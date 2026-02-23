Wunmi Mosaku wore a stunning Ahluwalia & won her first BAFTA for ‘Sinners’

Wunmi Mosaku won a BAFTA last night! She won Best Supporting Actress for Sinners. I’m so happy for her. Mosaku is a British-Nigerian actress, but she lives and works in America now. Still, the British film industry wants to claim her as their own. I would too, you know? She’s a wonderful actress and a stunning beauty. Mosaku wore a custom look from Ahluwalia, a bold, electric blue gown with complementary blue eye shadow. Stunning.

Jessie Buckley also won a BAFTA and she also wore blue. This is Chanel and I hate it, but I haven’t liked anything Jessie’s worn throughout the awards season. She’s super-talented, but she has very rizz-free style.

Gracie Abrams also wore Chanel – this is new, from the Pre-Fall 2026 collection. She came to the BAFTAs as Paul Mescal’s date/plus-one. Since I don’t follow the ins and outs of Paul’s dating life, it surprised me to learn that this was his first time walking a red carpet with Gracie? Interesting. They’ve been together for almost two years. Mescal was there because he was BAFTA-nominated for Hamnet (he lost to Sean Penn).