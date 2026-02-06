Prince Harry gets his As Ever white chocolate bars hand-delivered to him in his office

In the first As Ever chocolate drop before Christmas, I ended up moving like a ninja. I secured three chocolate bars – two white chocolate, one milk chocolate. I didn’t buy the dark chocolate bar because I’m not into dark chocolate. That first chocolate drop didn’t last long! It sold out very quickly, although the Duchess of Sussex had brought back As Ever chocolate right in time for Valentine’s Day. Longtime podcast listeners might also remember that I’m a big fan of white chocolate and CB has always hassled me about it. Well, joke’s on her because it turns out that Prince Harry agrees with me: white chocolate is amazing. My guess is that Prince Harry is the Duchess of Sussex’s official chocolate tester, and so he’s well aware of how good those As Ever chocolate bars are. Well, guess who got his white chocolate hand-delivered to him in his office yesterday?

these two unbothered dorks pic.twitter.com/a6PnXJWcXC — Hannah (@queen_meghan14) February 5, 2026

It was sweet of Meghan to give Harry a choice. She offered him the new As Ever four-bar set, which was only available as part of a larger Valentine’s Day offer. You could either buy the set in the “Sweetheart Bundle” or the Valentine’s Edit, at a cost of $185. Both are sold out!! Which means Meghan kept some chocolate packs around for Prince White Chocolate. (I hope she calls him that.)

In case you’re peeping Harry’s office decor, it looks like Mamma Mia is sticking close to her father, right by his desk. He also has a sweet little painting (??) of two pandas. And the display of badges is fascinating. Most of the badges and chevrons are Ukrainian in origin, and were likely given to him during his trips to Ukraine. When Harry traveled to Kyiv last September, he practically had to set up a gifting suite because so many Ukrainians wanted to give him something personal and meaningful, or give him something to take home to Meghan. He received a lot of Ukrainian military gear, including an abundance of badges and flags. It’s beautiful that he has them on display in his office.





