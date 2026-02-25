Why is Mike Tindall wearing a red ‘Make England Great Again’ hat?

The Six Nations rugby tournament began earlier this month, and on Saturday, the Princess of Wales made her first appearance to support her patronage, England’s rugby team. She was sent out specifically to distract from Prince Andrew’s arrest. Somewhat hilariously, Team England was badly beaten by the Irish team.

Well, Mike Tindall is a former pro rugby player and he’s married to Kate’s cousin-in-law. Tindall is also a very weird guy. He appeared on his rugby podcast this week, wearing a “Make England Great Again” baseball cap. What is going on here? This is one of the reasons why I roll my eyes at a lot of British political commentary about Donald Trump – like, yes, I am well aware that Trump is a hugely destructive political force and a fascist cult leader. But British politicos shouldn’t kid themselves – there are tons of ultra-right-wing British people who absolutely want their own MAGA-like cult in England. Tindall is a grown man in his 40s, he absolutely knows what he’s doing.

Additionally, Tindall is coming in for a lot of criticism for what he actually said on his podcast. He refused to give the Irish team due credit for Saturday’s win, and instead complained at length about the English team “giving” Ireland the game. A brute from the island of Salty Sore-Loserstan.