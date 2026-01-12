Golden Globes 2026: All of the Louis Vuitton looks, from Chase Infiniti to Emily Blunt

Here are all (or most) of the Louis Vuitton ladies at last night’s Golden Globes. For years now, LV’s strategy has been “more is more” – they don’t want to dress one or two women exclusively per awards show. They want to dominate the fashion blogs the next day by dressing as many people as they can. The result is a mixed bag, but hey, it shows the diversity within LV’s current atelier. They created a positively papal look for Emily Blunt, but they also created a gorgeous, shimmering look for Renate Reinsve. And in between those two extremes, they made a midriff-baring two-piece mess for Emma Stone and what looks like a one-of-a-kind masterpiece for Chase Infiniti.
Here’s Emily Blunt channeling the late Pope Francis. I know Blunt is well-liked, even beloved, across the board, but I’ve always found her style to be hit-or-miss, to say the least. Of course her fans love this but all I can say is that it would have rocked harder last year when we were obsessed with Conclave.
Renate Reinsve looked absolutely stunning in her Louis Vuitton. It feels like this dress and Chase’s dress were the ones LV really wanted out there representing the brand.
Chase Infiniti is such a breakout star, Louis Vuitton already signed her up as a brand ambassador. I love what they’re doing for her too, and she’s just so young and fresh. She’s having a blast and it shows.
Emma Stone is also a brand ambassador although I don’t think Louis Vuitton is doing right by her. Still, it was nice to see some nominations for Bugonia, and it feels like Emma knows that it’s not her year.
Rhea Seehorn wore this gold Louis Vuitton and she ended up winning for Pluribus, which I loved! The dress is… fine. Rhea made it interesting, and I wasn’t expecting her to show up in gold.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Chase Infiniti’s dress is so cool. In some of the pictures, it reflected and the shiny parts looked colorful like a stained glass window.
Emma Stone is literally wearing a bib.
Chase Infiniti (who, BTW, every time I see her name, it takes me a moment to remember it’s the name of an actress, not a car) looked stunning, and I think it may very well be the first LV dress I’ve ever been truly impressed by.
Sorry, I don’t like chase’s dress. It looks like a lampshade from Ruby Tuesday.
How did Chase sit down in that dress?
Also does it qualify as a peplum?
Why does Emily Blunt have the least subtle plastic surgery? I’m not surprised she’d get it, but I figured she’d get the subtle kind because of her emphasis on how to be British in most interviews.
It’s always hard to tell what is plastic surgery on red carpets, because their makeup artists go so hard with contouring, etc. What I notice when she was on a talk show, actually talking and laughing, is that she’s using too much cheek filler, and it completely changes the bone structure of her face. I don’t see how she doesn’t see that.
I despise nose jobs. All nose jobs? Ummmm…yep pretty much! The rest of her plastic surgery wouldn’t look nearly so insane without the shaved down, pencil nose. Bumps and shape are beautiful and her old nose was gorgeous. Ugh so sad
Was going to say that I hope she stops now with the plastic surgery. It’s not helping. Her sister looks gorgeous and natural. I don’t think she has touched her face. I’m always amazed at women that I considered smart until they started messing with their face, and it makes me sad.
I really enjoyed The Fall Guy but the lack of movements in her face/obvious surgery was really disconcerting. I hate that she felt she had to do this to herself.
John looks tweaked too.
I’m just glad she went back to brunette. She looks terrible as a blonde.
Rhea Seehorn reminded me of my Golden Dreams Barbie. Chase’s dress, when I first saw it I thought: Hmmm, a Tiffany Lamo inspired dress. Blunt needs to lay off of what ever she is doing to her face, It looks harsh. And Emma can do wrong in my book.
Emily and Emma need to stop with the surgery. Emily is morphing into Sarah Paulson.
She is starting to look unrecognizable. Why do thru mess with their face like that. She’s morphing into Olivia Munn.
I don’t know, maybe Emily Blunt figures it was worth it. Before she lost the weight and got her plastic surgery, she tended to play second leads, like in The Devil Wears Prada. After her transformation, her career seemed to take off in another direction. E.B. seems to be following the Kate Winslet path to stardom, even to the lightening of the hair.
I think Emily’s dress and hair look nice. Her face…sigh. All i can say is that if she was my daughter I would be devastated at how she’s messed with it. But, if that’s what she wants, so be it.
I feel sad when I look at Emily’s face. Her original face is much more interesting and beautiful. She’s been such a good actress–but you need to be able to move your face and emote to do that job. I hope she wises up.
I’m would love to see you highlight Rama Duwaji. She is such a natural beauty with the best style. She’s much more interesting than all these filled and botoxed actresses who can’t move their faces.
Rama is also still in her twenties while Emily is in her forties so although I’m not a fan of Emily’s face-work, I don’t think it’s a fair comparison tbh.