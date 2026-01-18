Emma Stone: ‘I totally believe in ghosts… I can just feel ghosts on every corner’

Has everyone seen Bugonia? What a wild film. For the first two-thirds, I was like “how are they going to land this plane?” And then the third act was one of the craziest plane-landings ever. Emma Stone was great in it, but she’s reached that level where she’s amazing in everything she does now. Well, Emma was recognized by W Magazine as one of their “Best Performances” series. She was given one of a dozen covers, and she chatted with W about ghosts, Real Housewives and the late Diane Keaton. Some highlights:
Shaving her head for real in Bugonia: “In the adaptation, that was, like, page eight that they shave her head, because in the original movie that’s what they do. The two kidnappers shave my head because, of course, if you’re an alien, you can communicate with your mothership through your hair. Everyone knows that.
Whether she believes in ghosts: “I totally believe in ghosts. I’ve never seen one, but I’ve sensed ghosts everywhere, all the time. Whether it’s people or my own mistakes or other people’s mistakes—I can just feel ghosts on every corner, and they haunt me, clearly, as ghosts do. I have said out loud, “We’re all good. You are welcome here. I wouldn’t like to talk to you or see you right now, but if you’re there, just know I come in peace.” It helps me feel a little bit better and is probably some form of psychosis, but I’m an actor.”
She still misses Bella Baxter from Poor Things. “I miss her all the time. If I could have a chance to play Bella again forevermore, I would. But I’ve got to stop talking about that f–king movie. I mean, even Yorgos is like, “We get it, you miss Bella. Get over it. Grow up.”
On Diane Keaton: “I’m getting choked up. She will always be my North Star, ultimate hero, because she taught me about not wanting to emulate anyone else, including her. She taught me how valuable it is to the world to realize who you are and what you can contribute. In so many facets, not just as the brilliant actor that she was, but as a director, photographer, curator of coffee table books, a person who made wines—she was just so herself. Houses, fashion, everything about her was one of a kind and completely Diane. She’s the person who really made me realize that the most valuable thing you can be is yourself, authentically. She was the best ever. She was just so alive. I think life in general is very tragic and very funny at the same time. You’re holding both things, typically, in the state of the world, in relationships, all of it. It’s all kind of a tragic comedy. Anyone who can really channel that and bring it out the way that she did, it’s just a gift to us all.
I’m including the video below, where she talks about her love of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and her obsession for Jen Shah. She says that she waited outside the New York courthouse for two hours when Shah was being arraigned. She also talks about the planned Miss Piggy movie she will do with Jennifer Lawrence. W’s Lynn Hirschberg asks Emma if SHE plans to play Miss Piggy and Emma has never been more insulted in her life. Miss Piggy is playing Miss Piggy, because of course.
Cover & screencap courtesy of W Magazine.
I grew up with a superstitious granny, and any unusual/unbidden noise in the house was always greeted with “welcome, friend”.
I like Emma, and I really want to see bugonia. Avoided spoilers so far!
It’s sooooo good. Odd, but good. In the third act I was like “what is even happening right now?” but in a good way
Every home I’ve lived in has been inhabited by people I don’t always see. I don’t know if I’m lucky to have found these homes or if they’re following me from place to place. The house I’m living in now, for the past 26 years, has someone who walks from the back door through to the front door, I can hear the floor creaking and the sound of footsteps. There used to be a spirit in my kids room, an older man, and when they grew up and moved out he was very angry with me. It was super uncomfortable to feel waves of anger and hatred emanating from that room but I managed to get him to leave and put up some barriers to prevent him or anyone else from coming in. I would love to sit down with Emma and discuss her ghosts in the corner.
You know how you usually have an idea how the plot is going or how the movie is going to end? Well, not with Bugonia! That’s what made it so good, I promise you are not going to guess the ending!
For 16 years my son and I lived in a 100+ year old house haunted by a boy child. My son turned 6 in that house, the same month we moved in. A few weeks later, my son asked me who the boy in his room was. He’d seen a boy, around his own age he thought, in his room, just watching him. Once when he was playing with his Lego he turned his head and saw the boy, and once the boy was standing at the foot of his bed as he woke up. In about year 4 we were clearing out the crawl space under the house and we found a small tombstone with the name “Sam” scratched into it. Sam played tricks…moving bright shiny objects around the house, particularly loving my jewelry and the cat’s aluminum foil balls. He’d turn lights off and on, he was just a mischievous presence in our home. When we moved out, my son moved to his own home and I moved into my own home. I did a white light ceremony for Sam, hoping to put him to rest. When I first moved into my new home, I thought he had followed me for the first month, but then he just slowly faded away. Whether to rest, or to go back to the house where he lived, I don’t know. The new tenants, whom I spoke to once (and they thought me very strange), said they never saw or felt a boy child ghost. I hope he’s with his folks and at rest now. Both my son and I speak of him fondly (and hopefully) now.
Such a sweet story!
I’m way too rational to believe in ghosts. Except that I’ve seen ghosts and they’re real.
Same. I’ve had many mundane encounters. And a few WILD ones.
We live on the California coast, where the Ohlone tribe used to flourish and we believe there’s a half buried shell mound behind the house. There has been a ton of activity in this house, objects moving, and one scary experience of sleep paralysis with two apparitions.
It’s never the building, it’s the land. As a child, my mom always headed for the phone before it rang. I have the same kind of “intuition”.
When I was in Ireland, I saw a medium on the last day who asked as soon as I sat down if “Susan” was my mom. She had the name and everything, then asked if there were a lot of light anomalies in my photos. There are tons, and she said mom was always along on my solo adventures.