spend time with CKIII. I would be surprised if my theory is inaccurate and not true.
That could be. Although I don’t know that I think Charles cares that much about spending time with any of the grandkids except for what it can do for his image. Maybe if Charles spent time with the Sussex kids all of the sudden the Wales would talk about how he really does spend time with their kids too.
Remember when Charles complained shortly after George was born that William and Kate never let him see George? I doubt Charles is close with his grandkids. If I were Meghan, I would never set foot in the UK again and that would be double for my kids.
See, I’m the opposite. I’d be more like f-ck you. If I want too visit the country that my husband comes from, I will. Her kids are half British. They should be able to visit too. If they can do it safely and surround themselves with friends and family in the uk when they do visit then good for them. The way the BM talks about oh of course Meghan will never want to come is weird.
If she does go, I really hope they stay at Althorp House.
Not sure how old is Archie, but he needs to go to school and the cost of security for all 4 of them at this level is just impossible to personally pay for. Theyd be busting their azzes working just for security. So… i think she’ll have to go back , unfortunately, but id do it too for my kids to be protected, we can’t be around them 24/7 after a certain age. They must get all kinds of threats from crazies, there’s kinda no choice for them here.
I think the children will go to school on the us a.
Archie and lily already go to school. Meghan and Harry both work so I think they can cover their own security in America. My point being , Meghan doesn’t and won’t go back to a country and a family who already pulled her and her family security just to save money . Those people don’t give a f about her or her children so why would she give up her peace and her business for uncertainty. They took away their security once before and what’s to stop them again when they
Get annoyed that Meghan and her children are taking up too much oxygen. Nope , I think Meghan and Harry would rather their children enjoy freedom and peace in America than misery and suffering at the hands of Harry family.
I’m confused. Harry and Meghan hasn’t said anything about going back to the UK to live. Harry’s only talked about wanting visit more and being able to stay longer in the UK. He has said that his family’s life is in the US.
@Amy Bee … Agreed. He has said that he has no desire or intention to return to the royal fold. Anderson Cooper asked Harry directly on TV if he would ever consider returning as a working royal and Harry said no.
I think this ‘wanting to return to the royal fold’ narrative by the Brittish media is so they can write ‘the royal family has rejected Harry’s desperate plea’ when it becomes apparent that the Sussexes aren’t interested once they begin their brief visits to the UK.
LOL! Then the narrative will be “Mean Harry and Meghan refuse to visit ‘still recovering from cancer’ Kate!”
Meghan works and has investments. She doesnt need to back to Britain for her kids to have the basics. She was educated in the US and is more clever than all those royals combined.
Kate can’t complain, the world knows that she doesn’t like Meghan.
If they expect Harry to bring their children without Meghan, it is not going to happen. Children are very astute and sense tensions as well as emotions. If a hostile environment is created for Meghan their children would be very aware of it. The quandary is for the gutter rats, not Meghan. If their children go to the UK she will be there to support their children. Because she knows how those folks operate as well as to help protect their children from those gutter rats. The Sussexes, both have more support than the gutter rats would like to admit. Whatever Meghan chooses to do will be in the best interest of their children, and their best interest at this time is to travel with both their mom and dad into a hostile environment especially.
The children would sense the coldness towards them by the Wales. They may be kept away from the keens. Keen can show open hostility.
Yeah this is total fan-fiction. The misogynoir is so rife amongst the royal press that Meghan is seen as a bigger villain than Harry.
No way in hell would Meghan or Harry allow their children in that
Country without their mother . These people are sick . You want her children for publicity but the mother ain’t welcome. Like on what planet would Meghan or Harry allow the media or the British royals to use their children for publicity.
That ain’t never happening. If you don’t want me, then my children won’t be coming either . But we know they have been doing this for years . Harry can come back without his wife . Now it’s been Harry and the kids can come back without their mother. F them . These are Meghan children not puppets to be used
Meghan has been wise to stay away from that island and its toxicity. After dealing with Scooter and Bones after the Queen died why deal with such behavior? It is clear that Meghan AND Harry are thriving and successful even though the U.K. media loves to deceive themselves and say otherwise.
But the Invictus Games are in Birmingham in 2027 and I’m sure that this is part of the reason Harry is fighting so hard for their rightful security. The games are so important to them and they Meghan is apart of Invictus.
The kids are not visiting that country without their mom by their sides. Period. And if that day comes, trust that they will be fillng their days with the faces of people who love them, friends and the Spencers. Yeah, they may see Charles for an allotted amount of time but the rest of the time they’ll be with friends. The type of people who showed up for Lili’s birthday party.
KCIII could have easily taken a pj to Cali to visit his grandkids. PH &M would have welcomed him into their home if he wanted to visit.
Super brief occasional visits with Meghan and kids would be the absolute most she would ever have to do, to please Harry. And he’s the only person that she need think of. She owes the rest of rats absolutely nothing. I certainly hope that when the security is finalized, one visit to Dad with wife and kids is enough. After that Harry should just do his own thing there whenever. A horror of a father.
But truly, the most intriguing story to me lately is to find out about the untouchable saintly Sophie & Edward & their similar rent situation in their mega mansion that Andrew had in his. And how damage control is already being deployed. Bring that one on. Bet the BBC & Guardian will be following that one.
Sources used to brief Kate would arrange for Grandpa Wales to see the kids. Does that still happen I wonder? Does he see much of Cam’s grandchildren? Or he took busy for either grandchildren or step grandchildren?
Harry values his life and freedom too much to go back to being bullied by William and undermined by Camilla. Same with Meghan. That is what makes William’s paranoia so strange and should be a flashing red light for anyone paying attention.
If Meghan ever returns to the UK, she’ll stay in a private and secure location with the kids (maybe Althorp) and it will be her choice whether she chooses to interact with the royals in any way shape or form. She’s not putting herself on display for the british media, although they would love that.
What sane person would want to return to a place that made her life hell??? The Brits continue to gaslight us all about how Meghan was treated in England.
Of course she wouldn’t want to go back to the snake pit that is the BRF.