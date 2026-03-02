Did Chase Infiniti have the best Louis Vuitton look at the SAG/Actor Awards?

Y’all know that I have historically mixed opinions (if not completely negative opinions) about Louis Vuitton dressing so many women for various award shows. I think there’s one notable exception though – when LV makes custom pieces for their brand ambassadors. So it was with Chase Infiniti. She was made a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador last year, and LV has been giving her some really great custom pieces. I loved her look at the SAG/Actor Awards – you could tell she loved it too, and she felt so special in it. Plus, I just love when a designer makes a special headpiece to match a dress. She looks like a princess!

Wunmi Mosaku has been mixing up her designers throughout the awards season, to great results. She’s been wearing bold colors, big jewels and big designs. She’s also been pregnant throughout the awards season, I enjoy seeing big designers work with her and her specific needs and changing figure. Wunmi’s Louis Vuitton was one of my favorites of the LV looks. I love her Messika jewels as well.

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton – she’s a brand ambassador too, like Chase, only LV has given her such weird looks in recent years. I’m not into this, but Emma’s vibe in recent months has been “I’m not going to win, I’m just here to party.”

Keri Russell in Louis Vuitton. I dislike this so much. That faux train is incredibly stupid and it was a pain in the ass – she kept fussing with it all night. I enjoyed seeing her win though!

Rhea Seehorn in LV. Hate it but I love her.