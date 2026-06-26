Sunday Rose: My mom’s biggest piece of industry advice is ‘always be on time’

Last year, I covered an interview with nepo baby Sunday Rose, aka Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s older daughter. Sunday is 17 years old, and she’ll be 18 this summer. Nicole has already started to “nepotize” Sunday into the fashion industry and it reminds me a lot of how Cindy Crawford pushed Kaia Gerber into modeling back in the day. Sunday is clearly enjoying herself and she dreams of being a filmmaker eventually. Anyway, when I covered her interview last year, I thought she came across as well-adjusted and pretty normal, given her celebrity parents. I still think that – she’s just a kid, she’s trying to figure things out, and I’m grateful that she didn’t spend this new Elle Australia interview complaining that it’s hard out here for nepo babies. Some highlights from Elle:
Raised in Nashville: “We have all four seasons in a big way; like we get lots of snow in the winter, amber leaves in the fall and then it’s scorching hot in summer.”
Growing up with privilege: “I definitely gained a lot of interest from those experiences and especially being privileged enough to experience them at a young age. My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life. She’s a key part of everything I do.”
Walking her first runway in October 2024: “[During the show] I was thinking about my chemistry homework and hoping my teacher would give me an extension on the deadline. I was also thinking about how I was so excited to see everyone who was sitting at the show. But when I got out onto the runway, I couldn’t see a single person because I was so focused on what was ahead of me and walking in those heels.”
Life lessons: “Something that’s always been followed in my house is doing, not just saying. It basically means that if you say you’re going to do something, stick to your word and do it. Don’t just talk about how much you want to, but actually put your mind to it and get it done.”
Nicole’s advice: “The biggest piece of industry advice Mum has given to me is to always be on time. There’s always going to be something with an early call time that you don’t want to get up for, but it’s really important to be on time because it shows that you’re prepared and grateful to be there.”
Her upcoming 18th birthday: Sunday will turn 18 in July and is headed to Europe with family and friends to celebrate. “I am super excited,” she says. “Even though I love being 17 and will be sad when that’s over, 18 is obviously such a fun age.”
She loves Australia too: “I attended school in Sydney for a while, so some of my closest friends are there, and they are always so fun to see. My favourite thing about Australia has to be the beaches and all the acai bowls. We don’t have them as much in Nashville.”
It feels like Sunday is being helped by the fact that A) she’s not a carbon copy of her mother and B) she actually flies under the radar, even though she’s now regularly walking runways and doing more fashion stuff. Like, she hasn’t gotten the (creepy) attention of someone like Kaia Gerber. Sunday just goes off and does her runway work and then goes back to high school and lives the life of a relatively anonymous high-schooler. Anyway, I rarely root for nepo-babies – they have enough going for them without my help – but I’m sort of fine with this one.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images. Cover courtesy of Elle Australia.
Good for her for being well-adjusted; I doubt, however, that she is “fashion’s next muse.” A famous/beautiful mom doesn’t necessarily make you model material (*cough* Lila Moss *cough*).
“Be on time” is such good advice and a gesture of respect for one’s co-workers. Kidman is a good egg.
I have never watched anything with Kaia Gerber and I’ll skip Sunday Rose as well.
Also Apple Martin, all the Spielberg kids and on and on.
Of course, I’m probably not their target audience.
Yeah, she has Keith’s original face.
I was thinking she doesn’t look like either parent but maybe that’s because they’ve both had so much work done.
Yes, none of the sparkle or edge or mystery that a good or great model has, that makes you want to look twice. A perfectly nice but ordinary girl getting an extraordinary and unearned opportunity. Imho
Bless her heart, she does not have IT at all. I’m sure she’ll go far with her connections but she doesn’t have that intrigue that makes you stop and take a second look
I’m stunned that someone who is not yet 18 years old, and “wants to be” a filmmaker but has not yet accomplished anything is on the cover of Elle magazine. I know it’s Elle (Australia) but still.
She sounds like she was raised well. I couldn’t find anything unlikable about her, even though I know she gets work because of nepotism.
She seems a bit young to be a muse – not necessarily in age, but in outlook. A muse has to have a personality, a POV, a creative way of looking at the world that inspires others to create. But, Sunday seems like a nice kid and I wish her well.
I’m not going to comment on a 17 year old girls looks but she’s giving more behind the eyes than a lot of models ever can and I think that is something one can definitely develop as they get older!
That’s the best photo they had for the cover? Wow , basically like any other teenager, very average looking.
She should really stop with the dead eyed- bored look, to pull that off you need to be extremely gorgeous, she just looks like a sulking teen.
She sounds grounded and well adjusted (as opposed to: an entitled spoiled twat.) Which is more than you can say of many, many of the nepo babies.
No, she is definitely not a carbon copy of NIcole, but I don’t think Nicole could have a carbon copy. Sunday looks more like her father. Agree with the comments above that she is not very unique or interesting, but then I remembered that it takes a lifetime to develop a personality and a life lived, and she is just beginning hers, and is allowed to be brand new.
She seems fine as a person but her photos aren’t compelling at all.
She wouldn’t have made it in the 90s, but I have seen some really average-looking models on social media (they’re not even tall), so in terms of her “look” she might not be that out of place with the current times (which seems to have no “rulebook” anymore).
Not every model that walks the runway is a super star, or even a super star in the making. Some are just models walking with the clothes. I think if she continues to be respectful, like being on time and appreciating the chance, she’ll have a good career as a working model (much like a working actor) if that’s what she wants. I hope she continues on with her education though
She’s already been given an ad campaign by some major brands. So no, she will not be content with just being a one-of-many working model.
Does Australia have no one else of interest to put on its cover besides a 17-year-old with an average face who is only walking runways because of who her parents are? Did they ask Nicole, and she turned them down but offered up her daughter instead?
I just don’t get it. The cover photo looks like an outtake…
I half-wondered if the photographer was out to sabotage her because that particular photo does seem … bland.
At least she’s not filtered, botoxed, contoured and lip filled to oblivion. Nowadays that’s enough to set you apart even at her age.