Jaguars coach Liam Coen got a pep talk from a local journalist & people freaked out

The only sports media/journalism I consume regularly is tennis-related. I watch tennis players’ press conferences and the tour-produced media. This does not make me qualified to talk about the NFL and football-related sports journalism, but I’ll try. One thing I will say right now is that, in my opinion, sports journalism and sports media have shifted significantly in the past decade because everyone, at every level, is trying to create viral moments and viral content, both good and bad. There’s tons of positive viral content in tennis, stuff from press conferences and on-camera interviews which becomes part of a player’s lore and increases their fanbase for how charming, funny, quirky, sassy or sad-sack they are. There are always clips of players playfully teasing journalists going viral online, and there are always clips of journalists asking simple questions and players suddenly flooded with emotions or breaking down in tears. It happens, and there seems to be a lot of camaraderie between athletes and the regular journalists who cover them, at least from where I sit.
Well, on Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Buffalo Bills, with the Bills advancing to the AFC divisional round of the Playoffs. The Jaguars had a pretty great season though, and it happened under their new first-year head coach Liam Coen. After Sunday’s loss, Coach Coen went into the press conference and talked about the loss, his disappointment and why he made certain decisions. Those press conferences are absolutely part of his job, and at this level, I’m sure press availability is contractually mandated for players and coaches. Anyway, Liam Coen was sad, and a local Jacksonville reporter named Lynn Jones-Turpin gave him a brief, positive pep talk which lasted less than 20 seconds. Ms. Jones-Turpin told him: “I’m going to tell you, congratulations on your success, young man. You hold your head up. You guys have had a most magnificent season. You did a great job out there today. You just hold your head up, okay? Ladies and gentlemen, Duval. You keep it going.” Here’s the video:
This reporter's message to Liam Coen following the Jags' Wild Card loss 🥹 pic.twitter.com/wq4yhG317y
— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 11, 2026
This is the kind of viral moment a lot of sports media people love: the coach of a losing team visibly perking up when a local journalist shows some humanity and goodwill in a tough moment. The clip was already going viral when various sports journalists chimed in with how awful and unprofessional Lynn Jones-Turpin was for saying something positive in the hallowed space of the Jaguars press room! An AP sports reporter had a hissy fit about it online, as did several other reporters and columnists on the NFL beat.
Well, there was such a kerfuffle about it on Sunday and Monday, a local Jacksonville news outlet ended up interviewing Ms. Jones-Turpin on-air. She’s the associate editor of the Jacksonville Free Press, the local Black newspaper, and she’s extremely proud of her work as a member of the Black press, just as she’s proud of the Jacksonville community she covers. Here’s her interview, which was incredible.
What started as sports journalists huffily mansplaining that positivity is not allowed in a press room morphed into a history lesson on Black journalism and the role the historically Black press plays in their communities. Lynn Jones-Turpin was doing her kind of journalism in that room – she was reminding a coach that he’s part of the Jacksonville community, and that they were proud of him and the team. It was something he needed to hear at that moment. Incidentally, a broken clock is right twice a day and all because Pat McAfee is on Team That Was A Great Press Conference Moment.
This was such a cool moment between Lynn Jones and Liam Coen..
A little positivity can go a long way #PMSLive https://t.co/QyrHc6oxBO pic.twitter.com/yCGn5V3qOu
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 12, 2026
Watching all of the hullabaloo unfold in real time was quite something. These journalists stroking out over someone giving encouragement to another human being in a moment of sadness as pathetic and hilarious.
They acted like she swaddled the man and rocked him to sleep. But sports journalism is steeped in misogyny, racism and patriarchy so none of those fools know how to act.
I’m from Jacksonville, and the ‘great job, we’ll do better next year!’ attitude about the Jags is very much a thing with people I know. It’s great to see this go viral.
I live in Jacksonville too, and it’s been a ride watching this play out. All I have to say is that I loved her auntie style peptalk to him–it was sweet as heck and I think he needed to hear it. I don’t care what anyone says, he did something great with the team this year and has visibly turned the moral way up. The Jags were not the same team this season as they were before, and I believe it’s thanks to this man.
I thought that was a lovely & kind thing to do. And yes, an ‘auntie’ thing to do. I’m gobsmacked that there are people (men) who had a problem with it. 🤷♀️
I couldn’t figure out what the issue is, until I saw Ms Turpin-Jones. Color me shocked. /s 🤷🏾♀️
Sorry for turning her name around. Jones Turpin. Ugh. It’s early, y’all.
I used to work for the Jags, back in the losing team years. The level of toxicity from local journalists was something to behold. It was hard. So to hear Lynn’s comments gave me a warm glow. It was exactly what the coach and indeed the entire team needed to hear.
Just watching from my armchair up in Canada….it is amazing the things that people get upset about. THIS is where you aim your outrage?! Give over!
The OTT reaction to that less than 20 second interaction was just embarrassing for the sports media. I mean acting like they wrote asking hard hitting questions and some reporter was unable to ask something because of it. Like GMAFB. I listened to that whole 6 minute presser and they were asking dumb questions.
Just embarrassing. It was a nice moment in an otherwise ridiculous presser and the media just proved why fans mostly can’t stand the sports press (or media in general). When they aren’t acting like they’re besties with athletes/coaches they act like they’re mortal enemies and it’s their job to create a huge gotcha moment.
Someone mentioned her talk being similar to a warm hug and yes it was. I my people so much, we just have a way of affirming that’s beautiful.
It doesn’t hurt to be kind to other human beings. In a world full of hate, sadness and dismay, I find her words to the coach to be amazing. Good for her.
All these people will freak out when a journalist does something nice and yet no one says a word when journalists don’t call out the trump admin on their lies. Make it make sense
This is what’s wrong with our times right now! There isn’t enough kindness. She is being shit on for being kind . My god where did it all go wrong!!
I was a professional journalist and did this on occasion. What she did was human and kind compassionate in addition to being professional. Something misogyny will not allow.
These miserable naysayers and colleagues are pressed that they don’t have the character to do the same. Period
They acted like she did something wrong when many sports journalists are nasty as heck. I mean it’s not just the NFL, see basketball and tennis. They are on power trips. And you can see the weight lift off his back as she talked, his face getting happier, his eyes tearing up. Forget everyone that hated on this.