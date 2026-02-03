The trailer for ‘Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ is here: thoughts?

What is there to say about John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette at this point? They passed away nearly three decades ago. They were the It Couple of the 1990s – America’s most eligible bachelor settling down with a beautiful, elusive blonde. She moved into his Tribeca loft and quit her job at Calvin Klein. They vacationed at Hyannisport and Martha’s Vineyard. He never introduced Carolyn to his mother, and he only proposed to Carolyn after Jackie died. Some claimed that Carolyn and John would have ended up divorced, or that their marriage was very much on the rocks when they died that summer. I don’t know what to believe. I think she was mercurial and he adored her. He loved that she wasn’t interested in appearing on Vogue or modeling the latest Ralph Lauren gown. In turn, I think she got a kick out of “landing” the most eligible bachelor.
Will Ryan Murphy’s Love Story capture this complicated, passionate totally-’90s romance? Probably not. But I have to admit, I sort of got a kick out of the first trailer. Last year, style people and Bessette-defenders ripped Murphy to shreds when he released the “screen test” photos of Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly “in character” as Carolyn and John. The clothes were wrong, the wigs were busted and people were FURIOUS. Ryan Murphy got defensive, but he ended up hiring outside consultants to make the show look more true-to-life. They didn’t quite get Pidgeon’s hair right, but it’s much better. Pigeon is giving me serious Natascha McElhone vibes rather than Carolyn Bessette vibes. Here’s the trailer:
This series is based on a gentler, more sanitized version of John and Carolyn’s love story, but it’s still Ryan Murphy, you know? Which means… I think we’ll probably see some drug use, don’t you think? And I enjoy that they’re dramatizing some of John and Carolyn’s epic public fights too, like the one they had in Central Park. The paparazzi got ALL of the fight, even the make up. Ted Kennedy is in it too? Okay. And Naomi Watts as Jackie is… a choice. Sigh. I’ll watch it.
Yes Natascha thats who she resembles though i couldn’t remember her name. Welp it would have been a closer match for Gwyneth 20 years ago.
He was still dating Daryl Hannah when his mother was still alive.
Yes, she attended the funeral with him.
The trailer doesn’t show the scenes in order. This may have been an early scene before their meeting, or a memory. Or Ryan being Ryan and taking liberties lol
FWIW, I don’t think Carolyn Bassette was mercurial but struggled with the nonstop attention and criticism and that struggle presented as being mercurial. By most accounts, especially those not trying to make a profit off either of them, she was smart, worked hard, and enjoyed her life. I also don’t think Caroline Kennedy and her husband, nor many of the Kennedy’s, were particularly kind or welcoming to her. They wouldn’t have been to any woman he wanted to marry.
Had they lived I would imagine, hope, the attention would have calmed down and they would stay together.
And lastly, I was lucky enough to meet JFK, Jr once. He was nice, charming and good Lord he was handsome!
I will skip this one. Being a grown adult during the 90’s I didn’t think they were some great love story. I also thought they were kind of boring.
I was very young when they were the hot topic but I do remember seeing then in the tabloids and they truly always seemed miserable. Not because of the paparazzi but just chronicly unhappy.
They would have absolutely gone their separate ways.
And given how their families felt about each other………..
Caroline and Carolyn were not friendly.
Ann Freeman was against the relationship.
It might have been a rather ugly split.
I was an adult in the 90s and really wasn’t interested in either of them but I did like their wedding photos. I’m going to pass to.
It looks ok. I’ll get around to watching it at some point.
The only thing interesting about Carolyn was her unusual beauty, which this film fails to capture. She had that “Lady Di with a secret” vibe, and Lady Di’s strong, beautiful nose that made both their faces so very interesting.
This actress just seems like a pretty blonde lady.
CBK’s hair was darker in the courting JFK years.
That’s what made her azure blue eyes pop.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B8L4hOIHSDw/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ2NEwdFBC4/?img_index=1
Couldn’t even get that right when Her transformation from ‘bronde party girl’ to ‘platinum blonde ice queen’ has always been a huge part of the CBK narrative.
Why and how her aesthetics did such a 180 in the JFK years?
Carolyn’s substitute sister in law was Carole Radziwill, who was married to John’s cousin, Antony, whose mother was Jackie’s sister Lee. She wrote a very lucid, authentic memoir of their brief sisterhood, if you like, in which she recorded Carolyn’s observation that John was “the family f*ckup” in his sister’s eyes, and perhaps his mother’s also, which is an impression he internalised. He also suffered from AD/HD and was just one of those children who was not typically well-behaved whereas Caroline was cast in the mold of her mother, type A, if not control freak, exactly, just…. Nothing left to chance. Witnessing serial murders of immediate family members could leave you a bit guarded. Really. It sounds like Carolyn never really bonded with his family, despite them offering her any number of precious gifts, and drawing her into what was their hard-earned kind of intimacy. But…. She wasn’t really cut out for it, I guess. Also? Carolyn’s mother opined, in one instance, at a public event where they were mobbed, “even if you love him, it’s just not worth it.” She wasn’t impressed. She said that in audible hearing of the public that was gaga for JFK, jr.
I will absolutely watch this!!! I was in my late teens during all this and we thought they were just this golden couple. From a grown up perspective, I can see where the attention, fame, and pressure got to her. Has anyone read Candace Bushnell’s “Four Blondes?” I always thought one of the novelas was based on Carolyn. I still can’t believe it’s been almost 30 years.
I hope it doesn’t trash CBK like a lot of stories written about them does. I also hope the actress playing Lauren is good. Ill watch it, albeit with a heavy heart because the ending 💔.
You can’t really do a biopic about 90s women as the actresses today don’t really have noses. Elizabeth Debicki can’t play them all. I wonder if she turned Murphy down.
Before she met JFK Jr. I think Carolyn Bessette Kennedy had the type of life that every influencer today would probably envy. The real deal city girl life with glamour and beauty…
I don’t blame her for falling for him though. Most women who met him wanted him so I wouldn’t expect her to have self-control in that regard.