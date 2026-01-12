Amal Clooney wore Balmain to the ’26 Golden Globes: pretty or dated?

Golden Globes trendspotting: so many women wore their hair down this year. It’s like every hair stylist in LA got some memo that no updos were allowed at the Globes! Amal Clooney never wears her hair up though – she loves her hair, and she treats her hair like it’s her best asset. I’m glad she’s no longer keeping that too-long style she had last year, it was just too much and the ends looked damaged. Amal stepped out with her garbage husband last night at the Globes, obviously, because George was nominated for Jay Kelly. He was also invited to present one of the final awards too, and he did a bit with Don Cheadle which was actually sort of funny (because Cheadle made fun of George). As for Amal, her gown was Balmain. It’s fine in a game-show hostess way, which makes me wonder why Balmain put their name on it. I’m also not crazy about the shade of red, which I find too orangey.
Sheryl Lee Ralph wore Harbison Studio. Sheryl has a whole style team around her, but this has the feel of something she was talked into. It’s not great. The wrong color, the wrong design, it’s just bad. From the neck up, she looks incredible though.
Robin Wright in Ralph Lauren. This is a great velvet dress!
Odessa A’zion in Dolce & Gabbana. Somewhat fine. Even with the feathers, it feels a bit uneventful.
Robin Wright is luminous. That Ralph Lauren gown is lovely on her.
Both George and his wife can kick rocks. I’m not a fan of hers either.
Amal Clooney (at Hollywood events) always looks like her stylist fought tooth and nail against her inclination to go full My Little Pony meets Jem. And succeeds for the most part. This dress is boring but when I saw Balmain I was expecting needlessly busy and ill fitting. How does she always look so sophisticated in her work clothes and so Alabama pageant queen on the red carpet?
This! I saw her present in a professional setting and she wore a killer shift dress.
Am I nuts, or from some angles are Amal and George starting to look alike?
They’ve always looked alike! His first wife looked a lot like him too.
He has a type! George likes dark haired women with similar bone structure. Amal is a carbon copy of his Italian ex-girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis.
I love that dress on Robin Wright. To me thats old school hollywood glamour right there.
Amal looks fine. We’ve seen that same look on her a dozen times but it works for her so its fine. I also think shes backing off some of the work she’s had done – some of it lol – you can see lines around her eyes and her face looks better than maybe a year ago?
one thing I’ll say for George at awards shows is that he can take a joke and laugh at himself.
Robins dress was my favorite of the night. Especially the back. Perfect!
Putting aside my dislike of her and her husband, Amal should consider cutting a foot off her hair—which drags an already long face down. Something to highlight her eyes and cheekbones, give her volume and lift. That’s what’s giving pageant queen more than anything. And lighter, fresher makeup. Maybe even lighten her eyebrows a tiny bit. She looks a decade older than she is with the hair and makeup she does now.
Amal’s hair looks healthy in the photos and I completely agree- I wish that dress had been a deeper and richer red
Robin looks incredible.
I actually was wondering if they put Cheadle on stage with Clooney so Clooney wouldn’t bomb with the audience. Clooney came across as stiff and hostile to me, but maybe I just can’t stand the sight of him.
Clooney was smug and irritating and he didn’t help himself by speaking French at the beginning. Cheadle basically saved everything. It should have just been Cheadle presenting.
Amal Clooney’s dress reminds me of Cindy Crawford’s white dress when she was married to Richard Gere. Like 1993 Oscars. Cindy looked unreal in it.
I prefer her funky clothes more
Amal looks fine. Dress is a good color on her, fits her like a glove, and her hair is sleek. What dates her is the grumpy old coot hanging on her arm.
Amal and Kate have the same hair
I can’t stand the Clooneys anymore. That bastard George with his op-ed helped to put Trump into office. And now the son of a bitch is a FRENCH citizen? Give me a break. He should come back and be an American citizen so he can see what he has wrought. And maybe ICE will get on his beautiful wife’s back because she is a non-white foreigner.