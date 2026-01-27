“Ted Cruz believes the midterms will be horrible for the GOP” links

Alleged Zodiac Killer Ted Cruz had some thoughts about Donald Trump & JD Vance in leaked private recordings. Cruz basically said that the midterms will be a political bloodbath and everyone hates this administration. [JustJared]
Oh dear I hate to have to say that Cruz is right about anything but on this one thing he is right and I hope it comes true!!
He’s right.
Well, if anybody knows when it’s time to leave town ahead of an incoming storm, it’s Ted “Cancun” Cruz.
Margot Robbie looks like she could be in a Dolls Kill promo, lol. I don’t mind the 90s the craft energy but that’s what it looks like.
Still gaslighting the populace acting like he doesn’t know anything about the very real plan to cancel midterms altogether. Fuck this POS.
Cruz is right, and he leaked this recording to be the brave Republican who was always against it.
And, I hate to say this, but he posted a tweet that was *actually* funny when he returned to Texas ahead of the storm.
But, as always, f*ck Ted Cruz forever. I hope Talarico or Crockett wipe the floor with him when he’s up in ‘28 (although I think he’s threatening to run for prez again).
Ted Cruz is a hemorrhoid. He makes my ass itch.
His facial hair is revolting. He makes William look well groomed. He’s never attractive, but this feels like assault on my eyeballs.
Dropping a random “alleged Zodiac Killer Ted Cruz” got me giggling in the best way. Thank you so much.
Well, everyone hates you too, Ted Cruz.
It brings me a bit of comfort that Cruz thinks the elections will be a bloodbath. I’ve been petrified that the elections will be rigged moving forward, so if he thinks this, maybe there’s still hope.