Sunday Rose: My mom’s biggest piece of industry advice is ‘always be on time’

Last year, I covered an interview with nepo baby Sunday Rose, aka Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s older daughter. Sunday is 17 years old, and she’ll be 18 this summer. Nicole has already started to “nepotize” Sunday into the fashion industry and it reminds me a lot of how Cindy Crawford pushed Kaia Gerber into modeling back in the day. Sunday is clearly enjoying herself and she dreams of being a filmmaker eventually. Anyway, when I covered her interview last year, I thought she came across as well-adjusted and pretty normal, given her celebrity parents. I still think that – she’s just a kid, she’s trying to figure things out, and I’m grateful that she didn’t spend this new Elle Australia interview complaining that it’s hard out here for nepo babies. Some highlights from Elle:

Raised in Nashville: “We have all four seasons in a big way; like we get lots of snow in the winter, amber leaves in the fall and then it’s scorching hot in summer.”

Growing up with privilege: “I definitely gained a lot of interest from those experiences and especially being privileged enough to experience them at a young age. My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life. She’s a key part of everything I do.”

Walking her first runway in October 2024: “[During the show] I was thinking about my chemistry homework and hoping my teacher would give me an extension on the deadline. I was also thinking about how I was so excited to see everyone who was sitting at the show. But when I got out onto the runway, I couldn’t see a single person because I was so focused on what was ahead of me and walking in those heels.”

Life lessons: “Something that’s always been followed in my house is doing, not just saying. It basically means that if you say you’re going to do something, stick to your word and do it. Don’t just talk about how much you want to, but actually put your mind to it and get it done.”

Nicole’s advice: “The biggest piece of industry advice Mum has given to me is to always be on time. There’s always going to be something with an early call time that you don’t want to get up for, but it’s really important to be on time because it shows that you’re prepared and grateful to be there.”

Her upcoming 18th birthday: Sunday will turn 18 in July and is headed to Europe with family and friends to celebrate. “I am super excited,” she says. “Even though I love being 17 and will be sad when that’s over, 18 is obviously such a fun age.”

She loves Australia too: “I attended school in Sydney for a while, so some of my closest friends are there, and they are always so fun to see. My favourite thing about Australia has to be the beaches and all the acai bowls. We don’t have them as much in Nashville.”