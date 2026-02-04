Prince Edward: ‘I think it’s all really important always to remember the victims’

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, is basically the ghost working royal. No one ever sees him, no one knows where he’s going, no one talks about all of his traveling on behalf of the crown, and I don’t even remember hearing his voice in the past five years or so. Well, we’ve learned where Edward has traveled to this week. He’s in Dubai, and he didn’t even have to brief Roya Nikkhah about how he’s a big-boy global statesman who knows how to shake hands! Edward was in Dubai to attend the World Governments Summit – big-boy Prince William probably should have been there, right? – and as part of the summit, Edward did a Q&A session with CNN’s Eleni Giokos. Giokos got straight to the point, if the point is “how are you, personally, coping with the fact that your degenerate older brother gleefully accepted trafficked women and girls from Jeffrey Epstein?” That’s not the exact quote, but I captured her very odd vibe. This is how Edward responded:
Asked “how are you coping” with the fallout, Edward, peaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, tried to play down the issue for the room, telling a CNN journalist: “Well, with the best will in the world, I’m not sure this is the audience that is probably the least bit interested in that. They all came here to listen to education, solving the future, but no, I think it’s all really important always to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in this.”
A lot of royalists were like “here, finally, a royal speaks on the record about the victims!” But as Tom “A Broken Clock Is Right Twice A Day” Sykes points out, Edward’s non-answer is terrible. It’s complete bullsh-t. I can’t even tell if Edward knew that he would get an Epstein/Andrew question and this answer was prepared for him or if he was just improvising. Either way, it shows that these people have had YEARS to prepare for how to talk about Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein and they still can’t do it.
Incidentally, Peter Hunt – the former BBC royal commentator-turned-royal-critic – tweeted: “It’s now time King Charles stated publicly that his brother should cooperate with the US authorities. And for the British media to start asking Charles and William tough questions about Andrew the next time they’re out on a public engagement. Otherwise, it looks too cosy.” Here’s the thing about that… the palace might have used Edward as the canary in the coal mine, and they’re watching the reaction to Edward’s statement, without a doubt. If enough mainstream journalists point out that Edward’s words are meaningless BS, the palace might decide that they can’t let their principals go out there and say something really assy on the record.
Video of Edward’s comment – it’s even worse when you can see it and hear it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Argh! I yelled at the screen when I heard him! Who are the victims?! Don’t you dare Edward start the narrative that Andrew has been manipulated by the evil Epstein and is therefore also a victim. Get rid of this garbage family!!!!
Has he even thought about what Andrew did or just swept it under the castle?
I think that they genuinely don’t give a damn.
None of them understand the magnitude of the situation. It’s willful ignorance at this point.
What is the right forum Edward to talk about this when the royals want it hushed up
He is such a pompous, wet rag of a fool. First of all the suggestion that this is not the audience that’s the least bit interested? Oh ok Eddie, according to you people who are interested in education and business don’t want to hear about silly things like girls and women’s rights. NO you dolt. Everyone should be interested in the exploitation and trafficking of girls and women you fool. And if you think they’re not interested, then use your platform for good for once and raise awareness when you’re interviewed. This quote gave me a flashback to that time when he was shooing a person of colour away from touching the queen. He is as entitled out of touch as the lot of them
Edward is a known snob and racist. He’s been thought to have a lavender marriage for decades.he has peppercorn rent for his 120 room mansion. He does what he’s told because he has no agency. He doesn’t care about anyone but his immediate family. He’s pathetic.
“and who are the victims in this”.? Is he trying to say his pedo brother is a victim of this?? The unmitigated gall if he believes that to be true and in this horrific family I bet that’s exactly what he meant!!
I’d like to think that maybe he was referring to Beatrice and Eugenie, but….knowing that family, and Edward himself he probably means Andrew 😒
Actually knowing this family, I bet Edward feels HE’S a victim in this. His lifestyle is suddenly being examined.
i listened to it and I dont think so. I think its more just how he pivoted mid-answer and then sounded super awkward, like he didnt know what to say next.
I still believe having followed these cretins since 1975, Edward absolutely believes he’s a victim. His whole lifestyle is suddenly being examined which potentially wouldn’t have happened otherwise. I guarantee he feels victimised
🙄🙄 i’m sure edward feels like a victim because these people feel like victims every time someone dares to ask them any question at all regardless of the topic.
But in this particular quote, I think the reason it sounds like hes asking a question about who the victims are is because he didn’t have any answer prepared so hes doing the thing where you answer with a question hoping that its the right answer.
My god, these people don’t help themselves do they. What a terrible answer.
But I wouldn’t expect any better from Edward. Remember that time he was at some meeting in the West Indies and said something like “I wasn’t listening”.
what stood out to me here was that he did NOT have an answer prepared. How could anyone send him out in public to answer press questions without giving him a prepared answer for this!?!!?!?
As for his actual answer – it sounded to me like he was going to try to avoid the question altogether and then realized that was a bad move, so that’s why it sounds so awkward – I dont think the line about victims is implying Andrew is a victim, at all. I think its just how he pivoted mid answer and it ended up sounding uncertain because again, no one gave him a prepared statement.
Now of course you might say “does he need a prepared statement to express sympathy for the victims” and he shouldn’t but at the same time….I cant believe they just sent him out there.
Now that aside, i’m laughing that he’s at this event and not William. Is this why the saudi arabia trip got planned???
Did they actually think no one would ask about the major story engulfing the royal family right now? And it was such a gentle question too. How are you coping, sir, with the fallout over your brother’s degeneracy?
RIGHT. thats what has me gobsmacked about this. how did they not give him a 3-4 sentence response for any question along these lines??
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
“Peter Hunt – the former BBC royal commentator-turned-royal-critic – tweeted: “It’s now time King Charles stated publicly that his brother should cooperate with the US authorities.”
Question on this. King Charles is supposed to represent the UK government’s position, right? Like that’s the role of the constitutional monarchy. If Starmer wants the UK to play nice with Trump, KC has to go along with it, etc.
Here, given that Starmer has called for Andrew to cooperate with US investigators, isn’t Charles obligated to support that position? Or is this considered one of those carve out topics where the Monarch is deferred to (because it involves the perogatives of a member of the Royal family, maybe?)?
I wish someone would have the balls to ask William or Kate this question
Hopefully, someone will at the next public appearance in a year or two. 😜
I can tell you the last time we heard Edward speak it was in late 2021 or early 2022 when he accompanied his mother to the opening of the Elizabeth line on the London Underground. He told a Black Underground employee to step back from the Queen when he was showing her how to buy a train ticket. As for his comments the press is trying to portray it as some good deed but clearly Edward believes that the Royal Family including Andrew are the victims in this Epstein situation.
He’s in the files too as a visitor to Epstein Island. He was probably trying not to sit himself when asked that question.
This right here. Edward is in the Epstein files too. He was on that island and was name checked by a then 13-year-old victim that claims to have picture evidence of Edward and Andrew on that island. Edward is a PD-File too. I have always honestly believed that there has to be BOTH girl and boy victims.
This is not the audience interested in that. Translation: a lot of these people are in the Epstein files.
The victims are asking for truth and accountability. Let’s remember that’s what the victims want.
Prince Edward was being evasive. His family paid a victim (Virginia Giuffre) £12m to silence her and spent decades covering up for Prince Andrew. 🤷♀️
Something not nice: Edward looks like he could play Dracula.
Unrelated question: what on *earth* is wrong with him?? He’s lost at least 20kg — something over 40 lbs — from a previous weight that was normal and healthy. He looks emaciated. This is not Ozempic. He’s not running ultra marathons. He doesn’t have long Covid, otherwise he’d be wearing a mask, I presume. What on earth is up with this man disappearing in real time? And, yes, his answer was absolutely pathetic. First: if the family had addressed this *years* ago when the story first broke, sir, you would not be taking questions like this on a day when you were meant to be doing something useful, constructive, in a global setting. But here we are. Because your mother *refused* to understand what was going on, for years, and so enabled this depravity. Big dent in the late Queen’s reputation, fwiw. If you don’t want your family’s dirty laundry aired for the planet to see, then, put your house in order. Don’t tell people to look away. How utterly sanctimonious.