Saturday was Carole Middleton 71st birthday. Happy birthday to her, as she stays ensconced in Middleton Manor, having screwed over at least a dozen local businesses with her various Party Pieces scams and broken promises. Carole and Michael Middleton’s Party Pieces went bankrupt in 2023, and the insolvency court basically sold the name and some of PP’s stock to another business. Party Pieces’ bankruptcy left a wake of financial destruction, including defaulting on millions in bank loans. For about six to eight months, Carole was in the wind, not allowed to be included in polite society. Then something shifted – the Princess of Wales’s health crisis became a major storyline in early 2024, and whatever happened behind-the-scenes in those months, Carole came out of it with a new lease on life. She was welcomed back to Ascot and Wimbledon, she posed for photos with Prince William and King Charles and she still spends tons of time with her Wales grandchildren. Well, to celebrate Carole’s birthday, GB News got some ridiculous comments from Dick Fitzwilliams.

Carole Middleton has been described as “absolutely pivotal” to the Prince and Princess of Wales as she marks her 71st birthday, with royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams highlighting the central role the Middleton family has played in providing stability and support behind the scenes. Speaking exclusively to GB News, Mr Fitzwilliams said Mrs Middleton’s influence on Prince William and Catherine has been profound, particularly during recent years when the family has faced intense personal and public pressure. “Terribly important,” Mr Fitzwilliams said when asked about Mrs Middleton’s role. “It’s the stability William loved. He could be informal. That’s what they’ve developed.” He suggested the Middletons have long provided a sense of normality distinct from royal life, allowing the Prince of Wales to step outside rigid Palace structures and experience a more conventional family environment. Mr Fitzwilliams claimed much of that support operates deliberately out of public view. “This is all below the radar,” he said. “They wouldn’t want us to know. The whole thing is the support mechanism, the support network.” He added that the Middletons’ contribution became particularly significant during what he described as a “fateful period” when the Princess of Wales was undergoing treatment for cancer. “The support mechanism they arranged during the fateful period of Catherine’s illness was absolutely pivotal,” Mr Fitzwilliams said, referring to the princess’s announcement last year that her cancer is now in remission. “Obviously, we all hope she continues the pace.” Mr Fitzwilliams said Mrs Middleton’s importance lies precisely in that lack of visibility: “Absolutely pivotal, but again, unsigned heroes.” He added that the Middletons have consistently prioritised discretion, allowing William and Catherine to present a stable public image while relying on a strong private support system. Looking ahead, Mr Fitzwilliams suggested the family’s influence is likely to continue as the Prince and Princess of Wales resume a fuller programme of engagements. “Soon they’ll be touring abroad or whatever,” he said, noting that the groundwork enabling that has been laid quietly by those closest to them.

Contrary to Fitzwilliams’ bizarre talking points, I do not believe that Carole is going to step into a nanny role with her Wales grandkids as William and Kate take on more work. That’s because William and Kate are not taking on more work, nor will Kate travel for work anymore. Both Carole AND Kate worked out some kind of deal in 2024 – Kate gets a dozen vacations a year and no royal tours, and Carole gets sh-tfaced in the Royal Box at Ascot.

Additionally, the Daily Mail is so hard-up for royalist fantasy content, they ran this story for Carole’s birthday: “Carole steps into Diana’s shoes: How William has ‘adopted’ the Middleton matriarch – as body language expert reveals how their first joint appearance after Kate’s cancer diagnosis proved their ‘mother-son’ relationship.” They’ve got body-language analysis of William deigning to stand next to Carole at Ascot in 2024. I don’t know, guys. Doesn’t sound legit. Of course, I’ve always thought that Carole massively overstepped some boundary with William circa 2021-22, and that was the beginning of the end. All of a sudden, the reporting around William’s relationship with Kate and her family really started to feel different.