Princess Kate embraces ‘grandpa core’ style in a boxy tweed in Bradford

The Princess of Wales was out and about today in Northern England. She visited Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service in Bradford and Wakefield Trinity Rugby League’s club. As you can see, Kate loved the praise for her “grandpa core” style, so she’s decided to lean into that. She wore mis-matched brown trousers and a black turtleneck, and tried to pull the whole look together with a frumpy tweed jacket by Holland Cooper. I actually like tweed in general, but it’s all about the tailoring with that kind of fabric. One of Kate’s many style issues is that she seems to like baggy or even boxy jackets/sporscoats. They come across as shapeless on her extremely slender frame. But I know why she chose these tweed: the shiny gold buttons!! Old-school Button Watch!!! Incidentally, Kate wore Cartier “trinity” earrings, which Tatler claims are a reference/tribute to her three children.

Meanwhile, Tatler decided to push a narrative this week that Kate is working her fingers to the nub this year, writing: “January has already been action-packed for the Princess as she continues to hit her stride after taking time off to undergo cancer treatment. It is possible Kate could be set for her busiest year since her diagnosis.” They quoted Robert Jobson, who previously said that Kate was in “survival then recovery mode” in 2025, and he thought this year would be busier for Kate. The thing is, Kate actually has been “busier” this year than she usually has been in previous Januarys. For many years, Kate would barely have any events before February. But she’s not keening and jazz-handing her way through events this year because she’s suddenly got a strong work ethic. The whole reason why we’ve seen her a few times this year is because Prince Harry was in London for almost a week. That’s it, that’s the whole reason why. “Don’t forget about meeeeee!”