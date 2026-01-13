Donald Trump: Only my own morality can stop me, ‘I don’t need international law’

Donald Trump sat down with several NY Times reporters and the result was painful. Painfully stupid, painfully ignorant, painfully embarrassing for all Americans. Trump is a gibbering moron, a demented old fart and an absolute lunatic. The interview was wide-ranging but I just wanted to highlight a few of Trump’s answers on some topics of the day, including his administration’s violently chaotic foreign policy.

Why he could invade Venezuela: “If there’s a threat — you use the word threat — you certainly would have the right. Any country would have the right to do that. Without the threat, much less so. And frankly, I do believe in the niceties. I get along with a lot of people. I get along with NATO. Look at NATO. They raised their G.D.P. to 5 percent from 2 percent. They didn’t pay the 2 percent, then they pay the 5 percent. My relationship is very good with them. I mean, it’s been very good, very strong. When I did that, everyone said they’ve never seen anything like it. You would say that it was amazing to go from 2 percent to 5 percent. Don’t forget, most of them didn’t pay the 2 percent, and they’re all paying the 5 percent.

The checks on Trump’s power, what could stop him: “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me, and that’s very good.

On international law: “I don’t need international law. I’m not looking to hurt people. I’m not looking to kill people. I’ve ended — remember this, I’ve ended eight wars. Nobody else has ever done that. I’ve ended eight wars and didn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize. Pretty amazing. [President Barack] Obama got it. He was there for a few weeks, and he got it. He didn’t even know why he got it. They asked him, why did he get it? He was unable to answer the question. I ended eight wars. I — If you look at those wars — these were tough wars to end, too. And let me tell you, India and Pakistan were going at it. As you know, they were going at it.

On his promise to give people $2000 Trump Tariff checks: “I did do that? When did I do that?…Yeah, I’m thinking. Well, I did $1,776 for the military. Well, I am going to [send checks]. The tariff money is so substantial. That’s coming in, that I’ll be able to do $2,000 sometime. I would say toward the end of the year.”

Why he wants to “own” Greenland: “Because that’s what I feel is psychologically needed for success. I think that ownership gives you a thing that you can’t do, whether you’re talking about a lease or a treaty. Ownership gives you things and elements that you can’t get from just signing a document, that you can have a base.”