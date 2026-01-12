Golden Globes 2026: All of the Louis Vuitton looks, from Chase Infiniti to Emily Blunt

Here are all (or most) of the Louis Vuitton ladies at last night’s Golden Globes. For years now, LV’s strategy has been “more is more” – they don’t want to dress one or two women exclusively per awards show. They want to dominate the fashion blogs the next day by dressing as many people as they can. The result is a mixed bag, but hey, it shows the diversity within LV’s current atelier. They created a positively papal look for Emily Blunt, but they also created a gorgeous, shimmering look for Renate Reinsve. And in between those two extremes, they made a midriff-baring two-piece mess for Emma Stone and what looks like a one-of-a-kind masterpiece for Chase Infiniti.

Here’s Emily Blunt channeling the late Pope Francis. I know Blunt is well-liked, even beloved, across the board, but I’ve always found her style to be hit-or-miss, to say the least. Of course her fans love this but all I can say is that it would have rocked harder last year when we were obsessed with Conclave.

Renate Reinsve looked absolutely stunning in her Louis Vuitton. It feels like this dress and Chase’s dress were the ones LV really wanted out there representing the brand.

Chase Infiniti is such a breakout star, Louis Vuitton already signed her up as a brand ambassador. I love what they’re doing for her too, and she’s just so young and fresh. She’s having a blast and it shows.

Emma Stone is also a brand ambassador although I don’t think Louis Vuitton is doing right by her. Still, it was nice to see some nominations for Bugonia, and it feels like Emma knows that it’s not her year.

Rhea Seehorn wore this gold Louis Vuitton and she ended up winning for Pluribus, which I loved! The dress is… fine. Rhea made it interesting, and I wasn’t expecting her to show up in gold.