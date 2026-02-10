Royalist: Prince William believes Prince Andrew should face a real police inquiry

Within 48 hours, two somewhat significant things happened within this ongoing catastrophe of “Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein, the Epstein Files and the Windsors’ failure to do anything about it.” First, the Times published a piece straight from King Charles’s PR workshop, in which they claimed that Andrew is “unstable” and that Charles is merely trying to “contain” the situation without pushing for Andrew to be criminally investigated. The second thing: hours before Prince William arrived in Saudi Arabia to jazz-hand his way through a meeting with Prince Bonesaw, his spox suddenly issued a statement, claiming that William and Kate’s “thoughts remain focused on the victims.” Shockingly, that was Will and Kate’s first-ever on-the-record statement about Andrew and Epstein. Well, over the weekend, Tom Sykes had some interesting analysis of the chaos within the Windsor clan as they flop around helplessly, trying to figure out what they should say to stop the bleed. Some lowlights:

King Charles only ordered Andrew to move to Norfolk after Andrew waved to people in Windsor: Personally, I would have thought Andrew had done far worse things than wave at photographers, and the King’s failure to firmly tackle this issue for years has been an abject lesson in bad news management.

Charles is to blame for the focus on Andrew’s living situation: Three years ago, most people had only the vaguest idea where Andrew lived; a small percentage of people gave a damn, but not the general commonweal. It was Charles who first turned Andrew’s housing arrangements into a rolling national story by endlessly publicizing in the newspapers how he wanted him out of Royal Lodge.

Andrew will probably live at Wood Farm permanently: Now, no sooner had Andrew arrived at his “stopgap” new home, Wood Farm, than briefing began that it might prove very hard to get him out again and into Marsh Farm, the smaller house nearby which is supposed to be his permanent home. I am told that building work at Marsh Farm appears to have stalled. Shunting Andrew from house to house will keep this story alive. My suggestion to Charles would be to leave him at Wood Farm and be done, but just as he made Royal Lodge a story two or three years ago by endlessly briefing the press that Andrew had to move out, Charles is once again turning his brother’s living arrangements into front-page news.

Police investigations: One story reports that Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew entertained four young women at a private dinner at Buckingham Palace, with Epstein describing one of the girls in email correspondence as “very cute.” Another batch of documents laying out allegations from a second woman who says she was trafficked to the U.K. by Epstein in 2010 for a sexual encounter with Andrew at Royal Lodge and later taken on a tour of Buckingham Palace is being scoped by Thames Valley Police, who cover Windsor. The Metropolitan Police, who have been repeatedly urged by campaigners and the anti-monarchy group Republic to reopen a full criminal inquiry into Andrew, said this week that no new Met investigation has been launched into him, despite the latest document dump.

Prince William’s thoughts on Beatrice & Eugenie: As I have been reporting for some time, Charles and William have starkly different ideas about what is appropriate when it comes to rehabilitating, or even merely accommodating, renegade members of the family. William is personally fond of Beatrice; he is cooler on Eugenie, who has maintained a friendship with Harry and Meghan, visited the exiles in California and been publicly pictured with them. Personal feelings aside, he regards the King’s embrace of the two young princesses as further evidence of what he sees as Charles’s chronic weakness when it comes to Andrew. William’s view of the core issue is straightforward: we do not yet know the full extent of Beatrice and Eugenie’s involvement, if any, in Epstein’s world or their father’s business networks, and until that is resolved, they should not be anywhere near the public-facing royal family.

William wants Andrew to face a real police investigation: Friends of William have told me that he would have “no hesitation” in letting it be known that Andrew should face a “proper” police investigation if he were king, and that he genuinely believes the monarchy cannot remain popular and respected if it does not at least give the appearance of respecting the principle that no man is above the law. By contrast, those close to the King believe he has no desire whatsoever to see his brother subjected to a full-blown police inquiry. One former royal staffer put it bluntly: “The monarchy has shielded Andrew from any accountability for his actions for decades. That’s not about to change.”

“The monarchy has shielded Andrew from any accountability for his actions for decades. That’s not about to change.” Chilling. It’s accurate too, because we can see it all with our own eyes, the lack of accountability, the refusal to acknowledge victims in a real way, and Charles’s boneheaded belief that he can merely hide Andrew away and everyone will forget about it. Not that I believe William is truly gung-ho about serving up his uncle to the police. I think this is one of those moments where William talks a big game behind the scenes but, in his father’s place, William would largely respond in the same way or a similar way. Charles’s actions can be seen through the prism of “trying to protect the institution from any further fallout.” William’s words should be seen through the prism of “a scooter-riding man-child who wants to rage out on his family.”

29 Responses to “Royalist: Prince William believes Prince Andrew should face a real police inquiry”

  1. Tessa says:
    February 10, 2026 at 10:24 am

    Scooter is all talk. It sounds like knauf wrote it. Charles has the heir he deserves

    Reply
  2. Me at home says:
    February 10, 2026 at 10:32 am

    How very, very brave of Scooter. Now that Charles has already said that royals will “cooperate” (somehow, who knows how much) with an inquiry.

    Reply
    • Mac says:
      February 10, 2026 at 11:33 am

      While this drop of Epstein files is resulting in a tiny bit of accountability for those named, Andrew will never be held accountable unless parliament strips him of his titles. Charles and William can talk all they want, but they know that is never going to happen.

      Reply
  3. Jais says:
    February 10, 2026 at 10:32 am

    Yeaaah, I call bullshit. Unless William is willing to publicly say that Andrew should face a true police inquiry and drives him there, I don’t buy it. Oh his “friend” is claiming this is how he really feels. Ooooh. Whatever. We’ve seen William drive Andrew to church. We’ve seen William include Andrew in that plane ride to Balmoral. Until we see William drive Andrew right up to the police, this is all lip service and shallow. Put your money where your mouth is, William. Or where your “friend’s” mouth is.

    Reply
  4. Beth says:
    February 10, 2026 at 10:34 am

    And yet, presumably since this tripe was written, an official statement from BP yesterday was clear that Charles would support a police investigation. Far more appropriate than the earlier mealy-mouthed two liner from the Waleses. Some will argue too little too late but, yet again, Sykes is proved wrong 😂

    Reply
  5. MSJ says:
    February 10, 2026 at 10:36 am

    Appearance of respect?

    “..he [William] genuinely believes the monarchy cannot remain popular and respected if it does not at least give the appearance of respecting the principle that no man is above the law.”

    Smoke and mirrors. They are never truthful or authentic. 🤦‍♀️ Everything is about how it ‘appears’ to the public. They are forever performative.

    They need to have a Parliamentary Inquiry. A Police lnquiry will be toothless. 🤷‍♀️

    Reply
    • samipup says:
      February 10, 2026 at 11:09 am

      They tell on themselves all the time.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      February 10, 2026 at 1:41 pm

      YES I copied that sentence too to comment on. So its not about actually being above the law, but “giving the appearance of respecting the principle.” In other words, William doesn’t want to be held accountable for anything, ever, and if he has to protect Andrew to protect himself, the he’ll do that. But he might pretend otherwise for a few days.

      Reply
  6. Lady Digby says:
    February 10, 2026 at 10:37 am

    Neither KC nor Will are interested in justice for victims or accountability for Andrew. Both want to continue as always enjoying every perk and power without scrutiny of their shenanigans. KC is shielding himself and the Firm as if Andrew is exposed to proper scrutiny then he will squeal big time and take them down with him. They now have to walk a tightrope of pretending to co operate whilst continuing to obstruct justice by sitting on their hands. Government and Met know without being told what RF wants: a clean bill of health for them.

    Reply
  7. Hypocrisy says:
    February 10, 2026 at 10:43 am

    Willy is next in line for the throne, he is virtually untouchable so imo there is absolutely nothing stopping him from making these statements (if true) in public right from him own lips, all this press posturing through “sources” is just unacceptable at this point, he is complicit in actively protecting his uncle that much has been obvious throughout the years and these deflection articles are insulting and useless at this late date.

    Reply
  8. Debbie says:
    February 10, 2026 at 10:45 am

    This guy never changes. He holds his finger to the wind, sees which way the wind is blowing, and staunchly follows the crowd — from a distance, of course. How brave. Any day now he will come out in opposition of Hitler and the Third Reich.

    Reply
  9. Me at home says:
    February 10, 2026 at 10:51 am

    Funny Sykes posted this on his Substack of royal bootlickers and bots, instead of in his Daily Beast column where his nonsense is increasingly being challenged.

    Reply
  10. Blujfly says:
    February 10, 2026 at 10:53 am

    This is just part of Sykes’ vendetta against Buckingham Palace. The Mail has been a harping on Andrew living in Royal Lodge and how could he afford it and was he keeping it up for almost 2 decades. Because it was an absurdly ostentatious mansion for a man with no discernible source of income after 2011. It is Queen Elizabeth that created and adhered to this absurd distinction between appearing with the family in a “family” capacity versus a “royal” capacity.

    Reply
  11. Tessa says:
    February 10, 2026 at 10:53 am

    Andrew and his,ex imo were used to attempt to show harry and Meghan were worse and the bots and derangers would write in comments sections that Andrew did nothing wrong.

    Reply
  12. samipup says:
    February 10, 2026 at 11:03 am

    Wondering why Andrew hasn’t left for a non extraditable country.

    Reply
    • Jay says:
      February 10, 2026 at 12:22 pm

      Sadly, he won’t need to – the Windsors will continue supporting him and shielding him from any legal repercussions with all of their political and financial resources.

      Reply
  13. QuiteContrary says:
    February 10, 2026 at 11:29 am

    Yeah, William is such a pillar of morality and righteousness that he couldn’t even admit that his family had shortcomings on race.

    I await his brave declaration that “we are very much not a pedophiliac family.”

    Reply
  14. Jensa says:
    February 10, 2026 at 11:40 am

    I don’t believe this. I don’t think William or anyone else in that wretched family wants to start “allowing” the police into their lives. They all have stuff to hide.

    Reply
    • Blithe says:
      February 10, 2026 at 1:20 pm

      Yep. Too true.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      February 10, 2026 at 1:46 pm

      Oh absolutely not. But they’ll pretend to go along with the investigation juuuuust enough to shut up the press.

      William wont even release his taxes. There’s no way he’s doing anything that makes him answerable to anyone.

      Reply
  15. Susan Collins says:
    February 10, 2026 at 11:45 am

    So he is upset that Eugenie visits the “exiles”. No kidding. There will never be a LEGITIMATE POLICE INVESTIGATION!! There will only be a concept of an investigation.

    Reply
    • Blujfly says:
      February 10, 2026 at 1:42 pm

      Right? When Beatrice is the one that helped plan the BBC interview and is the one far more openly dealing with the Middle East, etc.

      Reply
      • Susan Collins says:
        February 10, 2026 at 1:55 pm

        Yes and there is a new People article (which I’m sure will be covered tomorrow) that claims Beatrice was a witness to Fergie talking about the email where she defended Epstein. Beatrice was 22 at the time so she was aware and in the loop so she should not be saying she feels duped and Peg has picked the wrong horse again.

  16. Dee(2) says:
    February 10, 2026 at 11:46 am

    So the decisive global statesman feels this way, but won’t go on the record about it and dodge’s questions when he has the opportunity to speak about it to the press. He’s a coward. It’s very easy to say what you would do when you’re not actually in the hot seat. It’ll be interesting to see how he’ll manage as the king to still not be responsible for decisions not being made and action not taken.

    Also this part ” he is cooler on Eugenie, who has maintained a friendship with Harry and Meghan, visited the exiles in California and been publicly pictured with them.”

    So she hasn’t actually done anything wrong other than indicate that she won’t allow herself to be totally under your control and behave for your approval? What an awful cousin, and what a horrible leader.

    Reply
  17. Grandma Susan says:
    February 10, 2026 at 12:59 pm

    I really do feel that William will be the end of the Monarchy.

    Reply
  18. First comment says:
    February 10, 2026 at 2:04 pm

    I’m pretty sure that Andrew will never face any sort of accountability. Both William and Charles will always protect him because he knows too much about them…

    Reply
  19. Blujfly says:
    February 10, 2026 at 2:30 pm

    He spent the fall giving interviews about his future reign and somehow never mentioned this.

    Reply
  20. jferber says:
    February 10, 2026 at 3:30 pm

    So what has William ever done (or ever will do) that will facilitate that FBI inquiry in the U.S.? Kidnap Andrew and fly him to Washington, DC? Or is William just flapping his lips to say something people want to hear, but he will do nothing personally to make it happen? Thought so. Windbag William.

    Reply

