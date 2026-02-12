Sarah Ferguson has told friends: ‘I need to get back to work. I need money’

Sarah Ferguson thinks she can “come back” from all of this, y’all. That’s the growing consensus among royal reporters in the know, probably because they’re hearing that from Fergie or people close to Fergie. Sarah is used to launching comebacks, having screwed up so many times and figuring out a way to land on her feet (sort of). But it definitely looks like people are not in the mood this time around. Last year, Fergie’s groveling, sycophantic 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein was revealed and that marked the beginning of the end. Since then, even more emails to and from Epstein and Sarah have come out and it’s gotten even worse. It almost sounds like she was in love with Epstein and/or she was fully committed to getting as much money from him by any means necessary. These days, Sarah is “homeless,” having been kicked out of Royal Lodge, and refusing to make plans to move somewhere else. Sarah has turned up in the UAE, where she’s apparently telling people that she plans to launch a comeback. According to Becky English’s new Mail exclusive:
Globe-trotting Sarah Ferguson is plotting an astonishing comeback to public life – very much without her beleaguered ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The former Duchess of York, it can be revealed, is lying low while she ‘gets her head together’, having recently spent a few days with friends in the French Alps before moving on to the United Arab Emirates.
She has also been spending time with her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, 35, who has been in the region for work, attending an art fair in Doha, Qatar, in her role as a director at dealer Hauser and Wirth.
However, far from issuing a public mea culpa over continuing revelations regarding her friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Ms Ferguson, 66, is understood to be already scouting around for a new PR team to represent her as she plans her return to the UK. Sources say she has openly told friends: ‘I need to get back to work. I need money.’
Fascinatingly, she has also made it clear that this future does not include her ex-husband, despite once describing them as ‘the happiest divorced couple in the world’. But she is now said to have told a friend: ‘When I come back I am going to have to put some distance between myself and Andrew.’
It is understood Ms Ferguson will not join him at his new home on the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and is planning to remain ‘in the Windsor area’, where she will either buy or rent her own home. But friends believe she is ‘kidding herself’ if she thinks she can pick up where she left off and return to any kind of normal life.
Emails between the ex-duchess and Epstein show her repeatedly chasing him for money to pay off her debts, as well as practical support over a considerable period of time. They contain evidence she remained in close contact with him after he was released from prison for sex offences against children, even taking her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, to have lunch with him five days after his release.
Last week, the Daily Mail reported that friends seemed keen to emphasise the disparity in the allegations facing Ms Ferguson and Andrew.
A source said: ‘Sarah is upset that their names have apparently been taken off the guest lists for red-carpet and charity events.’
Regarding her return to the UK, another source said: ‘I don’t know whether Sarah is just deluded or desperate. She is 66 and has no home and no discernible income. The public is disgusted by what they have read. And how would she pay a new PR team to rescue her reputation? She is said to be looking to bounce back, in typical Fergie style. I’m just not sure the public will buy it.’
One of my biggest questions about Andrew and Sarah – a question which still has not really been answered – is “where has all the money gone?” Just last year, Sarah sold her £4.2 million London home, which she bought in 2022. Where is that money? Andrew and Sarah also sold their Swiss ski chalet in 2022 for millions – where is that money? With Sarah, the answer is almost definitely “the money was pissed away on dumb sh-t and she never saved any of it.” But where is Andrew’s money? That’s never been established. All of which to say, I’m sure Sarah does “need to work” and I’m sure she’s broke, if not millions in debt. But the idea of Sarah figuring out a way to launch a comeback is delusional and absurd at this point. Tom Sykes’s sources recently said she plans to do another book as well. Like… please don’t let this happen, my god.
