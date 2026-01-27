Mail: Victoria Beckham feels she has every right to ‘be tactile with her son’

On Monday, the Beckham family was in Paris. Well, the family minus Brooklyn Beckham and his wife. The Beckhams gathered in Paris because Victoria was being honored by the French Ministry of Culture. VB’s line shows during Paris Fashion Week, so the French consider Victoria part of their adopted culture, I guess. She became a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters. Three of her children were there – Romeo, Harper and Cruz. Romeo brought his girlfriend Kim Turnbull and Cruz brought Jackie Apostel. Both Kim and Jackie are giving “young Posh” vibes – a Freudian nightmare. It does make me wonder if Victoria is so particularly anti-Nicola Peltz because Brooklyn chose a bride who doesn’t look like a young Posh. Anyway, Victoria was honored and she thanked her family, David and everyone in Paris.
Meanwhile, Victoria and David are still trying to regain control of the narrative around their falling out with Brooklyn and Nicola. I hoped that V&D would just keep a respectful silence, or perhaps even issue a statement saying something along the lines of “we love our son and we’ll respect his desire for distance for now.” Instead, Victoria is sending out “friends” to dispute Brooklyn and DJ Fat Tony’s version of events at the 2022 wedding. From a new Mail exclusive:
When Victoria Beckham was called to the stage at her son Brooklyn’s wedding by one of her best friends, the Latino singer Marc Anthony, she could not have imagined how much it would come to haunt her four years later. Shaking her hips and touching her son’s neck, friends of Victoria, 51, have described it as a ‘wholesome’ interlude at the heart of her beloved eldest son’s special day. But it has led to a global pile-on for the star.
How Brooklyn felt about it was unclear at the time. But last Monday, as part of his jaw-dropping attack on both of his parents, the 26-year-old complained that his mother had danced ‘inappropriately on me in front of everyone’, adding he had ‘never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life’. It was enough, he went on, for his new wife, Nicola Peltz, to storm off in tears.
Some reports since then have suggested it was Anthony himself who triggered the upset by asking ‘the most beautiful woman in the room’ to join him on stage – something which might cause even the most relaxed of brides to bristle. No one, surely, can blame Victoria for that. But whatever the cause, a source has told The Mail on Sunday that it left Nicola so inconsolable that she had to be comforted in the family’s guest house by her mother and siblings. Indeed, ever since the 2022 wedding, Victoria has been accused by some of ruining the day.
But today, friends of the pop star-turned-fashion designer have spoken to the MoS on her behalf for the first time – opening up about what has gone on at the Beckhams’ home since that blistering attack by one of their own. And at the heart of how Victoria feels today, they say, is a deeply emotional response that perhaps any mother might understand – being ‘shamed’ by her son so publicly for what ultimately amounted to nothing more than a heartfelt moment of affection.
After all, as any video footage of the Beckhams together has always demonstrated, they are a physically affectionate family. The stark truth, they add, is that Nicola simply ‘didn’t like it’.
As one friend told the MoS yesterday: ‘Why shouldn’t Victoria be tactile with her son? She is tactile with all of her children and she always has been. She has nothing to apologise for, yet she has been vilified for that dance for almost four years now and that is disgusting. The Beckhams are a tactile family. David still kisses the boys when they come home – they have always been close and cuddly – and Brooklyn has been tactile, too. It was authentic. David and Victoria are young, soppy parents and yet last week she was shamed for it.’
‘It is deeply unfair and upsetting. There was nothing inappropriate about the dance. Nicola just didn’t like that Brooklyn was dancing with his mother so she ran off crying. It wasn’t about how she was dancing – it was to an upbeat, dancey salsa song, not exactly a Marvin Gaye love song, for goodness’ sake. Why would you cry about that?’
David, moreso than Victoria, does have the reputation of being very touchy-feely with his children. He’s always been super-affectionate with them. But is Victoria like that? Recollections may vary. And as DJ Fat Tony said, it was a big deal at the time, during the wedding, and Brooklyn was visibly upset at that moment. Victoria either ignored that or she got the response she wanted, which was upsetting her son and his bride. Victoria wasn’t being “shamed” for being affectionate, she was being called out privately and publicly for behaving in a way which made her son and his wife deeply uncomfortable on their wedding day.
Textbook mother in law from hell.
You can be tactile with your children, but if they are uncomfortable you must acknowledge and respect it.
His body his choice, right?
Absolutely! And ewwww, Victoria. Being “tactile” makes it worse… she just likes to touch them, in effect.
You don’t have a right to be tactile with your son if your son doesn’t want to be touched. Period.
Some people don’t like to be touched at all for many reasons, and they especially don’t like being nuzzled by their mothers at their wedding receptions.
It’s his body, he gets to decide who touches it and how.
100%. There are never any “rights” to anyone else’s body, regardless of relationship. My 4-yo daughter has recently decided she dislikes us kissing her on the face, which I respect even though I die inside a little more every day 😉 I DO have to remind my husband of that, which makes him bristle — that’s an interesting conversation.
Oh I feel your pain. My youngest is 15 and is very “I’m too old for hugs, mom” now. But it’s his choice and his body. Meanwhile, my 16 year-old daughter is my velcro child right now and climbs on me like thinks she’s as light as she was as a toddler, lol.
My grown up sons get a big hug when I see them, and I sometimes hold hands, but wriggling her hips to her son is totally inappropriate. Also she knows as well as the rest of us do that the first dance is for the bride and groom, together.
Oh so Vicky is upset by the rightful backlash and is trying to spin it in her favor. Nope not gonna wash Vicky. You were wrong for what you did. You knew what you were doing and as per your usual it’s all about you.
Reverse the genders. See how fast you get cancelled for being “tactile” with your daughter, if you’re a dad. And she’s over 16. I mean. Please.
Wait. David and Victoria are young and soppy parents? Ummm, they’re not that super young anymore, lmao. They’re middle-aged. Sorry that just makes me laugh. They look good though! And I also have no idea which one is Cruz and which one is Romeo. But anyways, the dance clearly bothered her son which is what matters. Doesn’t sound like any of this will be resolved anytime soon though if they’re not talking.
So i guess they are doing the ‘let it blow over’ PR tactic. I must say i am surprised that they did not decide to issue a statement even a ‘recollections may vary’ one. And they are doubling down on their support for their other children.
Kudos to her plastic surgeon. In that side profile she looks like a sultry twenty something.
I hate myself for being so entertained by this story. The Beckhams really consider themselves a dynasty and Brooklyn their property, don’t they?
What a weird hill for VB to choose to die on: that she has a right to touch her adult children however she pleases, no matter how much they don’t like it and it makes them uncomfortable. Sorry, no, human beings don’t get to “show affection” by physically touching other humans in ways they don’t like.
PS – the Beckhams’ flying monkeys should do better. Claiming Brooklyn has no right to preferences RE bodily contact and that this is all Nicola’s fault anyway is not a winning position.
PPS – people in their 50’s are not “young parents”, soppy or no, they are grown-ass adults who should know how to keep their hands to themselves and not highjack attention at someone else’s wedding.
Just to be clear – the quote from the article doesn’t contain the language that she has “the right” to be tactile with her son, just that that’s the kind of family they are.
But “right” is implied. This is how they are and therefore you shouldn’t complain.
Love how the “friends” portray this as if Brooklyn is a nursery school child and VB is just a new young parent rather than a bitter aging wine mom with too much filler.
Way too much filler, I can hardly bear to look at the silly woman, over-filled lips and face.
And she is not a pleasant person – ask any shop assistant who’s had the misfortune to interact with her.
Can’t help feeling a tad sorry for DB.
Don’t feel sorry for DB. He famously cheated. They seem content together, with their kids, although minus their oldest now. It baffles me. Even if they despise his wife, suck it up and fake it, jeez.
It would seem that Victoria and David don’t know how to let go of their children. The whole family should be in therapy.
“Tactile.” Lol. I can see them furiously digging through the thesaurus to try to find a word that would make VB’s behavior sound less creepy. Swing and a miss.
I dont think those girlfriends look like young VBs, at least not the second one. To me she looks like a Kardashian/Jenner (and no dont ask me which one, i cant tell them apart besides Kim.) Maybe that’s just how plastic surgery looks when you’re 20 lol.
And no you don’t have the right to be tactile with your child at any age if they are uncomfortable with it for any reason. And they can change their minds from day to day. Sometimes my 11 year old wants to snuggle with me on the couch. sometimes he’ll say “I dont want to be touched today” if I go to hug him or something. And I respect that.
Maybe Victoria and Brooklyn have danced dozens of times together to that exact song with no issues but at his wedding he felt uncomfortable and that’s perfectly okay in terms of his….physical space (I’m blanking on the word I want to use.) Maybe Victoria didn’t pick up that it was making him uncomfortable, maybe she didn’t care, maybe Nicola was the one who felt uncomfortable and projected that onto Brooklyn, maybe the dance was super inappropriate – at this point I feel like someone just needs to crack and release a video of said dance so the world can decide lol.
Imagine making your kid’s wedding all about you. You steal the first dance, make the bride cry and declare yourself the victim – the nerve!!!! What a toxic person!
When she gave birth, she had an individual. Consent and personal space are a thing, Also, this was another young woman’s special day, whose parents had paid out a lot to make it an especially beautiful experience for her. No matter what any one else said, it should having been an easy call for the mother of the groom to defer to her son’s wife out of respect for her son.
The way the Beckhams are handling this pretty much confirms Brookyn’s comments about his mother dancing inappropriately with him at his wedding. None of the responses deny it, but instead try to explain it away. Gross.
Agreed! Every comeback is just digging themselves a deeper hole! It’s like they just can’t help themselves. Terrible PR instincts
Its sad really. Brooklyn wants the back and forth in the media to stop. What do they do? Run back to tabs with their side. He’s 26 years old and has every right to have boundaries with his family
What’t that saying, something like
“That didn’t happen
If it did, I didn’t do it
If I did, it wasn’t my fault
If i did it on purpose, it wasn’t that bad/ it’s no big deal / you’re over-reacting”
The Beckham’s PR strategy has jumped from the first step of that to the last one very quickly!
Emotions already run high at weddings. Add booze, and it can be a disaster. I can remember attending a wedding as a child, and all the boozy people at the reception. I had never been around drunk people before, and frankly I was terrified. No one told me how weird & out of control people can get. You might think you’re acting fine, but the sober people around you may beg to differ. I no longer drink, and love my sober lifestyle.
Victoria acted inappropriately. It’s not a crime and it doesn’t necessarily make her a bad parent. But she knows it made her son uncomfortable and her daughter-in-law very upset. She should just admit she made a mistake and apologize, sincerely and privately. None of it had to come to this.
Did Nicola maybe over-react? Sure. But emotions run high on wedding days. They say the best undergrad degree a wedding planner can get is one in Psychology. It wouldn’t hurt Victoria at all to be the bigger person here and take responsibility. OK, well, apparently it WOULD hurt her pride. But if there was ever a time to swallow that, it’s now.
Here’s the thing. This was 4 years ago. Did she never apologize? That’s wild. Or she did and the kids are still mad about it? All this focus on the dance to me is a little silly. Not to discount anyone’s feelings in the moment but I just mean that a lot has happened in the last 4 years, especially in the last year that has to be a bigger deal than this one dance right? Just meaning that the overall breakdown has to be about more than just this one moment. Od imagine it’s a buildup of moments but the dance is a standout one, sure. Or not, idk. So did she privately take responsibility? We don’t know. Publicly, the tabloids are saying it was just about being a young and soppy parent, which…is still making me laugh.
All of a sudden, the Daily Mail is opposed to a celebrity story about a woman turning into a global pile-on? What?!
I posted a comment about this site having so much hate for Victoria and believing tabloids when we know they print whatever will sell, even if they don’t have a source or know they are wrong. But it’s hasn’t shown up. What’s going on with that? That has never happened to me on this site before.
Well the thing is, Brooklyn has confirmed what the tabloids leaked last year. That his mother stole the first dance moment from Brooklyn and Nicola and danced with her son first and he felt awkward and embarrassed. It doesn’t make Victoria look great and makes her look like the MIL from hell. The tabloid reports said Nicola was upset and ran off and the whole thing was awkward. Brooklyn has confirmed his side of the story.
We don’t know what Victoria’s side is, maybe Mark Anthony went rogue and since he’s such good friends with Victoria, he decided spontaneously to introduce her first. Maybe it was a surprise to her as it was to everyone else. But she should have refused in the moment and asked Mark to have Brooklyn and Nicola dance first. She keeps doubling down on this narrative and refused to apologize for something that greatly upset both Nicola and Brooklyn and that’s where she is wrong.
the tabloid leak last year almost definitely came from Brooklyn and Nicola so of course his story confirms it.
What ISN’T confirmed and has in fact been refuted several times now is that this wasn’t their first dance, at all. It was hours after their first dance. So to me I find it interesting that Brooklyn doubled down on the idea that it was their first dance when most other reports refute that.
Becks my understanding was that it was a special dance separate from the other dances that had them on the stage where they possibly had a specially planned dance together that was interrupted by Victoria. I could be completely wrong, but that’s what I thought they meant when they said it was the bride and grooms dance together. A assumed that the other dances had already took place but they planned a special and separate one that would put them on the stage and in a prominent place for their guests.
Eh, I don’t have a hate-on for VB. I do think she’s worked really hard on her clothing line. But more could have been done this year when that story came out that called Brooklyn a hostage to his American wife. That was gross. I think that was written by Katie Hinds for the DM. Victoria and David have both separately been seen in smiling pictures with that reporter. Make of that what you will. It wouldn’t have been hard to put out a story that countered that xenophobic and misogynistic narrative. But that didn’t happen. I’m sure both sides have been briefing. At the end of the day, I think the Beckhams really really don’t like Nicola and are fine with publicly showing that. And maybe Nicola is horrible and they’re justified, idk. Or maybe she’s not. It doesn’t sound like she has much love for them either. But it can’t be surprising then when their son gets upset and goes no contact after it’s been publicly made clear that they really really don’t like his wife. Like what did they think was going to happen? In an ideal world, these people talk it out and make up but that seems a far way off. And I’d agree that the discussions around VB have been overkill with their own type of misogyny. I don’t see any value in having a who is the worst woman discourse between Nicola or VB.
I think that most people here have a genuine understanding of how the media coverage, especially from the UK, can be very biased and not worth believing. But as others have said, lots of what has been written has been confirmed through Brooklyn’s statement and other people who were willing to come out publicly and share what they saw and heard. I don’t know if I believe what the Fail wrote, but I do know that it’s been four years and as parents they have never once attempted to defend their child from the attacks from the media, some of which were from friends of theirs who are in the media. That in itself makes me question them as parents and regardless of what really happened, I can’t ignore that the media has attacked their son and DIL, at times trying to use the Sussexes for those attacks and still they did nothing to stop it. They are too comfortable under the protection of the media at the expense of their oldest son and his wife. That I can never understand or respect.
Dont care for the Maga Peltz Family and their smear campaign. Team Beckham always!
Yeah, agree here. As @Becks1 says, it has been refuted that it was their first dance. Other comments in his diatribe were also rebutted (like, last minute dress drop – when N was in Vogue all about her and mom dress shopping). Frankly I’d rather hear more from the Hadids about Nicola’s time with Anwar and a parallel falling out with his family, complete with cutoffs. But mostly – It’s.Been.Four.Years. Find something else that will keep your name in the news.
Cant they both suck? But I believe Brooklyn.
The thing about the dance is that, yes, if it were 4 years ago AND the people in question had been able — in that time — to sit in a room together and have a discussion in which they were honest about their feelings and treated with respect — on both sides — it would have been resolved 4 years ago. What festers — from personal experience — is when someone *cannot* apologise. Just own it. You f*cked up. There is simply no way to stay mad in the presence of genuine remorse and contrition. It is a red line. People who *cannot* bring themselves to apologise have effectively told you that they will prioritise their own pride, ego, point-scoring, defence mechanisms over *every single* thing that you might possibly tell them, no matter *how* you feel about it. In other words: nothing about your real experience matters. It’s a constant gaslight. It’s a lifetime gaslight operation. People like that are beyond the pale. To lean into the metaphor. I cut ties with a parent around the millennium. We reconnected — briefly — seven years later. That wee interlude ended when some minor logistical awkwardness prompted questions about her intentions regarding another family member. I merely wanted to know when she was leaving my place, where she was staying. She dodged the issue, prevaricated, evaded, muttered, shook her head, and finally I had to piece it together: she wasn’t telling them that she was even in town, to visit me. That was it. Final straw. And we had a massive blowout fight. Doors off hinges. And a lot of truth came out of that cathartic moment. She vowed, “I can’t *stand* [family member]. I can’t *stand* him.” I mean…. Okay…. But neither can I, neither could anyone else. The truth kind of flows, once you uncork the bottle, and the ultimate splash was, when I remonstrated with her about my own ordeal, “oh, you didn’t go through that much, and nothing you went through was that bad, anyway.” Verbatim. That was the last time I saw her. That was 2008. She occasionally tries to get in touch. Last email was a few weeks ago. It went to spam. You can’t tell your children how to feel. If they tell you you hurt their feelings, and your response is anything other than profuse regret and sincere apologies, you will not see them again. Going no-contact is a pleasantly viable option. Sorry for length!
That didn’t happen.
And if it did, it wasn’t that bad.
And if it was, that’s not a big deal.
And if it is, that’s not my fault.
And if it was, I didn’t mean it.
And if I did, you deserved it.
The Narcissist’s Prayer (by Dayna Craig) beautifully illustrates the inner workings of the narcissistic mind. Denial, gaslighting, minimising poor behaviour, blameshifting and shamedumping all feature in this one simple verse, all hallmarks of covert emotional abuse. To a narcissist the ‘truth’ is not seen as a finite, fixed entity, but as being malleable – as being whatever the narcissist says it is, at the time they say it. The truth is simply whatever serves the narcissist at that particular time.
I have just found this deconstruction of The Narcissist ‘s Prayer which lays it all out.
@YankeeDoodles thank you for sharing your own experience of dealing with a narc parent. It must be exhausting navigating that growing up and feeling blamed and bewildered because a narcissist will go to any length to avoid accountability. I can understand anybody setting boundaries and going no contact if that’s the healthiest way forward. No one has to stay in a dishonest toxic relationship even if they share DNA.
It is wild how this match the way the British Media operates, especially in their coverage of Harry and Meghan. In effect, the British tabloid media operates in an abusive pattern writ large. And that normalizes this kind of behaviour.
Thank you YankeeDoodles for sharing your experience, and no it wasn’t too long because your experience is valid and important and there shouldn’t be limitations to what you are willing to share with us. I’m sorry for your experience and sadly I can personally understand your pain. That is what makes this whole ordeal with them so bothersome for me. They keep referring to this as something that happened four years ago and so they should just move on as if their experiences and feelings aren’t valid and don’t still deserve the acknowledgment and apology they should have received at the moment. As a parent, regardless of how they believe everything happened, to ignore their personal feelings is just wrong. Then you go about life as if you didn’t hurt your child intentionally or unintentionally, by showcasing your other children is just cruel and inhumane.
I did not like Nicola being blamed for controlling Brooklyn. Because that was done to meghan . Brooklyn should not be stereotyped as being helpless. The parents thr Beckham’s should have stopped going to the media
Oh Victoria… girl, just apologize to your son and daughter-in-law. All she is doing is proving Brooklyn’s point of sending out hit pieces against her son and Nicola. Trying to defend her actions as “But I’m just a tactile person” and that Nicola was jealous of Victoria for touching Brooklyn is a super bizarre take. It still doesn’t excuse what she did. Victoria was wrong and stole a special moment from Nicola and Brooklyn during the wedding and made it super awkward. Even the wedding DJ confirmed it.
I’m not either team btw, I think the Peltzes are probably problematic people as well (I know all about Nicola’s dad and his support for Trump). But the Peltzes definitely don’t go after Brooklyn like his parents do via the media, they don’t own the trademark on his name and aren’t image obsessed like the Beckhams. Brooklyn probably feels such relief to be accepted by his relatively drama-free in-laws who don’t seek the spotlight. The more Victoria and David go after their son and Nicola, the more enmeshed he becomes with the Peltzes.
Agreed @VilleRose this seems so simple to the emotionally healthy just speak privately to your son and daughter in law and sort it out together. The Fail thrive on family fall outs. They are NOT your friend. Forget PR and your brand image and reach out privately to your son and Nicole.
This is so inappropriate and gross.
Wasn’t the real issue the timing? She stole their first dance, regardless of whether her dance was over-the-line or appropriately tactile it was that the dance was supposed to be the first dance between bride and groom, Marc Anthony swooped in to call out the “most beautiful woman in the room’ at a moment when Nicole thought SHE was supposed to be introduced only to have mommy dearest swoop in.
This so reminds me of my mother in law. She will get touchy and grabby with my husband when we are with her, particularly if there is an audience. They are, in actuality, extremely emotionally estranged. I always get the ick and so does he. I think it’s her trying to prove to others that they are “close.” I wonder if that’s why Victoria did it too.
The emerging “she’s just an old chrone jealous of a younger, prettier woman” narrative is disappointing but not really surprising…
None of those women looks like a young posh imo. But if we’re going to lean into conspiracy theories (because why not?), it’s quite interesting that Nicola decided to become a brunette right after she married into the Beckham family.
I find this all a bit confusing and difficult to find sympathy for BB. I hope he uses his money and time to find healing and purpose.
I also find it odd that he got married so young to someone five years older. That’s a big gap when you are in your twenties, trying to figure it all out.
I have zero sympathy for the Maga Peltzes–their lawsuits against everyone say a lot about them. Gotta wonder if VB knew about this and dodged a bullet by not designing one of the many event dresses.
You need to know your son or daughter. Also read the room, that’s a different permission zone. My son needed his “mom lap” into his teens although some of the time it was to fart on me and make us laugh. He’s Brooklyn’s age and when he’s here he gets a lot of “drive-by hugs” he likes them and he says thanks.
I’d rather light my hair on fire than do some sexy latin dance unironically with him. In public? Forget about it.