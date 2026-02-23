Wunmi Mosaku wore a stunning Ahluwalia & won her first BAFTA for ‘Sinners’

Wunmi Mosaku won a BAFTA last night! She won Best Supporting Actress for Sinners. I’m so happy for her. Mosaku is a British-Nigerian actress, but she lives and works in America now. Still, the British film industry wants to claim her as their own. I would too, you know? She’s a wonderful actress and a stunning beauty. Mosaku wore a custom look from Ahluwalia, a bold, electric blue gown with complementary blue eye shadow. Stunning.
Jessie Buckley also won a BAFTA and she also wore blue. This is Chanel and I hate it, but I haven’t liked anything Jessie’s worn throughout the awards season. She’s super-talented, but she has very rizz-free style.
Gracie Abrams also wore Chanel – this is new, from the Pre-Fall 2026 collection. She came to the BAFTAs as Paul Mescal’s date/plus-one. Since I don’t follow the ins and outs of Paul’s dating life, it surprised me to learn that this was his first time walking a red carpet with Gracie? Interesting. They’ve been together for almost two years. Mescal was there because he was BAFTA-nominated for Hamnet (he lost to Sean Penn).
Wunmi’s dress was gorgeous. The Chanel were meh. Go Sinners and Wunmi!
As a boringly straight middle-aged woman, I find her absolutely intoxicatingly beautiful. She doesn’t glow — she radiates. And she is so, so good in everything she’s in — I’m rooting for her all the way!
I love that Jessie doesn’t pander to convention and homogenization. “She should dress more beautifully” smacks of “She should smile more.” She should dress however she wants! And I just love her face.
I do love Gracie’s dress.
This and the yellow dress for Wunmi *chefs kiss*
Congratulations on the well deserved win!
Gracie Abram’s plastic surgery face truly unnerves me. The fox eye/full Face of filler and Botox on someone they young is uncanny to me.
Somehow I react more negatively to the you g stars who have altered their features than to a wonky facelift on an older actress.
His hand on her ass in every picture unnerves me.
Wunmi looks amazing in that electric blue!
Go Wunmi! Never heard of her before Sinners but will be looking out for her now, she’s so talented.
Loved her speech and how beautifully she spoke to both Ryan Coogler and Michael B Jordan (on behalf of all the actors), she clearly believed the hell out of the film.
That shade of blue on Wunmi is absolutely heavenly, it makes my eyes so happy. I hope she had the best night and felt amazing because she looked it! The boob tassel was random and unnecessary though.
Jessie isn’t a fashion girl in the normal sense, as long as she likes it that’s all that matters. The colour is lovely on her but to me she looks like she isn’t so concerned with the self promotion side of her job; maybe she just prefers to focus on her work instead. She’s certainly booked and busy enough!
I actually like Gracie’s Chanel, it’s understated but also elegant, it’s a good dress for a plus one. I had zero idea they were an item though, this is cute. They both seem nice.
So happy for Wunmi’s well-deserved win and that dress is spectacular on her.