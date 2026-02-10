AN Wilson: Prince Andrew is ‘his mother’s tragedy’ & the Windsors must speak up

In the past week, many British and European journalists have noted that the Epstein Files have been treated more seriously over there than the files have been treated here in America. Keir Starmer’s government is practically hanging on by a thread because Peter Mandelsen, an ambassador appointed by Starmer, had a lengthy relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and his crew. The Norwegian royal house is seemingly in free fall because of the revelations about Princess Mette-Marit’s emails to Epstein. Politicians and political appointees across Europe have been thrown in the trash for their associations with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. There’s one exception to the “Brits and Europeans are taking this Epstein thing more seriously than the Americans” thing though. The Windsors seem frozen in fear, incapable of doing anything significant beyond hiding Prince Andrew in Norfolk and hoping that the whole thing will blow over. Not only that, King Charles’s advisors are still trying to convince people that Charles is worried about Andrew’s mental health and “stability.” Well, the Mail columnist A.N. Wilson has had enough. He’s calling bitches out.
It seems like a lifetime away, but it was less than three years – March 29, 2022. Prince Philip’s memorial service in Westminster Abbey. A nation had gathered to give thanks for the life of a man who had served this country for decades, both as a naval officer and as the monarch’s consort. And we all waited for the appearance of that monarch to join the huge crowd in the Abbey. The door at Poet’s Corner opened, and Queen Elizabeth entered, a frail old lady, who could not walk without some assistance. Whose arm was she holding, at this symbolic moment of her reign? Not Prince Charles or Princess Anne, her two elder children. She chose to enter the Abbey on the arm of her third child, Andrew. There was quite understandable outrage.
This was a man so bone-headed, so conceited and morally thick, as to appear on Newsnight three years before and deny that he had any recollection of meeting Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, even though we had all seen the photograph of Andrew with Giuffre at the London house of Ghislaine Maxwell (it has now been authenticated by the Epstein papers).
A man so boorish and untroubled by public sensibility that, as The Mail on Sunday revealed yesterday, he allowed Jeffrey Epstein to bring a ‘very cute’ young Romanian model to a private dinner at Buckingham Palace, along with a Russian model and two other girls.
He denies any wrongdoing, as we have become tired of hearing. But the relentless tide of squalid stories about his behaviour in royal mansions and palaces is becoming more and more degrading and shocking.
In the circumstances, the silence from senior royals is appalling. There is no excuse for it. They should apologise to the country for Andrew’s behaviour as well as to Epstein’s victims. Prince Edward’s grudging attempt to do so last week at a conference in Dubai in which he said, ‘I think it’s really important to remember the victims’, was not anything like enough.
These are perilous times for the monarchy. They may have taken away Andrew’s titles and his grand Windsor home, but more is needed to overcome the public’s revulsion.
The King’s and Prince William’s reluctance to address the issue, however, follows the pattern of the late Queen, who always let off her favourite, turning a blind eye to his excesses in the face of gruesome evidence. Queen Elizabeth II was in Balmoral when Epstein turned up with models on his arm for Andrew at Buckingham Palace. And yet courtiers would have known what was going on in her home. She could have insisted on being informed but does not seem to have been keen to find out.
She went on to help pay Andrew’s £12million settlement in the civil case Giuffre brought against him, accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was 17 (which he denies). It was effectively hush money that prevented embarrassing revelations emerging in court during Her Majesty’s Jubilee Year. The appearance in the Abbey with Andrew had been a dreadful misjudgment, but the payment to Mrs Giuffre was worse – for it appeared to involve Andrew’s family in the sleazy business of cover-up. As it happens it also had tragic consequences, with Mrs Giuffre committing suicide and her family all quarrelling over the sum. But apart from anything else, the payment made no sense – if he had not even met her, as he claimed, why would Andrew have wanted to give her such a colossal amount?
The truth is that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is his mother’s tragedy. He is her tragic flaw. As the sordid story of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor unfolds, it is impossible to ignore the part she played in his story.
[From The Daily Mail]
I mean, Wilson isn’t wrong. It’s also somewhat convenient that as outrage builds over King Charles’s refusal to meet the moment, here’s a Mail column blaming Queen Elizabeth II for HER failures regarding Andrew. But yes, both things are true – QEII grossly mishandled the Andrew situation from start to finish, and knowing what everyone knows now, it’s bizarre to watch Charles mishandle everything in real time. My guess is that there’s a calculation being made by Charles’s advisors, which is that if they offer another apology and center the victims, the critics will have even more demands, like a real police investigation or a parliamentary inquiry.
For what it’s worth, this Wilson piece was published about 24 hours before King Charles made a new statement saying that of course the palace would cooperate with a police investigation. It’s not really “meeting the moment” as much as the statement is a half-measure designed to put this whole ordeal off for another few days.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Avalon Red.
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 5/13/2018
Queen Elizabeth II attends Day Five of the Royal Windsor Horse Show. 71.
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_QuElizabeth_Royal_Windsor_Horse_Show_200918
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220329-
Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth II
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220329-
Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth II
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Royals arrive at Royal Ascot 2017 held at Ascot Racecourse – Ladies Day,Image: 338777917, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Queen Elizabeth II,The Duke of York,John Warren,Edward Young, Credit line: David Sims / Wenn / Avalon
-
-
The Royal Family gather on the palace balcony at Trooping the Colour and Queens Birthday Parade on Saturday 9 June 2018 in Buckingham Palace , London. Pictured: Anne, The Princess Royal , Prince Andrew, The Duke of York, HRH Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales,Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge , Prince Louis of Cambridge. Picture by Julie Edwards/LFI/Avalon. All usages must be credited Julie Edwards/LFI/Avalon.,Image: 515354247, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red / Avalon
-
-
(Front row left to right) Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. (second row left to right) The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, the Duchess of Cambridge during a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Tuesday March 29, 2022.,Image: 673795682, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Queen arrives in Westminster Abbey accompanied by the Duke of York for the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip.,Image: 673799372, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Queen arrives in Westminster Abbey accompanied by the Duke of York for the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip.,Image: 673799384, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Queen arrives in Westminster Abbey accompanied by the Duke of York for the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip.,Image: 673799388, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Queen arrives in Westminster Abbey accompanied by the Duke of York for the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip.,Image: 673799396, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
USA Rights Only – Berkshire, UK – 5/12/2017 -Queen Elizabeth II watches the Land Rover Driving Grand Prix at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which is held in the grounds of Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-Instar_Queen_Elizabeth_II_0730610934.JPG
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au Êor call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. ÊImage or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
One of the most hilarious anecdotes in Kitty Kelley’s book about The Royals, as it’s titled, is an incident in which the newly married Prince Philip is lamenting his lot to another aristocrat, bemoaning the fact that his new wife is hounding him for sex all the time and won’t leave him alone. It’s funny how she later acquired a reputation for being prudish and even frigid, when they clearly had a carnal bond. She may have simply not understood that the standard deviation between reality and keeping up appearances, in Andrew’s case, hid a lot of stuff that wasn’t just juicy but frankly depraved.
She mishandled a lot of things. She could have been more protective of post divorce Diana. Letting her keep the h r h so she would get full protection. She was very remiss in protecting Meghan. She could have over ruled Charles and peggs. And the Andrew situation continues.
I’ve blamed the Queen and Chuck all along, they are who made the call to protect and cover for AMW and after her death Willy also stepped right in protection/cover-up mode also, they are all involved in AMW crimes even if it is after the fact. I highly doubt the BRF will ever be the same after this.
Yes the Queen is to blame a lot but is Philip to blame also? He must have known what the Queen knew and should shoulder some of the blame too. In all fairness his siblings knew what he was doing and they all turned a blind eye to it all. Now they all want to worry about the pedos mental health which is a slap in the face of the real victims!!!!
Yes, it’s been long stated that Phillip was the head of the family while the queen was the head of state, so of course we must add him to shoulder blame for the debacle that is Andrew.
Oh yes. Philip was supposedly the “head of the family” but in times of crisis, they resort to the old blame the woman trope and turn a blind eye to the other parent.
So interesting how the “problem” of Andrew has finally been disconnected from Harry and Meghan.
At this point, it’s hard to know for what the RF should be apologizing. Every day there’s a new revelation about Andrew – new victims, payoffs and bribes and kickbacks, leaks of confidential info, coverups by BP, Sarah’s shenanigans. Charles will have to be making daily apologies. Maybe it’s best if Andrew goes to trial – then Charles can make an apology for each particular conviction.
Maybe the “worries about his mental health” is a warning to Andrew? That he can still be thrown out of a window? Or car crash in a tunnel?
@Beff he rides a lot so he could easily fall off his horse? Is Andrew sweating at the prospect of what exactly could happen to quickly resolve this “scandal” with no long term expense for KC?
Not to be too morbid, but I’ve consistently been surprised that we have yet to hear of a riding accident. Would it be too obvious?
How strange that a woman who reportedly put duty over everything did not do her duty here and cut off her rapist son. But then, she would have been forced to cut off half her family if she actually enforced standards of behavior. So she just took the easy path and protected Andrew to avoid knocking down the entire house of cards.
Everybody is blaming the Queen and I think it’s very unfair. She wasn’t a single parent. Why didn’t Philip step in and sort Andrew out before it got too late? He was Andrew’s father, after all.
Because BRF is not a standard family.
The Queen had the power, not Philip.
Charles has been waiting for this moment for ages as he has never been his mum favourite son.
Whatever is going on, that family is sick AF
But it was long stated that while the queen was Head of State, Phillip was the head of the family so some blame needs to sit on his shoulders as well.
Yes, Philip was in charge of the family and Fergie was banished from family gatherings. Banishing the guy who started out as the spare and is a favorite of his wife would be a fight.
The concept of royal blood doesn’t just stop with the sovereign. A lot of crimes have been committed within royal families over the years. Norway’s Marius Hoiby is so extreme they had no choice, but technically he has no royal blood.
I believe Philip veto and stopped Andrew from.joining de clubs he was a part.off , Free Masons been one. Philip knew what this pair where about .
None of them (the Queen, Charles, William, their ilk) have thought that what Phillip or Andrew or Saville or Mountbatten or any of these useless wastes of space did with women, children, boys was worthy of anything more serious than ‘peccadillos’… that the women were ‘loose’, ‘wanted it’, etc. Men will be men, boys will be boys, etc.
Now that the world has changed… and refined the understanding of consent, trafficking, slavery, grooming, etc, these products of a more entitled generation with less accountability are lost as to how to respond… because they genuinely didn’t think it was a big deal. This is the lifestyle that Trump & Co are trying to keep at the top of the order.
It’s a ground shift that is happening that they’re trying to hold back with every trick in the old playbook… religion, law, old boys network, media propaganda, whatever they can.
But it’s not going to work. That genie is not going back in the bottle… the cost is too high.
Thank you for putting into words my exact feelings about the BRF. The rich and upper class really are different…and the worst examples of humanity.
I read somewhere that if Charles or Willy apologize to the victims, or otherwise acknowledge Andrew’s crimes, then they open themselves up to their own lawsuits about what they knew and when. I have no idea whether that’s true.
But let’s state the obvious. If Willy and Charles learned about Andrew’s crimes along with the rest of us—maybe they distrusted the whole sweating thing, but the Epstein dumps blew their minds like they blew our minds—then they have no reason to hesitate and just apologize already.
Or…. Republic needs to find a reason to Charles and Willy, too.
Correct, l believe there are other members of the Royal family pictured with Epstein too.
They are equally exposed to what they knew and when whether they apologize or not. They could easily just apologize for the known behavior and emails of Andrew and what happened to the victims without talking about themselves at all and it would mollify some of the public.
The RF is more worried about Andrew’s mental health than they were about Meghan’s. Meghan was pregnant and expressing suicidal ideation. What evil had Meghan committed? None. It’s deeply disturbing. Why didn’t Charles and William encourage Andrew to talk to the FBI if they believed he was innocent instead of paying out 12 million £? The RF is warped. Why isn’t America doing anything about it? Because they’re afraid of our warped leader who was Epstein’s friend and neighbor for years and surely, at the very least knew about Epstein’s crimes.
Andrew will certainly be part of the queen’s legacy but I believe the spectacular mishandling of the Sussex’s, especially compared to the handling of Andrew, will play an even bigger part.
Harry & Meghan were under Charles on the org tree. She supported HER children 💯. She didn’t micromanage how Charles treated his two sons, especially not his future heir who was demanding and abusive to long ago spare Harry and then to Meghan.
Elizabeth was delighted Harry married a “worker” who is everything Kate is not. Charles’ power was growing as she was in her 90s and he said there’d be no money for Meghan. Soon to be billionaire Charles said the till was empty for his son’s future wife! Shite parent AND grandparent.
When all else fails, resurrect the dead Queen . 🤦♀️ She cannot help the victims. She is dead.
They need a Parliamentary Inquiry. The victims are seeking truth and accountability.
I agree that Philip is partly to blame, not least because he probably didn’t see anything wrong in what Andrew was doing.
Not even to mention however much Andrew stole or manipulated during his various fake jobs with the British government
Some say Andrew was mum’s favorite because he represented a reconciliation within her marriage after years of being ignored in the bedroom by Philip while he visited many other bedchambers. Andrew was also the best-looking of her children. She spoiled him rotten. Philip wasn’t monogamous so he was unlikely to criticize his sons’ behaviors. I doubt he knew Andy’s “playmates” were children.
Mountbatten famously told Charles to sow lots of wild oats.
Personally? I think Charles is stuck. If he speaks directly against Andrew, Andrew will tell the world that Camilla became “queen” in return for Charles allowing the QEII to spend part of his inheritance to fund Virginia Giuffre’s settlement. Quid pro quo.