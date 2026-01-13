Donald Trump: Only my own morality can stop me, ‘I don’t need international law’

Donald Trump sat down with several NY Times reporters and the result was painful. Painfully stupid, painfully ignorant, painfully embarrassing for all Americans. Trump is a gibbering moron, a demented old fart and an absolute lunatic. The interview was wide-ranging but I just wanted to highlight a few of Trump’s answers on some topics of the day, including his administration’s violently chaotic foreign policy.
Why he could invade Venezuela: “If there’s a threat — you use the word threat — you certainly would have the right. Any country would have the right to do that. Without the threat, much less so. And frankly, I do believe in the niceties. I get along with a lot of people. I get along with NATO. Look at NATO. They raised their G.D.P. to 5 percent from 2 percent. They didn’t pay the 2 percent, then they pay the 5 percent. My relationship is very good with them. I mean, it’s been very good, very strong. When I did that, everyone said they’ve never seen anything like it. You would say that it was amazing to go from 2 percent to 5 percent. Don’t forget, most of them didn’t pay the 2 percent, and they’re all paying the 5 percent.
The checks on Trump’s power, what could stop him: “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me, and that’s very good.
On international law: “I don’t need international law. I’m not looking to hurt people. I’m not looking to kill people. I’ve ended — remember this, I’ve ended eight wars. Nobody else has ever done that. I’ve ended eight wars and didn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize. Pretty amazing. [President Barack] Obama got it. He was there for a few weeks, and he got it. He didn’t even know why he got it. They asked him, why did he get it? He was unable to answer the question. I ended eight wars. I — If you look at those wars — these were tough wars to end, too. And let me tell you, India and Pakistan were going at it. As you know, they were going at it.
On his promise to give people $2000 Trump Tariff checks: “I did do that? When did I do that?…Yeah, I’m thinking. Well, I did $1,776 for the military. Well, I am going to [send checks]. The tariff money is so substantial. That’s coming in, that I’ll be able to do $2,000 sometime. I would say toward the end of the year.”
Why he wants to “own” Greenland: “Because that’s what I feel is psychologically needed for success. I think that ownership gives you a thing that you can’t do, whether you’re talking about a lease or a treaty. Ownership gives you things and elements that you can’t get from just signing a document, that you can have a base.”
“Because that’s what I feel is psychologically needed for success.” He needs an emotional-support invasion of Greenland. He needs to “own” something to really destroy it, I suppose. In the before times, if any other country’s leader had spoken this way about *anything*, the CIA would have been in there so fast to organize a lil’ coup. It’s pathetic that this is how the American president speaks and frames issues. The Times reporters were speaking to him like he was a deranged and uneducated child, giving him prompts and “reminding” him of sh-t like “international law” and “historic Cold War treaties.” Bonkers.
Congratulations to those who voted for this madman for the second time
I’ve seen the theory that people around him are just feeding him AI slop videos promoting their own agendas and that seems right to me.
I can’t. This is so bad. Yaaay. The country voted for this. I’m so angry. And digusted. And sad. Apologies to the world.
Your comment is perfection. And excuse me while I find a quiet corner to cry in.
Yeah…. 🙁
Exactly this, thank you.
The $1,776 checks to the military had nothing to do with him. That was money allocated by Congress, related to housing. As usually he lies and takes credit for the work of others.
Also they wouldn’t have had to pay tax on it as it was originally designated, but now it counts as income so they won’t even receive the full amount.
Correct. It was from the housing allowance. Which trump doesn’t actually have the authority to access.
I can’t believe this needs to be said, but the point of a law is that the society is bigger than your needs and wants. Okay, you want to rob a bank, but the law says you can’t. You can consult your own morality all you want, but the law overtakes every individual’s decisions.
We don’t know, or care, WTF you’re thinking when you embezzle/cheat/kill, etc. That’s why the law is there.
He wants to wait until right before the midterms to send out those checks. With Trumpflation they really should be at least twice that amount to be of any help. Anyway, my guess is that Americans will either save that money or use it to pay down debt. The spending spree is gonna end soon as we begin to feel the full weight of the tariffs, premium increases, and an inevitable stock market dive if insists on f*cking with the Fed Reserve Chair.
Of course, instead of implementing any meaningful policy to make our lives better, he goes right to the bribe.
This transcript is further proof that the American people that voted for this loon are dolts
Several people who have seen the original transcripts have said that what was published was heavily sanewashed. This is very alarming. Even sanewashing no longer works. He still sounds like a lunatic.
Wait, you mean what we just read here was the cleaned up version? Yeesh.
Oh dear, it doesn’t do to tempt Fate this way.
I think his “morality” gene never kicked in. I hope he meant his mortality. I really wish that would kick in asap.
I read that as “my own mortality” and dear God, now would be a good time for that.
He’s doing all this because of the Epstein files.
You all should listen to Outlaws of Chivalry on Substack. He doesn’t want all the awful things he’s done to be public.
Nah, The push to invade Greenland was on page 190 in Project 2025. We had a whole entire guidebook as to *exactly* what he was gonna do when he got into office and people still act surprised.
He definitely doesn’t want the Epstein files released, though, that’s for certain.
Yeah, the Greenland thing isn’t a randomly picked distraction topic, there are resource and environmental reasons behind that.
It is however a member of NATO so that’s quite the cost to challenge
These days I feel like a WWII correspondent posting from occupied Minnesota. Our only entertainment is watching ICE slip and fall on ice. And he keeps sending more every couple of days! We’re proud to be hated so passionately by this Nazi.
Pardon my ignorance, but what are the 8 wars this megalomaniac has ended?
1) The War on Christmas
2) The War on Decency
3) The War on Democracy
4) The War on the Constitution
5) The War on Facts
6) The War on Human Rights, DEI, Immigrants, LGTBQ, autism, and woke
7) The War on Education
8) The War on Health Care
He ends them by starting them and then destroying whoever is on the other side.
It’s not funny, but I LOL’d.
What a pathetic, small man. He is obsessed with the Black man who did this job so excellently while he stumbles around like the assclown he is spewing gibberish about shark attacks, destroying democracy and the White House, and ending wars that never ended. If this was your grandpa you’d put him in a home right now and conclude he can’t live on his own or function without constant supervision.
I saw on Insta that children in Greenland are terrified he is going to attack their country. He is literally the boogeyman parents warn their kids to stay away from. People all over the world are commenting how exhausted they are hearing about him and tired of constantly worrying there’s a malignant narcissist and lunatic in charge. When he finally strokes out on his gold toilet the entire planet is going to breathe a huge sigh of relief. There will be dancing in the streets and all night celebrations no doubt.
I think I may do a media/internet blackout next week it’s the only way to get a break from him. He is so fucking exhausting. And I’m pissed at McDonald’s they had one fucking job to do and couldn’t even do that. Secret sauce my ass.
We lost Bobby Weir this weekend and this complete asshat is still roaming the earth. Life sure isn’t fair.
When is this a$$hole going to die already?
G0Dd@mn, everything he does is ALWAYS “like nothing anyone has ever seen before”.
And, well, I guess he’s right when I really think about it. HE IS like nothing I’ve ever seen before. Well, besides Hitler.