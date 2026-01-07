Us Weekly: Duchess Meghan isn’t ‘eager to return’ to Britain’s ‘hostile environment’

One of the things which irritates royalists to no end is that the Duchess of Sussex is done with the Windsors and she refuses to grovel or beg to be included. I’ll never forget the bulls–t around King Charles’s coronation, where Charles refused to directly invite the Sussexes, yet the palace used the Sussexes and the gossip about whether or not they would come to the coronation as some kind of hype for the event itself. They were also furious that Meghan simply skipped the coronation after all of that, after they screamed and cried about whether she would come, after they publicly wailed that she wasn’t welcome there anymore. The royalists’ biggest cope/lie is that “Meghan hasn’t visited because she’s afraid of being booed” and/or “she’s afraid of not being welcomed by Harry’s family.” Well, now that the Sussexes are (hopefully) on the verge of being guaranteed police protection if they visit the UK, certain talking points are being dusted off.

While Prince Harry secured a recent win in his fight for U.K. security, one royal expert believes the outcome might not be an overall net positive for the royal’s wife, Meghan Markle. “This puts Meghan in a rather awkward position, since I really don’t think she is eager to return to what she sees as a somewhat hostile environment,” royal author Christopher Andersen, who wrote the book Brothers and Wives, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, January 5. Mail on Sunday reported one day prior that Harry, 41, had officially won his ongoing fight for government-funded security in the U.K. The decision came after the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) conducted a review of Harry’s risk assessment last month. It appears the committee decided the Duke of Sussex is eligible for armed protection. “If Harry and Meghan do return to London with Archie and Lilibet, it will be so the children can begin to forge some sort of real relationship with their grandfather, the king,” Andersen continued. “Charles is a huge softy when it comes to his grandkids, so I’m sure they’d be welcomed with open arms,” Andersen added. “But that doesn’t mean that Harry will ever be fully embraced by the royal family and allowed to return to some sort of semi-official role. That ship has sailed — and that goes double for Meghan.”

[From Us Weekly]

“…And that goes double for Meghan…” Why? She didn’t write a memoir. She didn’t sue Ravec. She hasn’t stepped foot on that island since 2022. All she did was talk about how that racist environment made her suicidal, and she corrected Kate’s lie about who made who cry. Unforgivable crimes, apparently. Anyway, it’s still early in this whole storyline about security, visiting the UK and whether Charles will spend more time with his ginger grandkids. That’s the biggest lie from Christopher Andersen as well – if Charles gave a sh-t about his grandkids, his behavior would have been much different in the past six years. His actions speak louder than any palace briefing or royalist fan-fic.