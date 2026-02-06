Royalist: Prince Harry was wrong to accept As Ever white chocolate from his wife!

When I saw the Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram Story yesterday, featuring Meghan hand-delivering As Ever chocolate bars to Prince Harry in his office, my first thought was “oh, how cute.” My second thought was “omg, the haters are going to scream, cry and throw up about this.” While those people panic and wail over every little thing Harry and Meghan do and say, there’s a very specific outrage over Meghan’s Instagram in particular. One story I still believe is that King Charles was and is so mad about Meghan’s Instagram that he asked Harry to order Meghan to stop posting on Instagram whenever the left-behinds are doing something important (like host a state visit). Plus, whenever Meghan posts anything family-related, she draws global headlines and it’s usually a top story in the British media too. So I knew that tantrums were incoming, and I actually looked forward to seeing how a deranged mind twisted “a wife handing chocolate to her husband.” Enjoy an excerpt from Tom Sykes’ “Harry Flogs Meghan’s Chocolate on Instagram; How the mighty have fallen.”

I suspect that when Harry left the royal family, with his wife promising she would lead them to a glorious new future of megabucks Hollywood deals, flogging chocolate on Instagram wasn’t what he had in mind. Yet, here we are. In a new video which speaks very eloquently of the depressing gulf between what Harry has and what he threw away, posted on Meghan’s Instagram account, we see Meghan walking into Harry’s office with a gift pack of chocolate. She is a picture of brightness and cheer. Harry, seated at his desk, barefoot, tries to look faintly startled. The depressed looking dog (Mia) under the desk, meanwhile, looks like it is weighing up whether it might be better just to eat a few bars and be done with it. Never mind, it’s all excellent content! I couldn’t help thinking that there was a time, not so very long ago, when Harry had access to the finest chocolate in the world. The royal household’s suppliers include Europe’s most venerable chocolatiers, the kind of establishments where chocolate is not a lifestyle statement but an ancient and perfected craft. Now he is reduced to smiling gamely as he is handed American bars (which, and I apologize in advance for any offense caused, most Brits find a bit waxy) designed less to be eaten than to be hashtagged. The moment that really upsets, however, is when Harry reaches into the box and pulls out the white chocolate. This is, in its way, tragically fitting because white chocolate, as chocolate bores often tell one, is not, technically speaking, chocolate at all. It contains cocoa butter but no cocoa solids. It is chocolate in name only, a ghastly, sickly sweet, simulacrum of the real thing. One could hardly design a better metaphor for the strange place Harry now occupies, still trading on the buttery residue of royal status while being entirely detached from the substance that once gave it meaning. It is hard to overstate how odd this film is. A royal duke who is still fifth in line to the throne is flogging candy on Instagram. There is something not just undignified but faintly bewildering about Harry’s direct-to-consumer hustle.

[From The Royalist Substack]

At least one of Sykes’ premises is false – Harry is not “flogging” anything because those four-bar sets were already sold out before Meghan even filmed this. This is less “flogging” and more “bragging” about the popularity of As Ever’s special offerings for Valentine’s Day, and Meghan was letting us know that she held back some chocolate packs for her family. And it’s crazy that Sykes is even insulting Mamma Mia as “the depressed looking dog” – Mia was napping in her father’s office!! My god.

As for Sykes’ larger narrative that Harry should be ashamed for appearing in his wife’s cute little social media video… the problem for the royalists and the Windsors is that Harry & Meghan are happy, thriving and far away from ALL of the left-behind catastrophes. The fact that Meghan posted this sweet IG Story on the same day that King Charles got heckled as he dodged questions about Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein tells you everything about why the video really irritated certain people.

these two unbothered dorks pic.twitter.com/a6PnXJWcXC — Hannah (@queen_meghan14) February 5, 2026