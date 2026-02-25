Why is Mike Tindall wearing a red ‘Make England Great Again’ hat?

The Six Nations rugby tournament began earlier this month, and on Saturday, the Princess of Wales made her first appearance to support her patronage, England’s rugby team. She was sent out specifically to distract from Prince Andrew’s arrest. Somewhat hilariously, Team England was badly beaten by the Irish team.

Well, Mike Tindall is a former pro rugby player and he’s married to Kate’s cousin-in-law. Tindall is also a very weird guy. He appeared on his rugby podcast this week, wearing a “Make England Great Again” baseball cap. What is going on here? This is one of the reasons why I roll my eyes at a lot of British political commentary about Donald Trump – like, yes, I am well aware that Trump is a hugely destructive political force and a fascist cult leader. But British politicos shouldn’t kid themselves – there are tons of ultra-right-wing British people who absolutely want their own MAGA-like cult in England. Tindall is a grown man in his 40s, he absolutely knows what he’s doing.

Additionally, Tindall is coming in for a lot of criticism for what he actually said on his podcast. He refused to give the Irish team due credit for Saturday’s win, and instead complained at length about the English team “giving” Ireland the game. A brute from the island of Salty Sore-Loserstan.

  1. Tessa says:
    February 25, 2026 at 10:00 am

    Is he buddies with Trump now?

    • Booboochile says:
      February 25, 2026 at 10:32 am

      Make England white again. Basically the same racist bull shit again. Phew Meghan and Harry really shook them, with their miscegination.

      • Dot says:
        February 25, 2026 at 2:30 pm

        I grew up in the UK, and it’s as racist – or in some cases, *more* racist – than the US. They’re just (very slightly) less overt about it.

  2. Brassy Rebel says:
    February 25, 2026 at 10:03 am

    Saying the quiet part out loud.

  3. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    February 25, 2026 at 10:04 am

    MAGA is a cult. A cancer that’s spreading around the world. Not surprised this guy is wearing this hat. You would think with all the other stuff the royal family has going on, these people would be careful with their PR right now. Zero brain cells.

    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      February 25, 2026 at 2:06 pm

      These people do have zero brain cells. It is weird that the king and lazy kate, both named as the racists a few years back were immediately struck by cancer right after the event – to kill the subject? And look at this twat, wearing a maga sequel hat. He could not contain himself, he had to say it not outloud.

  4. Lorelei says:
    February 25, 2026 at 10:05 am

    This jackass continues to show us what a POS he is every time he steps outside or opens his mouth. It’s unsurprising that he’s one of the few people William seems to genuinely get along well with.

  5. Jes says:
    February 25, 2026 at 10:11 am

    We kinda already knew tindall was a piece if sh*t. I feel like this further confirms my impression of this entire family as racist white trash who lucked into being born to some pillagers several centuries ago.

    • Lover says:
      February 25, 2026 at 7:56 pm

      Dead on. Mike, William, and Andrew all look and act like your average drunk soccer hooligans, while Camilla and Fergie would fit in sitting on plastic chairs in front of a trailer smoking cigarettes.

  6. Dee(2) says:
    February 25, 2026 at 10:11 am

    Because he’s a lout? I really don’t have anything else. He absolutely knows what he’s doing, and he’s made his leanings pretty clear I would think. Him and that guy James Haskell that does that podcast with him, who I’m convinced was ” a friend of Harry and William” for a lot of stories back in the day. Especially the ones criticizing any sort of ” wokeness”.

  7. CatGotMyTongue says:
    February 25, 2026 at 10:12 am

    Oh, dear.

    Reply
  8. windyriver says:
    February 25, 2026 at 10:23 am

    Surely that should be “Rake England Great Again”? The family are such big environmentalists, after all.

    What a douche.

  9. Constance says:
    February 25, 2026 at 10:23 am

    It is worse than a cult …it’s a lump of insecure self-loathing losers who need someone to fawn over and bend over for…a bully like Trump to point to others they can think are “lesser” than their own sorry-azz selves. Just like to dumbest kids to followed the school bully around. MAGA people are so stupid they don’t even know they are being screwed and laughed at even by the head poompah loser racist buffoon…

  10. B says:
    February 25, 2026 at 10:23 am

    “Very much not a racist family”. -Prince William

    They just get concerned about the races intermingling, don’t like anyone non white working with them just for them in a very limited capacity. Keep trying to strip titles and segregate the only non white royals they have and are now openly supporting and wearing the logo of racist, fascist cult leader from another country.

    These people are not only racist they are envious, ignorant, malice-filled predators.

  11. Jais says:
    February 25, 2026 at 10:26 am

    Maybe he can go on the next visit to see Trump. And wear the hat. This is bold imo. MAGA is known for racism and he’s just proudly waving his own version. It ain’t subtle.

    Reply
  12. ChillinginDC says:
    February 25, 2026 at 10:27 am

    Did everyone in the UK say F Black people cause that’s the energy it’s been giving this week.

  13. QuiteContrary says:
    February 25, 2026 at 10:30 am

    So he’s a racist wannabe fascist AND a sore loser? Glad he’s showing who he really is.

    England got its ass handed to it by Ireland. It was barely even a contest.

  14. mosshearted says:
    February 25, 2026 at 10:33 am

    I bet he loves Trump and votes with Farage’s party. He seems like the type.

  15. Layla says:
    February 25, 2026 at 10:34 am

    Ramadhaan has begun a week ago and since then there has been attacks on Muslims with either stabbing or arson attacks on Masjids. There was one last night in Manchester. And a few days ago, Manchester also saw another far right hate March where brown and black people were being racially abused and attacked.
    Since the riots last august, the royals, the figureheads of this country havent said a single word in support of our communities but they all love to use us and our people when they need a PR boost. The king and queen, mighty people that they are just recently visited an exhibition of art from the Arab nations (I refuse to use the colonial term of “middle east”) but God forbid they utter the word Palestine or show any sort of compassion to the communities and faiths C3 always pays lip service to

    • Bqm says:
      February 25, 2026 at 5:27 pm

      The us isn’t alone in creeping towards fascism. And we weren’t in 2016 either. Too many places have very strong ultra right wing white Christian nationalist factions. It’s pretty scary. The us is just the biggest and most powerful and thus the scariest.

  16. Hypocrisy says:
    February 25, 2026 at 10:38 am

    With everything going on currently with the files that were released he symbolically chooses show his support for Epstein clients like the orange stain and his uncle-in-law who was also in that client list. This was a blatant choice by a man who has been a walking rad flag for a very long time now.

  17. Inge says:
    February 25, 2026 at 10:38 am

    I still remember this racist coward going off about Harry, but when H&M turned up for the Queens jubilee and H was chatting to Zara Mike was cowering in a corner

    Also hearing how much William likes him says enough

  18. Mel says:
    February 25, 2026 at 10:44 am

    This man is painfully stupid, is NOT reading the “world” room and they need to pull him off any further interviews, so he does not continue to campaign for them to be abolished. This is exactly what he’s doing, but he’s so dumb. His wife is dumb as a rock also, if she knew he went out like that and didn’t pull him back.

  19. Sue says:
    February 25, 2026 at 11:05 am

    But the BRF is definitely “not a racist family. ”
    The MAGA hat is the modern-day Confederate flag. It is a hate symbol. I don’t care that it says England instead of America. That is a MAGA hat. A MEGA hat.

  20. tamsin says:
    February 25, 2026 at 11:48 am

    I believe that if Tindall were American, he would be full Maga and a Trump supporter. As a Canadian, I find it totally offensive that a married-in member of the Windsors is wearing this, and is in effect making a political statement.

  21. Amy Bee says:
    February 25, 2026 at 12:26 pm

    As I’ve said before, Meghan didn’t stand a chance in that family.

  22. Normades says:
    February 25, 2026 at 12:30 pm

    Such a wanker we all know what he really means. They already tried that with Brexit and of course it hasn’t been working out.

  23. Anne Maria says:
    February 25, 2026 at 12:34 pm

    I remember when as a player he and his team insulted the Irish President by not moving out of her way as she went along the line of players doing greetings just before an Ireland v England game. She had to step off the carpet onto a muddy pitch. If Irish players had done it to ER II there would have been uproar. He was unpleasant then and is unpleasant now. Scotland and Ireland kicked England’s rugby backsides in successive matches and it was well deserved.

  24. Traveller says:
    February 25, 2026 at 1:25 pm

    A british magat is still just a magat and everything that that label implies … a dangerous, ignorant loser.

  25. BeanieBean says:
    February 25, 2026 at 1:54 pm

    Short answer? ‘Cause he’s an idiot.

    Reply
  26. NoBS Please says:
    February 25, 2026 at 1:54 pm

    Isn’t that a Reform (far-right) slogan?

    Mike Tindall is such a chav, he’d be the perfect poster-boy for Reform.

  27. Freddy says:
    February 25, 2026 at 2:37 pm

    Racism is a mental illness that affects people of predominantly White European descent who have been conditioned to believe that they–simply by their lack of melanin–are superior to everyone else. Once they understand this and opt to address it like the cancer it is, they’ll be so much happier. And so will the rest of us.

  28. sunnisideup says:
    February 25, 2026 at 4:07 pm

    Tindall isn’t a gentleman.

  29. bisynaptic says:
    February 25, 2026 at 5:08 pm

    LOL Just as Trump’s approval ratings are tanking and he’s getting his ass handed to him, in nationwide elections! At least you can’t accuse the poor bloke of being a fair-weather friend. 😁

  30. Red says:
    February 25, 2026 at 5:09 pm

    Tindall once again proving he’s exactly who I thought he was. What a creep. No wonder Workshy William likes him.

  31. Beckymae says:
    February 25, 2026 at 6:26 pm

    The far right Reform part headed by human rancid potato, Farage, has been leading the polls for MONTHS now. If there was an election now they would win, it is scary. Similar things re happening in Australia with One Nation but it is unlikely they would form government but there could easily be a hung parliament, still bad.

    Watch GBN News, it is SO awful but also kinda funny…like a “posh” version of Fox….we laugh but it resonates with so many 🙁

  32. jferber says:
    February 25, 2026 at 7:13 pm

    Why did his wife marry him? Really.

  33. tyrant_destroyed says:
    February 25, 2026 at 7:51 pm

    Dude had too many concussions.

  34. Lau says:
    February 25, 2026 at 8:27 pm

    I’m from a family of rugby fans and I am one myself, everybody agree that Ireland haven’t played this well in a LONG time. It was almost as if they had restrained themselves only to absolutely humiliate the English team. He’s just being a sore loser POS. I hope they get beaten by Italy next.

