Eden: Prince William hired a crisis manager because he fears a ‘Sussex royal court’

Someone just called Prince William “the Crisis King” and I’m seriously still chuckling. He’s gone from The Other Brother to Scooter King and, now, the Crisis King. Over the weekend, the Mail reported that William hired a crisis manager named Liza Ravenscroft. It’s become one of the royal stories of the week, as people try to figure out why he suddenly needs a crisis manager, and/or why he hired a crisis-management expert to work in a “non-crisis role” on his comms team. When the Telegraph wrote about all of this, their royal sources said that Ravenscroft will be “a grown-up and a safe pair of hands,” which speaks volumes about William’s childishness and how he surrounds himself with idiots, sycophants and clowns. While many believe that hiring Ravenscroft is more about the Wales marriage, I tend to believe it’s more about King Charles being sick of William’s “I’m gonna be king soon” keenery. But there’s another option too: this is purely about Prince Harry and Meghan, obviously. From Richard Eden’s latest Mail column:
William and Catherine are more respected than ever and regularly top opinion polls as the most popular members of the Royal Family. So, surely, the last person they need is a crisis manager? Here is what I’ve been told about Ms Ravenscroft’s appointment – and I found it absolutely fascinating.
Her CV stresses that she has told companies ‘how to get past an issue as quickly as possible with minimum dents….It’s often front-page stuff: from boycott campaigns to sexual allegations to serious safety issues, geopolitical and ethical risks’. However, everyone at Kensington Palace is desperately keen to emphasise that she has been hired for her general abilities as a communications expert and not just because of her experience at dealing with crises.
‘Liza is joining in a non-crisis role based in the KP press office, working on the day-to-day Press interaction Kensington Palace has,’ a source said. ‘People who work in communications for the Royal Household come from an array of backgrounds.’
However, William and Catherine know that there may be trouble ahead, and it’s likely to come from a familiar source – Prince Harry and Meghan. The Establishment ‘plot’ to bring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back to Britain is gathering pace, with a decision expected within the next couple of weeks on the reinstatement of the couple’s automatic armed police protection – paid for by British taxpayers – when they make return visits to this country.
Over the past few days we have seen gushing front-page stories in red-top newspapers from ‘sources close to the Sussexes’. One was about how Meghan could visit Britain this summer, bringing her children, Prince Archie, aged six, and Princess Lilibet, four, to see their grandfather, the King, for the first time in four years. Another was about Harry inviting his father to open the forthcoming Invictus Games, his event for injured and sick former soldiers, which is due to be held in Birmingham next summer.
Both these stories, and other similar ones, serve to put pressure on the King and the rest of the Royal Family to roll out the red carpet for the Sussexes, even though the California-based couple have never apologised for their disgraceful attacks on their relations in television interviews, Harry’s tawdry memoirs and in their Netflix ‘docu-series’.
This PR offensive is all part of the Establishment ‘plot’ I have reported on over recent months which aims to restore the Sussexes to the affections of the British public. The plot is known as ‘Project Thaw’ because the aim is to ‘warm up’ the duke’s and duchess’s frosty relationships with the rest of the Royal Family and with the British people. As I wrote last September: ‘Worryingly, King Charles has been drawn into this, aided by some key figures of the Establishment behind the scenes.’
These are disturbing developments for William and Catherine, who are carefully and quietly establishing themselves as King and Queen in waiting. Harry and Meghan returning to set up their ‘rival’ royal court at the same time as trying to make a fortune for themselves has the makings of a future crisis for the monarchy.
So, while Liza Ravenscroft’s new role at Kensington Palace may be a ‘non-crisis’ one for now, it might not be long before she needs all the skills she acquired while dealing with disasters in the corporate world.
Here’s the thing I don’t understand about Eden’s explanation. For argument’s sake, let’s say he’s right and the Establishment wants to ease the Sussexes’ way into visiting on a regular basis, and that Charles is being advised to welcome the Sussexes, all for political and PR reasons. Let’s even say that there are a number of powerful people who would welcome “a Sussex royal court” in the UK. Why wouldn’t William and Kate simply get with the program as supposedly apolitical public servants? Why wouldn’t they eat their pride and vanity and say “okay, well, if that’s what everyone wants, so be it.” Instead, Eden is positioning William and Kate as running their own anti-Sussex agenda, an agenda which openly defies what senior government officials want? Eden has William and Kate, two of the laziest people I’ve ever seen in my entire life, preparing for “war” by hiring a crisis manager to scream 24-7 about how William hates his brother? To send William out of town every single time Harry crosses the Atlantic?
William and Kate are the future king and queen why would they need to carefully position themselves as something they already are? If Harry and Meghan are irrelevant and everyone in Britain hates them (according to the Mail) why would Kate and William care if they come back to the UK for events sometimes? Beyoncé doesn’t cry when Taylor Swift has an album coming out because Beyoncé is confident and just focuses on herself and her work. Maybe W&K could take a leaf out of her book?
They need to do the work they are supposed to do as Prince and Princess of Wales. Hopefully the ones “in waiting” will have a long wait to get to be King and Queen.
And what were the ‘disgraceful attacks’ made by the Sussexes on relatives in interviews, Spare and the docuseries? Why would THEY need to apologise for anything?
You are right about everything. It’s just that WanK have ZERO confidence, talent or any skills at all. Beyoncé is confident cause she is actually talented, has friends and family who want to be around her, and she proves her value all the time. WanK can’t cross the street without the press writing an emotional support article about what big a big boy and girl they are for crossing the street by themselves. Anyone else would be humiliated by that type of sycophant-y BS. But not them! It’s cause all they have is BS Lol.
I think you answered your own question… Beyoncé is confident, competent, and works. Work-shy Willy is none of those things. Also, W&K would NEVER try to imitate a successful black woman’s behavior 🙄👀
Snark aside, I hope Wil’ls petulant behavior drives this crisis mgr away, otherwise I worry for the Sussexes in today’s world with someone else who has no moral compass and is willing to do anything to clear her client.
My bet: she won’t last three months and that is IF she even stays on after she first hears about what Scooter wants. He will not let go of rage briefing and that’s the opposite of crisis management. I get that she is probably quite unscrupulous when it comes to her clients, but all of those clients worked their asses off on their (questionable) agenda. Egg doesn’t get that he has to put the work in. Same with Kate, who can’t think any further than photo ops. Can she make the Keens understand that just because you make the rota publish something that won’t become the truth?
Scooter may end up firing her.
Somebody explain to Peggy that you can’t compete where you can’t compare.
Bingo!
Eden and his fear of “rival courts” Shudder. He is really way off base. King and Queen in Waiting, how offensive to call them that when the King is still around. And Keen will never be monarch. Eden probably himself votes a lot of times for the Keens in those ” surveys”. Ridiculous. Yes there is trouble ahead for the Keens, not all in the press praises them now to say the least.
Just a thought, I wonder what the reaction of the rats and FQ fans would be if Pegs only allows Can’t to be QC, not Q.
Richard Eden is such a goddamned weirdo. The Royal Commentariat takes this shit super seriously—but none more seriously than this guy. You definitely get the sense that he loses sleep over this, like he has whole night terrors about the prospect of Harry and Meghan reconciling with Charles.
@mosshearted This.
Eden is such a f*cking weirdo. His entire histrionic personality is exhausting and I can’t imagine how he lives his daily life. This is a grown adult man whose mindworms are eating away at whatever’s left of his brain. He has never met any of these people and yet behaves as though he owns their lives. It is utterly insane. The man has needed a straight jacket for a while.
Yep, Richard ‘Maureen’ Eden is off on one yet again. His hysteria knows no bounds. What does he want – border control for the Sussexes? That wouldn’t work anyway – he and his ilk can’t stop obsessing over them wherever they are and whatever they do (or don’t do) 🤣
Alright. So here’s the thing. If this crisis manager is really here about Harry and Meghan, we better not start seeing another full-on smear campaign against them in the press. I’m guessing they’d try to be more subtle this time. Bc in the past, the only way to bolster the Wales has been to bring the Sussexes down. The Meghan made Kate cry lie elevated Kate into the innocent victim. Guess we wait and see how this shakes out but their crisis plan had better keep the Sussexes names out of their “sources say” mouths.
This is such a media, excuse the expression, circle jerk. Some media types run breathless articles citing anonymous, but clearly bogus, “sources close to the Sussexes” about how Harry’s upcoming visits mean he’ll definitely bring Meghan and the kids in smock dresses and chinos, or whatever. Then other media types run hysterical items about how this return of definitely the entire family means they’ll definitely stay for months each year and will definitely establish a rival royal court. In this case, Eden’s playing it all, self-referencing his months-long drumbeat about how the Sussexes are “plotting a return.”
The British media really is trash. But it’s funny to see Eden and Sykes as weather vanes to William’s panicked, crisis-mode state of mind about this.
OMG!! When will they understand that the Sussexes just want to make VISITS SAFELY to the UK and nothing more? Harry is not in competition with the Lazy King to be. He doesn’t want to return to any royal duties he just wants to VISITS!!! As I have said before Peg needs a very good therapist to deal with his anger and jealousy! A crisis manager can’t help him.
According to those in royal circle and the press, Harry and Meghan are irrelevant and the most unpopular so why is Eden so worried about Harry and Meghan visiting the UK?
Good point, well made 👏
The fact that William came out of Diana first should be enough to keep him happy, He will be the next King unless we either get rid of the monarchy or his father out lives him. It sounds to me as if William needs help, with his neurosis. Lets hope that his new crisis manager is a grown up and not afraid to tell him not to be so silly.
It’s only a crisis if William keeps making it a crisis. He talks a lot about “when I’m king,” but he acts as if he doesn’t believe it. He keeps trying to remake himself instead of accepting his position and who he is. Stand up, be an adult, accept responsibility, do your job.
William is propped up by a powerful institution, practically all sections of the UK media (press, morning shows, commentary etc.) and he has to now employ a Crisis Manager? This isn’t about Harry and Meghan but having someone outside the usual bubble paving a PR strategy for a lazy monarch in waiting and a possible separation.
William needs to put a stop to all of this. He’s gonna be King, that will not change. Just settle things with Harry, apologize to him, and I’m sure Harry would do the same in kind. Acknowledged what happened and move on. He’ll be more respected for it. Stop letting the the BM interfere with the personal relationship with your brother. What William really needs is some serioius therapy.
William is acting like it’s the year 1100 and Harry has rounded the French to join him, go back to England and raid the castle and take over the crown. When all Harry is actually doing is making a short visit. W is mental.
But also I’m sure the crisis manager is going to be dealing with W’s reaction to Harry. But also – you don’t hire the person who managed the Sackler family’s crisis unless you have a something serious to account for. If what W and the BM is saying is true— than any competent PR guru would do wonders. Hiring Liza is a choice and I think it’s a significant one