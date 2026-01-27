“Ted Cruz believes the midterms will be horrible for the GOP” links
  • January 27, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Alleged Zodiac Killer Ted Cruz had some thoughts about Donald Trump & JD Vance in leaked private recordings. Cruz basically said that the midterms will be a political bloodbath and everyone hates this administration. [JustJared]
Olivia Wilde is launching a comeback. [LaineyGossip]
Margot Robbie’s ‘90s style for the Wuthering Heights promo. [RCFA]
Minnesota Republican drops out of governor’s race & renounces GOP. [Jezebel]
How is Patrick Dempsey’s new show? [Pajiba]
People have thoughts about Billie Eilish. [Buzzfeed]
Lisa Rinna has some Traitors drama. [Socialite Life]
Fun facts about Jim Curtis. [Hollywood Life]
When is Stephen Colbert’s final Late Show? [Seriously OMG]
Say what you will, but some great movies came out of everyone doing cocaine in Hollywood in the 1980s. Like, it’s insane how creative they were. [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to ““Ted Cruz believes the midterms will be horrible for the GOP” links”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    January 27, 2026 at 12:36 pm

    Oh dear I hate to have to say that Cruz is right about anything but on this one thing he is right and I hope it comes true!!

    Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    January 27, 2026 at 1:01 pm

    He’s right.

    Reply
  3. IdlesAtCranky says:
    January 27, 2026 at 1:01 pm

    Well, if anybody knows when it’s time to leave town ahead of an incoming storm, it’s Ted “Cancun” Cruz.

    Reply
  4. jais says:
    January 27, 2026 at 1:01 pm

    Margot Robbie looks like she could be in a Dolls Kill promo, lol. I don’t mind the 90s the craft energy but that’s what it looks like.

    Reply
  5. SIde Eye says:
    January 27, 2026 at 1:11 pm

    Still gaslighting the populace acting like he doesn’t know anything about the very real plan to cancel midterms altogether. Fuck this POS.

    Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    January 27, 2026 at 1:14 pm

    Cruz is right, and he leaked this recording to be the brave Republican who was always against it.

    And, I hate to say this, but he posted a tweet that was *actually* funny when he returned to Texas ahead of the storm.

    But, as always, f*ck Ted Cruz forever. I hope Talarico or Crockett wipe the floor with him when he’s up in ‘28 (although I think he’s threatening to run for prez again).

    Reply
  7. Juls says:
    January 27, 2026 at 1:18 pm

    Ted Cruz is a hemorrhoid. He makes my ass itch.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      January 27, 2026 at 1:27 pm

      His facial hair is revolting. He makes William look well groomed. He’s never attractive, but this feels like assault on my eyeballs.

      Reply
  8. Jen says:
    January 27, 2026 at 1:19 pm

    Dropping a random “alleged Zodiac Killer Ted Cruz” got me giggling in the best way. Thank you so much.

    Reply
  9. Sue says:
    January 27, 2026 at 1:48 pm

    Well, everyone hates you too, Ted Cruz.

    Reply
  10. Jen says:
    January 27, 2026 at 1:57 pm

    It brings me a bit of comfort that Cruz thinks the elections will be a bloodbath. I’ve been petrified that the elections will be rigged moving forward, so if he thinks this, maybe there’s still hope.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment