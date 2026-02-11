People: Prince Andrew ‘is on his own & will no longer be protected by the royal family’

Some interesting things are happening around the Windsor clan and the royal media ecosystem. There seems to be a consensus that King Charles AND Prince William have not done enough about the “Prince Andrew Problem.” There’s a consensus that Charles and William should be doing more and saying more to protect the monarchy, and not only that, but Charles and William should have been more proactive for years about Andrew, because they were well aware that this was all a ticking time bomb. Buckingham Palace issued a huffy statement two days ago, promising to “support” a police investigation into a small fraction of Andrew’s dealings with Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, Prince William’s trip to Saudi Arabia has been completely overshadowed by the growing catastrophe. Well, People Magazine had an exclusive about all of this, and they spoke to Russell Myers, the royal reporter/editor for the Daily Mirror. Some highlights:
Russell Myers on the palace’s promise to work with authorities: “Certainly, there is an appetite at both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace for Andrew to do the right thing by his conscience and speak to U.S. investigators if he has any information…. Buckingham Palace announcing that they stand ready to assist the police in any investigation is a seminal moment for the royal family. By referring to the former Duke of York as Mr. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in public and expressing that he is purely a private citizen is a clear indication that Andrew is on his own and will no longer be protected by the royal family, by the institution. This course of action should have been taken many years ago.”
Myers on William’s trip to Saudi Arabia: “In Saudi Arabia, William was as professional as ever. But there is a deep feeling that the latest revelations in the Epstein scandal have the capacity to overshadow what they are trying to achieve. It’s an important step for both William and Catherine to not only convey their personal feelings on the allegations but also publicly state that they stand with the victims.” Myers, whose book is published in March, says that the couple “have found the disturbing claims in the Epstein files profoundly concerning, and they wanted to let it be known that they stand with the victims at the center of this.”
Myers on Epstein’s long ties to the monarchy: Myers, who is royal editor of the Daily Mirror, adds of the latest revelations, including that convicted sex offender Epstein spent time as a guest at royal residences, “Epstein was allowed to enter the heart of the institution. And while the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales may have had no idea about the actual closeness of Andrew and Epstein’s relationship, it now affects them and their futures. This week, William has had one of the most diplomatically sensitive missions of his public life, where his role as a member of the monarchy and being in Saudi Arabia at the request of the British government, but it threatens to be overshadowed by this. It’s stopping them from doing their jobs.”
[From People]
“…A clear indication that Andrew is on his own and will no longer be protected by the royal family, by the institution…” Bullsh-t. King Charles is NOT hanging Andrew out to dry. Not yet, at least. Charles and his courtiers are actually trying to thread a particularly devious needle: they’re trying to keep Andrew close, protected and out of sight, while publicly indicating that of course they’ll cooperate with one particular investigation, but only if requested! The stuff about William being overshadowed is… odd. Yes, William’s trip has been overshadowed, but to complain about that in the middle of the current newscycle is what reads as out-of-touch. The Epstein Files are a major international story involving some of the most powerful people in the world, and crybaby William’s message is “no one is paying attention to my big-boy trip!”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales and other senior members of the Royal Family. The coffin is carried to the hearse. Mourners, including members of the Royal Family, are seen paying their respects as the coffin is carried out and into the hears, then departing from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037872408, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037876791, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037876903, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince Andrew, Prince William. Senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037876936, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince William, Prince Andrew, Princess Catherine. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037888621, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince Andrew, King Charles, Prince William, Princess Catherine, Sarah Duchess of York. Senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037888662, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
-
-
10/02/2026. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Prince of Wales attends an E-Sports tournament hosted by the Saudi E-Sports Federation’s Chairman, HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud and the Esports World Cup team. The Prince learned about Saudi’s gaming ecosystem and met players from some of Saudi’s most popular professional teams, Team Falcons and Twisted Minds.,Image: 1073760523, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
-
-
The congregation and Members of the Royal Family depart for the Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral, London
Featuring: Prince Andrew
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
The Prince of Wales (left) poses for a photograph with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on a tour of the Unesco World Heritage Site At-Turaif Diriyah in Diriyah, during his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Featuring: Prince William, His Royal Highness, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, MBS
Where: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
When: 09 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales speaks with Reem Alrowaili and her daughter Eliana during a visit to a environmentally sustainable urban regeneration programme at Sports Boulevard in Riyadh, on day two of his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
When: 10 Feb 2026
Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales speaks with students during a visit to an environmentally sustainable urban regeneration programme at Sports Boulevard in Riyadh, on day two of his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
When: 10 Feb 2026
Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales during a visit to an environmentally sustainable urban regeneration programme at Sports Boulevard in Riyadh, on day two of his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
When: 10 Feb 2026
Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
A complete bullshit story. The king and prince have known for a long time just how close the pedo was to Epstein!!! They knew and protected the pedo!! They aren’t going to do shit about it no matter what else comes out!! The pedo is still protected and always will be protected!!!!
They are being heckled and questioned in the street. Their relevance is being g questioned more and more. If you don’t think that they won’t put Andrew out on the lawn with a “take him, he’s free” sign around his neck to save their own hides??? Ask the Cousin Nicky what these people will do to protect themselves and the grift.
Who is Cousin Nicky?
(lost my BRF scandal scorecard)
Last Tsar of Russia, known to the then BRF as cousin Nicky.
The then king, (George V?) declined to offer the Romanovs a safe haven in England for fear of revolutionary contagion.
Nicky and George were like siblings. Looked like twins. They didn’t want to be tainted by the revolution, so they didn’t take him and his family, his wife was ANOTHER cousin and a favorite of her Grandmother, Queen Victoria. They sent their “family” to their deaths. They also changed their GERMAN last name Saxe-Coburn Gotha to Windsor so there’s no constant reminder that they’re GERMAN not British. These people have been diabolical covering their own behinds but I believe that this is not going to go away in a manner that they desire and are accustomed to.
Also, one of Nicholas’ daughters was considered to be a bride to Prince Edward (later Edward VIII). This daughter could have been George’s Daughter in law. Mountbatten was considered for marriage to another daughter of the Tsar.
Delicious!! If they throw Andrew to the wolves, they’re fucked. If they protect him, they’re fucked!
Ha! Pretty much.
Beautiful, isn’t it?
And “throwing him to the wolves?” THEY are the wolves…and he has embarrassed them because he got caught publicly but he’s very much a wolf in that “royal” pack.
scooter and keen are such phonies
Is it me or does it feel like things are unraveling quickly for the BRF? The veil has been pulled back, the mystique is gone, and they’re struggling to seem royal in the bright light of day.
Lies lies lies. He is currently living in the lovely wood farm. He is being given a stipend and food and servants. He is having his security paid for. THAT IS PROTECTION. Meyers sounds like a strait up liar saying this to a US publication. Shame on him.
Charles is trying to convince the world that Andrew is on his own while he continues to support him in the luxurious manner to which he is accustomed. Caught between a rock and a hard place. That’s Charles rn.
It’s wild. Lie honey, you are paying for Andrew’s security while you refuse to to cover the security of your innocent grandchildren, like Lili and Archie. The BM must have to tie themselves up in freaking pretzels as they try to justify these actions of Charles that the whole world can clearly see. It’s bad bad.
This “Nothing to see here” story in People magazine reminds me very much of Sarah Ferguson’s private emails to Jeffrey Epstein telling him not to worry about her public statements about him, and that she is still in his corner. Her “brother” in fact. These Windsors are such hypocrites.
Exactly. Hiding him away on your private land is the very definition of protecting him, you absolute liars.
I saw a screenshot shot about the guy Will meeting in Saudi Arabia is in the Epstein files and a donor of Will Earthshot Prize to get it started. So Will has more than Andrew to worry about
No, that’s a different Middle Eastern weasel. The royals are up to their asses in ME weasels.
@Brassy; Thanks for the clarification
I will believe it when AMW has given a sworn affidavit after being questioned by authorities… I will believe it when he is living in a property not owned by the BRF or a part of any Royal estate and when he has no security funded by Chuck/taxpayers and is living off from his savings and whatever pension he might have. If they refuse to allow him to be prosecuted and jailed he should be stripped of everything.
Until then all these articles are just deflection and truthfully they are more than a little nauseating.
It’s so interesting to watch. Usually, they’ll try to distract with a H&M hit piece, but this is too big.
The Mail has been one of Andrew’s biggest critics – they coined “Air Miles Andy” and the like. So they must feel torn between the floodgates finally opening and their usual Meghan excoriation.
Also, “Randy Andy”.
Agreed. It’s interesting to finally see an occasion that the sycophants won’t use, “but MEGHAN WORE A DESIGNER DRESS!!” as deflection. I won’t hold my breath that some version of this isn’t coming, these people are nothing if not predictable and always terrible.
Bollocks. More lies.
[s]Yes he really has been thrown to the wolves [/s] It can not be repeated enough times. The man is not only a sexual deviant he’s also believed to have given sensitive government information to Epstein. His punishment? Being moved from one home on a royal estate to another home on another royal estate.
Yet, the prince who just wanted a happy family is evicted from his home and forced to flee the country. SHAME ON THE WHOLE FRIGGING LOT OF THEM.
I don’t know how Russell Myers can say with a straight face that Andrew is no longer being protected by the Royal Family. He still has housing, security and funding and the Palace has not given any information to police about Andrew.
Exactly @Amy Bee it’s all arrant nonsense that Andrew has been made to walk the plank when he’s cosily settled at his dad’s last home, servants, teddy bears, riding and shooting parties, security and funding. Naturally Kingy has wibbled about being at home if the Police need his help without any intention of following through by handing Andrew over to them with their EXTENSiVE FiLES ON HIS MISDEEDS. Kingy is expressing conventional “concern” to placate the peasants who don’t like paedophiles or those who harbour them. He’ll be throwing pens at minions because he’s reign is being detailed by all these nosey parkers. He’s all for maintenance of the good life for himself and Camzilla.
If you believe this man I have a bridge to sell you.
Basically Willy is a particularly suave and well-dressed arms dealer, selling British arms to Epstein’s pals. They can dress it up as “one of the most diplomatically sensitive missions of his public life,” but that’s what it boils down to.
Also, Willy wasn’t “heckled” by the public. A journalist asked him about Epstein. That journalist was just doing what journalists are supposed to do, and I hope journalists continue to ask him questions when Willy returns to Britain, but I’m not holding my breath.
Thank you! The point of this trip was to play nice with Saudi Arabia and sell them planes. Nothing about Epstein is going to change that, but William won’t have as much positive PR as he wants.
What a crock! When I think about how they treated Meghan when she was pregnant it makes me so angry. She had done nothing to deserve their lack of support while she underwent daily vicious bullying from the BM. She was an immigrant to their country and Harry’s wife but they threw her to the wolves with relish. Andrew’s punishment for his depravity is being forced to move to a smaller mansion. It’s truly sickening and I despise the RF for it.
Yeah, their whole schtick with Meghan was that she was a hopeless rube American philistine who needed to be taught how to use a knife and fork properly (that was an actual headline, I remember my eyes bugging out, like when you realise you’ve performed a cartoon-level physical contortion, as I scanned the papers on a rack somewhere) who threw her weight around the Palaces because she “didn’t know how to behave,” as if she were an untrained house pet. Like, the moral high ground is theirs by right, by dint of superior etiquette and breeding…. And here come Andrew, the sweaty nonce, grinding on underage girls and grasping at money that represents chump change to someone in Epstein’s tax bracket. I mean. It’s like Dunning-Krueger syndrome on a collective level. Egads.
So, in those two photos (one of William and Pedrew; the other of William and MBS), they’ve swapped one monster for another to stand next to England’s future king.
Nice job, crisis manager. You’re really nailing it!!!