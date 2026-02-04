Prince Edward: ‘I think it’s all really important always to remember the victims’

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, is basically the ghost working royal. No one ever sees him, no one knows where he’s going, no one talks about all of his traveling on behalf of the crown, and I don’t even remember hearing his voice in the past five years or so. Well, we’ve learned where Edward has traveled to this week. He’s in Dubai, and he didn’t even have to brief Roya Nikkhah about how he’s a big-boy global statesman who knows how to shake hands! Edward was in Dubai to attend the World Governments Summit – big-boy Prince William probably should have been there, right? – and as part of the summit, Edward did a Q&A session with CNN’s Eleni Giokos. Giokos got straight to the point, if the point is “how are you, personally, coping with the fact that your degenerate older brother gleefully accepted trafficked women and girls from Jeffrey Epstein?” That’s not the exact quote, but I captured her very odd vibe. This is how Edward responded:

Asked “how are you coping” with the fallout, Edward, peaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, tried to play down the issue for the room, telling a CNN journalist: “Well, with the best will in the world, I’m not sure this is the audience that is probably the least bit interested in that. They all came here to listen to education, solving the future, but no, I think it’s all really important always to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in this.”

[Via The Royalist Substack]

A lot of royalists were like “here, finally, a royal speaks on the record about the victims!” But as Tom “A Broken Clock Is Right Twice A Day” Sykes points out, Edward’s non-answer is terrible. It’s complete bullsh-t. I can’t even tell if Edward knew that he would get an Epstein/Andrew question and this answer was prepared for him or if he was just improvising. Either way, it shows that these people have had YEARS to prepare for how to talk about Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein and they still can’t do it.

Incidentally, Peter Hunt – the former BBC royal commentator-turned-royal-critic – tweeted: “It’s now time King Charles stated publicly that his brother should cooperate with the US authorities. And for the British media to start asking Charles and William tough questions about Andrew the next time they’re out on a public engagement. Otherwise, it looks too cosy.” Here’s the thing about that… the palace might have used Edward as the canary in the coal mine, and they’re watching the reaction to Edward’s statement, without a doubt. If enough mainstream journalists point out that Edward’s words are meaningless BS, the palace might decide that they can’t let their principals go out there and say something really assy on the record.

Video of Edward’s comment – it’s even worse when you can see it and hear it.