Royalist: The Sussexes’ Jordanian trip proves why they need their titles removed!

Many of us were caught off-guard by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s surprise trip to Jordan. Their team only announced the trip roughly 12 hours before Harry and Meghan arrived in Jordan alongside the WHO team. The Sussexes’ trip was coordinated with WHO and they went to Jordan at WHO’s invitation, to draw attention to the refugee crisis and the situation on the ground. Baked into the announcement of the Sussexes’ trip was confirmation that they had informed Buckingham Palace of their plans, but they are not undertaking this visit at the behest of the British government, nor are they working through the British embassy in Jordan. Harry dealt with a similar situation last year when he visited Ukraine – while he did not visit Kyiv as part of a British diplomatic mission, he still had to inform the palace and the Foreign Office, if not Downing Street.

Anyway, my point is that the bald demon is mad, mad, mad. Prince William was also caught off guard by the Sussexes’ trip and he’s been barking at royalists ever since Harry and Meghan stepped foot in Amman. One of the biggest tells: Tom Sykes has written yet another thinly-veiled Baldemort tantrum about how this Jordanian visit proves why Harry and Meghan need their titles taken away. The broad strokes:

With Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, launching a high-profile and politically sensitive trip to Jordan just days after Prince Andrew’s arrest, we now see a royal family in which King Charles clearly no longer exercises any control. Discipline has broken down, and Buckingham Palace, appears unable to stop H&M’s quasi-royal freelancing. Harry and Meghan are in Jordan for a two-day program focused on health and humanitarian work linked to the Gaza war. They arrived in Amman for meetings with the director-general of the World Health Organization and other international officials, stepping out of their car in sharp, coordinated outfits and moving straight into a full schedule of visits. On paper, the program is charitable and private. In practice, it looks like an unofficial royal tour at the exact moment the monarch is trying to steady the institution after Andrew’s arrest. [The Sussexes’ detailed briefing memo to the media] underlines that they are not in Jordan as official representatives of the British state. Even so, the optics are thisclose to those of the overseas missions carried out by working royals, only, no palace official is on hand to direct the visit, no clear chain of command exists to say what is acceptable for the Sussexes and what is not. All this is playing out while the King deals with the most serious crisis in modern times: Andrew. Officers have only just completed a days-long search of Royal Lodge, his former official home, after earlier raiding his temporary address at Wood Farm. God knows what they will find. The combination of a disgraced duke under arrest and a younger son staging rogue global tours confirms my view that the King is unable, or unwilling, to enforce strict standards. His health problems and cautious temperament mean few insiders expect a sweeping reset while he remains on the throne. There is little faith that he will move decisively to remove titles, shut down confusing semi-royal branding or force wayward relatives into private life. Harry and Meghan now run their own schedule, media operation and charities, while still trading on royal identity to make money. It’s just not sustainable to carry on with a royal family in which people with royal titles act independently of any clear institutional plan, leaving Buckingham Palace to watch rather than direct. This is the landscape that Prince William, Prince of Wales will reshape as I have been reporting for some time. Few around the palace, given King Charles’s fragile health and his habit of caution, now think the current monarch will impose the far-reaching reforms that many believe are needed. Courtiers and advisers instead assume that the job of restoring discipline and ending confusion will fall to William very early in his reign. Under the model [William] is considering, titles and perks would flow strictly from work, not birth alone. Anyone carrying out full-time duties on behalf of the Crown — regional visits, overseas diplomacy, bread-and-butter engagements on “a wet Wednesday” in places far from London — would be a royal highness and would hold a prince or princess title. In return, they would receive a defined income and a single, clearly allocated home tied to that role. Those who choose not to serve as working royals would be treated differently. They would not use the HRH style, they would not receive state-funded or subsidized housing, and they would not enjoy special privileges from the institution. Instead they would live as private citizens, free to make money and live as they wish, in the manner of Peter and Zara Phillips. The aim is to remove the blurred lines that currently allow relatives to enjoy royal branding while operating outside any structure, the very problem exposed by the “spare” and by Andrew’s downfall.

[From The Royalist Substack]

It continues to amuse me that the Windsors believe they solely own the concept of “visiting other countries on humanitarian, charitable and cultural grounds.” Literally every charitable ambassador does this. In my previous post, I compared Harry and Meghan’s trip to what Angelina Jolie used to do for decades on behalf of the UNHCR. That’s the comparison, not “quasi-royal” or whatever – the Sussex brand is now celebrity-humanitarian, more Angelina Jolie than Prince-William-gurning-with-Prince-Bonesaw. That’s the real danger – not that people will be “confused” by Harry and Meghan’s humanitarian missions, but that they have the freedom to travel, do soft-diplomacy and raise the profile of charities and global humanitarian needs without getting permission from pissypants William.

Also: if William is so incandescent with rage about the Jordanian trip, why did he shriek down the phone at the Daily Mail’s editors to get them to add his name to a Sussex-headline?

Ring ring; is that the DailyMail? Yes sir; ok can you make sure u add the heir in that headline? Ok sir; sure thing, we will update it shortly. 2hrs later 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/Gzycc2v8E4 — SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) February 25, 2026