Royalist: After his Mail trial is completed, Prince Harry will stop suing the tabloids

In 2019, Elton John suggested that Prince Harry seek legal representation outside of the royal family’s preferred law firms. Elton introduced Harry to David Sherborne and the rest is history. Sherborne has successfully represented Harry in his lawsuits against the Mirror Group, the Murdoch-owned NGN and the Mail (ANL). Harry’s years-long lawsuit against the Mail will go to trial starting next week. In 2023, Harry won the first part of his lawsuit against the Mirror so thoroughly, the Mirror had to settle out of court for the remainder of his hacking/blagging claims. Around this time last year, the Murdochs dramatically offered Harry a last-minute settlement worth eight-figures, and he got a public apology for himself and his late mother. As you can imagine, the British tabloids feel terrorized by that ginger, and they’re constantly crying about “why doesn’t he just stop suing us for all of the illegal sh-t we do, why doesn’t he know the rules??” Well, just days before Harry’s Mail trial begins, wouldn’t you know, Tom Sykes has a big exclusive about how this is the last of Harry’s hacking lawsuits.
Prince Harry will not launch any new legal actions against U.K. media after his latest Daily Mail suit ends, in a radical shift of media strategy, sources close to the Prince have told The Royalist.
The decision to pursue a less confrontational strategy with the U.K. media represents a huge change of direction, and, while not exactly a charm offensive, the revelation will add to speculation that he is planning a beefed-up U.K. operation using classic PR to change perceptions of him rather than aggressive (and costly) legal action.
If Harry genuinely wants to operate in Britain again, even in a limited or occasional capacity, remaining in open warfare with the press would make that largely impossible. Signposting an end to the legal blitzkrieg looks like sensible groundwork.
Meanwhile, there has been some absolutely epic pitch-rolling for Harry’s return-to-the-UK plans in a huge Us Weekly feature today, which says Harry “wishes he didn’t have to choose between his old life and his new one,” with a source insisting he has “no intention of returning to the royal fold full-time, but would be happy to step in when needed.” That hollow laughter you can hear is coming from Kensington Palace.
The same source adds that relations between Harry and Charles “are going in a good direction,” although this rather begs the question of why, if things really are moving in the right direction, aren’t they seeing each other next week?
But it’s the offer to help out with royal duties that is really worth paying attention to. It shows that Harry has not given up on his dream of being half in and half out of the royal family, and would like to do royal jobs again. We’ve seen this before. Harry has previously offered to step in and “help,” presenting himself as a kind of royal reserve player, a suggestion that reliably triggers deep anxiety inside the Palace. The last thing William wants is any revival of a half-in, half-out model, but this kite flying raises the possibility that Harry thinks the King might be persuaded to think differently.
I’m covering the Us Weekly cover story separately, suffice to say, it looks like William’s new crisis manager is already working overtime to preemptively scream, cry and throw up about “Harry is going to come back and no one will pay attention to Lord Peggington anymore!” The Us Weekly piece features dozens of quotes from a royalist who swears up and down that Harry wants nothing more than to return to merry olde England just so he can steal his brother’s thunder. William is so obvious and pathetic, my god.
As for the real “exclusive” from Sykes, about this Mail trial being the last of Harry’s legal actions against the British press… well, he already successfully sued the other tabloids. The few outlets which didn’t get sued: the Guardian, the Telegraph, the Times (sort of, it’s owned by NGN but Harry didn’t cite any Times articles to my knowledge) and the Express. I kind of believe Sykes is just tracking Harry’s lawsuits and he realized that this Mail trial is the only outstanding legal action Harry has left on his plate. So, no, I don’t think Harry is resolved to stop suing these a–holes, I think he feels like he’s accomplished what he needed to do and he’s ready to move on with his life. In California. “If Harry genuinely wants to operate in Britain again, even in a limited or occasional capacity, remaining in open warfare with the press would make that largely impossible…” What’s funny about that is after Harry visited his father last September, the press’s immediate volte-face was telling. They were never the ones steering this ship, they were following the Windsors’ lead more than anything.
Sources close to Harry would not talk to the tabs.
Honestly the projection of the British tabloid media actors is exhausting. As the article states, there’s no one left to sue regarding hacking claims. But we only have to look at how quickly the false claims regarding Doria were dealt with to know that “no more suing” is a pipe dream from the tabloids and not an actual strategy from team Sussex.
So Sykes big exclusive is basically telling us what Harry has already told us. That he doesn’t want to be pursing legal action for ever. It has been clear for a long time that this is Harry’s last case. That doesn’t mean he wouldn’t sue if he needed to but he has indicated that he has no more plans to sue in the immediate future. Great journalism Tom! Harry never offered to help out the royal family if needed, that talking point has already been debunked. Isn’t Sykes embarrassed to be pumping out this nonsense constantly. Relying on vague anonymous sources from an US weekly article and telling us things we could have worked out for ourselves?
Psycho Sykes is a fool – this is just the final UIG case 😅🤣😂
Exactly. There will be no more hacking lawsuits because he has run up against statute of limitations and the evidence dug up was against the organizations he did sue. He probably would maybe sued the News of the World (former editors include Piers Morgan and Rebecca Brooks and Robert Jobson and Duncan Larcombe was one of their reporters) but Murdoch folded it and the Murdoch regime line became that the illegality was only at NOTW. Sykes has gone completely nuts. His real palace sources have dried up after his BP temper tantrum and he is desperate.
Psycho Sykes knows full well that Charles is in Balmoral next week. Those who really are in the know say there’s been regular contact between him and the Sussex family for a while.
Harry doesn’t want to help the royal family he is done and moved on!! Again HARRY JUST WANTS TO VISIT SAFELY!!
Yep. Harry is not delusional. William is going to be king. There is no half-in way of working with William. Omg please. These two men haven’t talked in years and years. How in the world would he work half-in then with William in charge? This is so silly. He just wants to visit safely. And I think William knows that. William does not really think that Harry is just going to start working for the family again. But he does worry that Harry will just simply visit more and that’s what’s got him rattled. They’re just coding it in this way to make William look less unhinged.
Anybody following Harry’s lawsuits would realise that the DM case is likely to be the last one. Does Tom Sykes ever have any true exclusives? It just seems like he states the obvious or makes up things.
No, he’s not Rota he and has no contacts in the Sussex camp. He has some aristo friends so sometimes gets gossip from them but that’s it. He’s out in the cold so makes things up or uses other people’s reporting for content to keep his Substack subscribers happy. You’re unlikely to get any genuine royal tea from him now.
“Sources close to Harry” = some guy who knew Harry vaguely at Eton, maybe they were a year or two apart, but this guy is still in touch with Sykophant, or at least in touch with Plum Sykes. (Doesn’t Sykes live in Ireland now? So he’s not even attending aristo dinner parties and probably gets scoops from his sisters.)
Good catch from Kaiser about how this is Harry’s last outstanding lawsuit. So yeah, things will change on the legal front, but it’s not exactly an “exclusive.”
Sykes’ Daily Beast column last week was hilarious for straight-up plagiarizing an anonymous quote in Roya Nikkhah’s article for the Times. Sykes clearly hadn’t talked to the anonymous “source” himself, and Nikkhah made it clear her source was only speculating around things like “I think Harry might want to bring his family bc they do things together.” But Sykes spun this into “Harry is definitely returning to set up a rival royal court, y’all!!!”
They really can’t understand that Harry wants a family, not an institution. It’s sad. He doesn’t want to “operate” in the UK, he wants to visit the UK and the people and charities he cares about.
When Harry releases a statement that he would have no problem helping out now and again, I’ll believe it.
That being said, when Harry visited his father after his father’s cancer diagnosis, do I believe that he said “if you need anything, please tell me/ask me/reach out?” Absolutely. Because as someone who has dealt with a cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment, it’s an empty, automatic thing that humans say, knowing that they most likely wouldn’t be called on to help. It meant nothing because Harry knew there wasn’t anything he would do and Charles knew he’d never make the request. But the media sure jumped on the idea that Harry said that, because it’s just one of those things you say.
First of all, no sources close to Harry speaks to the press. And, not suing the tabloids for malpractice does not stop Harry suing people like j. clarkson who write lies and negative comments non stop. I so wish this is his next step.
Wow an exclusive based on what Harry openly said about his hacking lawsuits at the dealbook summit in 2024. Groundbreaking. Do editors actually check any of these royal commentators work??
All it takes was figuring out all the tabloids in the UK and confirming that Harry has sued them all so of course there are no further lawsuits.
The guardian and times didn’t hack Harry’s information so he won’t sue them.
This is captain obvious pretending he has a scoop.
What a load of drivel. I laughed in particular at the statement “why, if things really are moving in the right direction, aren’t they seeing each other next week?” As though King Charles always tells his pal Sykes his plans for the week! If Sykes doesn’t know, then something isn’t happening??? delusions of being an insider.
If Harry is busy testifying in court and Charles is in Scotland (where he normally spends January) why would they get together? Sykes knows this but he can’t help pushing his idiotic narratives. That Eton education was a complete waste of money!
“If Harry genuinely wants to operate in Britain again, even in a limited or occasional capacity, remaining in open warfare with the press would make that largely impossible.” The thing is, Harry bars the British tabloid reporters from his engagements, no matter what country he’s in, but other press agencies are more than willing to cover his activities. So yeah, Harry doesn’t actually need the British press and they are obviously very salty about that. LOL!
Harry doesnt have any more lawsuits pending because of statute of limitations and because now, with his own media, legal and security teams, he can immediately respond to blatantly false stories, he can immediately threaten legal action as warranted, he can take steps to make sure his phones etc are secure, and so on. Its not to say he will never sue a news outlet again (as long as they keep doing illegal shit) but right now he has other tools in his arsenal that can get more immediate results.
If a tabloid says anything horrible about one of his kids, Harry will rain down the wrath of the gods.
This is serious wishcasting on Sykes’ part.
Sources close to Harry, so we don’t have to believe it. If the media knew that he wouldn’t sue they could print all the rubbish that they like about him.