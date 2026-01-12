Amal Clooney wore Balmain to the ’26 Golden Globes: pretty or dated?

Golden Globes trendspotting: so many women wore their hair down this year. It’s like every hair stylist in LA got some memo that no updos were allowed at the Globes! Amal Clooney never wears her hair up though – she loves her hair, and she treats her hair like it’s her best asset. I’m glad she’s no longer keeping that too-long style she had last year, it was just too much and the ends looked damaged. Amal stepped out with her garbage husband last night at the Globes, obviously, because George was nominated for Jay Kelly. He was also invited to present one of the final awards too, and he did a bit with Don Cheadle which was actually sort of funny (because Cheadle made fun of George). As for Amal, her gown was Balmain. It’s fine in a game-show hostess way, which makes me wonder why Balmain put their name on it. I’m also not crazy about the shade of red, which I find too orangey.

Sheryl Lee Ralph wore Harbison Studio. Sheryl has a whole style team around her, but this has the feel of something she was talked into. It’s not great. The wrong color, the wrong design, it’s just bad. From the neck up, she looks incredible though.

Robin Wright in Ralph Lauren. This is a great velvet dress!

Odessa A’zion in Dolce & Gabbana. Somewhat fine. Even with the feathers, it feels a bit uneventful.