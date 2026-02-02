Carole Middleton provides an invaluable ‘support network’ for Prince William & Kate?

Saturday was Carole Middleton 71st birthday. Happy birthday to her, as she stays ensconced in Middleton Manor, having screwed over at least a dozen local businesses with her various Party Pieces scams and broken promises. Carole and Michael Middleton’s Party Pieces went bankrupt in 2023, and the insolvency court basically sold the name and some of PP’s stock to another business. Party Pieces’ bankruptcy left a wake of financial destruction, including defaulting on millions in bank loans. For about six to eight months, Carole was in the wind, not allowed to be included in polite society. Then something shifted – the Princess of Wales’s health crisis became a major storyline in early 2024, and whatever happened behind-the-scenes in those months, Carole came out of it with a new lease on life. She was welcomed back to Ascot and Wimbledon, she posed for photos with Prince William and King Charles and she still spends tons of time with her Wales grandchildren. Well, to celebrate Carole’s birthday, GB News got some ridiculous comments from Dick Fitzwilliams.
Carole Middleton has been described as “absolutely pivotal” to the Prince and Princess of Wales as she marks her 71st birthday, with royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams highlighting the central role the Middleton family has played in providing stability and support behind the scenes. Speaking exclusively to GB News, Mr Fitzwilliams said Mrs Middleton’s influence on Prince William and Catherine has been profound, particularly during recent years when the family has faced intense personal and public pressure.
“Terribly important,” Mr Fitzwilliams said when asked about Mrs Middleton’s role. “It’s the stability William loved. He could be informal. That’s what they’ve developed.”
He suggested the Middletons have long provided a sense of normality distinct from royal life, allowing the Prince of Wales to step outside rigid Palace structures and experience a more conventional family environment. Mr Fitzwilliams claimed much of that support operates deliberately out of public view.
“This is all below the radar,” he said. “They wouldn’t want us to know. The whole thing is the support mechanism, the support network.” He added that the Middletons’ contribution became particularly significant during what he described as a “fateful period” when the Princess of Wales was undergoing treatment for cancer. “The support mechanism they arranged during the fateful period of Catherine’s illness was absolutely pivotal,” Mr Fitzwilliams said, referring to the princess’s announcement last year that her cancer is now in remission. “Obviously, we all hope she continues the pace.”
Mr Fitzwilliams said Mrs Middleton’s importance lies precisely in that lack of visibility: “Absolutely pivotal, but again, unsigned heroes.”
He added that the Middletons have consistently prioritised discretion, allowing William and Catherine to present a stable public image while relying on a strong private support system. Looking ahead, Mr Fitzwilliams suggested the family’s influence is likely to continue as the Prince and Princess of Wales resume a fuller programme of engagements.
“Soon they’ll be touring abroad or whatever,” he said, noting that the groundwork enabling that has been laid quietly by those closest to them.
Contrary to Fitzwilliams’ bizarre talking points, I do not believe that Carole is going to step into a nanny role with her Wales grandkids as William and Kate take on more work. That’s because William and Kate are not taking on more work, nor will Kate travel for work anymore. Both Carole AND Kate worked out some kind of deal in 2024 – Kate gets a dozen vacations a year and no royal tours, and Carole gets sh-tfaced in the Royal Box at Ascot.
Additionally, the Daily Mail is so hard-up for royalist fantasy content, they ran this story for Carole’s birthday: “Carole steps into Diana’s shoes: How William has ‘adopted’ the Middleton matriarch – as body language expert reveals how their first joint appearance after Kate’s cancer diagnosis proved their ‘mother-son’ relationship.” They’ve got body-language analysis of William deigning to stand next to Carole at Ascot in 2024. I don’t know, guys. Doesn’t sound legit. Of course, I’ve always thought that Carole massively overstepped some boundary with William circa 2021-22, and that was the beginning of the end. All of a sudden, the reporting around William’s relationship with Kate and her family really started to feel different.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
She makes the same phony exaggerated faces that Kate does, for effect, when there is a camera. Oy vey. Diana would have sussed this woman out from a thousand yards away and warned her son off of the middlebrow Hyacinth Bucket.
Yes, but William, being a contrarian, would have delighted in defying his mother and going all out to embrace the grifting Middletons even more.
Remembering that Clippy-Clop the King’s old nag disapproved of Kate way back. Could be a factor.
He seems to live the oppositional defiant life when it comes to just about everyone he interacts with.
His behaviour is unsuitable in a future king.
Who’s Clippy-clop? Do u mean Camilla?
Was Carole saying “move your bloody arse!!!?”
Unsigned (sic) hero…flies beneath the radar…they wouldn’t want us to know, he says in an article full of spilling behind the scenes details and bragging about MaMidds’s role and relationships within the family.
They just can never see how they sound, can they? It’s always an article about how William/Kate/Chuckles/Camzilla never complains or spills secrets…in an article full of complaining and spilling secrets. Same thing here with Dick. The cognitive dissonance is cray cray.
I thought “unsigned heroes” was a dig for a title actually.
Isn’t “unsigned heroes” just a garbled version of “unSUNG heroes”??
That’s an interesting suggestion. Recently it seems the tabloids have almost been trolling the BRF with “Kate wears a braid” and “Kate runs in the rain in heels.” Even the Times got in on the nonsense with “William is the UK’s secret foreign statesman weapon.” Are the UK media threatening to go completely off piste with their royal reporting, and/or maybe they know something and are threatening to expose it? One can only hope.
Or, the British media is just doing what it always does.
My guess is she has the goods on the real reason for the Can’t disappearance and they are kissing her ass in the tabloids to keep her mouth shut. This of course is my opinion.
This is exactly it. Carole gets to be back in society in exchange for her silence.
Carole was in the car photo with Kate. The one released by TMZ and forbidden from publication in the UK. It was taken in early March 2024 and was the very first photo released after the surgery announcement in January 2024 and well before the bench video and fake family photo fiasco.
Carole knows it all and that photo was a message.
I keep seeing this theory here, and it adds up. They’re better than a daytime soap.
Sounds like a lot of fiction. It’s about as real that donkey sanctuary. Just ask Fitzwilliams.
They wouldn’t want us to know and they fly under the radar….except for the hundreds of articles over the years about Carole being the mother william no longer has, Carole basically living with them, Carole being the power behind the throne, how involved Carole is with raising the Wales children, etc.
Real under the radar stuff.
Subtlety has never been a Carole Middleton feature.
This is the same woman who does her first interview weeks after crygate and makes sure to say that being able to speak properly is apparently not an important skill.
Also that TMZ car photo with Carole driving and Kate having a swollen face. That triggers the chain reaction of mess including the fake Mother’s Day photo.
The only Middleton who flies below the radar somewhat is Mike. He’s like a shadow at events, doesn’t give interviews and is never the subject of these fawning stories. You’d think she was a widow or something. He has three siblings and they’re not out there Uncle Gary-ing it to the press even though his nephew and niece are godparents to Charlotte and Louis.
I was pretty appalled by “Carole steps into Diana’s shoes.” Unless Will kept some of his mom’s shoes that’ll never happen.
You have taken those words out of my mouth@Truthiness!
Just what I was about to say
Carole stepping into Diana’s shoes? Never.
There was a birthday article for Carole a while back that talked about how Carole was a better mother to William than Diana. It might have been for the Times or the Telegraph and it def felt Middleton sanctioned. So there’s no shame there.
Now this puff piece for the shy and retiring Miss Piggy of Royal In-laws is what also went missing in 2024. We commented then on the lack of PR for the ever present Ma Middleton in 2024 when she should have been blowing her own trumpet about her major contribution towards keeping everything going behind the scenes when Wilbur was overwhelmed and Kate ill. Instead it was very quiet which is unusual for her until 2025 when she was back hobnobbing with SIL at Ascot. It was almost like she was persona non grata but then all of a sudden both Kate and she had upgraded their contracts with Will and she is back in the royal adjacent business, keeping the Walton’s family image intact. What does she know about Wilbur and wife?
I agree that it was very odd to not see Carole visit Kate at the hospital at all. But the TMZ photo with her in the car with Kate was not quiet and she was showing her leverage in a strong message to William. He panicked with the fake Mother’s Day photo (after all it was credited to him originally) and then the blurry walk. And then the solo bench video moved all the power to Kate and her mother. So I guess her appearing at ascot without Kate should not have been a surprise if we look at how this was played.
With respect, @Lady Digby, I strongly object!
Our lovely & powerful Miss Piggy has nothing at all in common with that grifting, royal-wannabe momager.
Kermit would be appalled, appalled I say, at the very thought! 🐸🐽
Miss Piggy of royal in-laws!! I am rolling. Very unflattering comparison for Madame Pig.
I have no doubt that when Carole is left in charge of the children the nanny is right by her side.
Well, Carole trained Nanny Maria at Carole’s house. Will and Kate took off to the Maldives for a week and left 8 month old George behind with Carole and Maria. Only a few weeks/month later, Carole secretly joined them all on the Australia trip. A fact strongly rumored, then denied by the Palace, that Kate Mansey of the Mail only recently revealed was indeed true.
I think the hands on mother PR is to cover for the fact that Kate doesn’t seem to fully function as an adult most of the time and especially with her kids. Carole raised those kids with nanny Maria.
I also think William doing one on one things with George isn’t just because he’s the heir but also because he doesn’t want Carole’s influence to remain.
Wonder what Charles’s friends and Diana’s siblings think of Carol and her influence on those children. Diana’s family will be aware of all that’s gone down with W and the hold the Middletons have on him, and will have laughed reading that headline.
William has the MIL he deserves. A wannabe aristocrat without money or titles who has raised a daughter to accept crumbs for a title
“This is all below the radar,” he said. “They wouldn’t want us to know.“
– HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HAH
I find her gross and vulgar, that’s all I’ve got.
Here, have a puff piece on Carole. The press around the BRF is sh!t what with the latest Andrew-Epstein revelations, and you won’t see Kate or William for another week, or three weeks (school break), and even then what we get will be William drinking or Kate doing something inane with her hair. But hey, it’s Carole’s birthday, also she called us up, so here you go.
If William thinks the Middleton family enmeshment and lack of boundaries is anything near “normal,” that’s sad. But I don’t really believe this take, anyway.
GB News (a right-wing outlet) neglects to spill the real tea: is everyone in Mustique again, like they were last year when Carole turned 70, and where they seem to vacation almost every year?
Just checked – the BAFTAs are February 22, so my guess is that they’ll go to Mustique around then.
I wonder if included in the contract before Carole appeared back in society was agreement to settle all their debts. We haven’t heard any more about any of that , all the banks, companies, and small businesses went radio silent.
Will can easily afford it but might not want it to be public knowledge.
The Middletons have consistently prioritized discretion? LOLOLOL.
Yes, Carole so discreetly promotes her pivotal role in the Wales’ life. She so discreetly turns up, front and center, at every royal event to which she snags an invitation. She so discreetly promotes herself as William’s replacement for Diana. As if.
“Mrs Middleton’s importance lies precisely in that lack of visibility”
What an absolute load of bo11ocks! The only reason we don’t see so much of her these days is because she’s a bankcrupt. She left a lot of hard working people high and dry and neither of her rich SILs bailed her out. With the BRF’s popularity on the wane the best thing the woman can do is crawl back under her stone. William is under enough fire with the stories about the Duchies fleecing the NHS, Armed Forces etc., the last thing people need to be reminded of is how his MIL didn’t pay her debts.
Every time I see an “As Ever” product(s) sell out within hours I’m reminded of the time when the rota were telling us how Ma Middleton and Party Pieces were going to take the US by storm. It must really really stick in their craw that Meghan has done what Ma Middleton couldn’t.
ETA: Did Ma Middleton’s daughter ever give us her jam recipe!
It is especially hilarious when you see how little Doria is seen and even during the height of the attacks on Meghan, Doria was not seen much at all.