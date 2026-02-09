Prince Andrew’s advisor to Jeffrey Epstein in 2011: QEII ‘fully supports’ Andrew

With each document-drop from the Epstein Files, I’ve wondered if we would ever see any kind of “smoking gun” when it came to Jeffrey Epstein’s communications with other British royals beyond Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. While Sarah, Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein’s communications are depraved, sickening and enlightening, by the looks of things, Epstein mostly had a siloed relationship with Andrew and Fergie. While Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were regularly invited to royal homes and royal events, it was always at Andrew’s invitation and no one else’s. No one has even confirmed if QEII or King Charles ever met Epstein or Maxwell, and there are no photos (so far) of Epstein and Maxwell with anyone other than Andrew and Fergie. Well, according to a newly-revealed email, Andrew’s advisor David Stern emailed Epstein in 2011, and Stern openly discussed what Andrew’s “mum” thought about Andrew and Epstein.
Queen Elizabeth II gave her son, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, her “full support” even after two photographs emerged of him – one with Jeffrey Epstein after his conviction, and the other with his arm around Virginia Giuffre. But it seems the late Queen did consider her son’s contact with the convicted paedophile to be “unwise”.
The two photographs had been published in February 2011. The first showed Andrew with Epstein in New York’s Central Park, and the second was of Andrew in London with a young Giuffre, who later went on to accuse the former prince of having sex with her. A day after the second photograph was published, Andrew emailed Epstein saying, “we are in this together”.
ITV News has uncovered an email in the latest batch of US government documents from a close adviser to the then-Prince Andrew.
Referring to Andrew as “PA”, David Stern wrote to Epstein: “he has full support of his mum, only dealing with you was ‘unwise.’” By using quote marks in his email, it suggests Stern is quoting the view of Andrew’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The correspondence is from March 9, 2011, which is three months after Andrew claimed, in that disastrous Newsnight interview, that he flew to New York and stayed with Epstein to tell him in person that they had to end their friendship. He referred to the trip as the “honourable” thing to do.
At the time of the email exchange, Andrew was under pressure to resign from his official business ambassador role, as a newspaper had recently printed the photograph of Andrew and Epstein walking in New York’s Central Park together. Stern appears to be updating Epstein on the mood in the palace following the publications. “Theme seems to be now: PA under scrutiny for dealing with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan (but government approved!),” he writes.
Until the discovery of this email, we never knew what Queen Elizabeth thought about her son’s actions. Whilst the late Queen did authorise Andrew to step down as a working member of the Royal Family in 2019, shortly after his Newsnight interview, she allowed him to remain the Duke of York and to keep his prince title. It is widely understood that Queen Elizabeth privately funded Andrew’s payment to his accuser, the late Virginia Giuffre, reported to be around £12 million. Even when his reputation was in tatters, the late Queen significantly chose Andrew to walk with her when she attended a remembrance service at Westminster Abbey for her husband, Prince Philip, in 2022. She didn’t say anything at the time, but it was a clear sign of support from mother to son.
[From ITV]
While “Andrew’s lackey having secondhand knowledge about QEII’s views” isn’t a smoking gun, I do believe that this is an accurate representation of how she felt. Sure, she thought it was “unwise” for her son to gallivant around with a convicted human trafficker. But she also thought that the situation could be managed and that Andrew could be and should be protected and even coddled. We knew all of this already! Even in her last months on earth, QEII was still protecting her garbage p3do son. She was handing him millions of dollars to settle Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit. What’s also sort of interesting (to me) is that Epstein genuinely showed an interest, for a time, in helping Andrew “manage” the fallout from… what Andrew and Epstein did together, the horrible secrets they shared, their symbiotic perversions.
Going back to QEII… something I think about way too much is the fact that she and Andrew were all smiles as they were chauffeured to church in Scotland just one day after Epstein’s mysterious death in 2019. See the photo below.
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Instar, Avalon Red, Getty Images.
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 5/13/2018
Queen Elizabeth II attends Day Five of the Royal Windsor Horse Show. 71.
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_QuElizabeth_Royal_Windsor_Horse_Show_200918
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180621-Royals Attending Royal Ascot – Day Three
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-37123893.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
The Royal Family gather on the palace balcony at Trooping the Colour and Queens Birthday Parade on Saturday 9 June 2018 in Buckingham Palace , London. Pictured: Anne, The Princess Royal , Prince Andrew, The Duke of York, HRH Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales,Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge , Prince Louis of Cambridge. Picture by Julie Edwards/LFI/Avalon. All usages must be credited Julie Edwards/LFI/Avalon.,Image: 515354247, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red / Avalon
-
-
153629, HM The Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke of Edinburgh, arrives in the winners enclosure with Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, on the first day of Royal Ascot. London, United Kingdom – Tuesday June 14, 2016. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONGKONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© Andrew Parsons / i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 UK Office: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 533488612, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
The Queen arrives in Westminster Abbey accompanied by the Duke of York for the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip.,Image: 673799384, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Queen arrives in Westminster Abbey accompanied by the Duke of York for the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip.,Image: 673799388, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180511- Queen Elizabeth II attends the Royal Windsor Horse Show
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Andrew, Duke of York
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-36450547.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only – Berkshire, UK – 5/12/2017 -Queen Elizabeth II watches the Land Rover Driving Grand Prix at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which is held in the grounds of Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-Instar_Queen_Elizabeth_II_0730610934.JPG
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au Êor call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. ÊImage or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
I am convinced that he is not the first p@ədo in the family and somehow this is ok as long as no one knows.
And Andrew has always been her favourite son, so…
We know that he wasn’t, just look at Prince Philip’s uncle! Not to mention, of course, the Bowes-Lyon that was sent to prison
Charles convinced his parents to let Jimmy Saville act as a marriage counselor for him & Diana.
Jimmy. Saville.
Apparently Jimmy was thoroughly disgusting to Diana and actually licked her hand. I can only imagine Charles’ delight in torturing Diana with this…specimen.
And what did Camilla know and when did she know it? Did Jimmy come up with this himself, or was he goaded by Charles and/or Camilla?
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/tv/princess-diana-recoiled-jimmy-savile-25166164
Of course she would do anything to protect her favorite son. He could do no wrong. Sick sick sick family.
I wonder if she would have done the same if it were Edward.
Let’s not forget that the Queen wasn’t a single parent. Why didn’t Philip step in and sort Andrew out while there was still time?
I think what we are all learning is the Demise of certain individuals does not make the problem go away. case in point Diana became larger than life after her demise. Funny QEII should have had a bigger impact after such a long reign but her covering for her PDF son is becoming bigger than her reign.
She never actually DID ANTHING. Never used her incredible platform for anything. Not literacy, not clean water, not education, not save the moorland, not save the beetles, not beautification of city streets, not economic development, not science, not art, not health, not sport, NOT ANTHING.
The millions and millions of words written after her death could not name ONE thing that she did in 70 years of power and influence.
Even my most educated humanities friend who studies monarchies and is an ardent monarchist could only say that she opened a lot of bridges…after a very long pause.
She actually has no meaningful legacy. Her reign will not be talked about at all in history.
The image of Andrew and the Queen smiling, or rather laughing, is disturbing.
The faces of two people who think all their pesky problems have just been solved.
The picture of Lizzy and Andy remind me of the elderly couple from Mulholland Drive in the back seat of a car guffawing and knee slapping. A horrifying sight.
It certainly comes across far more sinister and evil after seeing what has been released in those files so far. I am positive now she knew everything and thought they had buried it, absolutely disgusting.
I still remember when the Queen passed and there were people literally cheering Lizzie in a box. The entire world does not have the rosiest of views towards her. Kenya would like a word, I’m sure. But for a lot of people, still, there is a deep reverence for her. And this is a massive dent in her legacy. She is looking worse and worse for this. The photo of her smiling in the car with Andrew. It’s like something out of a freaking horror movie.
Repulsively disappointing, yet I’m not surprised about QEII’s point of view and involvement in this situation. 🤷🏽♀️
The Windsors are a toxic dysfunctional royal ‘mafia’ family and institution. The mystique that QEII presented shrouded them.
Yes plus the Brit royals have always been a randy bunch. Historically speaking the age of consent doesn’t matter to them. Our ideas about consent has changed in my lifetime. Power gaps are important to notice.
I do wonder if Andrew is on spare duty, and they’re covering up Charles’s bad behavior by highlighting Andrew’s.
I suspect the Queen felt it was unwise that Andrew maintaining a relationship with an American billionaire was unwise not the fact that he was a pedo.
Was it that NO ONE when Epstein died realised that the Epstein files would ever be released? Did they believe that his and their shared secrets died with him? The details and photos and videos are daming. It looks like a huge network of corruption which has really cut through to the public. Republic have reported Andrew to the police over certain revelations. Andrew’s mother is dead and can no longer protect him. No one should be above the law or exempt from justice.
What I find amazing is all the information that was kept, obviously Epstein felt no fear of ever being caught.
Epstein thought he could get sweetheart deals again. Bill Barr visited him and he was too dangerous to live. He said Trump was the worst he’d seen.
You know how dangerous Ghislaine is? Trump knew how to say her first name. She’s been silent but I think she has evidence outside the country if or when she gets out. I think her first year in jail was very rough. She had to be silent a long time.
QEII was the world’s worst boy mom, it appears.
Shielding her favorite son from the consequences of his conduct revealed her true character. No excuses should be made for her.
I was TRULY done with QEII et al after the Jimmy Saville 🤬 horror which took me down a DISGUSTING path of the CURRENT 🇬🇧 Royal Family supporting a basket full of DEPLORABLE YT MEN!
They’re GROSS AF😠
She didn’t stop his interview with the BBC either, even though they should have known it would be a dumpster fire. Did they believe him? Or did they not (want to) understand how bad it was. I do wonder, if the Diamond Jubilee wasn’t the following year, do they still pay? Maybe to protect him from jail? They only required a year-long NDA.
I know I’m giving her too much grace. All of her kids became spoiled brats, some abusively so. There were so many warnings about Andrew – in addition to Epstein, what he did as trade envoy, etc. that she knew about and refused to resolve. All in the name of “protecting the crown” when it just made things spectacularly worse for everyone, inside the firm and out.