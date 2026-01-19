Princess Kate drove herself to Windsor Castle for the Red Roses reception

The Princess of Wales has a car and she drives herself at times. She always has. While she’s chauffeured around a lot of the time, especially for her paltry work events, she’s also been seen driving her kids to school. She drives herself around to her gym and for shopping excursions too. I remember a moment in 2021, just after the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah that the palace took her passport and car keys (effectively keeping her prisoner), Kate was quickly sent out to be photographed behind the wheel, doing a school drop-off. It was supposed to be some kind of message to Meghan: see, Kate isn’t a prisoner, she drives herself! Take that, Meghan! Well, last Thursday, Kate attended a reception for the Red Roses, England’s women’s rugby team. Kate was seen driving herself over to Windsor Castle for the reception. Which isn’t some major accomplishment, given that Kate lives less than four miles away from the castle.

Kate Middleton made a rare arrival behind the wheel at her latest royal engagement. On Jan. 15, the Princess of Wales — who is patron of England’s women’s rugby team — hosted a reception at Windsor Castle celebrating the squad’s World Cup victory in September 2025 and drove herself to the event. Fan footage shared on X showed Kate, 44, stepping out of a black car from the driver’s side — which is on the right in the U.K. She closed the door behind her, accepted an umbrella from a waiting aide and walked into the castle with them on the rainy afternoon. Kate’s solo arrival stood out, as senior royals are typically taken to official engagements by drivers. There may have been a simple explanation, however: she lives nearby. The Princess of Wales and her family reside about 3.5 miles from Windsor Castle at Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. Kate, Prince William and their children — Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 — moved there in October 2025 from Adelaide Cottage, upgrading to a larger home.

[From People]

Honestly, I do find it interesting that Kate’s staff and security allowed her to drive herself to an official event. I would assume that she had a bodyguard or two traveling with her in a separate car. You can see the Twitter video here (I can’t embed it). She was seemingly alone in the car (possibly an Audi), and you can see her clomp-clomp-clomp along in her McQueen suit and heels. The area just outside the castle is gravel, I believe, so that explains that. Anyway, another day, another narrative about how 44-year-old Kate is a magical princess for… driving herself a distance of four miles for her only work event of the week. Just like us!