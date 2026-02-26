Royalist: The Sussexes’ Jordanian trip proves why they need their titles removed!

Many of us were caught off-guard by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s surprise trip to Jordan. Their team only announced the trip roughly 12 hours before Harry and Meghan arrived in Jordan alongside the WHO team. The Sussexes’ trip was coordinated with WHO and they went to Jordan at WHO’s invitation, to draw attention to the refugee crisis and the situation on the ground. Baked into the announcement of the Sussexes’ trip was confirmation that they had informed Buckingham Palace of their plans, but they are not undertaking this visit at the behest of the British government, nor are they working through the British embassy in Jordan. Harry dealt with a similar situation last year when he visited Ukraine – while he did not visit Kyiv as part of a British diplomatic mission, he still had to inform the palace and the Foreign Office, if not Downing Street.
Anyway, my point is that the bald demon is mad, mad, mad. Prince William was also caught off guard by the Sussexes’ trip and he’s been barking at royalists ever since Harry and Meghan stepped foot in Amman. One of the biggest tells: Tom Sykes has written yet another thinly-veiled Baldemort tantrum about how this Jordanian visit proves why Harry and Meghan need their titles taken away. The broad strokes:
With Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, launching a high-profile and politically sensitive trip to Jordan just days after Prince Andrew’s arrest, we now see a royal family in which King Charles clearly no longer exercises any control. Discipline has broken down, and Buckingham Palace, appears unable to stop H&M’s quasi-royal freelancing.
Harry and Meghan are in Jordan for a two-day program focused on health and humanitarian work linked to the Gaza war. They arrived in Amman for meetings with the director-general of the World Health Organization and other international officials, stepping out of their car in sharp, coordinated outfits and moving straight into a full schedule of visits. On paper, the program is charitable and private. In practice, it looks like an unofficial royal tour at the exact moment the monarch is trying to steady the institution after Andrew’s arrest.
[The Sussexes’ detailed briefing memo to the media] underlines that they are not in Jordan as official representatives of the British state. Even so, the optics are thisclose to those of the overseas missions carried out by working royals, only, no palace official is on hand to direct the visit, no clear chain of command exists to say what is acceptable for the Sussexes and what is not.
All this is playing out while the King deals with the most serious crisis in modern times: Andrew. Officers have only just completed a days-long search of Royal Lodge, his former official home, after earlier raiding his temporary address at Wood Farm. God knows what they will find.
The combination of a disgraced duke under arrest and a younger son staging rogue global tours confirms my view that the King is unable, or unwilling, to enforce strict standards. His health problems and cautious temperament mean few insiders expect a sweeping reset while he remains on the throne. There is little faith that he will move decisively to remove titles, shut down confusing semi-royal branding or force wayward relatives into private life.
Harry and Meghan now run their own schedule, media operation and charities, while still trading on royal identity to make money. It’s just not sustainable to carry on with a royal family in which people with royal titles act independently of any clear institutional plan, leaving Buckingham Palace to watch rather than direct.
This is the landscape that Prince William, Prince of Wales will reshape as I have been reporting for some time. Few around the palace, given King Charles’s fragile health and his habit of caution, now think the current monarch will impose the far-reaching reforms that many believe are needed. Courtiers and advisers instead assume that the job of restoring discipline and ending confusion will fall to William very early in his reign.
Under the model [William] is considering, titles and perks would flow strictly from work, not birth alone. Anyone carrying out full-time duties on behalf of the Crown — regional visits, overseas diplomacy, bread-and-butter engagements on “a wet Wednesday” in places far from London — would be a royal highness and would hold a prince or princess title. In return, they would receive a defined income and a single, clearly allocated home tied to that role.
Those who choose not to serve as working royals would be treated differently. They would not use the HRH style, they would not receive state-funded or subsidized housing, and they would not enjoy special privileges from the institution. Instead they would live as private citizens, free to make money and live as they wish, in the manner of Peter and Zara Phillips. The aim is to remove the blurred lines that currently allow relatives to enjoy royal branding while operating outside any structure, the very problem exposed by the “spare” and by Andrew’s downfall.
It continues to amuse me that the Windsors believe they solely own the concept of “visiting other countries on humanitarian, charitable and cultural grounds.” Literally every charitable ambassador does this. In my previous post, I compared Harry and Meghan’s trip to what Angelina Jolie used to do for decades on behalf of the UNHCR. That’s the comparison, not “quasi-royal” or whatever – the Sussex brand is now celebrity-humanitarian, more Angelina Jolie than Prince-William-gurning-with-Prince-Bonesaw. That’s the real danger – not that people will be “confused” by Harry and Meghan’s humanitarian missions, but that they have the freedom to travel, do soft-diplomacy and raise the profile of charities and global humanitarian needs without getting permission from pissypants William.
Also: if William is so incandescent with rage about the Jordanian trip, why did he shriek down the phone at the Daily Mail’s editors to get them to add his name to a Sussex-headline?
Ring ring; is that the DailyMail? Yes sir; ok can you make sure u add the heir in that headline? Ok sir; sure thing, we will update it shortly.
2hrs later 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/Gzycc2v8E4
— SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) February 25, 2026
“Those who choose not to serve as working royals would be treated differently. They would not use the HRH style, they would not receive state-funded or subsidized housing, and they would not enjoy special privileges from the institution. Instead they would live as private citizens, free to make money and live as they wish, in the manner of Peter and Zara Phillips.”
Is…that not what H and M are doing? They don’t use HRH, don’t receive a dime from the RF or state, and certainly don’t enjoy privileges from the institution. They really don’t read what they write, do they?
Right? I had the same question. Right now they don’t use their hrh. But maybe they don’t Harry to go by Prince Harry. To which William would need to write an LP specifically saying that.
That means that Eugenie and Beatrice would not be able to use their HRH either. They live as private citizens, receive no money from the taxpayer, and supposedly pay rent for their accommodations at Kensington Palace and St. James’ Palace. So are they going to have to move out? Their father was paying for their security, but who is paying for it now?
Exactly.
They’re just upset that Harry and Meghan get more attention and have more impact than the lazy, raging heir. They’ll keep moving the goalposts and thinking up ways to try to punish them, even though the Sussexes have moved on and they’re peacefully chillin’ under a tree.
They are not there because of their titles. They are there because of their hard work. They actually ‘show up and do good’.
As I said in my post below, these royalists are stupid.
WILLIAM IS DELUSIONAL 🤣🤣🤣🤣 SOMEBODY NEEDS TO KNOCK. HIM ON THE HEAD 🤣🤣🤣🤣
The only one who will be happy if their titles are taken away will be Peg the selfish. It won’t stop them from doing the work that they want to accomplish it will only look bad for Peg the jealous!! So go ahead Peg remove the titles and let the world now what a jealous and useless man child that you are!! The Sussexes will still be the better people that others want to be around and the will continue to serve others!!
“Under the model [William] is considering, titles and perks would flow strictly from work, not birth alone.“ that’s definitely not smart coming from lazy scoot william. He doesn’t even really work, him & his lazy wife, will they take down their own crowns?
“Under the model [William] is considering, titles and perks would flow strictly from work, not birth alone.“ that’s definitely not smart coming from lazy scoot william. He doesn’t even really work, him & his lazy wife, will they take down their own crowns?
Shove him into a dog dish
I actually love this for William.
“In return, they would receive a defined income and a single, clearly allocated home tied to that role.”
Gonna have to pick a single forever home, Willy boy.
They already did – with a golf club when he was a child. Perhaps that’s the reason he’s the way he is.
I have never seen a royal tour that looks like what Meghan and Harry are accomplishing here. Where royals are non stop on the go, visiting deeply meaningful and necessary places and connecting with the people are struggling and hurting.
Well. Not since one Princess. A very long time ago.
Royal visits are usually them walking around places that have been preparing for their visit for weeks with the most unstrenuous of tasks for the visitors.
The royals diplomatic tour guide-
“We have a special cheese! This region has been making it for 700 years and it’s renowned through out the world. Will you try it?”
Royal – *takes the smallest nibble then grimaces dramatically*
“Are you sure you gave me the special one and not the rotten one?”
Everyone – 😐
Spot on!
100%.
This quote left me laughing: “Even so, the optics are this close to those of the overseas missions carried out by working royals, only, no palace official is on hand to direct the visit, no clear chain of command exists to say what is acceptable for the Sussexes and what is not.”
Precisely.
With no palace official on hand to direct the visit or say what is/is not acceptable…
look at how successful and flawless their visit has been!
No colonialist photo ops, no reaching out to kids in cages, no flag cosplay, and the vast majority of the photos I’ve seen are actually highlighting their engagement with refugees, the stated purpose of their visit.
Not, say, royals drinking in pubs or whatever W&K get up to on their state visits.
In fact, the royal advisors should be quaking in their boots at how much better H&M can do the job withOUT their interference.
Ha, I was coming to make the exact same comment!!!
He just described exactly what H&M are doing. So what’s the problem then?? It’s literally not their fault that they are more popular and interesting and that the british press would rather talk about them than William in a lab coat looking awkward.
I agree with what everyone said above. Do those people read what they write?
So they take away Harry and Meghan titles, but countries and organizations STILL WANT HARRY and MEGHAN what will royalists and Willy have left to complain about?
But…but Peg’s not like the other girls!!! And forcing them to change the headline? Lol. The PICK ME energy is so excruciating.
Self-own! Me Me ME! Only I get to decide. Waaahhhh!
Sir Peggington is so self-serving in his hypocrisy, with one set of rules for himself and another for everyone else. He reminds me of every right wing politician raging against meritocracy and bemoaning the loss of inherent privilege.
I had that exact same thought while reading that paragraph. I was sitting here, brow scrunched thinking. . .that is exactly what they are doing. . .already?!?
His articles are getting more unhinged.
I think this description sounds like Kate Middleton.
@Krista
“Instead they would live as private citizens, free to make money and live as they wish, in the manner of Peter and Zara Phillips.”
Since when ordinary citizens live in royal estates, they benefit from royal protection, drive cars, attend royal receptions, and simultaneously earn money from advertising products as members of the royal family.
The first part of the privileges may be understandable; she is, after all, the Queen’s granddaughter, but those bags of money Zara travels to Arab countries to collect, dragging her Shrek behind her, or Peter advertising milk for the Chinese, are a completely different matter. Not only are they politically taking money from totalitarian and brutal states that violate women’s rights, but they also accept this money without supervision and taxation. And they are not the only ones. Members of the royal family who are not “working” members of the Firm are expected to perform normal work at country or in British diplomatic missions abroad. Everything official, legal, without bribes for access, contacts, or anything else. But this requires a backbone, high morale, and enforceable law.
Also there’s this: “Under the model [William] is considering, titles and perks would flow strictly from work, not birth alone.”
This is essentially acknowledging that “royal birth” is not a real thing and that no status should be conferred by it. I would think William et. al. would want to be very careful about putting that idea about!
The way this article acknowledges that the Sussexs’ visit is to a private charity and that their own press release emphasizes that this is NOT an official visit but then proceeds to say that it’s still “too close” — this is an institution with a LOT of problems!
Anyone carrying out full-time duties on behalf of the Crown — regional visits, overseas diplomacy, bread-and-butter engagements on “a wet Wednesday” in places far from London — would be a royal highness and would hold a prince or princess title.
Does Wilbur get irony? He has a title, Duchy income, multiple mansions and power/ privilege/ perks and YET does not work FULLTIME. Dude enjoys 18 weeks of school holidays and during the 34 weeks that he’s available for work, appears maybe twice a week. So no very much not working fulltime or even halftime! Stupid man is cutting his own throat or is the source trolling Wilbur?
Right? Okay, full time work makes you HRH? So then William shouldn’t be HRH because he worked a paltry 202 events last year, even with as much padding as he does. Kate worked, what, 50?
Charles did twice as many events as the two of them combined.
And yet they think they’re entitled to HRH by virtue of birth – so birth alone is good enough for William, but not anyone else.
And that’s the problem with this whole conversation as we’ve said on here many times before – either its your blood/birth that makes you special, or its not. Andrew is an easy target because many of his crimes are photographed, and because they were especially heinous (yes like an episode of SVU.) but he’s not the only one in that family that has engaged in dodgy or illegal activity (thinking beyond the sex trafficking and into the Pitch at Palace, the dodgy investments and friends, the state secrets, etc.) So who is entitled to HRH and a title? The pure of heart? Who qualifies for that?
I want him to try and take their titles. The Institution will crash around and on him! He’s such a MORON.
Nothing is stopping him from carrying out engagements the way Harry and Meghan do. NOTHING.
In response to Becks1, has anyone who watches regularly noticed any Epstein content in SVU episodes lately? Now I want them to tie Epstein/ Andrew into a story arc!
Also basing it on work means their kids shouldn’t have the HRH until they start working.
Harry and Meghan have already set the standard and William can’t handle it.
Harry would still be doing this without any title. Yes some invites may disappear but many more would come their way. That is what the royalists can’t understand.
I don’t think any invites would disappear actually. They can do whatever they want re: the titles, but Harry will always be “Prince Harry” to the global population, there’s nothing they can do about that. And despite whatever the bizarro British media and Monarchy think, Harry and Meghan are invited because of their reputations, the work they do, and name recognition, not their “connection” to the RF. They seem to think if they say “he’s no longer a Prince!”, people will be like “huh, Harry? Never heard of the man!”. Lol so silly!
Harry should fight for the titles for himself and his family. Scooter will want more and more to “punish” Harry and Meghan and family and Scooter may start going after Meghan again in hopes Harry will divorce her and come crawling back.
Members of the BRF have been shown to have caused active harm to the country, its members and the common wealth. Possible Treason. Among many other things.
So. BRF = harmful to the nation
The BRF – during their villian unmasking – appear to be telling the press that the BRF wants to try to stop private individuals who are associated with them from doing GOOD.
BRF – we don’t do good. We do bad. But- We want to look like we do good.
But, we look like chumps when compared to actual hardworking people who do good. Therefore we must stop the compassions.
No! Not by doing good or working harder! By trying to stop the people around us who are actually doing good.
In reality – the media / this guy is yanking William’s leash and publicly showing him his work contract with a clear outline of what he needs to be doing in order to maintain any of this collapsing house of cards. But doing it while also somehow attacking the Sussexes because they are hoping that William won’t listen when spoken to directly, and only will when it comes packaged un Sussex hate so maybe he will get it, if they just spell it out a couple dozen more times.
To be a working Royal – he needs to be working.
If they take away Harry’s Prince title, will they do the same for Charlotte and Louis, until and unless they become working royals? I suspect Charlotte may work as a royal, although I also suspect Kate would be jealous of her. Louis , I hope, takes a different role in life. Although frankly as a Brit I hope the whole institution continues to crumble. Willi and Kate are just not up to the job. Much though I despise Camilla, some of her initiatives ( women and reading) seem of genuine interest to her and she does ‘work’ consistently on these projects. Kate… well what happened to Heads Together? Or addiction? Or children’s hospices ? Or even Early Years? All seem to have fallen by the wayside. LRB
How would taking titles away impact Harry and Meghan’s philanthropic efforts? To me it would enhance their efforts and visibility more, because in spite of no titles, they would continue to move forth with their efforts.
lolz. under the definitions they offer, andrew would still have been granted titles and income since he was working as a trade envoy on behalf of the queen. this all is just william wanting to control and micro manage everything.
also if titles are just determined by work, not birth, then it sounds like we could have people join from what, auditions? a job pool? time to abolish the whole thing.
‘and a younger son staging rogue global tours confirms’
Rogue Global Tours? Oh my!
Seriously they can take away the titles, they are there because of the work they do & what they donate to. I bet the WHO is please too since they create global headlines
PS isnt Sophie currectly on an actual royal tour?
I looked at the royal diary, it is all the Gloucesters, the Edinburghs and Princess Anne, no sign of William and Kate.
Not the world tour!
😂
I just guffawed into my tea, thank you!
William isn’t a diplomat so it’s weird to call him that. In Jordan. He anf his family vacationed in Jordan on thr down low. Harry and Meghan go where people are hurting, because they are humanitarians. They don’t demand banquets and jewels.
The article moans about palace officials not being on hand to direct the trip. Correct. That’s what happens when you turn down the Sussexes proposal for half-in, half-out and kick them out of the family. They no longer need to bring along incompetent palace staff.
The Leftover Royals are still shook that Harry and Meghan are successful, sought after, and managing better than ever. They really believed that all of those cartoon strips of Harry begging at the palace gates would come true and all they can do now is rage and leak to the press.
There’s that circular logic again. They shouldn’t do these tours because it confuses people and makes them think that they are official Royal tours. Also, this is bad because they don’t have someone from the palace there to oversee things?
They salivated over the thought of their failure. They hoped that someone’s marriage would break down, and that they would be humiliated on the world stage to teach them a lesson. And now they’re upset that not only did it not happen, but the people that wish this for them are experiencing exactly what they wished for others. Worldwide humiliation, disinterest, mocking, strained personal relationships and lack of influence.
Being less timid than Charles doesn’t make William less of an idiot. He wanted H&M out, he briefed against them relentlessly for years – so H&M became private citizens whose names have been in front of everyone’s eyes for almost a decade. And now he’s raging about loss of control and thinking that removing titles will change anything. It’s pure FAFO.
Once they lose their titles William’s control will be absolute zero.
@sunnisideup – He’s lost control already because the titles are meaningless. Where there might have been a control issue is with security, but that’s up to Charles and it seems to be settled in some way.
“Those who choose not to serve as working royals would be treated differently. They would not use the HRH style, they would not receive state-funded or subsidized housing, and they would not enjoy special privileges from the institution. Instead they would live as private citizens, free to make money and live as they wish, in the manner of Peter and Zara Phillips.”
Careful what you wish for, Waleses…
This article is a warning to the Waleses.
The media is setting out the terms for continued Royal privilege- under the guise of attacking others.
Make no mistake.
The Media understands how angry everyone is, how the constant claims of compassion, service and hard work can’t stand up to the simple reality that the Waleses are awful people who refuse to do anything for the country that keeps them in immense wealth and privilege.
The media has been setting out the terms of what England needs to see from William and Kate. Lots of nudging. Pressure. Lots of – oh! They will start working asap! Don’t worry!
Obviously no one would be so crass as to say something directly. They have been desperately hoping the Waleses will read between the lines for decades.
But now there is an emergency. The survival of the monarchy is in question.
So. Will and Kate. Working royal. The term that has been used to abuse the Sussexes for years and years.
Here is the definition of a working royal – even with a weekly schedule, aka do a thing every Wednesday.
Everyone knows you aren’t working. And only working royals deserve perks. So. You in danger guys. Start. Working.
And William and Kate will just read/ hear about this and gloat about the Sussexes losing their titles for doing good as private citizens while not using their titles. While not caring that they don’t meet any of the terms to be a working royal.
That’s an interesting take, and I hope you are proven right.
Yeah this made me laugh. This isn’t really about Harry and Meghan to me. This is about the current royals. They should all be kicked off the rolls.
Stripping them of their titles is not going to stop Harry and Meghan from making these type of visits. It’s normal for celebrities and rich people to do charity work. These royalists are so stupid.
Exactly @Amy Bee. 🙂 And what’s more stripping Diana of her “Princess” title didn’t (and still hasn’t) stop people calling her Princess Diana. It didn’t stop her carrying on her good works and the world’s press flocking to her and by doing so promoted her causes.
If anyone in KP has a brain cell left they should remind William that his mother didn’t need a title and neither do Harry and Meghan.
Diana never lost her princess title, but she did lose the HRH.
Ouch! Thanks @Becks. I forgot she just lost the HRH. 🙂
I still believe Harry and Meghan won’t need their titles if William is stupid enough to take them away and people will still call Harry “Prince”. I know I will!
Why am I thinking the hrh is connected to the princess title though? I thought if William wrote an LP saying there hrh is taken then that also takes their Prince or Princess title. LOL. I’m always trying to figure this stuff out.
Taking the title won’t change the fact of his birth. He was born a prince of the royal family. So he will always be Prince Harry.
Poor Willy will be penniless if that’s what he’s basing titles and money on. Doing work and going on foreign trips 🤣
Can you imagine the hilarity if it was decided that the Sovereign grant was going to be more like an appearance fee or a Cameo – if they don’t show up, they don’t get the money. I think we might suddenly see the Wails doing more than one event a week…
It’ll be interesting to learn what they consider ‘full time’. A lot of us consider that to be a 40hr work week, but Willie & Kate? Forty hours per…quarter? Maybe?
These arguments are getting more incoherent as Harry and Meghan settle more into a philanthropic space, and the expectation of William needing to grant permission evaporates. No one, and I mean literally no one sees anything that Harry and Meghan does and thinks, they are there on behalf of the British crown. That is a fantasy of the British media to explain their ongoing obsession, and a real fear of the senior royals for comparisons sake.
It seems that the British media and I suppose the senior royals thought that Harry and Meghan not being allowed to be 50% royals, still meant that they would have 100% control. It really is the height of arrogance to think that you can take away someone’s home, their security, and wage and outright war with them in the media and still feel like they should defer to you for all personal and business decisions, and endeavor not to outshine you on the world stage.
@Dee(2)
That height of arrogance goes well with their depth of complicity and corruption, don’t you think?
All we need now is a fine Merlot, to toast the Fall of the House of Windsor. Or maybe some of Meghan’s rosè.
Clearly the British Government appreciates the fact that a British non working royal and his American wife an entrepreneur celebrity and most famous woman on the planet went to Jordan not as royals but as philanthropists using their own money to bring attention to a humanitarian crisis. Being able to align Britain with good works at no cost with two adorable people is a win not a loss
They’re free to strip the titles but that won’t stop the association and the optics they so don’t want. They can try as many loopholes as they want to avoid the real issue but at the end of the day the issue is they get too much public money.
I don’t understand how William can take their titles. Does he simply declare it from his throne and expect Harry to accept it? Isn’t there a legal mechanism that has to be applied?
I don’t think Charles and Andrew’s agreement sets the precedent that William thinks it sets. Harry is going to have an interview ready to air if William makes such an announcement
…. so the only people eligible would be Anne, Sophie and Edward and William and Kate and George? And Andrew would have been eligible for this the entire time he was actually committing his crimes. Up until 2019. And ironic to even count Kate and William, neither of whom do much “overseas diplomacy” or “wet Wednesdays far from London.”
The framing of “choice” is also rich – neither Harry, Beatrice, Eugenie, Louise or her brother “chose” not to conduct royal duties. For better or worse, each were told so. For that matter, Edward and Sophie were dictated to on that point, also.
That does seem to be the case.
also, the idea that Peter and Zara Phillips haven’t received special treatment from the institution is right. Each sold their weddings and babies to Hello Magazine yet stayed completed in the royal fold. The Queen conveniently awarded Peter’s company a huge contract to coordinate picnics for one of her jubilees. They were out there on the balcony with everyone else. Their weddings were held in royal chapels or government properties that were smoothed by and planned for by royal staff.
They all have homes on Anne’s security protected land! You guys are paying for Zara, Peter, etc. security.
So once again, they are talking about William undoing centuries of hereditary privilege, basically undoing the aristocracy and indeed royalty. Titles and the accompanying privileges are due to birth not work. For someone born a prince and heir, one would think that he would have a basic understanding of that.
Does William think people will stop paying attention to Harry and Meghan if he removes their titles? Lol!
Based on his previous outbursts…yes, yes he really does.
It’s sad, really – I’m sure it’s what he tells himself to make himself feel better about Harry’s success. It couldn’t possibly be that Harry is more talented, hard-working, and charismatic. No, there must be another explanation for the success of the Spare, it must be the royal titles! And if those were taken away, surely then people won’t love Harry better anymore, right? It’s truly pathetic.
So, if William creates this new Letters Patent, basically stripping Harry’s Prince title – he can’t remove the dukedom, only parliament can do that and the Upper House, full of peers, will never allow it – will that suddenly stop Harry and Meghan’s ability to leave the house and continue with their philanthropic work?
Also, you can bet that if the Prince styling (which we now know it’s not an inherent, absolute birthright but a meaningless tickbox designation) is removed, then the goalposts will be moved in order for them to complain about something else Harry and Meghan are doing.
Part of me hopes William does do it and weaken the institution even more.
For God’s Sake, take this damn title and smoke it! You had no qualms to take away the home the Queen gifed them for the wedding. So go on and take the title the queen gifted them for the wedding. Won’t change a thing! The Sussexes are globally known as Harry and Meghan, with or without title! William might feel as a winner shortterm, but on the long run he will rage on. Because Harry is Harry. And because service is universal!
I hope Scooter is told if he removes Harry and Meghan and their kids titles, he will also have to take away his younger kids’ titles, James and Louise’s titles, the York sisters titles, and maybe the elderly cousin’s .
William has no power to remove titles, neither does Charles. All of that runs through parliament. He’s just talking and puffing his chest out.
As monarch, they can write a LP that removes the hrh prince/ess titles. It would look bad for many reasons to do that but he can do it when he’s king if that’s his prerogative. The peerage titles of duke/duchess can only be removed by parliament.
Willy is truly beyond redemption imo, he is so far gone in his hate for his brother and his obsessive tunnel vision of punishing the Sussex’s family that even during the unprecedented crisis of the monarchy having protected, supported and lied for a prince who sold state secrets to rape trafficked children and women Willy’s focus is punishment for the Sussex’s .. where’s the anger at AMW? Why is he still under Royal protection in a Royal property with servants? Willys misplaced rage at the Sussex’s during this pr nightmare of all amw horrific crimes that have surfaced so far need to be what he should be raging about and this narrative shows a complete lack of integrity, leadership and a mentally unstable person imo.
I think he feels his brother’s abandonment as something so fundamentally directed against him and happening without any reflection on his part that it’s like a black hole for him. His brother was a part of him, not a separate person. I don’t think he knew him, he only had an image of him. There is no easy path for him, if he wants to take one at all. These two boys are such a clear sign of what such a totalitarian, empathy-less, authoritarian and at the same time completely lawless system can do. May God help him find at least a way to break free from his arrogance.
These clowns can’t even recognize what a gift this visit was. It reminds people of the good things the leftbehinds could be doing and more importantly is a welcome media distraction from Andrew. What absolute morons, they should be sending Harry and Meghan a gift basket.
So true!!
So if subsidized housing is tied to work, then the Wails truly only qualify for one of William’s moldy drafty slum flats.
laughing because these twits want it both ways. they told them to go away, when they did, now they want them back. they want Charles to ignore and reject them whilst insisting that he have authority over their lives and work. SMH
What amuses me the most is what they must think would happen, would actually change if they took those titles away. They are so silly. LOLZLOLZLOLZLOLZLOLZLOLZLOLZ
If Prince Dumb@ss removes their titles, Meghan should publish her tell all memoir, and start using her Nigerian Princess title. I suspect her treatment at the hands of this non royal family is far worse than any of us could imagine. So the RF’s refusal of the half in/half out proposal was a blessing and a great example of the adage that “rejection is protection”. Keep thriving Sussexes!
Just like Felon47 wishes and unsuccessfully keeps trying to prove he’s better than former Prez Obama, Willy Nilly wishes and does the same with Harry. Harry will always be Prince Harry and his loving wife and children plus his successful businesses and charities are one hell of a legacy that no amount of tantrums, smear campaigns, and sabotage by his evil brother can undo. That’s what truly terrifies William The Terrible.
That is correct. There are fairy tales about this. It never ends well for the jealous one.
Harry and Meghan are universally known as HARRY and MEGHAN! Nobody cares about their titles except the losers and hapless clowns on salt island. Also Harry and Meghan have legally made their surname Sussex so go ahead and take the titles away. They will still be called the Sussexes!
William and royalists are upset that Sussex initiatives cannot be leveraged for the royal branding. There is zero vitality from current senior royals that can be used as viable distraction from the rot that birthed Andrew’s entitlement and alleged criminal activities. So pretending Harry and Meghan are invited to countries due to monarchy and not due to their philanthropic profile.
You hit the nail on the head!!!
Translation of Sykes’ screed: Harry and Meghan are making William and Kate look bad!!! WAH!!
H&M operate in a league so far above W&K and that’s because H&M work hard, prepare thoroughly and know how to wield their soft power deftly. Harry and Meghan move in the world with the kind of empathy that W&K only can try, and fail, to fake.
Harry and Meghan are the true inheritors of Diana’s legacy, and this drives William crazy (or crazier).
Do they think they’ll no longer travel or be news if they don’t have titles? This just demonstrates how dumb William is. Also, everyone knows that you were there to play bagman for Daddy, you did nothing humanitarian and now you’re embarrassed by your own craven greed and foolishness. Don’t be mad at them because you and your staff are incapable of “reading the room” and walking into the 21st century. Stay mad Willard, stay mad. I’d think you’d be more concerned about what might come out about you, Uncle Pedo and all those times ol Jeffrey rocked up at the palace…..
If the current royals, including King Charles, were not so petty, jealous, and unaccomplished, they would claim Harry and Meghan as still “much loved members of the family, as the Queen said, and bask in reflected glory for the great humanitarian work they are doing. Harry notifies the UK when making humanitarian trips abroad because he is still a member of the royal family. You can count on Harry and Meghan to do the right thing, and you can count on the BM and the Windsors to be petty, jealous, and destructive. In their behaviour, they have left no dignity to anything coming out of the palaces.
💯
A 40-year-old son and prince travelling “on his own”? What an incredible insult to these patriarchal rednecks and sycophants from the tabloid press right? People who complain about such things should join the red-hatted Moga sect, where they will be in good company. But perhaps there are similar views in this London family. Women should be pregnant and barefoot in the kitchen (Hegseth), and people of different skin colours should be sent back to their old colonial territories. But that can’t be right, can it?
It is hilarious to me that the argument Sykes is making against H&M doing charitable work is that the Firm cannot control their itinerary. The Firm is *awful* at managing the royals. W&K in the Caribbean, anyone?? How much control do they show over William and Kate’s constant gaffes, or Edward putting his foot in his mouth? How much control did they have over Andrew all those years??? Meanwhile, H&M’s tours go swimmingly every time. It is easily observed that the Firm’s control provides no benefit, and may even be detrimental to the royals as well as to the work. Whereas currently H&M have full freedom and control over where they go and what they do, AND get full credit for their work AND, most importantly, their work delivers the most benefit to the recipients. The royals could not care less about the work itself, their only concern is how it plays for the public so that they can accrue legitimacy for the institution. This is why they log every event they do: because their “work” isn’t actually charity, it’s what they do in order to keep claiming that they deserve to live in luxury at taxpayer expense. It’s not really charity if you’re doing it for a paycheck, an outrageously high paycheck at that. H&M are doing actual charity, they’re not getting paid for it. At any rate, Sykes has no ground to stand on about “rogue tours” when H&M show exquisite self control and generate positivity in all their endeavors. Charles should be thanking God every day that at least he has one son who is a credit to him.
Seriously. They do p*ss-poor work all the time. Charles & Camilla’s travels? Where Camilla stays behind in the car rather than intermingle with the peasants? Is that an example of what they think H&M should be doing? Or Billy & Katie showing up to Jamaica & getting fired on camera, that sort of thing?
LOL, BeanieBean!
It’s called getting for what you pay for. The royals are known to underpay their employees. The Sussexes must pay pretty well. Not to mention, they seem hands on with their scheduling so that helps them avoid tacky or embarrassing situations.
The Sykes column went on to say the Duchess copied Angelina Jolie‘s clothes from her own charitable trip, that the very throne was endangered 🙄.
So only royals are allowed to copy Angelina Jolie?!?
This part: ‘…in which people with royal titles act independently of any clear institutional plan, leaving Buckingham Palace to watch rather than direct.’
They don’t have a clear institutional plan! That’s the whole problem! Charles has his plans, Camilla has hers, Billy Boy has his, Katie Keen hers, and so on. They’ve told us over & over & over again that each royal couple does its own thing & they do it with zero coordination with the others; example, both Anne & Billy doing something on the same day (and seriously, how could they not? there’s only seven days a week and there’s more than that that do appearances).
Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Tony Blair, Bill Clinton, et. al. The list of celebrities, retired/former politicians, and others who have been tapped by the UN, WHO, etc. and even national governments for both awareness-raising and substantive envoy missions is endless. With or without a “royal” title or “working royal” status and regardless of your national origin and citizenship, if one of these organizations or governments feels your presence can make a difference, they’ll ask.
So even if Harry and Meghan lacked royal titles, their reputations and resumes precede them. They are effective envoys and do good wherever they go. They’ll still be asked. And it’s not like anyone is confused as to whether they are representing the UK government or royal family. Literally everyone in the world is informed by the UK press on a daily basis how much they are NOT part of the UK establishment any more.
The Sussexes are grown adults, they don’t need anyone’s permission to travel. The royals are just made because they know it will be a successful trip and they can’t take credit for itt.
I think William needs some of that “emotional regulation” he so recently talked about (in a white lab coat as if he himself were a doctor or scientist). I also think that this new phrase is a euphemism for hisi violent physical attacks against Harry and and Will’s first wife (everyone mentions the scar above her eye as hidden domestic violence). William is clearly a narcissist with a sprinkling of sociopath and is totally unfit to be king (or in any other real profession where he’d have to show up at 9 a.m. and be expected to stay past 5 p.m. like big-boy executives). He just hates that his brother outshines him, overshadows him, or whatever way he wants to say it. But that is not Harry’s problem or responsibility. I agree with the Angelina Jolie comparison as an example of what Harry and Meghan do. Harry is NOT competing against Willy, and does not pretend to represent the English royalty or government (as William pretends to do). Sour grapes, jealousy, rage or “emotional disregulation,” Will is making an utter ass out of himself on a world stage. Global statesman? Not so much.
I wonder if Wilbur will call the Fail and tell them to add that the first born gets to spend half the year on vacation and that counts as full time work. Good grief. The pettiness. Is this what the crisis handler gets paid for?
I could be completely wrong by I kind of think Harry has a quiet agreement with KC3 to let him know what H&M are up to if they are traveling on any type of humanitarian mission like this. And maybe if it is true that KC3 is trying to salvage a relationship with H&M, he has agreed to keep H&M’s plans quiet until they become widely known. That would explain why PW was not aware of the Jordan trip. PW is about the only one who is ignorant enough to be raging about this trip when H&M are literally saving some bit of grace for the Brits. What a complete dolt.
“ It’s just not sustainable to carry on with a royal family in which people with royal titles act independently of any clear institutional plan, leaving Buckingham Palace to watch rather than direct.”
Hmm, if only they could’ve worked with the Palace…part time
💯 that part exactly! Chuck/ Willard are the ones who scuppered all that. The wailing and gnashing of teeth has never stopped since the initial euphoria of getting Harry and Meghan out of Britain.
Willard is a massive liability to the crown as he is. And he seems incapable of change.