Princess Kate’s ‘legacy will be one of total loyalty to her husband & the monarchy’

Today is the Princess of Wales’s 44th birthday. Happy birthday to the Capricorn Millennial Future Kween Kate. It’s so funny to think that they’ve tried to make “Millennial queen” stick and no one buys it. Probably because Kate has never felt “of” her generation. She’s always been a throwback to another era, an Edwardian era or even a Victorian era. Which is basically the point of the Daily Mail’s birthday keenery for “Kate at 44”: Kate is going to stick around because she knows the rules and she’s always been willing to do what it takes to get the ultimate prize. Some highlights:
Stepford Keen: In November 2023, she was viciously reduced to a ‘Stepford-like royal wife’ by Omid Scobie in his book Endgame, where the Sussexes’ biographer decried her ‘cold’ persona. His analysis was that Kate had ‘never challenged the system with public struggles or oversized aspirations’ while fitting neatly within the mould of a ‘princess’. What’s more, Kate has also had to contend with constant comparison with William’s mother Princess Diana.
Kate’s legacy: ‘She is not likely to emulate Diana who reached out to others brilliantly but was also brittle and deeply unhappy. They are too different to be compared,’ he explained. ‘Catherine’s legacy will be one of total loyalty to her husband and the institution of monarchy.’
Kate’s renewed purpose & pitiful work numbers: Kate appears to have a renewed sense of purpose as Mr Fitzwilliams noted she is ‘happily in remission from cancer and increasing her public engagements’. Data from the Court Circular revealed the mother-of-three undertook 68 public engagements after announcing she was in remission during an emotional visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she received treatment.
The Early Years busywork: Mr Fitzwilliams said royal fans can expect to see Kate at even more ‘high-profile’ engagements that support the cause when she becomes Queen. ‘She has said that her work on early childhood is her “life’s work”. Expect this to be a project she will continue to support when she is Queen, just as Charles has with inter-religious understanding and the environment. She has founded the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and given it an extremely high profile.’
Fewer projects: The royal commentator also noted that Kate, like William, was seemingly choosing fewer projects to sink her teeth into – rather than performing cursory duties for a wider variety of causes. That’s not to say that Kate doesn’t understand – or want to uphold – the traditions of the Royal Family.
Kate’s style: Mr Fitzwilliams elaborated: ‘She is regal yet also has a contemporary look, her fashion choices are iconic and she will be known as one who was fashionable and famous, but in a relatable way.’
The Sussexes’ defection: One of her most important jobs when Prince William becomes King will be revamping the Royal Family’s reputation for a new generation of Britons – in part due to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s defection. ‘Partly owing to the antics of the Sussexes, a majority of young people currently favour a republic. However the same group shows poll ratings of 70-75 per cent for Catherine, and I believe her legacy will include changing the attitudes of many of this pivotal group.’
Kate’s shampoo commercial/cancer-free video in 2024: As a staunch advocate for mental health and wellness, Kate could help shift the narrative of ‘work-life balance’ that resonates with millennials and Gen Z. In another moving video released in September that year, the Princess said her focus was to remain cancer-free while making a gradual and ‘measured’ return to public life. The poignant video underscored another key part of what Mr Fitzwilliams believes will become Kate’s legacy. Mr Fitzwilliams said this showed how ‘one of Kate’s legacies is certain to be as someone who, together with William, prioritised a work-life balance successfully. She together with William, brought up three children, ensuring they were shielded, save on special occasions, from the glare of the international media in an age of social media. This will have been a challenge. As for Mr Scobie’s ‘Stepford wife’ jibe, today it only shows just how far Kate has come.
“Catherine’s legacy will be one of total loyalty to her husband and the institution of monarchy.” I mean… in some sense, this is correct, although I think it’s more nuanced than that. Kate’s “total loyalty to her husband” is her protective shield and William’s protective shield too. No matter what he does and no matter what she does, they are committed to the image of their marriage. Their shared goal is promoting the fiction that they are a loving couple with three well-adjusted children. Obviously, it’s been clear for years that William and Kate live separate lives. Still, that falls under “loyalty to William and the crown.” She’s fine with all of these arrangements, especially the one made in 2024 after her mystery abdominal surgery.
What else? They’re trying to put lipstick on a pig by talking about Kate’s Early Years busywork and her overall work numbers. And I’m surprised by how little energy is being given to Kate versus the Sussexes for this birthday. I remember Kate’s 40th birthday articles, which were almost ENTIRELY about how much she hated the Sussexes.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images and Kensington Palace’s social media. Cover courtesy of The Sun.
Offensive dig at Diana. Charles was the disloyal one and later said he did not love her. Keen is hanging on to the marriage for all its worth. With scooter looking annoyed with her. Diana worked and had more rapport with the public than keen
Yikes what a load of shit!! Yes she will be loyal to the monarchy because a deal was made after her mysterious illness. Seems she has some goods on a certain heir and she and Ma Midds have used it to their advantage. I believe if the deal in any way goes south you can be assured she and Ma will try their best to get a better deal and if that fails monarchy be damned tea will be spilled but not before Ma reminds the monarchy in private and through some well placed articles that they need to fall back in line.
They balance work and family. What work. There are parents that need to.work to bring in money to the household and save for their children s education and family. They trot out the kids all the time. And included them on her shampoo commercials.
Her legacy? Jeez, they make it sound like she’s nearing the end of her life!
It seems odd the Fail wrote an article about, basically, Omid Scobie’s Stepford wife comment. And why even mention the pitiful figure of 68 engagements, why not just say she’s “steadily increasing her workload” and leave it at that. This article is a back-handed compliment.
Hanging on to her marriage also means lots of perks. Mansions. And vacations. And she gets to be queen
Legacy of being a pick me who was a doormat to her husband and a lazy bum.
THAT is Keen’s legacy.
And the saddest collection of ill fitting budget wigs.
Starting to think that Ma might want to consider avoiding tunnels, sea swimming and helicopters for a while.
The antics of the wails drove out the sussexes who actually worked instead of shirking like keen.and scooter. Keen let a falsehood about Meghan stay in the media and scooter tried to break up the Sussexes. Talk about antics
they make her sound like a) a labrador, b) a doormat and c) a lazy liar. the mail readers will likely take this at face value although I have noticed the comments are less than favourable these days.
Well, if the shoe fits! Kate is doing herself no favours. If she thinks this image is at all appealing to anybody, then she’s totally on the wrong track.
Hey leave labradors out of this
I’m so sorry Cheesecat, I love labradors. they are the goodest of good dogs (apart from my dane cross lady love).
She hasn’t brought up three children, she is bringing up three children with the help of a nanny. All three of them are still children.
A nanny and full contingent of staff, even if they don’t ‘live in’.
Yesterday I passed a poster for the Kings Trust on a bus stop and say what you will about the awful parenting styles of the queen and Charles, he grew up knowing he’d be PoW for a long time and he got on and got sh!t done. He wanted to make his mark and do something with his role so he did, much like Phillip with the D of E awards.
There is a SUCH a chasm between this and what William has decided to do with his life.
I don’t feel sorry for her but what a sad existence. I get that she has a level of wealth and privilege that few can compare to but what an empty life. In ten years her kids will be grown and independent and likely far from her. George will have the duchy money at a young age so they will not be able to control him the way that Charles controlled his sons. Her parents may be gone or elderly and needing care. Charlotte or the boys’ girlfriends will be the ones on all the covers. Where will William be? Where are her friends? What passions does she have? I think the idea of a monarchy is so outdated but there’s lots she could do with her position but she has no real interest in it. I just picture her roaming around an empty forest lodge. Was it worth it?
Mr. Fitzwilliams is absolutely right. Kate really mastered the art of keeping the work-life-balance persistently on the “life” side. You have to give her that.
How is she loyal to the monarchy what with the arise queen Kate articles. She can only get to be queen if her father in law is deceased. And then her husband talking about when he’s king.
Her legacy will be her silence.
Why is it weird to me that they’re bringing Scobie back up? And saying he called Kate a stepford wife. Ummm, no he didnt. He simply said she didn’t challenge the system and then the rota screamed, see, he called her a stepford wife! Um, they’re the ones that filled in that blank.
It is really weird that the Fail kicks off by bringing up Scobie and somebody’s Stepford Wife comment, and then goes straight to saying she’ll be remembered for nice clothes and loyalty to her husband and the monarchy (hi, Camilla). With a detour to unnecessarily drop the pathetic 68 engagements figure. She’s coasting off cancer and her fangirls, for now. The monarchy’s future popularity really seems in peril, and this Mail article actually seems to be hinting at that.
The problem is that Kate is easily forgettable unlike Princess Diana, hence the need for the British media to heavily factionalize her life to the public with varying versions of who she is on a near daily basis, but none of the versions stick (one day she is ‘stoic’, the next day she is ‘engaging’, another day she is ‘steely’ another day she is ‘fragile’ and so forth).
Consequently, the British media will soon shift focus to the Wales children and the character arcs that will embody their ‘public persona’ for royal branding.
I think she’ll soon (likely within 2 years) fade into the background of the Windsor brand when the children become the prime focus of the British media’s attention for content and clicks. 😔 The lack of oomph in this and the other 44th birthday ’tribute’ articles reveal the inevitability of what’s to come for Kate. 🤷♀️
That’s a lot of words but they still can’t say what Kate’s done since she married William. Sure, they call her “fashionable, famous and relatable” but they STILL can’t describe what Kate has done since marrying William (or indeed before she married him). They wrote that she’s founded the Early Years Center for wayward youths, but what has she done with the center, or accomplished through the center? The best they could come up with is saying, “she’s given it a really high profile.” Really? Oh, well then…
I always wonder how kate life will be moving forward after Carole death because Carole is narcissists mother who doesnt allow her adult children function without her. I will be curious how well william and kate relationship will after Carole because as of now she is band aid their marriage.
Her legacy will be presiding over the ongoing diminution of English power, just as it was for Queen Elizabeth. She and William likely have another 40 years on the public stage. The Windsors are a blip in the history books.
Since it’s Kate’s birthday, I’ll give her a gift, some advice. Those Cruella DeVille veils she seems to like are not doing what she’s hoping for. She has not got the face for it.
I never heard Diana described as brittle but Kate looks awfully unhappy and brittle to me.
“When she becomes queen” blah blah blah. They said that same thing about becoming the POW. So temper your expectations because it will be more, or even less, of the same