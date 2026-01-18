Emma Stone: ‘I totally believe in ghosts… I can just feel ghosts on every corner’

Has everyone seen Bugonia? What a wild film. For the first two-thirds, I was like “how are they going to land this plane?” And then the third act was one of the craziest plane-landings ever. Emma Stone was great in it, but she’s reached that level where she’s amazing in everything she does now. Well, Emma was recognized by W Magazine as one of their “Best Performances” series. She was given one of a dozen covers, and she chatted with W about ghosts, Real Housewives and the late Diane Keaton. Some highlights:

Shaving her head for real in Bugonia: “In the adaptation, that was, like, page eight that they shave her head, because in the original movie that’s what they do. The two kidnappers shave my head because, of course, if you’re an alien, you can communicate with your mothership through your hair. Everyone knows that.

Whether she believes in ghosts: “I totally believe in ghosts. I’ve never seen one, but I’ve sensed ghosts everywhere, all the time. Whether it’s people or my own mistakes or other people’s mistakes—I can just feel ghosts on every corner, and they haunt me, clearly, as ghosts do. I have said out loud, “We’re all good. You are welcome here. I wouldn’t like to talk to you or see you right now, but if you’re there, just know I come in peace.” It helps me feel a little bit better and is probably some form of psychosis, but I’m an actor.”

She still misses Bella Baxter from Poor Things. “I miss her all the time. If I could have a chance to play Bella again forevermore, I would. But I’ve got to stop talking about that f–king movie. I mean, even Yorgos is like, “We get it, you miss Bella. Get over it. Grow up.”

On Diane Keaton: “I’m getting choked up. She will always be my North Star, ultimate hero, because she taught me about not wanting to emulate anyone else, including her. She taught me how valuable it is to the world to realize who you are and what you can contribute. In so many facets, not just as the brilliant actor that she was, but as a director, photographer, curator of coffee table books, a person who made wines—she was just so herself. Houses, fashion, everything about her was one of a kind and completely Diane. She’s the person who really made me realize that the most valuable thing you can be is yourself, authentically. She was the best ever. She was just so alive. I think life in general is very tragic and very funny at the same time. You’re holding both things, typically, in the state of the world, in relationships, all of it. It’s all kind of a tragic comedy. Anyone who can really channel that and bring it out the way that she did, it’s just a gift to us all.