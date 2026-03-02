Did Chase Infiniti have the best Louis Vuitton look at the SAG/Actor Awards?

Y’all know that I have historically mixed opinions (if not completely negative opinions) about Louis Vuitton dressing so many women for various award shows. I think there’s one notable exception though – when LV makes custom pieces for their brand ambassadors. So it was with Chase Infiniti. She was made a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador last year, and LV has been giving her some really great custom pieces. I loved her look at the SAG/Actor Awards – you could tell she loved it too, and she felt so special in it. Plus, I just love when a designer makes a special headpiece to match a dress. She looks like a princess!
Wunmi Mosaku has been mixing up her designers throughout the awards season, to great results. She’s been wearing bold colors, big jewels and big designs. She’s also been pregnant throughout the awards season, I enjoy seeing big designers work with her and her specific needs and changing figure. Wunmi’s Louis Vuitton was one of my favorites of the LV looks. I love her Messika jewels as well.
Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton – she’s a brand ambassador too, like Chase, only LV has given her such weird looks in recent years. I’m not into this, but Emma’s vibe in recent months has been “I’m not going to win, I’m just here to party.”
Keri Russell in Louis Vuitton. I dislike this so much. That faux train is incredibly stupid and it was a pain in the ass – she kept fussing with it all night. I enjoyed seeing her win though!
Rhea Seehorn in LV. Hate it but I love her.
Chase looks fantastic. That dress could be a disaster on many women but its great on her.
We watched Bugonia last night and that movie was so bad. Jesse Plemons was good in it but the rest of it…..it was boring, Emma Stone was just being Emma Stone, etc. Not a fan.
Chase is sooooo beautiful and talented, and I love her in this outfit. Always great to see Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, even with their occasional fashion fails.
I wish the dress has been in a denser color.
Chase is so young and beautiful she could wear a potato sack and yes, she pulls off this look. However, it makes her look like a melting candle, imho. Put a faux flame on her head and it would work nicely as a Halloween costume. Wunmi Mosaku looks amazing and IS amazing.
Yes. I’m side-eying everyone saying how amazing this looks. LOL “Melting candle” is far nicer than what I was about to say (a peen).
Wunmi has been looking fantastic this awards season! Chase looks amazing as well.
Loved everything about Chase’s whole look except for the flare at the bottom. But that’s a minor issue bc it overall just looked so good. Emma’s felt like 90s vibes.
I love Rhea’s dress, it’s curtain fabric but it looks so lush and her styling is great.
Chase’s look is my favourite. Absolutely stunning. I love a gorgeous headpiece!
I’m glad Keri Russell won too although they’re all great actresses. I also agree that Keri’s dress would look great without the train. I wasn’t crazy about any of the other dresses.
Oooh! Who is this Wunmi Mosaku [check IMDB]? This dress ticks all my boxes! Color, shoulders, drama!
The only look I ACTIVELY dislike is Emma’s. The thing is – I know she and her stylist get top picks. Which is why the looks infuriate me. Because she has OPTIONS. Chase looks amazing. I don’t hate Keri’s look. Not my fave but I don’t hate it.