Royalist: Prince Harry was wrong to accept As Ever white chocolate from his wife!

When I saw the Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram Story yesterday, featuring Meghan hand-delivering As Ever chocolate bars to Prince Harry in his office, my first thought was “oh, how cute.” My second thought was “omg, the haters are going to scream, cry and throw up about this.” While those people panic and wail over every little thing Harry and Meghan do and say, there’s a very specific outrage over Meghan’s Instagram in particular. One story I still believe is that King Charles was and is so mad about Meghan’s Instagram that he asked Harry to order Meghan to stop posting on Instagram whenever the left-behinds are doing something important (like host a state visit). Plus, whenever Meghan posts anything family-related, she draws global headlines and it’s usually a top story in the British media too. So I knew that tantrums were incoming, and I actually looked forward to seeing how a deranged mind twisted “a wife handing chocolate to her husband.” Enjoy an excerpt from Tom Sykes’ “Harry Flogs Meghan’s Chocolate on Instagram; How the mighty have fallen.”
I suspect that when Harry left the royal family, with his wife promising she would lead them to a glorious new future of megabucks Hollywood deals, flogging chocolate on Instagram wasn’t what he had in mind. Yet, here we are.
In a new video which speaks very eloquently of the depressing gulf between what Harry has and what he threw away, posted on Meghan’s Instagram account, we see Meghan walking into Harry’s office with a gift pack of chocolate. She is a picture of brightness and cheer.
Harry, seated at his desk, barefoot, tries to look faintly startled. The depressed looking dog (Mia) under the desk, meanwhile, looks like it is weighing up whether it might be better just to eat a few bars and be done with it. Never mind, it’s all excellent content!
I couldn’t help thinking that there was a time, not so very long ago, when Harry had access to the finest chocolate in the world. The royal household’s suppliers include Europe’s most venerable chocolatiers, the kind of establishments where chocolate is not a lifestyle statement but an ancient and perfected craft. Now he is reduced to smiling gamely as he is handed American bars (which, and I apologize in advance for any offense caused, most Brits find a bit waxy) designed less to be eaten than to be hashtagged.
The moment that really upsets, however, is when Harry reaches into the box and pulls out the white chocolate. This is, in its way, tragically fitting because white chocolate, as chocolate bores often tell one, is not, technically speaking, chocolate at all. It contains cocoa butter but no cocoa solids. It is chocolate in name only, a ghastly, sickly sweet, simulacrum of the real thing.
One could hardly design a better metaphor for the strange place Harry now occupies, still trading on the buttery residue of royal status while being entirely detached from the substance that once gave it meaning. It is hard to overstate how odd this film is. A royal duke who is still fifth in line to the throne is flogging candy on Instagram. There is something not just undignified but faintly bewildering about Harry’s direct-to-consumer hustle.
At least one of Sykes’ premises is false – Harry is not “flogging” anything because those four-bar sets were already sold out before Meghan even filmed this. This is less “flogging” and more “bragging” about the popularity of As Ever’s special offerings for Valentine’s Day, and Meghan was letting us know that she held back some chocolate packs for her family. And it’s crazy that Sykes is even insulting Mamma Mia as “the depressed looking dog” – Mia was napping in her father’s office!! My god.
As for Sykes’ larger narrative that Harry should be ashamed for appearing in his wife’s cute little social media video… the problem for the royalists and the Windsors is that Harry & Meghan are happy, thriving and far away from ALL of the left-behind catastrophes. The fact that Meghan posted this sweet IG Story on the same day that King Charles got heckled as he dodged questions about Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein tells you everything about why the video really irritated certain people.
these two unbothered dorks pic.twitter.com/a6PnXJWcXC
— Hannah (@queen_meghan14) February 5, 2026
Screencaps from Meghan’s Instagram.
I mean, the premise is crazy and deranged, but this one has looped around to well-written parody, ngl. The part about the dog’s inner monolog? Genius!
I know the reality is a grumpy, racist man who probably believes every word, but if was a double-agent who realizes this gig is one of the best paying writing jobs out there and amuses himself by writing more unhinged things thinking SURLY someone will realize he couldn’t possible be serious? *chef’s kiss*
“…looks like it is weighing up whether it might be better just to eat a few bars and be done with it.”
Yeah, joking about a dog’s death from eating chocolate is hilarious!
Oooh, I didn’t catch that.
And calling her “it.” 🙁
From that analysis, I expected at least a 2 minute video. It was maybe 15 seconds? And that nutter dedicated how many words to ranting about it?
What in the actual heck is this kind of derangement.
HARRY IS SO HANDSOME 😍 HE IS SUCH A FOX 🦊
Meh. Let her sell her cute chocolate and show it off on IG with that her hottie husband. Boohoo. Such class derision, jeez. If people want to say flowers and chocolate are cheesy, go ahead. But there’s clearly a market for cutesy cheez, especially right now. Is it for everybody? No. And?
The bigger issue for me is calling Mia a depressed dog. F-ck him for that. First of all that dog looks sleepy and comfy. And that dog should be allowed to be anything she wants as a mama rescue from a puppy factory. That dog is blessed so GTFOH.
Seriously … that bit about Mia infuriated me. That lovely doggo is living her best life now, after a terrible beginning. Joking about her wanting to die by eating chocolate is so twisted.
You really dont have much when you’re going after a peaceful dog do you?
“…we see Meghan walking into Harry’s office with a gift pack of chocolate. She is a picture of brightness and cheer.”
Meghan is literally a shadow in the video. A SHADOW, you know, the opposite of brightness. Nothing this idiot says can be taken as anything other than complete garbage.
This guy sounds like a dastardly cartoon character. He thinks it’s depressing what Harry “threw away”? I’m sure Harry is praising God every day that he is an ocean away from that evil stew.
He not just sounds like a dastardly cartoon character, he definitely looks like one.
If living a normal happy, peaceful and self sufficient non- tax payer funded life is something to regret and be looked down upon. Somebody please whack me over the head with a hammer NOW!! JEEZ LOUISE ALREADY!!
We would all rather have the life that Harry has now ,than the miserable hell that he left behind. Even without the whole Epstein barrage of sewage seeping out of that sewer.
😳 No morally upstanding person wants to be associated with the Windsor royal family at the moment… Sykes is delusional. 😂
What did this guy say about the “royal status” that Harry could be reveling in right now, if only he weren’t married to the woman he loved? Perhaps we should ask Andrew and William and Kate and Chuck, ask them all how that royal status is going for them.
That was seriously one of the dumbest things I ever read. The stupidity of the rag press knows no bounds. A man received a chocolate bar from his wife and the gates of hell must have opened. Good grief!
Seriously, the idiocy. A prince of the United Kingdom threw away *European chocolate* for a life in California. Oh, the horror of it all!
Because Harry can never ever get European or any excellent chocolate ever again. Too dern broke…🙄🙄🙄
It’s so dumb that its kind of hilarious. I wish someone would walk into my office with an offering of chocolate (hint hint husband lol).
I think any proof that harry is happy and he and Meghan are happy TOGETHER just drives the haters insane. It wasn’t supposed to be that way.
All that from a cute pic of a guy at his desk with his sleeping rescue dog underneath? Sykes doesn’t even try to tackle the “Love you” Harry gives his wife at the end.
Sykes will write anything for money, he really is morally bankrupt. His substack seems to attract subscribers, bots, lots of bots, and fellow journos who appreciate his hate-mongering (well I wouldn’t know for sure bc I don’t subscribe), but I can’t figure out why the Daily Beast still employs him.
It’s almost impressive how much outrage and indignation he works up over a 13-second video! Good god
Just imagine how many times he must have rewatched it and analyzed every frame before putting the tinfoil hat on.
More outrage at a cute 12 second video than anything Andrew related. It’s clear he is so pissed that Harry and Meghan are happy and thriving in sunny California. I love how pissed and miserable that idiot is trying to cover for the disgusting royals.
Right??? with some of these people their outrage is almost impressive. How do you get that mad over chocolate?!?!?!?
threw away?!?! again – even if they had stayed, they had no access to money and lacked many of the trappings/money/access that william and charles have because william and charles/camilla had no interest in sharing the wealth and access or spotlight.
money and access that they CONTINUE to be happy sharing with andrew.
The way they get pissed off at every sweet, sentimental, and often delightfully cheesy moment shared between a husband and wife who obviously adore each other, my God. Their own marriages must be absolutely miserable, right? No one acts this unhinged unless their own relationship consists of resentful glances across the table every night at dinner, followed by silently watching a TV show neither of them really likes on opposite ends of the sofa, and apathetic missionary position sex on birthdays and anniversaries.
Holy cow!! All that for a wife bringing her husband a snack of assorted chocolate bars to choose from!!! Oh dear the sky must be falling if Meg offers her husband a snack. Very sick people who seem to be monitoring her instagram account like the stalkers that they are!!
Yes receiving chocolate that your wife makes and sells then posting it on IG is the problem not the fact that the BRF is sheltering a former prince who raped an unknown number of trafficked minors and women. I’m just glad the Sussex’s are no where near that evil.
Plus Mia could in fact eat that white chocolate … she might get a tummy ache because of the sugar and fat, but white chocolate won’t poison her like regular chocolate.
https://www.vets-now.com/2018/03/white-chocolate-bad-for-dogs/
.
A fact that would clearly devastate this awful human.
Wow, that’s a lot from a bar of chocolate. I think Mills & Boon is missing an author.
I purchased the maximum (2) allowed of the milk chocolate bars, the only left in stock. I ate half in one sitting last night, absolutely delicious! I wish I could try the others.
Oh, my God! You dared to eat that monarchy-destroying chocolate? How dare you! Won’t anybody think of poor Andrew and the children — but mostly Andrew?!
Ah, yes, Andrew, ‘duty of care’ and all that. 🙄
“I couldn’t help thinking that there was a time, not so very long ago, when Harry had access to the finest chocolate in the world” ummm Harry still has access to absolutely anything he could possibly want in this world, and he probably wouldn’t even have to ask for most of it because it’s based on his overwhelming decency and generosity now rather than who his grandmother was.
I’m surprised he was able to write all that off the little reel. It was cute. Dude’s more bitter than 85% cacao chocolate. This guy has a completely distorted view of life. Does he actually think Harry misses anything about that shambles in the UK? Also all the chocolate is sold out now so what exactly is Sykes complaining about? Seriously what is the point of this crazy rant. Btw leave Mamma Mia alone. She’s adorable.
I live in Santa Monica and my parents retired to and have lived in Montecito for 30+ years. Further, I spent a year studying (history) in England and was definitely an Anglophile. Given the choice between living in the UK versus Montecito I’d choose the latter every day of the week!!!!!!!
(amongst the negatives, I was FROZEN the entire winter. I sorely missed central heating and I’m from Chicago so I’m used to super cold temps!!)
Scraping the barrel for manufactured outrage for clicks and a feeble attempt to distract from Andrew.
Imagine writing this delusion the week the King and Queen got doorstepped wit questions about Epstein and William’s name came up in the files.
Oh, FFS, he can still have ancient chocolate if he wants! 🙄
I hope Willy and kate release some copycat footage soon to try to steal back that precious limelight. I need a good laugh.
Harry sure does look unhappy in his jeans and bare feet, probably working on Invictus or BetterUp stuff in his lovely, sunny office.
I’m so sure he’d rather be in bleak, cold Blighty, alone, without his beautiful wife and children. Because European chocolate is better.
Got it.
Oh, exactly my thought! All that light & love & space with a sweet napping dog at your feet, vs. those photos of Kate & William getting out of their car in the cold gray rainy streets of London in order to spend a few minutes with an actual professional person for some stilted conversation–such a contrast! And so fitting that this ding-dong is trying to tell us that cold & gray & constricted is better than light & warmth & free.
BeanieBean, the term ding-dong makes me giggle every time.
“ the problem for the royalists and the Windsors is that Harry & Meghan are happy, thriving and far away from ALL of the left-behind catastrophes “
I think the overarching problem is everything you said PLUS they are not hiding. If they were not visible and more discreet in their setup that would suit Charles much better. They refused to be exiled and silenced and THAT is the biggest problem
Yep. They’re not skulking anywhere.
Did anyone else notice that Meghan put a hummingbird on Harry’s favourite chocolate 🥹
I keep saying but Tom Sykes is unhinged. He refuses to accept that Harry is very happy with the life he has now and he was never into the trappings of royal life. He has his own family, house, money and freedom.
If William thinks he can use his rabbit tooth friend to deflect from the E saga, he better think again. That E crisis isn’t going away anytime soon.
Sorry to tell Sykes this but the BIG, FAT, CAT is out of the bag! EVERYONE is looking at this. Why do they think the Paris police went into Elon Musk’s offices yesterday? No one cares about Harry and chocolate; these fools have DOOMED themselves. People are heckling Chuckles and Cams in the street. Earthshit and William are in the files (hence the crisis Manager), whining about chocolate is not going to save them the scrutiny.
How is it possible to be this constantly offended about completely innocent things?
I’m not sure what Tom Sucks thinks Meghan should post about. He erupts in fury if she posts about her home, her business, her husband, her kids, her charitable endeavors, her pets. It’s like “How dare she and her life be great!”. It’s not Meghan’s fault that the rest of the Unroyals are dimwits, enablers or outright perverts. And of course rage monsters. Live and let live Tom.
Something we don’t talk about enough is how Harry’s escape to America is a real threat to the established order in the UK. People like Tom Sykes who went to the “right” schools and whose whole livelihood is literally derived from his proximity to privilege have to continue to believe in this antiquated and false order, or their whole worldview starts to crumble. That’s why Sykes is so upset! An actual prince like Harry, who lived at the very pinnacle of privilege, not only rejects the system that Sykes has worked his whole life to be close to, but lays bare the inner workings and ultimately how meaningless it all is. It’s destabilizing to the entire class system that people like Sykes uphold. No wonder he’s ranting, Harry’s happiness is an affront to everything he believes.
🎯
I really like this perspective, it makes a whole lot of sense.
Both the King and the POW flog food items so where is the criticism of that.
Oh, what utter nonsense. I wouldn’t want even a microgram of what’s going on in those people’s heads.
Lmao they did the most to try and make that video seem bad. It was so simple and cute. The packaging is beautiful.
Wtaf is in tom sucks tea? Like what is he on ? This toad and his insane ramblings of hatred towards two people living their lives and not bothering anyone And a dog being peaceful and enjoying her nap is on another level. Like doesn’t he have a whole lot or left behinds and their shit show to write about. Yes , I am sure that Harry is crying into his white chocolate bar about how sad he is and how he wishes he was still there with the rest to be heckled now that the s has really hit the fan. How dare he be happy when the others are in hell. I wish Harry and Meghan and their children nothing but more cute videos of a happy peaceful life. Tom can go suck on a bark . He is such a disgusting piece of S
It’s about the filthy lucre, it’s not more complicated than that. Sykes gets $5/month for subscriptions to his Substack. Which consists of derangers, bots, and more bots (bots have to buy subscriptions like everyone else). So he gives them what they want, respectable journalism be damned.
It’s weird the Daily Beast (Sykes’ other publishing outlet) keeps him on, though. Especially considering many of his columns are just regurgitating what Sykes read on Page 6 or other media.
“In the attention economy, irrelevance is the only true failure. In the digital economy, attention is the currency, not “favorability.” ”
As Ever is a niche brand being marketed for free by Tom and other people afflicted with fixated resentment.
Well, all Valentine chocolates are now sold out. A very successful promotion by any account! The white chocolate jam combo was the only item remaining before the video, so good for Harry. Hope his article is tongue-in-cheek; otherwise he needs help.
Harry threw nothing away. He and Meghan left 6 years ago and got away from all the dysfunction. Why is royal chocolate better. It’s a matter of what people like. This article is fanatical to say the least. The media is. So desperate to avoid questions about andrew.
Sykes whines about white chocolate. Is he trying to stop people from consuming it. He needs to keep quiet.
Sourpuss Skyes has no life no interests no love and no brains-as someone said above he cannot reason why Harry would be happy not living in the royal family circle-I will tell one thing-Prince Andrew and Epstein have soiled and defiled all the goodness the royal family could represent-nobody wants to hang around such decrepit persons with no feelings or care for others who were harmed in such a way-when people side eye the royals they are not thinking about royalty but the evil in their souls to allow this to happen to women and children under age. God will deal with these disgusting persons in his own way-to see Harry and Meghan living and enjoying their lives from all this chaos brings a smile to millions of faces . God bless and keep the entire Sussex family safe from all harm.
s